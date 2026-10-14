Patriots Opening Practice Window on A.J. Brown
Oct 14, 2026, 1:25 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is being designated to return from injured reserve, according to head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks, and after missing the last four games, he will have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of a divisional matchup with the Jets. With a depleted wide receiver corps, quarterback Drake Maye has returned to MVP-caliber form over the past two weeks, and Brown's return could help form one of the league's highest-ceiling fantasy stacks. Brown has reportedly been pushing to practice this week, but his status will need to be tracked through the team's injury reports, and he becomes a must-start as soon as he is activated.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Reiss
More Recent News
Kenyon Sadiq Still in Concussion Protocol, Not Practicing Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:52 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (head) remains in the league's concussion protocol and is not practicing on Wednesday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Sadiq suffered a head injury in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns and was unable to return after being put in the NFL's concussion protocol. The 21-year-old is now up in the air to play in Week 6 this Sunday on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. If Sadiq cannot clear the league's concussion protocol by this weekend, second-year TE Mason Taylor would have a higher fantasy ceiling as a TE2 streamer. The 21-year-old Sadiq was a popular waiver-wire pickup after he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, but in two games since then, he has two receptions on seven targets for only three yards. The upside is real with the super athletic Sadiq, but consistency has been lacking early on in his first NFL season. Fantasy managers should be preparing to be without the Oregon product this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Eagles Open the Practice Window for Eli Stowers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:42 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles have opened the 21-day practice window for rookie tight end Eli Stowers (quadriceps, hamstring) on Wednesday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Stowers has been banged up with a hamstring injury since late in training camp in late August, and he added a quad injury before the Eagles placed him on Injured Reserve before the start of the 2026 regular season. The 23-year-old second-rounder from Vanderbilt will now start mixing back into practice as he looks to make his NFL debut. Stowers is not guaranteed to return in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers at home, and when he does return, he will merely be a backup to starter Dallas Goedert, limiting his fantasy appeal in the short term. The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder is extremely athletic with plenty of long-term potential, but right now, he is primarily just a stash candidate in dynasty/keeper leagues as he works to become an option in Philly's passing attack.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Tony Pollard Not Present for Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:35 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (foot) is not present at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard also missed practice last Wednesday before eventually returning to practice later in the week and playing in the Week 5 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans. The 29-year-old had 14 carries in that game for 52 yards and did not catch his only target in the passing game. Barring a setback with his foot/ankle injury, Pollard should suit up this weekend and continue to share the backfield with Tyjae Spears, who had a notable nine receptions in the loss to Houston. With Spears handling key passing-game work and with Pollard leading a rushing attack that is averaging only 82.6 yards per game on the ground, Pollard will continue to have minimal fantasy upside as a low-end RB2. He has yet to have a 100-yard game on the ground while averaging 4.0 yards per carry on 68 rushing attempts for 273 yards and one touchdown. Pollard has added eight catches for only 24 yards through five games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Rashee Rice Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is the lone player who will not practice on Wednesday as the team comes out of their bye week, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered what was believed to be a minor hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but a DNP in the first practice of this week puts him up in the air to return this Sunday at home against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old still has two more days to return to the practice field, and fantasy managers should be following his status closely through the end of the week. If Rice does not get the green light to face the Chargers on Sunday, receivers Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen, and Jalen Royals would be in starting three-wide sets, with veteran tight end Travis Kelce also being more involved in the passing game against the winless Bolts. Through four games this year, Rice has caught 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and one touchdown for the undefeated Chiefs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Lamar Jackson Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:21 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was not seen at practice on Friday, according to Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan. Jackson injured his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and did not play in Sunday night's overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The 29-year-old has been improving and has a realistic chance to return to the starting role this weekend against the division-rival Cleveland Browns, but a missed practice on Wednesday would not be a great start. Still, head coach Jesse Minter said last week that Jackson could miss the entire week of practice and still suit up. The Ravens will surely play it safe with their star QB, so fantasy managers should not be surprised if Jackson is ultimately held out for a second straight week. We should have a clearer picture of the former MVP's Week 6 status later in the week. If Jackson continues to improve this week and returns on Sunday to face Cleveland, he will be a must-start in starting fantasy lineups. Through four games in 2026, Jackson is averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game, which puts him as the QB9.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 105.7 The Fan - Cordell Woodland
Ashton Jeanty Will Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 2:08 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak was asked about internal discussions of resting running back Ashton Jeanty in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, but he ultimately said that Jeanty will play, according to Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Jeanty was banged up last week and was listed as questionable going into the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots, but he played and had a season-low 10 carries for only 27 yards while catching three of six targets for 50 yards in the 45-17 blowout loss. The former first-rounder is averaging only 3.3 yards per carry on 88 rushing attempts for 291 yards on the ground in his first five games in 2026, but he has made up for it with 22 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher. The 22-year-old Jeanty could give way to more of rookie Mike Washington Jr. again this weekend against Buffalo, but as long as he is active, he should be locked into most starting fantasy football lineups. UPDATE: Kubiak said that Jeanty is starting to "feel a lot better" physically.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Raiders.com - Levi Edwards
Jake Ferguson Losing Targets to His Upcoming Teammate
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter opening the year with three touchdowns in his first two games, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has been kept out of the end zone in each of his last two outings, making his lack of involvement all the more pronounced. Ferguson has caught more than three passes only once in 2026, and blossoming wideout Ryan Flournoy appears to have overtaken him as the team's tertiary receiving option. The fifth-year tight end's value is still buoyed by what he can offer fantasy managers if either George Pickens or CeeDee Lamb misses time, particularly of note as the latter is dealing with a quad injury that limited him late in the team's Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers. That said, in most redraft formats, Ferguson should be viewed as little more than a streaming candidate, and he is RotoBaller's TE19 ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Packers.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jadarian Price Becoming More Difficult to Hold
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:48 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) is slated to miss at least two more games after being placed on injured reserve with a chest injury, but the running back room he returns to could look very different from the one he led at the start of the season. Zach Charbonnet (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened on October 1 and is reportedly eyeing a Week 7 season debut. Meanwhile, in Price's absence, Emanuel Wilson has averaged 96 total yards over the past two games and scored three touchdowns. In leagues without an IR spot, Price has become a difficult hold and should be viewed as an outright drop candidate for managers in need of immediate wins. The story might be different if Price had dominated early, but he was the RB50 through his first three starts, and he could face an even more pronounced backfield split upon his return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton's Struggles Continue Despite the Change of Play-Caller
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught his first touchdown of the year in a Week 5 win over the Chargers, but with only 18 yards on two receptions, he couldn't crack the top 30 at the position. Sutton's early-season struggles at least came with the caveat of encouraging usage, but he saw a season-low three targets in Sean Payton's first game back as play caller. He has now topped 25 receiving yards only once, and with quarterback Bo Nix struggling mightily to begin his third season, Sutton is no longer a player who needs to be rostered in most redraft formats. The Broncos face the Seahawks Thursday night, and with Seattle representing the third-most difficult fantasy matchup for wide receivers, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Expected to Start Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 14, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is expected to start Sunday's Week 6 matchup with the Bears, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski and NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Stefanski added that Penix will need to get through the week without any setbacks from the rib injury he sustained Sunday night, but he is trending toward his fourth consecutive start. Penix led the team to victories in each of his first two starts after missing two weeks with the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, but he was watching from the sideline when backup Tua Tagovailoa threw a game-sealing interception in the Week 5 overtime loss to the Ravens. The Falcons face the Bears in Week 6, and if Penix is able to play without limitation, fantasy managers can start both Bijan Robinson and Drake London with the utmost confidence.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Adonai Mitchell Still Week-to-Week After Having Hand Procedure
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:59 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (hand) had a small procedure on his hand, but he is moving his fingers around well, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Per head coach Aaron Glenn, Mitchell is still week-to-week. Mitchell could be in line to miss a fourth straight game this weekend when the Jets take on the division-rival New England Patriots in Week 6. The 24-year-old had a clear path to WR2 duties behind Garrett Wilson after rookie first-rounder Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve after the Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, but his hand injury has gotten in the way. Cooper is returning to practice this week, so by the time Mitchell recovers from his hand injury, the first-round rookie could be back from his stint on IR, which would lower Mitchell's fantasy ceiling for the rest of the season. In two games so far this year before injuring his hand, Mitchell caught nine of 15 targets for 123 yards and no touchdowns. Check back on Mitchell's practice status this week, but it looks like he will not be ready to play this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Caleb Williams to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:52 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be a full participant on Wednesday's injury report, head coach Ben Johnson told Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune. Wednesday's practice is a walkthrough, so the injury report will be an estimate. Williams suffered a Grade 2 strain of his right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings and has missed the last three games. He returned to practice last Friday, though, and all signs are pointing towards his return this weekend on the road in Atlanta against the Falcons. Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 from USC, will give all of the Bears' offensive skill players a boost in fantasy value if he returns this weekend in Atlanta, and he will be back on the QB1 radar as well. He threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 29 pass attempts in the season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers before throwing for 138 yards and a pick in the Week 2 loss to the Vikings on a rain-soaked field in Chicago. Fantasy managers should be preparing to get Williams back into their lineups in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Sean Hammond
Omar Cooper Jr. Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:45 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who is on Injured Reserve, will practice on Wednesday, head coach Aaron Glenn told Connor Hughes of SNY. It is good news for the Jets, but it does not guarantee that Cooper will be activated from IR to play this weekend on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots in Week 6. The 22-year-old from Indiana sprained his ankle in his NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans after catching his only target for a 30-yard gain. Cooper, who is rostered in only 3% of Yahoo leagues while recovering from his ankle sprain, could quickly become involved in New York's passing game when he returns, especially since Adonai Mitchell (finger) has missed the last couple of games due to injury. In deeper fantasy formats, Cooper is definitely worth a speculative stash for WR depth for his upside in an improved Jets offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Breece Hall Remains Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:40 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) remains week-to-week, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hall has missed the last two games with a quad injury and is in danger of missing a third straight contest in Week 6 when the Jets take on the division-rival New England Patriots on the road. In the 25-year-old's absence, Braelon Allen has become an RB2 option for fantasy managers. Hall is a must-start in all fantasy lineups as the Jets' lead back when he is healthy, but managers might be without him for another week. Keep a close eye on Hall's practice status from Wednesday through Friday. Coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025, Hall opened his fifth NFL season with 51 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown in his first three games before injuring his quad, adding 10 receptions on 10 targets for 102 yards as a receiver. Hall will likely need to put in a full practice at some point this week to avoid a questionable tag going into Sunday's contest. UPDATE: Hall will not practice on Wednesday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Buccaneers Planning on Starting Jalon Daniels Again at QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:29 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday that the team plans on starting rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels again in Week 6 against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. Daniels is not officially locked in as the starter this weekend, but all signs are pointing towards him making a third straight start as Baker Mayfield continues to recover from a dislocated right thumb. For what it is worth, Mayfield is not practicing on Wednesday. Daniels, a 23-year-old undrafted free agent from Kansas, has handled himself quite well in his first two career starts under center against the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. He has gone 38-for-52 passing for 337 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Daniels led the Bucs to an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night and will try to make it two straight wins this Sunday against the Steelers if he gets the nod to start this weekend. If Daniels makes another start, he will continue to be in play as a short-term low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
Eli Raridon's Five-Catch Outing Raises Fantasy Intrigue
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 12:27 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon enjoyed the most productive game of his young career in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, catching all five of his targets for 57 yards. The third-round rookie entered Week 5 with just three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown across his first three appearances, making the increased receiving involvement particularly encouraging. Raridon played 43 offensive snaps (57%) against Las Vegas after logging 44 snaps (58%) in Week 4, indicating that his larger receiving workload came without a significant change in playing time. Veteran Hunter Henry remains New England's primary tight end, playing 48 snaps against the Raiders while catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Raridon now has eight receptions for 101 yards and one score in four games, and his latest performance provides some reason to believe he could become a more consistent part of the Patriots' passing attack. With Henry still commanding a prominent role, Raridon is better suited to a speculative bench spot than a Week 6 starting lineup. He is worth considering in leagues with deeper benches or tight-end-premium scoring, particularly if his five-target performance proves to be the beginning of a larger receiving role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Set to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:22 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is set to practice on Wednesday despite suffering a rib injury late in Sunday night's loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It is a good sign for Penix's availability in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, but he should not be considered a lock to play just yet. The 26-year-old went 18-for-25 passing for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday night's loss to Baltimore before taking a shot to his ribs late in the fourth quarter. He was unable to get back on the field in overtime, with backup Tua Tagovailoa taking over and throwing a game-ending interception. Penix got a late start to the 2026 season as he continued his recovery from a partially torn ACL suffered late last year, but once he was cleared, he was Atlanta's clear choice as the starter over Tagovailoa. The former first-rounder has completed 67.5% of his pass attempts for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in his first three starts in 2026. If he is cleared to face Chicago, Penix will be in play this weekend in fantasy as a midrange QB2 in superflex formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Chris Godwin Jr. Not Seen at Wednesday's Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 12:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, according to Pewter Report, although the reason for his absence remains unclear. Godwin dealt with an ankle issue leading up to Week 4 but subsequently returned to full participation and has appeared in both games since. The veteran caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 24-16 victory over Dallas, bringing his season totals to 19 receptions for 179 yards without a touchdown through five games. His production has been disappointing, particularly with Tampa Bay already missing Jalen McMillan (knee), who remains on injured reserve. Emeka Egbuka has handled a larger share of the receiving work, catching 21 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown. The Buccaneers have also been operating with rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels while Baker Mayfield (thumb) recovers. Godwin has previously received veteran rest days, so Wednesday's absence shouldn't automatically be viewed as an injury setback. His official practice designation will provide a better indication of his availability against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
KC Concepcion Jr. in Concussion Protocol, Will Practice Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:14 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head), who suffered a concussion early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, is in the league's concussion protocol, but he will practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. It is an encouraging sign that Concepcion is practicing early in the week, but he is not out of the woods yet and should still be considered questionable to play against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens this Sunday in Week 6. The 22-year-old from Texas A&M will likely need to upgrade to a full practice at some point by Friday in order to be cleared from the league's concussion protocol. Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards on 29 targets through his first five NFL games, and he is still searching for his first career trip to paydirt. Despite the inconsistent production early on, it is clear that the Browns have made both Concepcion and fellow rookie wideout Denzel Boston a priority in the passing attack, leaving Jerry Jeudy out in the cold so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Dylan Sampson Returning to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 14, 2026, 12:09 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) has been designated to return from Injured Reserve and will practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. Sampson will return to practice this week, but that does not mean he will be officially activated from IR to play in Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Starting RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) tweaked his ankle in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets and is up in the air to play against Baltimore, and Raheim Sanders (hip) landed on IR on Tuesday. If Judkins cannot play and the Browns are not ready to activate Sampson, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would be the next men up in the Browns' backfield against Baltimore. The 22-year-old Sampson is merely a deep-league bench stash for RB depth. He did not have a single touch on offense in the 34-10 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars before getting hurt and landing on IR. UPDATE: Scott Petrak reports that head coach Todd Monken said that Sampson could play on Sunday versus the Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot