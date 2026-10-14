Mike Matheson to Miss Second Consecutive Game

Oct 14, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling (knee) will be unavailable for 6-8 weeks. He was diagnosed with a sprained MCL after being injured against Calgary on Saturday night. Poehling missed his first game of the season when Anaheim and Calgary had a rematch on Tuesday. While Poehling isn't a household name, he has done a decent job for the Ducks on the third line. After having a career year with 36 points in 2025-26, he has opened the new campaign with two points (one goal, one assist) in five games. The Ducks were also without Cutter Gauthier (upper body) on Tuesday, allowing Roger McQueen to make his NHL debut. In 11:26 of ice time, the 20-year-old had minimal impact, suggesting he may not yet be ready for a full-time NHL role.