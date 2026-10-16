Kansas City Chiefs Defense Should Feast On Chargers In Week 6
Oct 16, 2026, 4:27 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs defense is set up to succeed against the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. The Chiefs defense is fresh off their bye week and ready to face a Chargers team that has turned the ball over 13 times this season. The Kansas City defense will also have the benefit of playing in front of their home crowd in a game where they are heavy favorites. This stellar defensive unit is dealing with an injury to L'Jarius Sneed who is questionable with a knee injury, but the rest of the defenders should be good to go for Sunday. The Chiefs defense is ranked first in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making them a strong start at the position this weekend. Fantasy managers should look to add them this week if they were dropped last week during their bye.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
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Harrison Butker Could Be Useful In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will face the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of the team's Week 5 bye. Butker was perfect in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, nailing all four of his kicks. The Chiefs kicker made all three of his extra-point attempts and his lone 28-yard field goal attempt. Butker will now face the division rival Chargers at home in a game that Kansas City is heavily favored in. Even if the game is not entirely competitive, the Chiefs could score a ton of points against a middling Chargers defense. If the Chiefs run up the score, Butker could be in for a heavier workload than usual this week. Butker is ranked K8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable starting Butker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cyrus Allen Could Make An Impact Against Chargers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:23 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen could be useful against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Allen is the Chiefs rookie receiver who was making noise in training camp with Rashee Rice still rehabbing his knee injury. Now, Allen could get a chance to produce in the absence of Rice who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury this week. Allen will face the winless Chargers, who feature both a poor offense and a middling defense to begin the 2026 season. Through his first four games, the rookie has yet to catch a single pass, but expect that to change this week. Allen has the potential to be a good wideout for the Chiefs and Week 6 should be the beginning of his ascension. Allen is a dart-throw option for very deep leagues this Sunday. Fantasy managers should view Allen as more of a stash option this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Jalen Royals Could Be A Factor In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:21 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals could step into a larger role against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Royals could act as the team's WR2 with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton out with a dislocated ankle. The young wideout will likely compete with rookie receiver Cyrus Allen for targets in the thin Chiefs wide receiver room. Royals has done little to suggest his ability to handle a larger workload, catching just three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown this season, but the Chiefs offense is losing pass catchers by the day at this point. The Los Angeles defense also offers a matchup that does not put fear in the hearts of opposing offenses. The winless Chargers should be a walk in the park for the Chiefs this Sunday. Royals should be viewed as a desperation flex option in deeper leagues this weekend. Fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Royals instead of plugging him into lineups right away.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Xavier Worthy Could Be Valuable In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:20 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Worthy had his best game of the season in terms of receiving yards in Week 4 before the team's bye week. Worthy reeled in four catches for 70 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before that performance, the speedy wideout had failed to clear 25 receiving yards in any contest this season. The arrow is pointed up now with a week of rest and the absence of WR1 Rashee Rice heading into the weekend. The Chiefs offense should also have no issues imposing their will against the Chargers defense. With a potentially expanded role in a game that Kansas City should win, Worthy is set up to have his best game of the year at home in Week 6. Worthy should be viewed as a low-end WR2/3 option on Sunday. Fantasy managers dealing with injuries and bye weeks could do worse than Worthy this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
DeVonta Smith Good to Go for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring, toe) is off the injury report and will play in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Smith has missed each of Philadelphia's last two games with a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old was off to a strong start before getting injured, recording 19 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown on 27 targets across three games. However, Smith now returns to an Eagles offense that will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) and star right tackle Lane Johnson (retirement). Smith has enough talent to produce for fantasy managers, but he profiles as a risky start while catching passes from Eagles QB2 Tanner McKee.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - John Clark
Travis Kelce Could Be More Involved Against Los Angeles
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:17 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will face the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Kelce should benefit from the team's bye last week, offering the veteran tight end an opportunity to recover before taking on a division rival. The Chargers are winless heading into the weekend and march into Arrowhead as heavy underdogs. Kelce should also step into a larger role on offense with Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury. None of the Kansas City pass receivers outside of Rice and Tyquan Thornton have stepped up this season, making Kelce the de-facto top option in the passing game once again. Kelce is ranked TE8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 PPR rankings, making him a solid TE1 option. Fantasy managers should feel confident riding with Kelce this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Rico Dowdle Questionable Despite Full Practices
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 4:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. Dowdle has missed three consecutive games since injuring his toe against New England in Week 2, but his progression from a limited session Wednesday to consecutive full practices is encouraging. He recorded 37 rushing yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for 28 yards across his first two games. Jaylen Warren has taken control of the Pittsburgh backfield during Dowdle's absence, most recently totaling 188 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against Indianapolis in Week 5. Warren's production gives the Steelers little reason to rush Dowdle into a substantial role, even if he's cleared to return. Fantasy managers should keep Dowdle on the bench until there's a clearer picture of how Pittsburgh intends to distribute its backfield touches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Riley Holsinger
Kenneth Walker Set To Crush In Week 6
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Walker and the rest of the team should be well-rested coming off the bye week and ready to take on a division rival in the Chargers. Los Angeles has not been a tough matchup for opposing offenses this season and their offense has not been much better as their winless record should reflect. Walker has been one of the most valuable backs in fantasy to begin the season and he should continue to handle a hefty workload after a week of rest. Walker could also see increased usage in the passing game with wide receiver Rashee Rice ruled out with a hamstring injury. Walker is ranked RB2 in our RotoBaller Week 6 PPR rankings, making him a top-end option at the position this week. Fantasy managers who missed his production last week should welcome Walker back into lineups this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Saquon Barkley Officially Ruled Out for Week 6
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This will be the second consecutive missed game for Barkley after he injured his hamstring during Philadelphia's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Across the four games he's played in this season, Barkley has recorded 190 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 40 touches. The Eagles head into Week 6 incredibly banged up across the board, but especially at the running back position. Outside of Barkley, Philadelphia RB2 Tank Bigsby (core) and RB3 Will Shipley (foot) are both on Injured Reserve. As a result, reserve backs Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele appear set to lead the team's backfield in Week 6.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jaylen Warren Still a Strong RB1 Despite Tough Matchup in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 4:10 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren is enjoying a breakout campaign, ranking as the fantasy RB9 through the first five weeks, and should continue to produce against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The bad news for Warren is that Tampa Bay is giving up the third-fewest yards per carry and fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs. On the plus side, however, the Buccaneers have surrendered the fourth-most receptions to the position. Warren has seen at least four targets in every game this season and secured nine of 12 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the past two weeks. With Pittsburgh incredibly thin at wide receiver, as Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) are all out and DK Metcalf (illness) is questionable, Warren should be heavily involved in the passing game on Sunday. He may cede some opportunities to teammate Rico Dowdle (toe) if he returns, but Warren remains locked in as a fantasy RB1 given his recent performances and workload.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Mahomes Ready To Face Winless Chargers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:08 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a knee injury again, but it's the same knee he's been managing all season, so there's no reason to worry. The Chiefs superstar should be well-rested and prepared to face the Chargers at Arrowhead fresh off of the team's bye week. The Chargers have been dreadful this year, starting the season 0-5, and Mahomes should be able to take advantage of the matchup. The turnover-prone Los Angeles offense should also give the veteran QB good field position to start drives. Mahomes will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice in this contest, but he should still have enough playmakers to easily win this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a strong QB1 at home following the bye week. Fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Mahomes right back into lineups this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
DK Metcalf Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 4:02 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) was added to the injury report Friday after missing practice and is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Metcalf wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, making his availability a late-week concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have already ruled out Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf), while Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve. Metcalf has caught 19 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown through five games, including a disappointing three-catch, 12-yard performance against Indianapolis last week. Rookie Germie Bernard could be asked to handle a larger role if Metcalf cannot play, with Pittsburgh also having several tight ends capable of contributing in the passing game. Fantasy managers planning to start Metcalf should have a replacement available in case the illness keeps him sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Riley Holsinger
Josh Jacobs to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:59 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, according to Adam Schefter, potentially clearing the way for his Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs has not played or practiced this season after being placed on the list in late August. The NFL's investigation remains open, however, and the league reserves the right to impose additional discipline. Green Bay has rotated MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield, with Chris Brooks (ankle) currently on injured reserve. The three available backs combined for just 64 rushing yards on 22 carries against Chicago in Week 5. Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and his return would provide Green Bay with its established lead back. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by the development, although his Week 7 workload remains uncertain after such a lengthy absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Remains on Fantasy Radar in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 3:57 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown three touchdown passes in three straight games and will look to maintain that streak in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been solid defensively so far this season, holding opposing quarterbacks to the ninth-fewest fantasy points per contest. The Buccaneers are also one of just seven teams allowing fewer than 300 yards of offense per game through five weeks. Given the difficult matchup and the fact that Pittsburgh is thin at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Rodgers isn't necessarily set up for success in this one. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay has been significantly tougher against the run, so it would not be surprising to see Rodgers attempt 35-plus passes for the fourth time this year. The health of DK Metcalf (illness) will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday, but assuming he plays, Rodgers should be viewed as a viable streaming option and high-end QB2 in Week 6.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Stays on TE2 Radar for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton was once again fairly quiet during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in three of his four targets for 25 yards in the victory. Otton hasn't given fantasy managers much to cheer about this season. The 27-year-old has been held to under 40 receiving yards in every game besides one. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much to change with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels remaining under center for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Otton doesn't have a very high ceiling and cannot be trusted as anything more than a TE2 right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Monangai to Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:44 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Monangai suffered a turf toe injury during Chicago's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He also injured his thumb in that contest, although head coach Ben Johnson previously identified the toe as the bigger concern. Monangai's absence leaves D'Andre Swift in line to handle the majority of Chicago's backfield work after rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding four receptions for 30 yards against Green Bay last week. Roschon Johnson contributed five catches for 34 yards in that game but managed just six rushing yards on five attempts. Swift remains the more dependable fantasy option, while Johnson's receiving involvement gives him some appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Ted Hurst III is Not Worth Starting in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III was beginning to gain momentum before posting a dud during last Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurst wasn't even targeted after seeing three or more targets during the first four games of the season. The rookie wideout should continue to start for now, but that doesn't mean he'll be a viable fantasy option. The 22-year-old is a potential stash option in deep leagues or dynasty formats, but he's too risky to insert into starting lineups for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully, his fantasy value will rise once Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back under center.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Remains on the Flex Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hasn't been much of a fantasy option all season long. Heading into Week 6, Godwin has recorded 19 receptions for 179 yards with zero touchdowns. His value is unlikely to rise with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels under center for at least one more game. The two of them connected for three receptions and 37 yards during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin has seen four or fewer targets in every game but one this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Godwin until Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back in the mix. Godwin should be viewed as a flex option in deep leagues ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller Carries No Injury Designation Into Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team's final injury report. Waller was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's participation was only an estimate because Carolina did not practice. He has caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement in the passing game has increased recently, drawing eight targets against Cleveland in Week 3 and six against Detroit in Week 4 after receiving just five combined over the first two games. However, those 14 targets produced only eight catches for 87 yards without a touchdown. With Jalen Coker also cleared to play, Waller remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Emeka Egbuka has WR3 Upside in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has hopefully turned a corner after a decent performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Egbuka hauled in a season-high six receptions for 38 yards during the Thursday Night victory over Dallas. Egbuka also rushed the ball once for a 14-yard touchdown. It seems like Egbuka is building chemistry with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. The 24-year-old has seen nine targets in two of his last three games. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that Egbuka sees heavy usage once again versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Fantasy managers should consider Egbuka a WR3 for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference