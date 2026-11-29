Travis Hunter a Speculative Stash Following Injury to Teammate
Nov 29, 2026, 2:16 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter should be in line for a heavier offensive workload in this weekend's home tilt with the Tennessee Titans. The former second-overall pick had a standout performance in a Week 6 loss to the Texans, notching 59 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-4 receiving. Since then, though, Hunter has just five total looks while participating on no more than six snaps in a given outing (four games). The timing is strange, but he expects an increase in snap volume over the coming weeks with the news about fellow wideout Parker Washington (shoulder). As it stands, Washington is week-to-week with a shoulder injury, opening the door for Hunter to see a bump in opportunity. The second-year pro has been superb on defense thus far, so owners shouldn't expect the team to go out of their way to play him on offense. However, his athleticism and attachment to the league's sixth-highest-scoring unit (28.7 points per game) at least put him on the radar in deeper formats. Hunter is worthy of a speculative add for fantasy managers with an open bench spot.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
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Kaelon Black Remains Rosterable Despite Week 11 Dud
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 2:01 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black took a step back against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense in Week 11, but still projects as a solid fantasy asset down the season's final stretch. Black had a rough time getting anything going against Minnesota, despite the 49ers cruising to a 35-10 home victory. The rookie logged just six carries in the win and posted his lowest rushing total of the campaign (eight yards). Unfortunately, it was a step in the wrong direction, as he'd recorded at least 11 carries in three straight appearances before Sunday's stinker. Owners can take solace in the fact that Black is the primary backup and would be slated for all the work he could handle if teammate Christian McCaffrey were ever made to miss time. For now, he remains an excellent handcuff/stash candidate, though fantasy managers should temper expectations in a divisional clash with the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen's Fantasy Upside Fading
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 29, 2026, 1:46 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen was productive in the team's Week 11 win against the Chargers, though he's lost considerable fantasy appeal in recent weeks. Allen stepped in admirably for teammate Breece Hall during his five-game absence, stabilizing New York's rushing attack. Over the sample, the former Wisconsin Badger averaged 100.8 rushing yards per outing on a robust 5.42 yards per carry. However, Hall has regained control of the backfield's lead since his return in Week 9, dropping Allen's workload and fantasy value in one fell swoop. Additionally, the former has taken nearly all of the receiving work, out-targeting Allen 11-4 across the three contests. The 22-year-old is still one of the league's premier handcuffs, but remains a volatile option for owners with Hall back at full strength. New York's rushing attack will benefit from a susceptible Dolphins run defense in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jalen Coker is Drop-Candidate Due to Inconsistent Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:55 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was electric to begin the season, but he hasn't been the same player since then. Over the last five games, Coker has recorded 11 receptions for 121 receiving yards and one touchdown. It hasn't been all his fault, as the Panthers' offense has been struggling to produce points consistently lately. It probably won't get any easier for Coker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense in Week 12. The Bucs' defense is ranked 12th-best in the league in terms of passing defense. Coker might be able to offer flex value this weekend. However, fantasy managers who need a more consistent option might want to move on. Coker has been struggling for weeks and the Panthers' schedule doesn't get any easier in the coming weeks.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Washington Jr. is Losing Steam as Streaming Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. saw a spike in volume in Week 8, but he hasn't seen anywhere near the same amount of usage since then. Last week, Washington carried the ball nine times for 42 yards in the loss to the Denver Broncos. Lead back Ashton Jeanty surprisingly looked good on the ground during that game. He has also been the one doing the majority of the receiving work in the backfield. Washington hasn't been the same fantasy option since his 25 rushing attempt game in Week 8. Right now, Washington cannot be trusted as a starting option in fantasy leagues while Jeanty is healthy. He's only worth holding as a handcuff, but fantasy managers in 12-team standard formats can probably feel safe letting him go.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cade Otton is Avoidable for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:30 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hasn't been a viable fantasy option at all over the last month or so. Over the last five games, Otton has recorded six receptions for 37 yards with zero touchdowns. The 27-year-old was seeing consistent targets during the beginning of the season, but he has only seen more than four in a single game since Week 9. He'll head into a decent matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. The Panthers' defense ranks 20th against opposing tight ends this season. During their last meeting, Otton finished with zero receptions and only saw one target. He hasn't been consistent enough to trust in basically any fantasy formats right now. He'll be a desperation TE2 play for the Monday Night matchup against Carolina.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ted Hurst III Could be Desperation Deep League Play
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III came out of nowhere and posted his biggest performance of the season against the Detroit Lions last week. The rookie wideout hauled in five of his seven targets for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Before that game, Hurst went three straight games without a catch. It was odd to see the 22-year-old get targeted seven times after seeing three total targets combined over his last three games. It's going to be tough to judge his fantasy value coming into the Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. It's possible that the Bucs now trust Hurst to be a consistent playmaker, or he'll go back to his one-target type of games. The Panthers' defense is ranked 9th in the league in pass defense this season. The expectation is that the Bucs are going to run the ball a lot and exploit the Panthers' shaky run defense. Fantasy managers shouldn't view Hurst as anything more than a desperation deep league play for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Desperation Flex Option
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 10:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been almost unplayable for fantasy managers this season. The veteran wideout has finished with fewer than 30 receiving yards in each of the last four games. The 30-year-old has only surpassed four receptions in a single game once this season. He'll now head into a tougher matchup against the Carolina Panthers' defense in Week 12. During the last meeting against the Panthers, Godwin finished with four receptions on five targets for 27 yards in the win. The Panthers come into this game ranked ninth in the league in pass defense. The Bucs are expected to use a run-heavy approach once again, given the Panthers' struggles to contain the rushing game. Fantasy managers should view Godwin as a low-end flex option, considering he hasn't given fantasy managers much reason to trust him this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Emeka Egbuka is Risky Flex Play for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 9:55 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been an extremely frustrating player to roster for fantasy managers this season. The second-year wideout has put together a few decent performances, but he has mostly been disappointing this season. Over the last two games, Egbuka has finished with five receptions for 56 yards. He'll head into a fairly tough matchup against the Carolina Panthers' defense in Week 12. The Panthers' pass defense ranks 12th in the league coming into this Week 12 contest. Egbuka did not play during the last meeting between these two teams in Week 7. The Bucs had a ton of success running the ball during that game, and they didn't really need to pass the ball. The expectation is that the Bucs will try to use a run-heavy approach again. Egbuka comes into this game ranked as WR35 in RotoBaller rankings. He should be viewed as a risky flex option given his lack of consistency this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kenny Gainwell has Flex Upside in PPR Formats
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 9:48 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenneth Gainwell has been a disappointing fantasy option throughout most of the season, but he has picked up the slack in recent weeks. Last week, Gainwell carried the ball four times for 16 yards and hauled in four of his five targets for 43 yards in the loss to the Detroit Lions. He has been getting more involved in the receiving game over the last two weeks, which has helped his fantasy value. We'll see if he can continue to have success against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. In Week 7, when they last met, Gainwell carried the ball 14 times for 88 yards in the win. The Bucs used a run-heavy approach during that game, and it worked out great for them. The expectation is that they will continue to pound the ball with Bucky Irving and Gainwell this weekend. Fantasy managers should view Gainwell as a low-end flex option in PPR formats for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Bucky Irving has Excellent Upside for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 9:36 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is looking to extend his touchdown streak against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Coming into this game, Irving has found the end zone in four straight games, with a total of six TDs during that span. The 24-year-old has been running the ball well, and he heads into a plus-matchup against the Panthers' defense that struggles against the run. During their last meeting, Irving carried the ball 24 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Panthers' defense is ranked 26th in the league in run defense coming into this game. They've had little success stopping anyone, and Irving is running through just about every defense he goes up against right now. RotoBaller has Irving ranked as the RB3 coming into this favorable Week 12 contest. That seems like fair placement for Irving who should be considered a strong RB1 play.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Baker Mayfield is Superflex Option for Week 12
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 28, 2026, 9:27 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is hopeful to keep his momentum from last week going against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12. Last week, Mayfield completed 20-of-33 passing attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions in the loss to the Lions. This was the first time this season that Mayfield has recorded a multi-touchdown game. He'll now head into a more difficult matchup against the Panthers secondary this weekend. The Panthers' defense ranks 9th in the league in pass defense coming into this game. In the last meeting between these teams, Mayfield barely did anything under center. He completed 7-of-11 passing attempts for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Week 7 victory over Carolina. The Bucs used a run-heavy gameplan during that game, and they'll likely do that once again on Sunday. The expectation is that Mayfield will throw the ball more than 11 times, but his overall outlook isn't great. RotoBaller has Mayfield listed as the QB21 for this weekend. He'll be worth a look in Superflex formats, but Mayfield isn't a great one-quarterback league option for Week 12.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Raiders Elevate TE to Active Roster With Brock Bowers Questionable
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 5:36 PM ETThe Las Vegas Raiders have elevated tight end Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster again for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night in case star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) misses another game, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers is questionable after being limited by his ankle injury again this week and missing practice on Friday. Right now, Bowers appears to be a true game-time decision, making it a difficult decision for fantasy managers to keep him in their starting lineups. If Bowers misses a second straight game, Michael Mayer will have an opportunity for a bigger role in the passing game, although he failed to take advantage last week against the division-rival Denver Broncos, catching just one of his four targets for four yards. The 23-year-old Bowers, the 13th overall pick in 2024 from Georgia, is an elite tight end for fantasy managers when he is healthy, but injuries continue to get in the way. Through eight games played in 2026, he has caught 50 passes for 676 yards (13.5 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Hopefully, we will get some clarity on Bowers' Week 12 status on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, which will help fantasy managers make a more informed decision.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
J.K. Dobbins' Suspension Lifted by the Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 28, 2026, 5:29 PM ETThe Denver Broncos lifted the suspension of running back J.K. Dobbins on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Due to conduct detrimental to the team, the Broncos suspended Dobbins for their Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday. Now that the 27-year-old has been reinstated, he will be active for next week's contest against the Miami Dolphins, where he should operate as the RB2 behind impressive rookie Jonah Coleman. The oft-injured former second-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 out of Ohio State was on pace for a career year in 2025 in his first year in Denver, rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries (5.0 yards per attempt) in 10 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He has not looked the same in 10 games in 2026, carrying the football 99 times for 324 yards (3.3 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns, adding nine catches for 31 yards. Dobbins' mediocrity has opened the door for the powerful yet elusive Coleman to seize the team's lead-back role. With RJ Harvey (knee) potentially returning from Injured Reserve next weekend against Miami, Dobbins will be fighting for limited snaps and touches in the Broncos' backfield for the rest of the season. He has been dropped in many fantasy leagues and is now rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Tyler Warren's Target Dip Leaves Him in TE2 Range
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:59 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has managed just three catches for 23 yards in his past two games heading into a change at quarterback. The Colts waived Daniel Jones and will start Anthony Richardson Sr. against the New York Giants on Sunday. Richardson has attempted six passes since his last start in Week 16 of 2024 and will be starting with Warren for the first time. Warren played 76% of the offensive snaps against the Houston Texans and is still listed first at tight end on the Colts' unofficial depth chart. His targets fell from seven against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 to three against the Miami Dolphins, then rose to five against Houston. He caught one pass for 22 yards in the loss to the Texans. Warren is TE16 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings for Week 12, outside the usual starting range for 12-team leagues with one tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chuba Hubbard's Bigger Workload Strengthens His RB1 Case
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:43 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of Carolina's last two wins as his carry count has climbed. He had 16 carries in the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos and 27 in each game since. Trevor Etienne had six carries in relief against the Baltimore Ravens, up from three a week earlier. Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced in full Saturday and is questionable for Monday's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brooks remains on injured reserve. Hubbard gained all 120 of his yards against Baltimore on the ground. A week earlier, he caught five passes for 80 yards against the New Orleans Saints, nearly matching his rushing yardage. Hubbard is RB10 in RotoBaller's weekend PPR rankings for Week 12. The Saints game showed how his receiving work can help him reach that range if Tampa Bay limits his rushing yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:28 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. He'll miss at least four games and could return as early as Week 16 against the New York Jets. The Patriots had already ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Friday and was listed as a nonparticipant on Thursday's estimated report. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, when he injured his hamstring. Brown has 11 catches for 128 yards in four games this season. Mack Hollins led the Patriots with five catches in Munich and figures to be one of Tommy DeVito's main targets Sunday with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) also out. New England brought Brown back from injured reserve in October after a high ankle sprain. Activating him again would use the Patriots' last regular-season return designation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Andrei Iosivas Activated From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced on X. He practiced in full Wednesday through Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the New Orleans Saints. Iosivas has missed eight games since hurting his thumb against the Houston Texans in Week 2. He had surgery to repair a torn ligament on Sept. 23, went on injured reserve three days later and was cleared to practice on Nov. 12. Cincinnati kept him on injured reserve for Monday's game against the Washington Commanders after three full practices last week. Iosivas caught three passes for 19 yards in his first two games and played the third-most offensive snaps among Cincinnati wide receivers in both. Dohnte Meyers has filled that spot during his absence. The move gives Cincinnati another option at receiver with Tee Higgins (hamstring) also questionable after missing Friday's practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Ollie Gordon II Keeps the Bulk of Miami's Backfield Work
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 4:08 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II still handled most of the backfield work in the loss to the Buffalo Bills even as his touches dropped to 13. He ran 11 times for 69 yards. Jaylen Wright was the only other Miami running back with a carry and finished with five. Gordon had 24 touches against the Indianapolis Colts a week earlier. He played just over 70% of the offensive snaps in both games, and Miami ran less often while playing from behind against Buffalo. Gordon had three carries through Miami's first two games and took over after De'Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3. Achane remains on injured reserve and is out for the season. Miami settled for three field goals against Buffalo, and Gordon lost two yards on his two catches. His rushing work makes him a reasonable half-PPR flex against the New York Jets on Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Pulls Ahead in Jets Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:54 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall played 43% of the offensive snaps when he returned from a quadriceps injury in Week 9 and was up to 63% in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Braelon Allen led the backfield during Hall's five-game absence. Hall moved ahead of Allen in snaps against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 and caught four passes for 67 yards as New York played from behind. That receiving work gives Hall a stronger case as an RB2 in PPR. Hall had 20 carries against the Chargers, his most since Week 1, and finished with 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch. The Jets led most of the way and gave Allen 16 carries of his own. Both backs are off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. With Allen still taking regular handoffs, Hall may need another game that lets the Jets lean on the run to reach 20 carries again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews Faces a Tough Scoring Matchup in Houston
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 28, 2026, 3:40 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has one touchdown catch through 11 games. The Houston Texans have allowed one to tight ends in their first 10 games, so Andrews likely needs a bigger share of the targets on Sunday. He caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in Jacoby Brissett's first Baltimore start. It remains his only game with at least 50 receiving yards this season. Andrews had two catches for 14 yards on three targets against the Carolina Panthers last week. Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas combined for five targets in that game. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE18 in its Week 12 PPR rankings. He can fill a second tight end spot. He's a sit in most one-tight-end leagues, where another three-target game would leave him too reliant on a touchdown against Houston.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller