Cutter Gauthier Ruled Out for Tuesday
Oct 13, 2026, 5:09 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier (upper body) won't play on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames. The 22-year-old suffered an upper-body injury against Calgary over the weekend and must sit out at least one game. He's day-to-day, so the Ducks could have Gauthier back for Friday's meeting with Boston. His absence Tuesday night will give Roger McQueen an opportunity to make his NHL debut. McQueen was a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft and has generated buzz by scoring three times in four AHL outings this season. He will skate on the third line alongside A.J. Greer and Frank Vatrano.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
More Recent News
Jordan Staal to Miss 1-2 Months With Torn Calf
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal will be sidelined for 1-2 months with a torn calf, head coach Rod Brind'Amour revealed Tuesday. The Hurricanes captain will miss a second straight game on Tuesday against Washington. Brind'Amour promoted Mark Jankowski to the third line in Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Jankowski also skates on the second power-play unit. The veteran forward has scored in four consecutive games, marking the longest goal streak of his career. Currently, he has some low-level fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Josh Morrissey Remains Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 5:00 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) will sit out a second consecutive game on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Wild. He remains day-to-day after hurting his wrist in a contest against Colorado last week. Morrissey's next chance to return will be on Thursday against Chicago. The Jets have used Haydn Fleury as Morrissey's replacement in the lineup, even giving him time on the second power-play unit. Neal Pionk has begun to anchor the first power-play unit, though he hasn't been productive this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Cale Makar to Miss Tuesday's Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 4:53 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (personal) will miss Tuesday's tilt against the Dallas Stars. He has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Makar has kicked off the season in top form, amassing seven points (three goals, four assists) in five games. He's tied for the third-most points among defensemen. Sam Malinski will skate on the first defensive pairing against Dallas, while Devon Toews will also carry a heavier workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Penguins Move Trevor van Riemsdyk to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 10:00 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. The team will start a four-game road trip without him on Tuesday against Chicago, but Penguins head coach Dan Muse told reporters on Monday that van Riemsdyk could join the squad later. In five appearances, van Riemsdyk has gone pointless, but he's averaged two blocks per game. Spencer Stastney will accompany Kris Letang on the third defensive pairing until van Riemsdyk returns. With 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 118 career NHL games, Stastney isn't a player fantasy managers should consider.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Parker Wotherspoon Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:55 AM ETVegas Golden Knights defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He missed his first game of the season on Monday night against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury. After a 30-point year in Pittsburgh, Wotherspoon has been quiet offensively so far this season, going scoreless in six appearances. He has five blocks and five hits. Dylan Coghlan took Wotherspoon's spot in the lineup on Monday, finishing with one hit, two blocks, and a plus-two rating in 12:08 of action. He has a chance to play regularly going forward, but Coghlan lacks fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Samuel Honzek Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCalgary Flames winger Samuel Honzek (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Monday. He's set to miss a second consecutive game on Tuesday against Anaheim due to a lower-body injury. The team's update on Monday suggests Honzek will sit out a few more games after Tuesday night. Honzek is scoreless through four outings this season, but the Flames will miss his physicality: the 21-year-old has averaged nearly three hits per game. Due to Honzek's absence, Maxim Tsyplakov is expected to receive regular playing opportunities, but he should remain a free agent in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Unavailable Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:48 AM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) isn't traveling for Tuesday's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sammy Silber of The Hockey News reports. He was a late scratch for Saturday's game against Seattle due to illness, and Dubois still seems to be feeling the effects of the bug and isn't ready to play. The Capitals return home on Wednesday to face Montreal, which will be Dubois' next chance to make his comeback. With Dubois out, Ethen Frank made his season debut on Saturday, but he has no fantasy value. Ilya Protas is expected to fill first-line center duties against Carolina, giving him more fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sammi Silber
Cutter Gauthier Questionable for Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:23 AM ETAnaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (upper body) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Calgary Flames. According to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune, Gauthier participated in practice drills on Monday but left the session before line rushes and team drills. He suffered an upper-body injury against Calgary on Saturday. Ryan Poehling (lower body) was hurt in the same game, and he wasn't on the ice Monday. These injuries could force Anaheim to make several lineup changes on Tuesday night. Players like Sam Colangelo and Frank Vatrano could have expanded roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Nikolas Matinpalo Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:16 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo played only a handful of minutes in Monday's win over New Jersey due to an upper-body injury. He exited the action in the first period after absorbing a big hit from Devils forward Anthony Mantha, who received a five-minute major penalty for boarding. This marks another injury blow for Ottawa's defense. The team has been without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Artem Zub (knee). The two aren't expected back for Tuesday's game against St. Louis, and Matinpalo likely won't play either. As a result, the Senators will be without half of their regular defensive corps. Thomas Chabot and Jordan Spence will continue to play huge minutes, while Carter Yakemchuk also has an expanded role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ottawa Senators PR
Nico Sturm Doing "OK" After Being Sent to Hospital
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 13, 2026, 9:06 AM ETMinnesota Wild center Nico Sturm (upper body) is doing "OK" after Monday's scary incident against Vegas, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. Sturm was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and was taken to the hospital. Fortunately, the veteran forward didn't suffer a serious injury. Recently, the Wild lost defenseman Brock Faber to a fractured skull in a similar incident. Still, Sturm isn't expected to travel with the team for Tuesday's contest against Winnipeg, meaning he'll be out for at least one game. Tyler Pitlick is an option to replace him on the fourth line, though Minnesota may also opt to go with seven defensemen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Matt Duchene Out for Three Months After Core Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:58 PM ETDallas Stars forward Matt Duchene underwent surgery to repair a core injury and will be unavailable for three months, the team announced Monday. Duchene dealt with a lower-body injury at training camp and hasn't seen any action this season. Dallas placed him on long-term Injured Reserve on Oct. 1. Unfortunately, we won't see Duchene back on the ice before 2027. This injury has ruined Duchene's hopes of reaching his 1,000th career point this season. He has produced consistently throughout his career, with 387 goals and 549 assists in 1,195 games. Duchene's long-term absence elevates the fantasy value of Sam Steel and Justin Hryckowian.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
John Tavares Rejoins Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:48 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (personal) practiced on Monday and is on track to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Utah Mammoth. Tavares didn't play in Saturday's win over Colorado after the birth of his son. Nicholas Paul moved to the second line and contributed two assists in an impressive 6-3 road triumph. Tavares' return will bump Paul to the third line, but he should still see plenty of ice time. After five appearances, Tavares sits on one goal and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Connor Bedard Likely to Make His Season Debut Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (knee) is likely to make his season debut in Tuesday's matchup with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Blackhawks captain fully participated in Sunday's practice, and on Monday, head coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard is "trending toward" playing against Pittsburgh. This is huge news because Bedard wasn't initially expected to play this month after offseason shoulder surgery. Bedard is set to skate alongside Patrick Kane and Roman Kanstserov on Chicago's top line in Tuesday's game. He has recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in five career games against Crosby's crew.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
Jake Sanderson Still Sidelined Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:33 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) will miss a fifth consecutive game on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils. The 2026 Olympic champion took part in the morning skate, but he isn't ready to return from a lower-body injury. Artem Zub (knee) will also remain out, increasing the fantasy value of Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, and Carter Yakemchuk. Chabot has averaged a whopping 27:07 of ice time, recording three points, 15 SOG, and 16 blocks in five games. Yakemchuk has also made a strong impression offensively, landing on the score sheet twice in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Luke Evangelista Expected to Play Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:26 PM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) missed Monday's morning skate but looks set to play against the Ottawa Senators. The former Predator is feeling under the weather, but Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe was optimistic after the morning skate that Evangelista would be available. In his first four outings with the Devils, Evangelista has contributed two goals and one assist. He has logged time on the second line and the first power-play unit. Compared with his final season in Nashville, Evangelista's average ice time has increased by nearly two minutes. The Devils have Stefan Noesen ready to step in for Evangelista if he doesn't feel well enough to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Markstrom Fine Despite Early Exit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:18 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom did not sustain an injury in Monday's loss to Buffalo, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. The Panthers' No. 1 unexpectedly departed the game after the first period, finishing with nine saves. "There's no injury there," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said postgame. "There's nothing we can't deal with. Just standard stuff." Since Markstrom played only one period against Buffalo, he might be back between the sticks on Tuesday night against Columbus. The Swedish netminder has been in good early-season form, posting a 2-1-1 record, a 2.03 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Rasmus Dahlin Won't Play Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 5:12 PM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports. The Swedish defensive star was injured in Monday's win over Florida and won't travel to Canada with the team. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff labeled Dahlin day-to-day. Dahlin is a huge piece for the Sabres at both ends of the ice and will be sorely missed in Tuesday's matchup. With Dahlin on the shelf, we will likely see Owen Power move to the first power-play unit, while Louis Crevier will be in a position to get more ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Heather Engel
Alexis Lafreniere Adds Two More Points to His Tally
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 AM ETNew York Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The 25-year-old has been heating up lately, scoring in three straight games, including a hat trick. In seven outings this season, he has produced five goals and three assists. With eight points, Lafreniere leads his team. Since the Rangers shipped Artemi Panarin to Los Angeles, Lafreniere has taken his game to a new level. He's become a point-per-game player, with 17 goals and 16 assists in his last 33 regular-season appearances. The former No. 1 pick probably deserves more fantasy respect than he's getting.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mark Jankowski Extends Goal Streak to Four Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski scored in a fourth consecutive game as the reigning champions beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Sunday night. Jankowski, who served as the third-line center in Jordan Staal's (lower body) absence, potted the last goal of the game at the 15:09 mark in the third period. The 11-year veteran had never scored in three consecutive games before suddenly turning into a scoring machine. He has five points (four goals, one assist) in seven appearances this season, complementing his defensive reliability with offensive production.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Alex Ovechkin Scores First Goal of the Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin netted his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. He put the Capitals up 2-1 in the first period before the Kraken took over. Ovechkin also produced three SOG and three hits. While Ovechkin has had a slow start to the season, with only two points in five games, the legendary forward is on the cusp of breaking another NHL record. Ovechkin needs 10 more goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the highest total of goals scored in league history, including the playoffs. He will look to move a step closer to the record on Tuesday night against the reigning Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN