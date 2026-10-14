Ridly Greig Sustains a "Strain" in Tuesday's Loss
Oct 14, 2026, 9:59 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Ridly Greig missed the end of Tuesday's loss to St. Louis because of a "strain." He left the action midway through the third period. In five outings this season, Greig has contributed one assist. He's off to a slow start to the year after missing the first two games due to a suspension. Greig's absence could give Fabian Zetterlund a chance to move up the lineup. The Swedish forward has been stuck on the fourth line but may receive more ice time in upcoming games, especially after scoring a power-play goal Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Wyatt Johnston to Remain Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:52 AM ETDallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) won't be available on Wednesday against Colorado, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Johnston is feeling under the weather and missed his first career game on Tuesday against the Avalanche. Due to illness, he must also sit out a second consecutive game. After a huge 45-goal campaign, Johnston still hasn't found the back of the net this season, but he has four assists in five games. Roope Hintz (undisclosed) was hurt in a fight on Tuesday and might also be unavailable. As a result, Sam Steel could land on the first line, with Justin Hryckowian taking on increased responsibility as well.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
Darnell Nurse Injured in Fight Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:45 AM ETSan Jose Sharks defenseman Darnell Nurse (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Boston after being involved in a fight, Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest reports. He dropped the gloves with Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov in the third period. At the end of the fight, Nurse took an awkward fall and may have hit his head on the ice. It's unclear whether Nurse will be with the team when San Jose begins a six-game road trip on Thursday against Nashville. The former Oiler has recorded one goal, 12 SOG, 12 blocks, and eight hits in his first six outings with the Sharks. Nurse's absence would allow Nolan Allan to re-enter the lineup, but he has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Max Miller
Taylor Hall Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Tuesday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:38 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Washington. The former MVP was limited to 4:17 of ice time, with Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour saying after the game that Hall's injury "doesn't look good." Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. Carolina has just lost Jordan Staal (calf) for 1-2 months, so the team could be without two core pieces for an extended period. Hall has been part of a productive line with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake. Their effectiveness might decline without him, affecting the duo's fantasy performance.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ryan Poehling Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:29 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling (knee) will be unavailable for 6-8 weeks. He was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after being injured against Calgary on Saturday night. Poehling missed his first game of the season when Anaheim and Calgary had a rematch on Tuesday. While Poehling isn't a household name, he has done a decent job for the Ducks on the third line. After having a career year with 36 points in 2025-26, he has opened the new campaign with two points (one goal, one assist) in five games. The Ducks were also without Cutter Gauthier (upper body) on Tuesday, allowing Roger McQueen to make his NHL debut. In 11:26 of ice time, the 20-year-old had minimal impact, suggesting he may not yet be ready for a full-time NHL role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
Jared Spurgeon Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:15 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon is nursing an upper-body injury and missed his first game of the season Tuesday against Winnipeg. He joined Brock Faber (skull) on the sidelines, leaving Minnesota without two key defensive contributors. Quinn Hughes has carried a heavy workload, playing over 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss. David Spacek took Spurgeon's spot in the lineup and saw a season-high 15:51 of ice time. The Wild gave up five goals and will be desperate to have Spurgeon back as soon as possible. The team returns to action Thursday against St. Louis.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Alex DeBrincat Agrees to Seven-Year Extension With Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 14, 2026, 9:07 AM ETDetroit Red Wings winger Alex DeBrincat has agreed to a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. With the deal, DeBrincat's cap hit will balloon from $7.875 million to $13 million next season. Last season, DeBrincat averaged a point per game for the first time in his career. He's also played well in 2026-27, despite the team's tough start. In six outings, DeBrincat has tallied four goals and four assists. The Red Wings will be delighted to have locked up DeBrincat on a long-term deal, while the futures of Dylan Larkin and unsigned restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson remain uncertain.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
Mike Matheson Misses Tuesday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:31 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) is day-to-day and won't play on Tuesday against Buffalo, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. Montreal will also be in action on Wednesday night against Washington, so Matheson may have to sit out multiple games. While Matheson has contributed only one assist offensively in five games this season, he will be a big miss for the Canadiens. The veteran blue-liner averages the second-most ice time on the squad with 24:09 per game. Center Owen Beck will take the vacant spot in the lineup on Tuesday, signaling Montreal's plan to go back to six defensemen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
Luke Evangelista Out Against Red Wings
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:23 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) won't suit up on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He played through an illness on Monday against Ottawa but didn't travel with the team to Detroit. Stefan Noesen will replace Evangelista in the lineup. The veteran forward has been a disappointment for the Devils since the start of last season, collecting only seven points (three goals, four assists) in 40 games. He is not expected to play a significant role against Detroit. At the same time, Dawson Mercer should draw more fantasy attention as Evangelista's replacement in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Jacob Markstrom Unavailable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:14 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site. Markstrom was pulled from Monday's loss to Buffalo after the first period because he "tightened up." Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said after the game that Markstrom had not sustained an injury, but the team will be without its No. 1 for at least one contest. Akira Schmid will start against the Blue Jackets, who are averaging 3.00 goals per game. Cooper Black will serve as his backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jameson Olive
Cutter Gauthier Ruled Out for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:09 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier (upper body) won't play on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. The 22-year-old suffered an upper-body injury against Calgary over the weekend and must sit out at least one game. He's day-to-day, so the Ducks could have Gauthier back for Friday's meeting with Boston. His absence Tuesday night will give Roger McQueen an opportunity to make his NHL debut. McQueen was a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft and has generated buzz by scoring three times in four AHL outings this season. He will skate on the third line alongside A.J. Greer and Frank Vatrano.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jordan Staal to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal will be sidelined for 1-2 months with a torn calf, head coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed Tuesday. The Hurricanes captain will miss a second straight game on Tuesday against Washington. Brind'Amour promoted Mark Jankowski to the third line in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Jankowski also skates on the second power-play unit. The veteran forward has scored in four consecutive games, marking the longest goal streak of his career. Currently, he has some low-level fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Josh Morrissey Remains Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:00 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will sit out a second consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild. He remains day-to-day after hurting his wrist in a contest against Colorado last week. Morrissey's next chance to return will be on Thursday against Chicago. The Jets have used Haydn Fleury as Morrissey's replacement in the lineup, even giving him time on the second power-play unit. Neal Pionk has begun to anchor the first power-play unit, though he hasn't been productive this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar to Miss Tuesday's Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 4:53 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (personal) will miss Tuesday's tilt against the Dallas Stars. He has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Makar has kicked off the season in top form, amassing seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games. He's tied for the third-most points among defensemen. Sam Malinski will skate on the first defensive pairing against Dallas, while Devon Toews will also carry a heavier workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 10:00 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. The team will start a four-game road trip without him on Tuesday against Chicago, but Penguins head coach Dan Muse told reporters on Monday that van Riemsdyk could join the squad later. In five appearances, van Riemsdyk has gone pointless, but he's averaged two blocks per game. Spencer Stastney will accompany Kris Letang on the third defensive pairing until van Riemsdyk returns. With 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 118 career NHL games, Stastney isn't a player fantasy managers should consider.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Parker Wotherspoon Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:55 AM ETVegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He missed his first game of the season on Monday night against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury. After a 30-point year in Pittsburgh, Wotherspoon has been quiet offensively so far this season, going scoreless in six appearances. He has five blocks and five hits. Dylan Coghlan took Wotherspoon's spot in the lineup on Monday, finishing with one hit, two blocks, and a plus-two rating in 12:08 of action. He has a chance to play regularly going forward, but Coghlan lacks fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Samuel Honzek Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCalgary Flames winger Samuel Honzek (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Monday. He's set to miss a second consecutive game on Tuesday against Anaheim due to a lower-body injury. The team's update on Monday suggests Honzek will sit out a few more games after Tuesday night. Honzek is scoreless through four outings this season, but the Flames will miss his physicality: the 21-year-old has averaged nearly three hits per game. Due to Honzek's absence, Maxim Tsyplakov is expected to receive regular playing opportunities, but he should remain a free agent in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Unavailable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:48 AM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) isn't traveling for Tuesday's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sammy Silber of The Hockey News reports. He was a late scratch for Saturday's game against Seattle due to illness, and Dubois still seems to be feeling the effects of the bug and isn't ready to play. The Capitals return home on Wednesday to face Montreal, which will be Dubois' next chance to make his comeback. With Dubois out, Ethen Frank made his season debut on Saturday, but he has no fantasy value. Ilya Protas is expected to fill first-line center duties against Carolina, giving him more fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sammi Silber
Cutter Gauthier Questionable for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ETAnaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (upper body) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Calgary Flames. According to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune, Gauthier participated in practice drills on Monday but left the session before line rushes and team drills. He suffered an upper-body injury against Calgary on Saturday. Ryan Poehling (lower body) was hurt in the same game, and he wasn't on the ice Monday. These injuries could force Anaheim to make several lineup changes on Tuesday night. Players like Sam Colangelo and Frank Vatrano could have expanded roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Nikolas Matinpalo Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:16 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo played only a handful of minutes in Monday's win over New Jersey due to an upper-body injury. He exited the action in the first period after absorbing a big hit from Devils forward Anthony Mantha, who received a five-minute major penalty for boarding. This marks another injury blow for Ottawa's defense. The team has been without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Artem Zub (knee). The two aren't expected back for Tuesday's game against St. Louis, and Matinpalo likely won't play either. As a result, the Senators will be without half of their regular defensive corps. Thomas Chabot and Jordan Spence will continue to play huge minutes, while Carter Yakemchuk also has an expanded role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ottawa Senators PR
Nico Sturm Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:06 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (upper body) is doing "OK" after Monday's scary incident against Vegas, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. Sturm was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the veteran forward didn't suffer a serious injury. Recently, the Wild lost defenseman Brock Faber to a fractured skull in a similar incident. Still, Sturm isn't expected to travel with the team for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg, meaning he'll be out for at least one game. Tyler Pitlick is an option to replace him on the fourth line, though Minnesota may also opt to go with seven defensemen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks