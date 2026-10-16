Oct 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs defense is set up to succeed against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Chiefs defense is fresh off their bye week and ready to face a Chargers team that has turned the ball over 13 times this season. The Kansas City defense will also have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd in a game where they are heavy favorites. This stellar defensive unit is dealing with an injury to L'Jarius Sneed who is questionable with a knee injury, but the rest of the defenders should be good to go for Sunday. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making them a strong start at the position this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to add them this week if they were dropped last week during their bye.