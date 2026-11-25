Nov 25, 2026, 7:15 PM ET

Green Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is officially active for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. The Packers officially activated Parsons from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, paving the way for the 27-year-old Pro Bowler to make his season debut in a tough matchup on the road in L.A. While the return of the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro definitely is a major boost to the Packers' defense, he will not be an immediate must-start in IDP fantasy formats while expected to play roughly 50% of the defensive snaps in his first game in 2026. It will be Parsons' first game action since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos. Parsons has at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL seasons, and he had 12.5 QB takedowns in 14 games played last year in his first year with the Packers before suffering his season-ending knee injury. When Parsons is in the game on Wednesday, he could have a major impact while going up against a banged-up Rams offensive line.