Ashton Jeanty Could Be Rested to Recover From Injuries
Oct 14, 2026, 11:55 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) could be given a game off to recover from his lingering injuries, according to ESPN. The team has reportedly discussed the possibility internally, although Jeanty has pushed to continue playing despite dealing with an ankle injury since August and a more recent foot issue. The 22-year-old was questionable for Sunday's 45-17 loss to New England and needed a pregame workout before being cleared. He finished with just 27 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for 50 yards. Jeanty has struggled on the ground through five games, rushing for 291 yards on 88 attempts without a touchdown, although his 22 receptions for 215 yards and two receiving scores have helped his fantasy production. With Las Vegas' bye not arriving until Week 13, the team could decide to rest him before then. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and would likely handle a larger workload if Jeanty sits, with Dylan Laube providing additional depth. Nothing has been decided yet, making Jeanty's practice participation ahead of Sunday's matchup against Buffalo particularly important for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Nicholas Singleton's Healthy Scratch Highlights Limited Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:45 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton remains a speculative stash in deeper fantasy leagues, although his limited involvement through five weeks offers little reason for optimism in the short term. The fifth-round rookie has carried the ball just seven times for 12 yards across three appearances and was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans. Tony Pollard continues to lead Tennessee's backfield, while Tyjae Spears has maintained a significant role in the passing game, catching nine passes for 28 yards against Houston. Singleton has struggled to earn opportunities even with the Titans sitting at 0-5, and his absence from the Week 5 lineup raises further questions about when he might become part of the regular rotation. There is some longer-term intrigue surrounding Pollard's future, with speculation that Tennessee could consider moving the veteran ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Such a move could eventually create additional opportunities for Singleton, although Spears would likely remain ahead of him. The 6-foot, 219-pound rookie is worth stashing in exceptionally deep leagues and dynasty formats, but he doesn't warrant a roster spot in most standard redraft leagues without a significant change in Tennessee's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler's Waiver Appeal Fades After Reduced Week 5 Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:33 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler has struggled to carve out a meaningful role since returning from the torn Achilles he suffered in 2025, making him a low-priority waiver option heading into Week 6. The 31-year-old veteran rejoined Washington on September 29 and recorded 40 scrimmage yards on five touches against Indianapolis in his first game back. However, his involvement dropped sharply in Sunday's 27-27 tie with the New York Giants, as he managed minus-one rushing yard on three carries and caught his only target for 15 yards. Ekeler played just six offensive snaps (10%), down from 27% in Week 4, with Rachaad White returning from a shoulder injury. White handled 60% of the snaps, while Jacory Croskey-Merritt played 35%, leaving Ekeler firmly behind both backs in the rotation. His receiving experience could eventually earn him more playing time, but two receptions across his first two appearances offer little encouragement for fantasy managers. Washington faces San Francisco in Week 6 before entering its bye, further limiting his short-term appeal. Ekeler is worth monitoring in deeper PPR leagues, though his current workload doesn't justify a roster spot in most standard-sized formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could Make Season Debut in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:21 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) has a legitimate chance to make his season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who cited multiple sources. Charbonnet tore his ACL during Seattle's divisional-round playoff win over San Francisco in January and opened his 21-day practice window on October 1. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that the 25-year-old is unlikely to play Thursday against Denver, but the extra time before the October 25 matchup with Kansas City could give him a better opportunity to be ready. Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries in 16 games last season, adding 20 receptions for 144 yards. Kenneth Walker III departed for Kansas City in free agency, while rookie Jadarian Price (chest) is on injured reserve. Emanuel Wilson has handled 73 carries for 251 yards and two touchdowns through five games, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt. Charbonnet's return could give Seattle a much-needed option near the goal line, although it remains to be seen how quickly he'll take on a significant workload following his ACL recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Josh Cameron Showing Promise as a Deep-League Waiver Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 11:08 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron is making a case for a roster spot in deeper fantasy leagues after another encouraging performance in Week 5. The rookie caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, setting a career high in targets after drawing just six combined through his first four games. Cameron has eight receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns on the season, despite playing a relatively limited role in Jacksonville's offense. He was on the field for just 22 offensive snaps (31%) against Philadelphia but drew twice as many targets as Brian Thomas Jr., who played 37 snaps. Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers remain firmly ahead of Cameron in the receiving rotation, while Thomas continues to command more playing time. Still, Cameron's ability to earn opportunities without a full-time role makes him an interesting name to watch. Jacksonville faces Houston in Week 6 before heading into its bye, limiting his immediate appeal. Fantasy managers in leagues with 14 or more teams and sufficient bench space can justify stashing Cameron, particularly if his involvement continues to increase.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cody White Remains a Deep-League Waiver Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White has earned additional playing time amid injuries to the team's receiving corps, but his limited target volume makes him a speculative waiver addition heading into Week 6. White caught two of four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking his second consecutive game with four targets. He has seven receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns through five games, with all three scores coming on his first three catches of the season. His increased involvement hasn't translated into consistent fantasy production, especially with Tre Tucker and tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer occupying significant roles in the passing attack. Jack Bech (forearm) remains on injured reserve, while Jalen Nailor (concussion) is expected to return to practice this week, although his availability against Buffalo remains uncertain. Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) has also resumed practicing but has yet to be activated from injured reserve. White could continue seeing meaningful snaps if the Raiders remain shorthanded, though he needs a larger target share to become a dependable fantasy contributor. He's worth considering in leagues with 14 or more teams, but fantasy managers in standard-sized formats can leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Seth McGowan Among the Top Handcuffs to Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:39 AM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan has emerged as one of the more appealing handcuff stashes in fantasy football, with a clear path to increased opportunities if Jonathan Taylor misses time. The 6-foot, 223-pound rookie has established himself as Indianapolis' primary backup, while DJ Giddens has yet to play an offensive snap this season. McGowan has recorded 17 carries for 61 yards and three receptions for 10 yards through five games, including five rushes for 16 yards and one catch for three yards in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played 26.1% of the offensive snaps in that contest after reaching a season-high 29% in Week 4. Taylor continues to dominate the backfield, playing 82.2% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps through five games, leaving McGowan with little standalone fantasy value. However, the rookie's size, established position on the depth chart, and limited competition behind him make him an attractive insurance option. Taylor managers should strongly consider rostering McGowan, while those in deeper leagues can justify stashing him before an injury potentially sends his waiver value soaring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Could Face Benching Later This Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:24 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett could eventually lose his starting job if the team's struggles continue, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Arizona has dropped four straight games to fall to 1-4, although Brissett's individual production hasn't been nearly as poor as the record suggests. The 33-year-old has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions through five games, including 292 yards and three scores in Sunday's 45-21 loss to Detroit. Fowler believes the Cardinals could eventually turn to third-round rookie Carson Beck to evaluate their younger quarterback, particularly if Arizona continues losing. He also mentioned Brissett as a potential trade candidate if injuries create opportunities elsewhere around the league. Head coach Mike LaFleur has publicly backed Brissett as his starter, however, and the team is only considering making Beck active on game days after previously designating him as its emergency third quarterback. Brissett remains a viable option in two-QB and superflex leagues, but fantasy managers should recognize the risk of a quarterback change later in the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Offers Limited Waiver Appeal Ahead of Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 14, 2026, 10:12 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is worth rostering as depth in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he is difficult to justify as a Week 6 pickup in standard one-QB formats. Smith completed 17 of 30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over Cleveland, marking his second consecutive outing below 200 passing yards. He has totaled just 301 yards and two touchdowns over those two games after throwing for 321 yards and three scores against Detroit in Week 3. Through five starts, the 36-year-old has completed 69.4% of his passes for 1,084 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions. However, he has also taken 16 sacks while contributing only 43 rushing yards, leaving him heavily dependent on passing production. The Jets travel to New England in Week 6 to face a Patriots defense ranked fifth in total yards allowed and 10th against the pass. With New York averaging just 18.6 points per game and Smith exceeding 250 passing yards only once this season, fantasy managers in traditional one-quarterback leagues should leave him on the waiver wire.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Named as a Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 10:03 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was named a potential trade candidate to watch, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler cited Bateman's contract as a primary reason, noting that he is due $6.5 million in 2026 and $8.25 million in 2027. The former first-round pick hasn't lived up to expectations, totaling over 550 yards just once in his six-year career. While he has produced to start the 2026 season, the return of rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane could diminish that. There's no clear destination for Bateman, and with Baltimore firmly in the mix, it's hard to fathom him being dealt for cheap. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor this situation and his role as Lane gears up for a return.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Ja'Kobi Lane Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:56 AM ETBaltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) is expected to return to practice on Wednesday. Lane suffered a fractured wrist in Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. This week marks his first return to practice, and he appears to have a chance to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Although Lane left the opening game early, he appeared to have a significant role early in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He was the talk of Ravens' training camp, emerging as one of Lamar Jackson's favorite targets, and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in two preseason appearances. With Zay Flowers cemented as Baltimore's lead receiver, Lane still has a chance to produce fantasy-relevant numbers. He should be rostered in most fantasy leagues, as he's expected to return from injured reserve in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Pro Football Talk
Jerry Jeudy Named as Possible Trade Candidate
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:48 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is a name to watch as a potential trade candidate, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Jeudy has caught just eight of 15 targets for 81 yards in five games this season, ranking sixth among Browns players. With the emergence of rookie wide receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, Jeudy's usage has decreased in 2026, except in Week 5, when Concepcion left early with a concussion. The former first-round pick has totaled over 800 yards in three of his first six years, including a 1,229-yard season in 2024 with the Browns. While it's unclear whether Jeudy will be traded or which landing spots to watch, fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Cardinals Expected to Consider Carson Beck in Late November
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:42 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are expected to take a look at rookie quarterback Carson Beck at some point during the 2026 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano cited late November as a possible date for Beck to enter the lineup, as the Cardinals face a tough six-game stretch. Current starter Jacoby Brissett has completed 132 of 199 passes for 1,110 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions in five games, but the Cardinals are reeling after four straight losses. The team drafted Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he played well in his only preseason appearance. Fantasy managers of Brissett, Beck, or the Cardinals' playmakers should watch this situation, as any quarterback change would affect their outlooks moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Lamar Jackson Has Realistic Chance to Return in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:36 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has a realistic chance to return in Week 6, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered an ankle sprain that cost him one game, but he appears on track to play against the Cleveland Browns. In four games, Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, and has added 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said the star quarterback has been doing much better, but it was unclear whether he would be able to return to practice this week. Based on Schefter's report, signs point to Jackson returning on Sunday as the Ravens try to move to 5-1. If Jackson is healthy, fantasy managers can start him as a high-end QB1 in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Quentin Johnston a Possible Trade Candidate to Watch
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:27 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (chest) could be a trade candidate to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Johnston was involved in trade discussions in the offseason, and with the Chargers 0-5, they could revisit those talks soon. The fourth-year receiver has caught just seven of 19 targets for 108 yards in four games this season, which is on pace for a major regression compared with his 2024 and 2025 seasons. The team could also save $16 million next season if they trade the former first-round pick before June 1st. While possible landing spots are unclear at this point, fantasy managers should prepare for a trade involving the receiver.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Alex Insdorf
Jauan Jennings Could be Traded to 49ers
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:18 AM ETAfter leaving the team this offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings could be on the San Francisco 49ers' radar. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, signing veteran Odell Beckham Jr. could be a warning to Jennings, who has caught just two passes for nine yards in five games. Jennings appeared frustrated on the sideline after Myles Price fumbled and yelled at head coach Kevin O'Connell during Week 5's 23-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. If Jennings is traded before this season's trade deadline, the 49ers seem like a likely destination. They've dealt with numerous injuries to their wide receiver room, including Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Fantasy managers should keep an eye on this situation, as Jennings could be a fantasy-relevant option if he's moved to a team like the 49ers.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk
A.J. Brown Eligible to Practice on Wednesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 14, 2026, 9:10 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is eligible to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve. Brown suffered a high-ankle sprain on the opening night of the 2026 season and was placed on injured reserve, with expectations that he would miss close to six weeks. Recovery has been going well, with reports that Brown is walking without a limp, working out on the side, and has had no setbacks. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Brown could play in Week 6, which would shorten his timeline to five weeks. Although he played just one half with his new team, he's averaged over 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game in six of his seven seasons. Now with Drake Maye looking like his former self, Brown should be positioned to be a high-end WR2 once he returns.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Najee Harris the Handcuff to Roster in New York?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:46 AM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris has just 97 rushing yards through five games this season, but his modest volume in a depth role has allowed him to emerge as a potential handcuff option ahead of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Right now, Cam Skattebo is the only Giants running back worth starting in fantasy football. However, if anything were to happen to him, we're increasingly confident that New York would turn to Harris to lead the backfield, rather than Tyrone Tracy Jr. or Devin Singletary. After all, Harris has 23 carries over his last three games, while Tracy has just five and Singletary hasn't played since Week 2. Neither Harris nor Tracy has been particularly efficient on the ground this year, but at least the former has handled modest volume in the backup role. He also has significantly more experience operating as a lead back than Tracy, so if necessary, the transition from Skattebo to Harris wouldn't be too complicated. As a result of stepping into the handcuff role, Harris is now worth consideration as a stash in deeper 12+ team leagues, especially for managers who already have Skattebo on their roster.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. a Top Waiver-Wire Target if Injury Isn't a Major Concern
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:39 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (rib) should be added in most fantasy football leagues after he strung together three solid performances. Penix now has at least 220 passing yards and one touchdown in each of his three games this year, and his only turnover so far was more than two weeks ago. The big storyline surrounding the 26-year-old now is that he's dealing with a rib injury that he suffered in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Fortunately, the injury isn't expected to be serious, but it's still too early to tell whether he'll play in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears. Assuming Penix isn't going to miss a significant amount of time, his impressive and consistent production makes him an intriguing quarterback for managers to target on the waiver wire. There's more than just streaming appeal here; he can be a high-end QB2 for the rest of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Continues to Produce as a Viable Streaming Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:36 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cooled down since the first three weeks of the season, but he still remains in the streaming conversation for fantasy football. Watson has thrown for at least one touchdown pass in every game this season, but he also has three turnovers over the last two weeks. Similarly, although he has been running the ball incredibly well, he has also found himself under extreme pressure; he took a whopping eight sacks in Week 5. It seems like for every positive factor surrounding Watson, there's also something negative to consider. That's why he remains a fringe streamer going forward. He doesn't need to be rostered in every league, but managers looking for a quarterback fill-in to overcome injuries or bye weeks should feel comfortable turning to Watson. He'll get a mediocre matchup this week in the form of the Baltimore Ravens, who most recently allowed 240 passing yards and a touchdown to Michael Penix Jr.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalon Daniels' Fantasy Value Carried by Rushing Upside
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 14, 2026, 12:15 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels has looked solid in two weeks as the team's starter, leading the Bucs to a 1-1 record during that time. Daniels has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a single game so far, but he has one passing touchdown in each game and a combined 78 rushing yards across the two contests. Given that he's mediocre at best in the passing game, the bulk of Daniels' upside comes from his rushing ability. His rushing profile alone is enough to put him on the fantasy radar, and he ranks as the overall QB18 in fantasy football since being installed as the starter in place of the injured Baker Mayfield (right thumb). This week, Daniels faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed 265+ passing yards in each of the last two weeks, so we like Daniels' chances to set a new career-high passing mark. We're a little less certain about how he'll fare on the ground, though, as the Steelers' T.J. Watt-led defense has slowed down mobile quarterbacks in the last two weeks. Daniels remains a mid-range QB2 in fantasy football, making him a viable streamer in deeper leagues or 2QB formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller