Rico Dowdle Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Oct 15, 2026, 4:25 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) practiced in full on Thursday, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. Dowdle has been sidelined since Week 2 with a toe injury, but it appears he could be trending toward returning in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before suffering the injury, Dowdle recorded 65 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches across two games. The 28-year-old was splitting backfield work relatively evenly with fellow Steelers back Jaylen Warren. However, Warren has taken off as the lead back in Dowdle's absence, totaling 490 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the past three weeks. While Dowdle will surely play a role in the Steelers' offense upon his return, he's unlikely to see a fantasy-relevant workload while Warren remains healthy.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Mike DeFabo
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Malik Nabers Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:25 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) believes he still has another 20 to 30 percent to reach as he works his way back from last year's torn ACL and meniscus, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. That's an encouraging assessment considering the 23-year-old has caught 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over his last two games. Nabers followed a six-catch, 112-yard performance against Arizona in Week 4 with 11 receptions for 121 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 27-27 tie against Washington. His 20 targets against the Commanders were a career high, demonstrating how heavily quarterback Jameis Winston has leaned on him in the passing game. Nabers experienced some additional soreness in his surgically repaired knee last week but played through it without an apparent reduction in his workload. After a relatively quiet start to the season, he's beginning to resemble the receiver who caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards as a rookie in 2024. His recent target volume makes him a strong fantasy option heading into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against New Orleans.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Caleb Williams' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:18 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) said he had a tear in his injured hamstring and that he is still uncertain whether he will be able to return for his team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune. Williams has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury late in Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old had a monster game in his lone fully healthy outing of the season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 65 yards and two scores. However, he may not be operating at full strength even if he is able to play in Week 6. If Williams remains sidelined, Chicago could turn to either Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum to take over under center against Atlanta.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Ashton Jeanty Feeling His Best Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot) told reporters Thursday that he feels great and is feeling better physically than at any previous point this season, according to Ryan McFadden. The second-year back has battled an ankle injury since August and more recently developed a foot issue that left him questionable for Sunday's loss to New England. Jeanty managed just 27 rushing yards on 10 carries in that contest but added three receptions for 50 yards. He practiced in full Wednesday, with his ankle no longer appearing on the injury report, and head coach Klint Kubiak has dismissed the possibility of resting him for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against Buffalo. Jeanty has rushed for 291 yards on 88 carries through five games without a touchdown, although his 22 receptions for 215 yards and two receiving scores have helped his fantasy production. His improving health is encouraging, particularly after concerns about a potential absence surfaced earlier this week. Jeanty remains a viable fantasy starter against Buffalo, but Las Vegas' struggling rushing attack continues to limit his upside.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Mike Evans Missing Practice on Thursday with Achilles Soreness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 4:11 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) will not practice on Thursday due to Achilles soreness, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner. Evans has also been playing through a rib issue. The 33-year-old has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 24 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns on 34 targets across five games. However, Evans is now battling multiple ailments that could put his availability for San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in question. The 49ers lost WR2 Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) to a hamstring injury in Week 5, so the team could be without its top two wideouts in Week 6. If Evans is inactive, 49ers wide receivers Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins could all see increased workloads.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Nick Wagoner
Darren Waller Remains Limited With Toe Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 4:03 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) was limited in Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person, matching his estimated participation from Wednesday's walkthrough. Waller dealt with the same injury ahead of Carolina's Week 4 victory over Detroit but was able to play, catching three passes for 36 yards. The 34-year-old has recorded 13 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 19 targets through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement has increased recently, drawing 14 targets over his last two appearances and turning those opportunities into eight catches for 87 yards. That usage offers some encouragement for fantasy managers, although Waller hasn't found the end zone since Week 2. Fellow tight end Tommy Tremble (ribs) has also been limited this week, leaving Carolina with some uncertainty at the position ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waller remains a potential streaming option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Spotted Jogging at Thursday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:55 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was spotted jogging at Thursday's practice, according to Sheena Quick, an encouraging development in his recovery from a core-muscle injury. Brooks aggravated a lingering groin issue during Carolina's Week 2 victory over Atlanta and underwent surgery after being placed on injured reserve September 23. Head coach Dave Canales initially estimated a six-to-eight-week recovery period, so Thursday's activity shouldn't be confused with a return to regular practice. The 23-year-old has appeared in just five NFL games since being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, having previously endured two ACL tears. He managed nine carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 43 yards in two appearances this season before getting hurt. Chuba Hubbard continues to lead Carolina's backfield, while AJ Dillon (ankle) is dealing with an injury of his own. Trevor Etienne (ankle) also had his practice window opened earlier this week. Brooks remains without a confirmed return date, and his immediate redraft value is limited until there's more substantial progress in his recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
Caleb Williams Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:47 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, providing another encouraging sign that a Week 6 return is approaching. Williams was also listed as a full participant Wednesday, although that was only an estimate because Chicago held a walkthrough. Thursday's session marked a more meaningful step for the 24-year-old, who has missed three consecutive games since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2. Through two appearances this season, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. His mobility accounted for a significant portion of his early fantasy production, making his ability to run effectively an important consideration whenever he returns. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to officially name his starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but Williams' continued progress puts him in a strong position to reclaim the job. Fantasy managers should monitor Friday's injury report for further confirmation of his availability.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sean Hammond
Christian Kirk Has 21-Day Practice Window Opened
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, moving him closer to making his debut with the team. Kirk has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after straining his calf during training camp in July. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier this week that Kirk was unlikely to resume practicing, making Thursday's development an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old caught 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with Houston last season, then added 10 receptions for 164 yards and two scores during the playoffs. His potential return comes at a welcome time for San Francisco, which expects Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) to miss multiple games and still has Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve. Mike Evans remains the team's top receiving option, while Brandin Cooks is expected to handle additional work during Samuel's absence. Kirk could eventually factor into the receiving rotation, but he still needs to be activated from injured reserve. His availability for Monday's Week 6 matchup against Washington remains uncertain, making him a speculative fantasy option for now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Brenton Strange Commands 16 Targets in Two Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has drawn eight targets in consecutive games, a substantial change after seeing just 10 across the first three weeks. Strange followed his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati with another seven receptions for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over Philadelphia. He has accounted for a team-high 26.2% target share over those two contests, catching 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards. That production translated into 16.5 and 13.8 PPR points without a touchdown in either game, an encouraging development for a tight end who previously struggled to see consistent opportunities. Jacksonville still has several established receiving options, and Parker Washington remains a prominent part of the passing attack, so eight targets shouldn't automatically be considered Strange's new weekly expectation. However, Trevor Lawrence has been looking his way frequently enough to make him a viable streaming option, especially in full-PPR leagues. Strange is worth starting for managers short on established tight end options against Houston in Week 6, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye limits his immediate appeal as a pickup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Returns to WR1 Form After Quiet September
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has put his slow start behind him, catching 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over the past two games. Those numbers are a sharp departure from his opening three outings, when he managed 12 receptions for 96 yards without a score. Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders offered the clearest evidence yet, as Nabers drew a career-high 20 targets, turning 11 into catches for 121 yards. He also hauled in a 17-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime. The Giants won't throw 54 passes every week, and tight end Isaiah Likely's 13 targets against Washington show that Nabers isn't the only prominent receiving option. Even so, his connection with quarterback Jameis Winston has helped restore the heavy workload that made him such a valuable fantasy receiver before his 2025 knee injury. Nabers wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and enters Sunday's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints as a strong WR1 option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Not Practicing Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is not practicing for the second straight day this week on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Coming out of the bye, it is not a good sign that Rice has missed two straight practices in advance of Sunday's Week 6 divisional clash against the winless Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from SMU injured his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and could be tracking towards missing his first game of the season. Rice has predictably been one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets this year, catching 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in his four games played. It is not looking good for Rice this week, but that could all change if he returns to practice on Friday. With the Chiefs-Chargers not kicking off until the later window on Sunday, Rice will become riskier this weekend if he picks up a questionable tag on Friday's final injury report. Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce could be heavily targeted if Rice is unavailable against L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
TreVeyon Henderson Present for Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:49 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was present for the team's practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson was surprisingly listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, and the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reports that the 23-year-old was in pads before Thursday's session. After the second-year back was injured in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was expected that he would be headed for a multi-week absence. However, Henderson's ankle injury might not be as bad as initially feared, potentially giving him a chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets in Week 6. The former Ohio State star will still be a risky RB3/flex option if he is active this weekend against the Jets, but it would be great news overall for his fantasy managers going forward. Henderson has not been able to get into a groove yet in 2026, averaging 3.9 yards per carry for 163 yards and one touchdown on 42 rushing attempts. He has added only two catches for 22 yards. If Henderson cannot play against New York, backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson would be a must-start in fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Jalen Hurts "Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:43 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot and cannot play football until his situation is solved. He is "out indefinitely." It is unclear how much time Hurts will miss, so in the meantime, fantasy managers should hold onto him. Backup Tanner McKee will take over under center and lead a banged-up Eagles offense this weekend against the Panthers. Not only is Hurts sidelined indefinitely with his medical condition, but both starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and top wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could miss another game this weekend, so McKee could have one hand tied behind his back as he tries to help the Eagles avoid a fourth straight loss. Hurts initially requested treatment for his calf after practice on Oct. 8, after he was cleated in the leg during the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A recent ultrasound this week revealed the blood clot, and the Eagles are not going to take any chances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
DeVonta Smith Still Not Practicing
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen during warmups before Thursday's practice, according to The Athletic's Brooks Kubena. Smith injured his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears and has missed each of the last two contests. It looks like he will go down as a non-participant for the second straight day this week, putting his status firmly in question for the Week 6 tilt this Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old is a must-start when healthy as the Eagles' unquestioned WR1, but Smith's injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts' -- he has been ruled out for Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot -- have dropped his fantasy value for the time being. If Smith is not cleared to play this weekend, Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon would once again have bigger roles while working with backup QB Tanner McKee. Through the first five games in 2026, Smith has caught 19 of his 27 targets for 235 yards and one touchdown in only three games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:30 PM ETFor the second straight day, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was not seen during warmups on Thursday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley injured his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams and was held out of the Week 5 loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With two missed practices under his belt already this week, the 29-year-old is not looking good to be available to play this Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers. Additionally, top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has yet to practice and is also looking like he will miss a second straight day. To top it all off, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot. Philly's offense is in shambles right now and will have backup QB Tanner McKee leading it this Sunday. With Will Shipley (foot) expected to miss several weeks now, Dameon Pierce would be in line for lead-back duties this weekend against Carolina if Barkley cannot return to practice in some form on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Jayden Daniels Proves he's Back With Strong Week 5 Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:25 PM ETFantasy managers were a bit unsure what to expect from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in his return from a dislocated left (non-throwing) elbow in the team's Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, especially with one of his top receivers, Stefon Diggs, sidelined with a hamstring injury. Daniels returned to form, going 17-for-25 passing for 199 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, but he made plenty of noise with his legs, carrying the football nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU also threw a successful two-point conversion. In three games so far in 2026, in his third year in the NFL, Daniels has thrown for 459 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 21 rushing attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Daniels has averaged 20.9 fantasy points in his three games, which puts him as the QB8 overall. His risk of reinjuring his left elbow is real, but Daniels sets fantasy managers apart given his rushing abilities. Daniels will be on the QB1/2 borderline for the team's Week 6 tilt on the road against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tanner McKee on the Superflex Sleeper Radar With Start Upcoming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game at home against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Until Hurts' medical situation is resolved, backup Tanner McKee will lead Philadelphia's offense. That will make McKee a potential sleeper in two-QB superflex leagues, beginning this weekend against Carolina, which is coming off its bye. The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from Stanford will be making just his third NFL start against the Panthers, and he could be without top running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring). In his six games played with the Eagles since 2024, McKee has gone 54-for-88 passing (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. It is unclear if the Eagles will consider re-signing veteran Andy Dalton to give them insurance behind McKee. McKee will definitely have an opportunity, but we would recommend avoiding him if both Barkley and Smith are inactive for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Not on the Field on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) was not seen on the practice field on Thursday, according to John Keim of ESPN. Meanwhile, veteran Austin Ekeler was in a black jersey, signifying no contact. It is unclear exactly what is keeping Croskey-Merritt off the field, but he has been listed on the injury report this year with a groin injury. The 25-year-old seventh-round pick out of Arizona last year has played in all five games so far this year, averaging a mediocre 3.6 yards per carry for 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts, adding only five catches for 40 yards through the air. JCM will have an additional day to rest with the team's Week 6 game coming on Monday night in San Francisco against the 49ers, so if he can return to the field on Friday or Saturday, he could still have a good shot at suiting up. However, if Croskey-Merritt goes into the weekend with a questionable tag, he will be an even riskier fantasy RB with a Monday night game. Fantasy managers should be viewing him as more of an RB3/flex with injury risk in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Lamar Jackson Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), who continues to deal with the ankle injury that kept him out of a Week 5 win over the Falcons, was not present at the start of Thursday's practice. With only one more chance to return to the field ahead of a divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, his status is in serious question for the second straight week. In Jackson's absence on Sunday night, veteran Tyler Huntley threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, added 20 yards on the ground, and scored a rushing touchdown, proving once again to be one of the league's most reliable backups. That said, without Jackson, the fantasy ceilings of both Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry are lowered considerably, though both remain must-starts regardless of who is under center.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown's Status "Up in the Air" for Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:48 PM ETAfter being designated to return from Injured Reserve, New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week 1, and when asked how his ankle responded, he told the media on Thursday, "I felt pretty good. It's one step at a time." He added that his status for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Jets is "up in the air" and that head coach Mike Vrabel will ultimately make the decision. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the Patriots' practice reports, but if Brown returns to action in Week 6, he can be put directly back into lineups. Playing with a depleted receiving corps, quarterback Drake Maye has been the fantasy QB2 over the past two weeks, and Brown's presence should elevate the entire New England offense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar