Ryan Poehling Out for 6-8 Weeks With MCL Sprain

Oct 13, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Minnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (upper body) is doing "OK" after Monday's scary incident against Vegas, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. Sturm was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the veteran forward didn't suffer a serious injury. Recently, the Wild lost defenseman Brock Faber to a fractured skull in a similar incident. Still, Sturm isn't expected to travel with the team for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg, meaning he'll be out for at least one game. Tyler Pitlick is an option to replace him on the fourth line, though Minnesota may also opt to go with seven defensemen.