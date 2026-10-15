Rasmus Dahlin Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Oct 15, 2026, 5:52 PM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He recently exited the lineup with an upper-body injury and will miss a second straight game. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin is 50/50 to play on Saturday against Montreal. Owen Power and Olen Zellweger have more fantasy value with Dahlin on the shelf. Both have also been productive offensively: Zellweger is coming off a two-goal game, and Power is averaging a point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
More Recent News
Nazem Kadri Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri recorded an assist on both of the team's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas. He set up Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. With this effort, Kadri boosted his total to five assists this season. While he hasn't yet scored in seven outings, the veteran forward has played a big role on offense. Nathan MacKinnon is the only Avalanche player with more assists this season. Kadri continues his search for his first goal of the year Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Lane Hutson Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was in top form Wednesday night in a special matchup against his brother, Cole, and the Washington Capitals. He finished an entertaining 5-4 loss with a goal and an assist. Hutson scored an even-strength goal in the first period and set up a power-play goal in the third. With three multi-point games already this season, Hutson is tied for fourth in scoring among defensemen. He has notched eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. The 22-year-old has enjoyed back-to-back multi-point outings. Hutson will try to stretch the streak to three games on Saturday against Buffalo. So far, he has registered two three-game multi-point streaks in his young career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Alex Tuch Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Tuch led the offense in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Montreal. He scored two goals, including a short-handed tally, and added one assist. This was Tuch's second multi-point performance of the season. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent in his new gear, but Tuch's overall productivity has been fine. After seven games, he leads the Capitals with five goals and is tied for the scoring lead with six points. In Saturday's tilt against New Jersey, Tuch will attempt to record points in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Capitals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:28 AM ETDallas Stars forward Oskar Back (upper body) joined the team's growing list of absentees in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado. He was on the ice for only five shifts before being ruled out for the rest of the contest with an upper-body injury. Back has one assist in seven outings this season. He generally doesn't see much action, but Back's ice time has grown in recent games because of Dallas' lineup issues. Up front, the team has lost two key contributors: Matt Duchene (abdomen) and Wyatt Johnston (illness). Dallas hopes to have Johnston back on Saturday against Chicago. Johnston will likely fill Back's spot in the lineup if he can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dallas Stars
Nicolas Roy Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 AM ETColorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy was a late scratch on Wednesday against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, Ryan O'Hara of The Hockey News reports. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar labeled him day-to-day. Roy has started the season well on the fourth line, recording two goals and two assists in six games. In Roy's absence, Gavin Brindley made his season debut. He was largely anonymous, logging just 6:46 of ice time. Colorado will finish this week's slate against Pittsburgh on Friday. Roy could be back for that one, as his injury hasn't been deemed serious.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan O'Hara
Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 15, 2026, 9:08 AM ETDetroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has no interest in trading defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is an unsigned restricted free agent, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. "I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson," Horcoff said Wednesday. "I want to keep him." Horcoff called Edvinsson a "big part" of the Red Wings' future and "someone that's very hard to come by." He's open to "anything" regarding a new contract. Edvinsson, the sixth pick of the 2021 draft, has shown huge potential. In 2025-26, he recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists), 88 SOG, 148 blocks, 94 hits, and a plus-12 rating across 72 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Ristolainen to Remain Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:28 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will remain out on Thursday against Detroit, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports. Ristolainen isn't traveling with the team and will miss a sixth consecutive game. However, O'Connor reported that Ristolainen is close to returning, so he may be an option Saturday night against Ottawa. The Finnish blue-liner was in the lineup for the first three games of the season, registering one goal, four SOG, seven blocks, and four hits. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a big role on the Flyers' defense, though he isn't an appealing fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie O'Connor
Mike Matheson to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:18 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) remains day-to-day and is set to miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday against Washington, according to Sportsnet's Priyanta Emrith. Matheson's absence has left a significant gap on defense, as he has averaged 24:09 of ice time in 2026-27. Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle led the blue line in ice time during Tuesday's shootout win over Buffalo. The two are expected to be busy again on Wednesday. Matheson's next chance to return will be in a rematch with the Sabres on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: PruPriyanta Emrith
Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ETDallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday against Chicago, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Johnston isn't feeling well and will miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday night against Colorado. However, the team hopes to have him available for the weekend. Johnston has recorded four assists in five appearances this season. With Johnston joining Matt Duchene (core) on the shelf, Tyler Seguin saw more action on Tuesday against Colorado, producing a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss. Sam Steel's usage has also increased recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
Joel Kiviranta Available Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 7:06 PM ETDallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will rejoin the lineup on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. He has been sidelined for the last three games with a lower-body injury. Before being hurt, Kiviranta recorded one goal and three hits in two appearances. The Finnish forward is an effective fourth-liner, but he remains a non-factor in fantasy. With Kiviranta available, the Stars are expected to revert back to six defensemen, resulting in Kyle Capobianco sitting out the game as a healthy scratch.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Still Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 6:56 PM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will miss a third straight game on Wednesday against Montreal. He still hasn't fully recovered from an illness that knocked Dubois out of the lineup last weekend. Dylan Strome and Boone Jenner have seen their workload increase over the past couple of games without Dubois. Both players have significant fantasy appeal. Jenner is on a three-game goal streak heading into Wednesday's contest, while Strome is Washington's leading playmaker. He has recorded five assists in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Roope Hintz Fine for Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDallas Stars center Roope Hintz (undisclosed) will play Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. In Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Hintz fought Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and was seen icing his hand afterward. He wasn't available for postgame media, raising questions about his health. However, Dallas will have him in the lineup for Wednesday's rematch. This is welcome news for a Dallas team that's already without Wyatt Johnston (illness) and Matt Duchene (core). Skating on the first line and the first power-play unit, Hintz has notched four points (two goals, two assists) in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar Expected to Play Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 6:45 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (personal) will play in Wednesday's tilt against the Dallas Stars, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports. Makar just became a father and didn't play against the Stars on Tuesday. He should have his usual workload as Colorado's No. 1 defenseman in Wednesday's rematch. In five outings this season, Makar has amassed seven points (three goals, four assists) while averaging 21:30 of ice time. With Colorado back at full strength on defense, Devon Toews and Sam Malinski will see fewer minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Evan Rawal
Ridly Greig Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:59 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig missed the end of Tuesday's loss to St. Louis because of a "strain." He left the action midway through the third period. In five outings this season, Greig has contributed one assist. He's off to a slow start to the year after missing the first two games due to a suspension. Greig's absence could give Fabian Zetterlund a chance to move up the lineup. The Swedish forward has been stuck on the fourth line but may receive more ice time in upcoming games, especially after scoring a power-play goal Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Wyatt Johnston to Remain Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:52 AM ETDallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) won't be available on Wednesday against Colorado, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Johnston is feeling under the weather and missed his first career game on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Due to illness, he must also sit out a second consecutive game. After a huge 45-goal campaign, Johnston still hasn't found the back of the net this season, but he has four assists in five games. Roope Hintz (undisclosed) was hurt in a fight on Tuesday and might also be unavailable. As a result, Sam Steel could land on the first line, with Justin Hryckowian taking on increased responsibility as well.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
Darnell Nurse Injured in Fight Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:45 AM ETSan Jose Sharks defenseman Darnell Nurse (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Boston after being involved in a fight, Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest reports. He dropped the gloves with Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov in the third period. At the end of the fight, Nurse took an awkward fall and may have hit his head on the ice. It's unclear whether Nurse will be with the team when San Jose begins a six-game road trip on Thursday against Nashville. The former Oiler has recorded one goal, 12 SOG, 12 blocks, and eight hits in his first six outings with the Sharks. Nurse's absence would allow Nolan Allan to re-enter the lineup, but he has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Max Miller
Taylor Hall Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:38 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Washington. The former MVP was limited to 4:17 of ice time, with Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour saying after the game that Hall's injury "doesn't look good." Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. Carolina has just lost Jordan Staal (calf) for 1-2 months, so the team could be without two core pieces for an extended period. Hall has been part of a productive line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. Their effectiveness might decline without him, affecting the duo's fantasy performance.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan Poehling Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:29 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling (knee) will be unavailable for 6-8 weeks. He was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after being injured against Calgary on Saturday night. Poehling missed his first game of the season when Anaheim and Calgary had a rematch on Tuesday. While Poehling isn't a household name, he has done a decent job for the Ducks on the third line. After having a career year with 36 points in 2025-26, he has opened the new campaign with two points (one goal, one assist) in five games. The Ducks were also without Cutter Gauthier (upper body) on Tuesday, allowing Roger McQueen to make his NHL debut. In 11:26 of ice time, the 20-year-old had minimal impact, suggesting he may not yet be ready for a full-time NHL role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
Jared Spurgeon Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:15 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is nursing an upper-body injury and missed his first game of the season Tuesday against Winnipeg. He joined Brock Faber (skull) on the sidelines, leaving Minnesota without two key defensive contributors. Quinn Hughes has carried a heavy workload, playing over 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss. David Spacek took Spurgeon's spot in the lineup and saw a season-high 15:51 of ice time. The Wild gave up five goals and will be desperate to have Spurgeon back as soon as possible. The team returns to action Thursday against St. Louis.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Alex DeBrincat Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:07 AM ETDetroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat has agreed to a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. With the deal, DeBrincat's cap hit will balloon from $7.875 million to $13 million next season. Last season, DeBrincat averaged a point per game for the first time in his career. He's also played well in 2026-27, despite the team's tough start. In six outings, DeBrincat has tallied four goals and four assists. The Red Wings will be delighted to have locked up DeBrincat on a long-term deal, while the futures of Dylan Larkin and unsigned restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson remain uncertain.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan