Jonathon Brooks Spotted Jogging at Thursday's Practice
Oct 15, 2026, 3:55 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) was spotted jogging at Thursday's practice, according to Sheena Quick, an encouraging development in his recovery from a core-muscle injury. Brooks aggravated a lingering groin issue during Carolina's Week 2 victory over Atlanta and underwent surgery after being placed on injured reserve September 23. Head coach Dave Canales initially estimated a six-to-eight-week recovery period, so Thursday's activity shouldn't be confused with a return to regular practice. The 23-year-old has appeared in just five NFL games since being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, having previously endured two ACL tears. He managed nine carries for 30 yards and two receptions for 43 yards in two appearances this season before getting hurt. Chuba Hubbard continues to lead Carolina's backfield, while AJ Dillon (ankle) is dealing with an injury of his own. Trevor Etienne (ankle) also had his practice window opened earlier this week. Brooks remains without a confirmed return date, and his immediate redraft value is limited until there's more substantial progress in his recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sheena Quick
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Caleb Williams Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:47 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, providing another encouraging sign that a Week 6 return is approaching. Williams was also listed as a full participant Wednesday, although that was only an estimate because Chicago held a walkthrough. Thursday's session marked a more meaningful step for the 24-year-old, who has missed three consecutive games since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2. Through two appearances this season, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores on 15 carries. His mobility accounted for a significant portion of his early fantasy production, making his ability to run effectively an important consideration whenever he returns. Head coach Ben Johnson has yet to officially name his starting quarterback for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but Williams' continued progress puts him in a strong position to reclaim the job. Fantasy managers should monitor Friday's injury report for further confirmation of his availability.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sean Hammond
Christian Kirk Has 21-Day Practice Window Opened
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:37 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, moving him closer to making his debut with the team. Kirk has been on injured reserve since the start of the season after straining his calf during training camp in July. Head coach Kyle Shanahan indicated earlier this week that Kirk was unlikely to resume practicing, making Thursday's development an encouraging sign. The 29-year-old caught 28 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown in 13 games with Houston last season, then added 10 receptions for 164 yards and two scores during the playoffs. His potential return comes at a welcome time for San Francisco, which expects Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) to miss multiple games and still has Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve. Mike Evans remains the team's top receiving option, while Brandin Cooks is expected to handle additional work during Samuel's absence. Kirk could eventually factor into the receiving rotation, but he still needs to be activated from injured reserve. His availability for Monday's Week 6 matchup against Washington remains uncertain, making him a speculative fantasy option for now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Maiocco
Brenton Strange Commands 16 Targets in Two Games
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:25 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has drawn eight targets in consecutive games, a substantial change after seeing just 10 across the first three weeks. Strange followed his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati with another seven receptions for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over Philadelphia. He has accounted for a team-high 26.2% target share over those two contests, catching 14 of 16 targets for 163 yards. That production translated into 16.5 and 13.8 PPR points without a touchdown in either game, an encouraging development for a tight end who previously struggled to see consistent opportunities. Jacksonville still has several established receiving options, and Parker Washington remains a prominent part of the passing attack, so eight targets shouldn't automatically be considered Strange's new weekly expectation. However, Trevor Lawrence has been looking his way frequently enough to make him a viable streaming option, especially in full-PPR leagues. Strange is worth starting for managers short on established tight end options against Houston in Week 6, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye limits his immediate appeal as a pickup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Returns to WR1 Form After Quiet September
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 15, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has put his slow start behind him, catching 17 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets over the past two games. Those numbers are a sharp departure from his opening three outings, when he managed 12 receptions for 96 yards without a score. Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders offered the clearest evidence yet, as Nabers drew a career-high 20 targets, turning 11 into catches for 121 yards. He also hauled in a 17-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to force overtime. The Giants won't throw 54 passes every week, and tight end Isaiah Likely's 13 targets against Washington show that Nabers isn't the only prominent receiving option. Even so, his connection with quarterback Jameis Winston has helped restore the heavy workload that made him such a valuable fantasy receiver before his 2025 knee injury. Nabers wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and enters Sunday's home matchup with the New Orleans Saints as a strong WR1 option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashee Rice Not Practicing Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:56 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is not practicing for the second straight day this week on Thursday, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. Coming out of the bye, it is not a good sign that Rice has missed two straight practices in advance of Sunday's Week 6 divisional clash against the winless Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from SMU injured his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders and could be tracking towards missing his first game of the season. Rice has predictably been one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets this year, catching 13 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in his four games played. It is not looking good for Rice this week, but that could all change if he returns to practice on Friday. With the Chiefs-Chargers not kicking off until the later window on Sunday, Rice will become riskier this weekend if he picks up a questionable tag on Friday's final injury report. Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce could be heavily targeted if Rice is unavailable against L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ChiefsDigest.com - Matt Derrick
TreVeyon Henderson Present for Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:49 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was present for the team's practice on Thursday, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Henderson was surprisingly listed as limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, and the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed reports that the 23-year-old was in pads before Thursday's session. After the second-year back was injured in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, it was expected that he would be headed for a multi-week absence. However, Henderson's ankle injury might not be as bad as initially feared, potentially giving him a chance to play this Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets in Week 6. The former Ohio State star will still be a risky RB3/flex option if he is active this weekend against the Jets, but it would be great news overall for his fantasy managers going forward. Henderson has not been able to get into a groove yet in 2026, averaging 3.9 yards per carry for 163 yards and one touchdown on 42 rushing attempts. He has added only two catches for 22 yards. If Henderson cannot play against New York, backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson would be a must-start in fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Jalen Hurts "Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:43 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot and cannot play football until his situation is solved. He is "out indefinitely." It is unclear how much time Hurts will miss, so in the meantime, fantasy managers should hold onto him. Backup Tanner McKee will take over under center and lead a banged-up Eagles offense this weekend against the Panthers. Not only is Hurts sidelined indefinitely with his medical condition, but both starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and top wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could miss another game this weekend, so McKee could have one hand tied behind his back as he tries to help the Eagles avoid a fourth straight loss. Hurts initially requested treatment for his calf after practice on Oct. 8, after he was cleated in the leg during the team's Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. A recent ultrasound this week revealed the blood clot, and the Eagles are not going to take any chances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
DeVonta Smith Still Not Practicing
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was not seen during warmups before Thursday's practice, according to The Athletic's Brooks Kubena. Smith injured his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears and has missed each of the last two contests. It looks like he will go down as a non-participant for the second straight day this week, putting his status firmly in question for the Week 6 tilt this Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers. The 27-year-old is a must-start when healthy as the Eagles' unquestioned WR1, but Smith's injury and quarterback Jalen Hurts' -- he has been ruled out for Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot -- have dropped his fantasy value for the time being. If Smith is not cleared to play this weekend, Dontayvion Wicks and rookie first-rounder Makai Lemon would once again have bigger roles while working with backup QB Tanner McKee. Through the first five games in 2026, Smith has caught 19 of his 27 targets for 235 yards and one touchdown in only three games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Saquon Barkley Not Seen at Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:30 PM ETFor the second straight day, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) was not seen during warmups on Thursday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley injured his hamstring in the Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams and was held out of the Week 5 loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars. With two missed practices under his belt already this week, the 29-year-old is not looking good to be available to play this Sunday against the visiting Carolina Panthers. Additionally, top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has yet to practice and is also looking like he will miss a second straight day. To top it all off, starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot. Philly's offense is in shambles right now and will have backup QB Tanner McKee leading it this Sunday. With Will Shipley (foot) expected to miss several weeks now, Dameon Pierce would be in line for lead-back duties this weekend against Carolina if Barkley cannot return to practice in some form on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Jayden Daniels Proves he's Back With Strong Week 5 Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:25 PM ETFantasy managers were a bit unsure what to expect from Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in his return from a dislocated left (non-throwing) elbow in the team's Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, especially with one of his top receivers, Stefon Diggs, sidelined with a hamstring injury. Daniels returned to form, going 17-for-25 passing for 199 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions, but he made plenty of noise with his legs, carrying the football nine times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU also threw a successful two-point conversion. In three games so far in 2026, in his third year in the NFL, Daniels has thrown for 459 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 21 rushing attempts for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Daniels has averaged 20.9 fantasy points in his three games, which puts him as the QB8 overall. His risk of reinjuring his left elbow is real, but Daniels sets fantasy managers apart given his rushing abilities. Daniels will be on the QB1/2 borderline for the team's Week 6 tilt on the road against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tanner McKee on the Superflex Sleeper Radar With Start Upcoming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:12 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game at home against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Until Hurts' medical situation is resolved, backup Tanner McKee will lead Philadelphia's offense. That will make McKee a potential sleeper in two-QB superflex leagues, beginning this weekend against Carolina, which is coming off its bye. The 26-year-old former sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from Stanford will be making just his third NFL start against the Panthers, and he could be without top running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and top receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring). In his six games played with the Eagles since 2024, McKee has gone 54-for-88 passing (61.4%) for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. It is unclear if the Eagles will consider re-signing veteran Andy Dalton to give them insurance behind McKee. McKee will definitely have an opportunity, but we would recommend avoiding him if both Barkley and Smith are inactive for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Not on the Field on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 2:05 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (undisclosed) was not seen on the practice field on Thursday, according to John Keim of ESPN. Meanwhile, veteran Austin Ekeler was in a black jersey, signifying no contact. It is unclear exactly what is keeping Croskey-Merritt off the field, but he has been listed on the injury report this year with a groin injury. The 25-year-old seventh-round pick out of Arizona last year has played in all five games so far this year, averaging a mediocre 3.6 yards per carry for 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts, adding only five catches for 40 yards through the air. JCM will have an additional day to rest with the team's Week 6 game coming on Monday night in San Francisco against the 49ers, so if he can return to the field on Friday or Saturday, he could still have a good shot at suiting up. However, if Croskey-Merritt goes into the weekend with a questionable tag, he will be an even riskier fantasy RB with a Monday night game. Fantasy managers should be viewing him as more of an RB3/flex with injury risk in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - John Keim
Lamar Jackson Not Present for Start of Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), who continues to deal with the ankle injury that kept him out of a Week 5 win over the Falcons, was not present at the start of Thursday's practice. With only one more chance to return to the field ahead of a divisional clash with the Cleveland Browns, his status is in serious question for the second straight week. In Jackson's absence on Sunday night, veteran Tyler Huntley threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, added 20 yards on the ground, and scored a rushing touchdown, proving once again to be one of the league's most reliable backups. That said, without Jackson, the fantasy ceilings of both Zay Flowers and Derrick Henry are lowered considerably, though both remain must-starts regardless of who is under center.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown's Status "Up in the Air" for Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:48 PM ETAfter being designated to return from Injured Reserve, New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since Week 1, and when asked how his ankle responded, he told the media on Thursday, "I felt pretty good. It's one step at a time." He added that his status for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Jets is "up in the air" and that head coach Mike Vrabel will ultimately make the decision. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor the Patriots' practice reports, but if Brown returns to action in Week 6, he can be put directly back into lineups. Playing with a depleted receiving corps, quarterback Drake Maye has been the fantasy QB2 over the past two weeks, and Brown's presence should elevate the entire New England offense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Dylan Sampson Returns to Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:39 PM ETOne day after being designated to return from Injured Reserve, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since Week 1. Starting running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) has not practiced this week with an ankle injury, and Raheim Sanders (hip) recently landed on Injured Reserve with a hip injury, creating a potential opportunity for Sampson to return to a wide-open backfield. There is no guarantee he will be made active ahead of the team's Week 6 divisional matchup with the Ravens, and a potential snap count could see him splitting time with Jaleel McLaughlin. Still, fantasy managers in a pinch should look for Sampson on waivers and continue to monitor the Browns' injury report.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Quinshon Judkins Still Not Practicing Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:28 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is missing his second consecutive practice after injuring his ankle in a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, and he is now in danger of missing the team's Week 6 divisional matchup with the Ravens. Judkins has reportedly shed the walking boot in which he was spotted following Sunday's loss, but he has been unable to return to the practice field. In more positive news, fellow second-year back Dylan Sampson (knee) returned to practice on Thursday after being designated to return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday. His presence makes for a more challenging fantasy outlook should Judkins miss Sunday's action. Raheim Sanders (hip) has been Judkins ' primary backup in Sampson's absence, but he was recently placed on Injured Reserve with a hip injury.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Jalen Hurts Ruled Out with Blood Clot
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 15, 2026, 1:15 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Panthers due to a superficial blood clot, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. A team statement said that after being cleated in the Week 4 loss to the Rams, a precautionary ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot before last week's international game against the Jaguars. Doctors concluded that Hurts could safely play in the game but recommended a follow-up ultrasound upon returning to Philadelphia. After playing without limitation, the second ultrasound revealed movement in the small clot, and Hurts will now miss his first game of the season. Fourth-year quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to start in his place.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Love's Arrow Pointing Up Heading into Juicy Week 6 Matchup
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 1:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was the QB7 in fantasy in Week 5, when he went 25-for-31 passing for 367 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-7 beatdown of the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday. Love picked apart the Bears' defense and had the third-highest single-game passing yardage of his career. The big game immediately puts the 27-year-old signal-caller back on the fantasy radar as a QB1 option heading into an excellent Week 6 matchup on Sunday Night Football at home at Lambeau Field against the Dallas Cowboys. Through the first five games of the 2026 season, Love checks in as the QB10 overall with 1,408 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. He has carried the ball just seven times for a loss of two yards, so all of Love's fantasy contributions have come from his right arm. Green Bay's receiving group is not nearly as deep as it has been in years past, but the combination of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden this year as his top two receivers will be just fine to help Love to damage deep down the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Stefon Diggs Won't Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:53 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Dan Quinn told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Quinn is hopeful that Diggs will return to practice by the end of the week, though. Diggs missed some practice time last week with a hamstring injury and did not play in the Week 5 tie to the division-rival New York Giants. The good news is that the 32-year-old should return to practice later this week, although that will not guarantee that he returns for a Monday night contest in Week 6 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. With Washington's game in Week 6 coming on Monday, it will make Diggs a much riskier fantasy option if he is questionable on Saturday's final injury report. He got off to a great start in D.C. by catching nine of his 15 targets for 102 yards and three touchdowns, but he has caught nine passes on 16 targets for 68 scoreless yards in his last two games. The good news for Diggs when he returns from his hamstring injury is that he will have quarterback Jayden Daniels back from his dislocated left elbow that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Mike Evans Back on the Rise After 100-Yard Game in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans seems to be the last man standing in the team's banged-up receiving corps, although the 33-year-old has not been immune to injuries himself. Battling through a painful rib injury over the last couple of weeks, Evans had his best game with the 49ers in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, catching seven of his 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. The future Hall of Famer also caught a successful two-point conversion in the big divisional victory. Through his first five games in San Francisco in 2026, Evans ranks as the WR24 in half-PPR leagues with 24 catches on 34 targets for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Injuries and durability could be an issue for the aging veteran down the stretch, but with the team's WR ranks decimated by injuries, Evans should continue to have a relatively high fantasy floor. He will have WR1 upside going into a Monday night matchup in Week 6 against a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (255).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference