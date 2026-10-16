Dak Prescott Remains a High-Floor QB1 With High-End Volume
Oct 16, 2026, 6:17 PM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the upset loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night, but he still managed to throw for over 300 yards for the second straight week on 42 passing attempts while adding one touchdown. Dallas' offense struggled as a whole, though, and it did not help matters that star receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a quadriceps injury in the second half and was unavailable to return late in the fourth quarter. He has only thrown one touchdown in each of the last three games after starting the 2026 campaign with six touchdown passes and just one pick in the first two contests. The four-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,381 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions in the first five games of his 11th year in the league, which makes him the QB9 overall in fantasy going into Sunday night's showdown at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers' defense allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (181.0), but the Cowboys' offense will be hungry for an answer after last week's disappointment, and Lamb is good to go from a health standpoint. Prescott has at least 40 pass attempts in each of the last three weeks as Dallas continues its high-volume passing attack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Matthew Golden Is A Low-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:09 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught six passes for 123 yards against Chicago, recording his second 100-yard game of the season. Through five games, Golden has 24 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns. He failed to score after finding the end zone in each of the previous two games, but his production remained strong. Dallas has allowed 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception through five games, giving Golden another favorable matchup. Opposing quarterbacks have also completed 72.1% of their passes against the Cowboys. Golden has seen at least seven targets in three straight games, giving him a reliable role alongside Christian Watson. His ability to make plays downfield should serve him well against a struggling Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR11 for Week 6, making him a low-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Dameon Pierce Set for Lead-Back Duties for Banged-Up Eagles Offense
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 6:07 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been decimated by injuries in the last couple of weeks, which will force running back Dameon Pierce into a lead-back role for the team in Week 6 against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Starter Saquon Barkley suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and has been ruled out for a second straight game. Backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) have been placed on Injured Reserve, which leaves only Pierce and Carson Steele for backfield work this weekend. Additionally, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot, so Philly could be looking to lean on their ground game on Sunday against Carolina. The 26-year-old Pierce had 11 carries for only 14 yards and caught two of his five targets for minus-two yards in the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after Shipley left with a foot injury. Added volume alone puts Pierce on the RB3/flex radar in fantasy this week, but behind a patchwork offensive line without Hurts under center, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Is A High-End WR1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 6:00 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught six of eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns against Chicago. He scored from 42 and 53 yards and has now topped 140 receiving yards twice this season. Watson remains Jordan Love's most dangerous downfield threat. Through five games, Watson has 26 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns. Dallas provides another favorable matchup. The Cowboys rank 31st in total defense and have struggled against the pass this season. Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft give Green Bay other productive options, but Watson continues to lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His big-play ability gives him significant upside against a vulnerable Dallas defense. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR4 for Week 6, making him a high-end WR1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Is A Strong QB1 In Week 6
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 16, 2026, 5:51 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 31 passes against Chicago last week. It was his third 300-yard game of the season. Love connected with Christian Watson and Matthew Golden for 266 receiving yards, and both enter Week 6 playing at a high level. Love now has 1,408 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions through five games. The Packers' offensive line remains worth monitoring with Aaron Banks (knee/toe) and Jacob Monk (quad) both questionable for Sunday. Love faces another favorable matchup this week against the Dallas Cowboys, who rank 31st in total defense and have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete more than 72% of their passes. Dallas has also given up 10 passing touchdowns without recording an interception this season. RotoBaller ranks Love QB4 for Week 6. Lock him into lineups as a high-end QB1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Questionable to Play in Week 6 Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:48 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable to play in Week 6 on Sunday on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. Receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) is also questionable for the game. Moore initially suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night but played through the injury, catching seven of his 12 targets for 78 yards in Week 3 and 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, respectively. The 29-year-old did not play in Monday night's overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams, though, and he could miss a second straight game in Week 6 against the Raiders. Keon Coleman found the end zone in Week 5 against the Rams with Moore out and could be a nice flex play again this weekend in Sin City if Moore is inactive again. Moore's questionable tag makes him much riskier this weekend with the Bills' game kicking off in the later window if he is a true game-time decision. Before his injury in Week 2, Moore had a strong Buffalo debut in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of eight targets for 100 yards and his first touchdown of 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski
Carson Steele Could Be Involved Versus Panthers in Week 6
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:46 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles are down three running backs, as Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) are all unavailable for a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. This likely means that Carson Steele could see his first touches of the season for the depleted Philadelphia offense. Steele was activated off of the team's practice squad and signed to the 53-man roster ahead of the Eagles' Week 5 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, Steele did not see any snaps on offense against the Jaguars. He did play 20 snaps on special teams, though. The Eagles don't have many options in the backfield due to the injuries, but Dameon Pierce, who played 48 snaps against Jacksonville, is expected to start. Steele should have opportunities behind Pierce on Sunday against Carolina, but what his exact role looks like is unclear. It also would not be surprising to see the Eagles sign practice squad running back Jaydon Blue to the active roster ahead of Week 6. Steele has played in 18 career games, including three starts. He has rushed 56 times for 183 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and tallied seven receptions for 26 yards. Steele has not yet scored an NFL touchdown. Steele ranks as RotoBaller's No. 72 running back for Week 6, and he is projected to accumulate 4.5 fantasy points. There is no reason to pick Steele up or add him to your lineup in standard leagues until Philadelphia's backfield picture becomes clearer.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Returning To Work with Backup QB
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:40 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring/toe) has missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury, but will return to action in a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the hamstring issue he was already dealing with, a toe injury is now being listed for Smith as well. Smith enters Sunday's game without an injury designation after missing Wednesday's practice, getting in a limited session on Thursday and practicing in full on Friday. Prior to progressing to the limited session on Thursday, Smith was seen working on the side at multiple practices as he ramped up toward a return. While Smith's return is promising news for fantasy managers, he will be catching passes from backup quarterback Tanner McKee, as starter Jalen Hurts (calf) is out indefinitely due to a blood clot in his calf. The Eagles are short-handed elsewhere on offense with multiple injuries in the backfield. Through three appearances in 2026, Smith has amassed 169 offensive snaps. He leads the team in receptions with 19 (on 27 targets), despite missing two games, and is second on the Eagles with 235 receiving yards (behind Dontayvion Wicks' 260). Smith has recorded one touchdown this season. Carolina allows 230.8 passing yards per game, but, per Pro Football Reference, is giving up just 16.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Smith should immediately pick back up as Philadelphia's No. 1 wide receiver, but due to his injuries and with McKee getting the start, Smith is a riskier fantasy start than he normally would be. Smith ranks as RotoBaller's No. 22 for Week 6--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Fading as Deep-League Handcuff
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has been a decent waiver-wire pickup as a handcuff with Ashton Jeanty banged up with ankle/foot injuries in recent weeks. But with Jeanty getting healthier this week and being removed from the injury report, the 23-year-old has gone back to being strictly a deep-league handcuff for fantasy managers who have Jeanty rostered. The fourth-rounder from Arkansas only had one rushing attempt for five yards and caught his only target in the passing game for five yards in negative game script in the 45-17 blowout loss on the road on Sunday to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Jeanty said this week that he is feeling as healthy as he has been all year going into the Week 6 contest at home against the Buffalo Bills. Washington has yet to see double-digit carries in his first five NFL games, and his role is expected to stay small this weekend in another matchup that could have the Raiders abandoning the run. The young back has been efficient with his limited touches, though, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt on 25 carries for 125 yards and one touchdown. Washington has added only two catches for four yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dameon Pierce Poised For Large Role Against Panthers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:33 PM ETWith running backs Saquon Barkley (hamstring), Tank Bigsby (abdomen, IR) and Will Shipley (foot, IR) all out, the Philadelphia Eagles may need to rely heavily on Dameon Pierce in a Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. In addition to the depleted depth at running back, the Eagles will also be without quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) due to a superficial blood clot in his calf. The Eagles will start Tanner McKee at quarterback on Sunday against the Panthers. The injury situation is dire in Philadelphia. The Eagles signed Pierce off of the practice squad and added him to their active 53-man roster ahead of the Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He played 48 offensive snaps, but Jacksonville held Pierce to just 11 carries for 14 yards (1.3 yards per attempt) and two receptions that lost a combined two yards in an extremely inefficient 2026 debut for Pierce. The Eagles will also have running back Carson Steele available, but expect Pierce to lead the backfield against the Panthers. Pierce could have a much easier time against a Carolina defense that allows 156.5 rushing yards per game (31st in the NFL). In 44 career games played, Pierce has recorded 430 attempts for 1,698 rushing yards (3.9 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns, while adding 47 receptions for 266 yards (5.7 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown. Pierce ranks as RotoBaller's No. 32 running back for Week 6 and is projected to produce 6.7 fantasy points. He is a risky play, but should see enough volume to warrant flex upside.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Harold Fannin Jr. has Been Inconsistent to Start Sophomore Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:30 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025 with 72 receptions on 107 targets for 731 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played, but so far in 2026, he has been hit or miss as a TE1 in fantasy. The 22-year-old former third-rounder from Bowling Green has 18 catches on his 27 targets for 157 yards and three touchdowns in his first five games. Fannin had three touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4 before falling flat in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, when he caught just one of his four targets for a four-yard gain. The Browns were dealing with rainy conditions all day in New York last weekend, though, so the young tight end will be looking to bounce back in a divisional matchup this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Fannin is on the TE1/2 borderline going into Week 6, with more volatility now that we know that both rookie receivers KC Concepcion Jr. and Denzel Boston will be active after being on the injury report this week. His touchdowns have been nice, but he has only two games over 50 receiving yards so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Cody White Continues Deep-League Potential vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White is emerging within an injury-riddled receiving corps, but is it enough to target him in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills? Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to play on Sunday, and the Raiders' target share already flows mostly through tight end Brock Bowers. With Tre Tucker and pass-catching running back Ashton Jeanty also in the mix, it's unlikely White will produce enough for standard fantasy leagues. Then again, the sixth-year veteran caught two of four targets for 44 yards in last week's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. Plus, Buffalo's struggling defense is allowing 280.4 passing yards per game and 13 passing touchdowns on the season. White is worth consideration in deep leagues with 14 or more teams.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Tre Tucker Offers Deep-League Appeal vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:28 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has started flexing deep-league fantasy muscle, and that could continue in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Despite an inconsistent start to his 2026 campaign and just one touchdown on his season tally, Tucker has finished each of his last four games with four or more receptions. That includes four catches on five targets in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, where he finished second in receptions behind tight end Brock Bowers. Buffalo is allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4) and a whopping 13 touchdowns in the air, which could grant more opportunities for the 25-year-old receiver. Tucker doesn't generate enough for standard fantasy league production, but could be a target for managers in deeper formats in need of a wide receiver.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Offers Streaming Upside vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:26 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer has probably hit the waiver wire in your league, but he still has some fantasy value as the Silver and Black gear up to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Mayer's target share and production have taken an expected dip since Brock Bowers returned to the gridiron, and the TE2 had just one catch for two yards in a 45-17 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. However, the former second-round pick from Notre Dame also ranks in the top 20 in targets and receiving yards among tight ends. The Bills are allowing 280.4 passing yards per game, so Kirk Cousins could vary his targets in Week 6. Mayer is a streaming option in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers a High-End Option vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:25 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers returned to full practice on Thursday and should have a dominant Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. The former first-round pick missed the first two games of the season as he recovered from knee surgery and has been limited in practices, but he has been dominant during games since returning in Week 3. He leads Vegas with 24 catches on 34 targets for 312 yards and three touchdowns, catching eight of 10 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in a 45-17 Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bills are allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (280.4) and 13 touchdowns, so Kirk Cousins should target Bowers early and often. Bowers is a high-end TE1 against a struggling Buffalo defense in Week 6.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty Should Bounce Back vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty raised fantasy managers' eyebrows as he dealt with lingering foot and ankle injuries, but he could bounce back in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. The star back has been nursing these ailments through the start of the season and was noticeably banged up as he was held to just 10 carries for 27 yards in a Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. The former Heisman Trophy finalist is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, but maintains a heavy workload that has generated 88 carries for 291 yards. He adds 22 receptions for 215 yards and two passing touchdowns, which beefs up his fantasy output. Jeanty is a viable fantasy starter against a struggling Buffalo defense that allows the third-most total yards per game (388.6) in the league.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Kirk Cousins a Viable Streaming Option vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 16, 2026, 5:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bounce-back opportunity as his team welcomes the Buffalo Bills to Sin City in Week 6. Cousins was taken out in the fourth quarter of a blowout Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots so rookie Fernando Mendoza could get reps in, although he eclipsed 240 yards for a fourth straight game. Through five games, Cousins ranks eighth in the league in passing yards (1,269) and second in touchdowns (12), with just four interceptions on the year. The Bills' defense has struggled mightily against the pass, allowing 280.4 yards per game and 13 total touchdowns in the air. This opens the door for Vegas to have a pass-heavy game, and Cousins is a viable streaming option at home against an inconsistent defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Philadelphia Eagles Defense In For Another Challenging Matchup
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:20 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles held the talented Jacksonville Jaguars offense to 19 points in a Week 5 loss in London, but allowed 408 total yards, including 306 passing yards and 102 rushing yards. The Philadelphia defense intercepted Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence to force just its third takeaway of the season. Unfortunately for the Eagles, after taking the lead with just eight seconds to play, Jacksonville kicker Cam Little hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Jags a 17-16 win, while Philadelphia suffered its third-straight loss. The Eagles will have another difficult challenge on their hands with a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers rank third in the NFL in total yards per game (405.8), second in passing yards per game (301.3), 18th in rushing yards per game (104.5) and fourth in points scored per game (30.3). Meanwhile, Philadelphia's defense ranks 24th in the league in total yards allowed per game (356.8), 26th in passing yards allowed per game (238.8), 20th in rushing allowed yards per game (104.5) and tied for 13th in points allowed per game (22.4). According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the Eagles rank just 29th in total fantasy points scored through five weeks with 14.0 (2.8 points per game). Philadelphia recorded two sacks against Jacksonville, bringing its total to six sacks on the 2026 campaign, which is tied for 28th in the NFL. Philadelphia ranks as RotoBaller's No. 19 defense and special teams for Week 6. In a tough matchup against the Panthers, it is best to sit Philly this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller NFL Stats Page
NFL Still Reviewing Josh Jacobs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:17 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is being removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and will be eligible to play for the team in Week 7 against the division-rival Detroit Lions, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. However, the league's review of Jacobs' off-field situation will continue, and he could be subject to a suspension. The 28-year-old will miss the first six games of the 2026 season after his May arrest following a domestic incident. Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in early September. Jacobs will now be allowed to make his season debut while the NFL resumes its investigation. The good news for Jacobs and his fantasy managers is that if the league hands down a suspension, his time already served on the exempt list could count towards the suspension. It remains to be seen if the Packers plan to ease Jacobs back into their backfield after relying mostly on a combination of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson through the first six weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Eagles Place Will Shipley on Injured Reserve on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 5:10 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Will Shipley (foot) on Injured Reserve on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Shipley was a high-priority pickup off the waiver wire last week after Saquon Barkley injured his hamstring in the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he suffered a foot injury while in a starting role in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and will now be forced to miss at least the next four games. The 24-year-old will join Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on IR, and with Barkley ruled out for a second straight game this weekend against the visiting Carolina Panthers, the Eagles will be down to Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele in their backfield in Week 6. Specifically, Shipley was diagnosed with a plantar-fascia tear in his foot, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if he misses more than the next four games. In many leagues where he was scooped off the waiver wire, Shipley can be cut. In his first five games of 2026, he has 20 rushing attempts for 57 yards and one touchdown while catching five passes for 31 yards. Shipley was the RB3 in Philly when both Barkley and Bigsby were healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Makai Lemon Making Strides as Rookie Campaign Continues
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 16, 2026, 5:02 PM ETIt hasn't been a smooth start for Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, but he showed improvement in a 19-17 Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Lemon recorded career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (43) last Sunday. The seven targets that Lemon saw against the Jaguars were also the most he has recorded in his young NFL career thus far. Lemon and the Eagles will face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. The Panthers rank 22nd in the league in passing defense, allowing 230.8 passing yards per game. With that said, Carolina is only giving up 16.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, according to Pro Football Reference. While No. 1 wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed the past two games, he is expected to play in Week 6, which could cut into Lemon's workload. Still, Lemon should continue to see his fair share of targets, but he needs to be more efficient with his opportunities. Lemon, the 20th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, has recorded 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 108 yards (7.2 yards per reception) and one rush for negative-five yards so far in 2026. He has not scored a touchdown of any kind. Lemon has tallied 17.8 fantasy points in half-PPR scoring formats, according to RotoBaller, which ranks him 88th out of 215 qualifying wide receivers. Of note, Lemon will be catching passes from backup quarterback Tanner McKee on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts (calf) out due to a blood clot in his calf. Lemon ranks as RotoBaller's No. 59 wideout for Week 6 (half PPR) and is expected to score 4.2 fantasy points. It is not necessary to start Lemon right now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller