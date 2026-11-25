Dalton Kincaid Hoping to Get Back on Track
Nov 25, 2026, 7:35 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving due to thumb and ankle injuries that sidelined him a week ago against the Miami Dolphins. If healthy enough to suit up for the Holiday tilt, Kincaid will look to rebound after what has been a slow stretch, even before his ailments forced him out last week. He has totaled just five receptions for 86 yards over his last two outings and goes up against a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that allowed Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride to record nine receptions that went for just 54 yards a week ago, an average of six yards per reception. Kincaid is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked tight end and is projected to score just seven fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Khalil Shakir Coming Off First 100-Yard Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:21 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season after he finished with five receptions for 101 yards during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. Shakir's average of 20.2 yards per reception was his second-best mark of the season, and he will now take on a challenging Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has limited two of its last three opponents to 130 yards passing or fewer. Last week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace led the way with just four receptions for 57 yards through the air. Shakir is RotoBaller's 34th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score nine fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Micah Parsons Cleared to Make Season Debut
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:15 PM ETGreen Bay Packers All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is officially active for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. The Packers officially activated Parsons from the Physically Unable to Perform list earlier this week, paving the way for the 27-year-old Pro Bowler to make his season debut in a tough matchup on the road in L.A. While the return of the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro definitely is a major boost to the Packers' defense, he will not be an immediate must-start in IDP fantasy formats while expected to play roughly 50% of the defensive snaps in his first game in 2026. It will be Parsons' first game action since tearing the ACL and meniscus in his left knee on Dec. 14 of last year against the Denver Broncos. Parsons has at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL seasons, and he had 12.5 QB takedowns in 14 games played last year in his first year with the Packers before suffering his season-ending knee injury. When Parsons is in the game on Wednesday, he could have a major impact while going up against a banged-up Rams offensive line.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
DJ Moore Has 90-Plus Yards, Touchdown In Two Straight Games
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:14 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is starting to find a rhythm at the right time with the rival Kansas City Chiefs heading to Orchard Park for a Thanksgiving matchup. Moore has recorded 90-plus yards receiving and a touchdown in consecutive games, which is the first time he has done either in two straight contests this season. In Week 12, Moore will go up against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs pass defense, which has allowed the fifth-lowest EPA per pass (-0.18), according to Next Gen Stats. Last week, Moore finished the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins with eight receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. This week, he is RotoBaller's 19th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 11 fantasy points against the Chiefs.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Inactive on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 7:07 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (finger) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday night's contest on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs returned to practice over the weekend after having surgery for a broken ring finger, but he will miss one more game and needs to be left on the bench during the holiday week. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to return as the leader of Green Bay's backfield will be on Sunday, Dec. 6, on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week 13. In Jacobs' absence on Wednesday night at SoFi Stadium, expect the Packers to continue to roll with a backfield committee consisting of Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd, and Chris Brooks against a stout Rams defensive front. It is a situation to avoid, if possible, for fantasy managers. Jacobs has appeared in only three games in 2026 in his third year in Green Bay because of his finger injury and while on the commissioner's list to begin the season due to a domestic-violence case. He has averaged a career-low 2.2 yards per carry on 36 rushing attempts, but he has managed to find the end zone three times (one rushing, two receiving) as he continues to have a nose for the end zone. Jacobs will be a must-start fantasy RB when he returns to action, likely in Week 13 against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
James Cook III Riding Historic Streak Entering Thanksgiving Game
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 7:05 PM ETBuffalo Bills running back James Cook III is riding a historic hot streak entering a Thanksgiving tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cook has recorded at least 75 yards rushing and a touchdown in nine straight games, which is an NFL record. This week, he takes on a tough challenge in the Kansas City Chiefs' run defense, which has limited opponents to just 95.5 yards rushing per game this season. Cook is coming off a 22-carry, 89-yard effort that included a score during a win over the Miami Dolphins last week. He is RotoBaller's fifth-ranked running back and is projected to score 16 fantasy points against the Chiefs, who limited the Arizona Cardinals to just 75 yards rushing a week ago.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Allen Faces Surging Chiefs Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:59 PM ETBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to take on a Kansas City Chiefs pass defense that has performed among the best in the league this season. The Chiefs have allowed 208.3 yards passing per game this season, which is the seventh-best rate in the NFL. Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs allowed just 130 yards passing while going up against journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson. Allen hasn't been himself as of late, throwing five interceptions in his last four games, totaling nine interceptions on the season. Last week, against the Miami Dolphins, Allen totaled 304 yards passing and a touchdown but threw a couple of interceptions and didn't record a single rushing attempt. Still, he is RotoBaller's second-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 22 fantasy points against Kansas City.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Former Cowboys Player Defends Mike McCarthy
Keith Hernandez
I was in Dallas with Mike for 2.5 years— Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) November 25, 2026
- never witnessed him doze off or fall asleep, he was part of the qb meetings daily
- he didn’t call plays , Kellen Moore did
- from what I could tell he made an effort to get to know guys
I was a rookie / young guy so I wasn’t…
Nov 25, 2026, 6:46 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jayden Daniels Practices in Full Wednesday with Left Elbow/Hand Injury
Wednesday injury report#WASvsAZ | #RaiseHail— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:44 PM ET
Woody Marks Logs Full Practice Wednesday
#Texans injury report:— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) November 25, 2026
DNP: TE B. Jordan (finger/foot), WR Boutte (hip), DE Hunter (hamstring), LG Rutledge (neck/shoulder), DT Rankins (ankle)
LIMITED: WR Harrison Jr. (hamstring), LB Hummel (abdomen/groin), DL Hall (hip/shoulder)
RB Woody Marks (concussion) practiced fully.
Nov 25, 2026, 6:43 PM ET
Sam Darnold Practices in Full Wednesday
Seahawks injury report for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/UHFgpCuhHa— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:41 PM ET
Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers Limited in Practice Wednesday
Three of the Ravens' top weapons — Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman — were all limited in practice today. pic.twitter.com/CLLXJTVjnh— Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:27 PM ET
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team. Addison has missed the last two games and is expected to miss more time after undergoing thumb surgery. While the 24-year-old former first-rounder is expected to avoid landing on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, he most likely will not play in Week 12 on Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. In the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Mexico City without Addison available, receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson were the team's top two leading pass-catchers, with Tai Felton coming in third with six catches on a team-high 12 targets for 42 yards. Veteran Jauan Jennings also saw an elevated role with three catches on six targets for 20 yards. In addition to Felton and Jennings, Myles Price will be asked to step up again this weekend against Atlanta if Addison misses a third straight game, as expected. Addison's first seven games in 2026 left a lot to be desired with the Vikings struggling on offense (18 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown), but his rest-of-season fantasy outlook could be boosted when he returns from injury now that quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken over the offense. The Week 13 game at home against the Carolina Panthers might be a more realistic target for Addison to make his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Eagles Defense Has Tall Task Ahead
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:20 PM ETAfter a solid effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense has a tough road ahead as they take on one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia squares off with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a team that put up 51 points during a win over the Tennessee Titans a week ago and has totaled 97 points over the last two weeks. Dallas has eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven of their games this season, making this a challenging matchup for the Eagles. Philadelphia is RotoBaller's 30th-ranked defense and is projected to score just four fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McCarthy Sidesteps Accusation of Sleeping in Team Meetings
Keith Hernandez
McCarthy notably in this quote does not deny sleeping in meetings when being asked. Take that for what it is. https://t.co/oUrTVZbGHu— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Makai Lemon Hoping to Rebound After Limited Performance
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a slow performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he recorded just a lone reception for three yards. In the previous three games, he had tallied 19 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown, so he will be hoping to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. Dallas is allowing a ton of yardage through the air this season and allowed three Tennessee Titans wide receivers, Chimere Dike, Calvin Ridley and Carnell Tate, each average 11.5 yards per reception or more a week ago. Ridley and Tate each found the end zone, while Dike and Ridley each went for five-plus receptions and over 65 yards receiving. Lemon is RotoBaller's 50th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Coming Off Strong Effort
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:07 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper is coming off his second-most productive outing of the season and looks forward to a favorable matchup with a putrid Dallas Cowboys pass defense in Week 12. Cooper recorded a season-high four receptions for 59 yards, his second-most in a game this season, while averaging 14.8 yards per reception during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This week, he will go up against the Cowboys' secondary, which allowed two Tennessee Titans wide receivers, Carnell Tate and Calvin Ridley, each to find the end zone. Additionally, Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike led the team with 69 yards receiving. Cooper is RotoBaller's 56th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Looking for a Spark
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:59 PM ETDuring a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was targeted just once, but hauled in his lone opportunity for a 38-yard reception. This week, Goedert and the Eagles go up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that has been porous while defending against opposing passing games this season. Last week, the Cowboys allowed Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward to operate efficiently, as he threw for 248 yards passing on 21 of 30 attempts, finding the end zone twice through the air. Two weeks ago, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recorded a solid performance against Dallas, totaling six receptions for 74 yards. This week, Goedert is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked tight end and is projected to score eight fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Currently Have Any Suitors
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 5:52 PM ETAs of right now, there are no NFL teams that are interested in Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is on the verge of being waived by the organization after his rant on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, according to Dianna Russini. News came down on Tuesday night that the Steelers were benching Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for their Week 12 Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos, a decision that has been in the making for months. While there are currently no NFL teams reportedly interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer in, it could quickly change due to injuries. But in what is expected to be Rodgers' final NFL season, his options appear limited after forcing his release from Pittsburgh. Rodgers said he was blindsided by the news that the team was benching him in favor of Rudolph, but head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that the team made "continuous" efforts to reach the QB. The four-time MVP signal-caller aired out lots of the Steelers' dirty laundry on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, including accusing McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings. When asked if he was the right person to lead the Steelers, McCarthy said yes, because he knows "how to win, and that's the facts." If this is the end of the road for the 42-year-old, he will finish what is likely his last season in the NFL with a 60.9% completion rate, 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Dianna Russini
DeVonta Smith Has Chance For Breakthrough Against Cowboys
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was targeted heavily during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, with 12 passes thrown his way. However, it didn't amount to much production, as he tallied just five receptions for 41 yards in backup quarterback Joe Milton III's second game replacing starter Jalen Hurts. There is hope Smith and the Eagles' passing game can squeeze more juice out of the orange this week, when they will go up against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the third-worst EPA per pass (+0.15) in the NFL this season. Smith is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13 fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has Found End Zone in Four Straight Outings
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley performed well during a surprising win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, finishing the triumph with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries. He has now found the end zone in four consecutive outings, dating back to an Oct. 26 win over the Dallas Cowboys, during which he finished with 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Barkley and the Eagles will again go up against a Dallas defense this week that has been the worst in the league defending against opposing running games. The Cowboys have allowed 151.5 yards rushing per game this season and gave up a 110-yard performance to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard last week, during which he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Barkley is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14 fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller