Kristaps Porzingis Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Oct 13, 2026, 9:18 AM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is expected at Chase Center on Tuesday to meet with Rick Celebrini and the team's performance staff, head coach Steve Kerr said. Porzingis has been away from the Warriors throughout the preseason, and there remains no timetable for his return to the court or clarity on his Opening Night availability. The 31-year-old averaged 16.1 points in 23.7 minutes across 15 games with Golden State last season. With Porzingis unavailable, Kerr is currently leaning toward Draymond Green at center alongside rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, leaving Porzingis as a risky fantasy option until his status becomes clearer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Yaxel Lendeborg in Line for Opening-Night Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:10 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg is in line to begin his NBA career in the starting lineup, with head coach Steve Kerr leaning toward opening the season with the rookie alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Draymond Green. The 2026 Summer League MVP has averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through three preseason appearances while shooting 18-for-31 from the field. Lendeborg followed that with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists against Sacramento on Saturday. With Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined and Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) without a return timetable, Lendeborg should have an immediate chance to contribute as a scorer, rebounder, and secondary playmaker.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Gui Santos Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:03 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos is in line to start on Opening Night, with head coach Steve Kerr leaning toward a first unit of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) remains away with an unspecified health issue, while Kerr appears set to use Al Horford off the bench. Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals across 30 starts last season. He also posted 15 points and six rebounds Saturday against Sacramento. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) sidelined to open the year, Santos should have a real chance to hold meaningful minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Tyrese Haliburton Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:58 PM ETIndiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is dealing with a minor ankle injury but is expected to be fine for the season opener. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton sustained a minor tweak to his right ankle. "He was limited yesterday in practice," Carlisle said. "Did an MRI, and everything looks really good. The Achilles looks great. Hopeful he practices Monday and plays Tuesday." Haliburton tore his right Achilles in the 2025 NBA Finals and missed all of last season while rehabbing. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists in nearly 34 minutes per game. While he carries some risk due to Achilles and ankle injuries, he still offers Top 5 upside and should be drafted as a top point guard this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Alex Golden
Ben Simmons Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:49 PM ETSacramento Kings point guard Ben Simmons is expected to start for the team in 2026-27, according to ESPN's Marc Spears. Simmons started Saturday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, playing eight minutes and scoring seven points. Spears said that "Simmons is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff for the Oct. 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers." The former first-overall pick last suited up with the Clippers in April 2025 and averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 2024-25. With Simmons expected to start at the outset of the season, he offers great value in the late rounds as an all-around option. While his health and scoring are concerns, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Simmons in the late rounds this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Marc Spears - ESPN
Kawhi Leonard Available to Play on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ETToronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) fully practiced on Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the New York Knicks. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said, "Yes, he went through practice today. He's feeling great. So yes, he's gonna be available for the game tomorrow." Leonard has been limited in practice throughout training camp as he ramps up for the 2026-27 season. Last year, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 32 minutes per game. He was traded to the Raptors this offseason to pair with Scottie Barnes as he looks to bring a second championship to Canada this season. While he'll have a minutes restriction, his efficiency makes him a strong option this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Esfandiar Baraheni
Miles Bridges Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:24 PM ETPhoenix Suns small forward Miles Bridges (ankle) is recovering well after rolling his ankle in Wednesday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Jordan Ott said, "He said he was fine when he came in here. I trust whatever he's saying, and we also have other guys." Bridges was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Suns this offseason and is poised to play a prominent role alongside Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks this season. Last season, in 77 games, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 31 minutes per game. While his injury could linger into the season, fantasy managers shouldn't shy away from drafting the eighth-year forward in 2026-27.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Duane Rankin
Alexandre Sarr Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:13 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (foot) made his preseason debut on Saturday, scoring eight points and adding one rebound and one block in 19 minutes. Sarr underwent surgery in June to repair a fractured right foot, but has ramped up to full contact in practice and made his debut on Saturday. He got into foul trouble, which limited his playing time, but his presence on the court is promising for his fantasy outlook in his third season. In 2025-26, Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 27 minutes per game. While the additions of Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and rookie AJ Dybantsa will certainly reduce his offensive output in 2026-27, his rebounding and defensive ability make him an intriguing option.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tyler Herro Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:43 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro scored 18 points in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets, adding seven rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-6 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Herro's scoring has climbed from 11 to 13 to 18 points through three exhibitions, and he's shooting 8-for-16 from deep. The 26-year-old underwent a foot procedure in April, so his healthy start is encouraging. With Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, Herro should have plenty of chances to score and create in Milwaukee's new-look offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Nikola Jokic Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:35 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded 22 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. He shot 8-for-12 from the field, 1-for-2 from three and 5-for-7 at the line. Denver erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a 40-point third quarter, while Jokic continued to create easy looks for his teammates. The 31-year-old averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists last season, and Sunday's limited-minute triple-double was another reminder of his unmatched fantasy floor heading into the Oct. 22 opener at Oklahoma City.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Cooper Flagg Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:28 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg recorded 14 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets in Macao. He struggled from the field at 3-for-10 and 1-for-4 from three but went 7-for-8 at the line. Flagg totaled 10 assists across the two China Games, offering an early look at an expanded playmaking role. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season. Improving on his 29.5 percent shooting from three would add another layer to an already well-rounded fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Brandon Miller Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:20 AM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller scored 18 points in Sunday's 105-90 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, adding four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes. Miller shot 6-for-15 from the field and 4-for-9 from three after missing Charlotte's opener with a shin contusion. He averaged a team-high 20.2 points last season, and LaMelo Ball's departure leaves more room for Miller to take on a larger offensive role. With the regular-season opener set for Oct. 21 at Brooklyn, getting through his first exhibition without an apparent setback was an encouraging sign.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kyrie Irving Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:13 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) scored 17 points in Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets in Macao, adding two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Irving shot 6-for-13 from the field, 2-for-6 from three and 3-for-3 at the line in his first game since tearing his left ACL in March 2025. A Grade 2 calf strain in December delayed his recovery by another eight weeks. Irving averaged 24.7 points and 4.6 assists before the injury, and his biggest fantasy question now is how much offensive volume he shares with Cooper Flagg.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
James Harden Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:03 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden scored a game-high 24 points in Sunday's 119-105 preseason win over the Orlando Magic, adding four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes. The 37-year-old shot 7-for-10 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 7-for-9 at the line after missing Thursday's opener with right ankle soreness. Harden made his first five shots and showed little rust in his return. He averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists in 26 games with Cleveland last season, and Sunday's performance was an encouraging reminder that he can still provide plenty of scoring alongside Donovan Mitchell.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jayson Tatum Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:30 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 23 points in Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over the Philadelphia 76ers, adding five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-19 from the field and 4-for-10 from three in his first preseason action. Tatum said he feels fresh after a full summer of Achilles rehab, which is encouraging after he shot 41.1% across 16 games following his March return. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, Tatum is back as Boston's clear top option, even with Paul George joining the lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:20 PM ETThe Washington Wizards have waived forward/center Skal Labissiere in a corresponding move to sign Alondes Williams. The 30-year-old followed a similar path last year, when Washington cut him in October before he returned to the Capital City Go-Go. Labissiere averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 34 G League games last season, which earned him a 10-day deal with the Wizards in January. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in three games with Washington, so there wasn't much fantasy value there. Another run with the Go-Go could be next, and he'll remain off the fantasy radar unless another NBA opportunity opens up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Wizards PR
Alondes Williams Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:14 PM ETThe Washington Wizards officially signed guard/forward Alondes Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract after Chris Haynes first reported the agreement in August. The 27-year-old was left off Washington's initial training camp roster but is now back with the organization after averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.4% from three for the Capital City Go-Go last season. Williams has used up his two-way eligibility, so a return to the Go-Go remains the likely outcome. His NBA fantasy appeal is limited unless injuries open a spot in Washington's backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Wizards PR
Walker Kessler Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:09 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) went through a full practice Sunday after being limited by a jammed left pinkie, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Kessler called the restrictions precautionary and said he's ready to play, though the Lakers haven't committed to his preseason debut Tuesday against Golden State. The 25-year-old played only five games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn left shoulder labrum, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks. Once cleared, Kessler should handle most of the center minutes, with Sandro Mamukelashvili shifting between both frontcourt spots.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Maxime Raynaud to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:02 PM ETSacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) suffered a right patellar subluxation and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 23-year-old is expected to miss the start of the regular season, with Sacramento opening Oct. 21 against the Clippers. Raynaud earned All-Rookie Second Team honors after averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 57.1% shooting last season. His absence leaves more backup center minutes available for Precious Achiuwa and Dylan Cardwell behind Domantas Sabonis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Yaxel Lendeborg Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:35 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday's 111-106 preseason win over Sacramento, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes. He shot 10-for-14 from the field and had 20 points by halftime. The 24-year-old has followed a quiet preseason debut with two strong performances, and coach Steve Kerr has already said the rookie is going to play plenty this season. With his rebounding, passing, and defensive production, Lendeborg is quickly building a strong case for meaningful fantasy value right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Oso Ighodaro Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:26 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro recorded eight points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-7 from the field after moving to the bench following starts in Phoenix's first two exhibitions. Khaman Maluach got the start Saturday and grabbed 15 rebounds, keeping the battle for the starting center job wide open while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Ighodaro's scoring ceiling is limited, but his passing and defensive stats could make him useful if he earns enough minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA