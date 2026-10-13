D'Andre Swift Battling Multiple Lower-Body Injuries
Oct 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (hip, knee) is battling hip and knee injuries that limited his usage in the second half of his team's Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers, per Bears insider Ben Devine. Green Bay was blowing out Chicago, which may have influenced the team's decision to give Swift just one carry in the second half. Still, it appears as though the veteran running back's availability for the Bears' Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could be in question. Fellow Chicago running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) missed Week 5 with turf toe and could also be at risk of being sidelined in Week 6. With Swift and Monangai's health status in doubt, Bears RB3 Roschon Johnson could be a worthwhile deep-league waiver wire target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: Ben Devine
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Ryan Flournoy Remains a High-End Wide Receiver Stash
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has recorded 16 catches for 194 yards on 27 targets. Flournoy has flashed upside, but his usage in Dallas is limited by the presence of star Cowboys wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb (quad). Lamb exited Dallas' Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a quad injury, but he is expected to be able to play in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers. Still, Flournoy's production upside if either Lamb or Pickens misses any time is clear. Even with Lamb playing a chunk of the game against Tampa Bay, Flournoy recorded 90 receiving yards on three catches. Particularly with Lamb already a little bit banged up, Flournoy profiles as a priority stash candidate for fantasy managers in most league formats.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylin Noel Remains an Intriguing Deep-League Stash Despite WR Logjam
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:28 PM ETAcross five games so far in 2026, Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel has recorded 13 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets. The 24-year-old's production has trended positively of late, as he's hauled in eight catches for 126 yards and a score over his last two games. Houston acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, which could push Noel back down the team's depth chart. However, Noel provides an explosive element from the slot that gives him a different skill set than Harrison Jr. and Texans WR1 Nico Collins. Houston's passing offense has also been effective so far this season, with quarterback C.J. Stroud averaging 37 pass attempts and 280 yards per game. In deeper league formats, Noel could be worth stashing off the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Montez Sweat Facing Two-Game PED Suspension
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 13, 2026, 4:18 PM ETChicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat is being suspended for two games for violating the NFL's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, per Bears insider Ben Devine. Sweat has recorded two sacks and four QB hits across the first five games of 2026. The 30-year-old is in the second-to-last season of a four-year, $98 million extension he signed with Chicago ahead of the 2024 season. Sweat recorded 10 sacks for the Bears in 2025 and has been a key piece of his team's defense in recent seasons. Through five weeks, Chicago's defense currently ranks 11th in the NFL with 12 sacks. With Sweat sidelined, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will have an easier task against Chicago over the next two weeks.--Will Brady
Source: Ben Devine
Tank Dell Worth an IR Stash in Deeper Fantasy Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 4:12 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is back on the practice field, but there is still too much uncertainty surrounding his role to consider him a priority waiver addition for Week 6. Houston opened his 21-day practice window on October 6, and Dell was limited Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's practice and being ruled out against Tennessee. He hasn't played since suffering a severe knee injury in December 2024, though his first two NFL seasons demonstrated his potential with 98 receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns across 25 games. The receiving corps awaiting him looks considerably different, however, after Houston acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. from Arizona on Monday. Nico Collins remains a prominent part of the passing attack, while Jaylin Noel strengthened his case for additional opportunities by catching five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Titans in Week 5. Dell's eventual workload remains difficult to project, especially after such a lengthy absence. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues with an available IR spot can justify stashing him while Houston determines when he's ready to return and how he fits into its crowded receiving rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marquez Valdes-Scantling a Deep-League Waiver Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:53 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling could see another substantial snap share in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, although his fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper leagues. With Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sidelined, Ladd McConkey (foot) available only for emergencies, and Tre' Harris (hamstring) exiting early, Valdes-Scantling played 75% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-17 loss to Denver. Despite the expanded playing time, he caught just two passes for 22 yards on three targets and has only five targets across three appearances this season. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated Monday that McConkey could begin working back into the mix this week, while Johnston may remain limited in practice. Valdes-Scantling could continue seeing significant playing time if those injuries persist, but his lack of targets makes him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. Managers in leagues with 14 or more teams can consider him for temporary receiver depth, although there's little incentive to invest heavily in a player who could see his opportunities disappear once the Chargers get healthier. Los Angeles also has a Week 7 bye approaching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Raheim Sanders' Waiver Value Hinges on Two Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders (hip) has a potential opportunity for additional work in Week 6 against Baltimore, but his own health could prevent him from taking advantage. Sanders exited Sunday's 17-12 loss to the New York Jets after recording three carries for 12 yards and one reception for one yard. Quinshon Judkins (ankle) was also seen wearing a walking boot following the game, although head coach Todd Monken described him as day-to-day Monday and did not rule him out against the Ravens. Sanders has operated as Cleveland's primary backup with Dylan Sampson (knee) on injured reserve, catching 11 passes for 74 yards through five games while handling just nine carries. The Browns could open Sampson's practice window this week and are reportedly adding Audric Estime, further complicating the backfield alongside Jaleel McLaughlin. Sanders would become more interesting if Judkins misses time, provided his hip injury doesn't limit him. For now, he's a speculative stash in deeper PPR leagues rather than someone fantasy managers should count on starting in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
James Conner Getting Close to a Return
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 3:34 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran running back James Conner (foot) is getting close to a return but is not quite ready yet, sources told John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. The Cardinals already have rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, and Bam Knight on their active roster at the position, so it will be hard to find a spot for Conner and get him any run when he is ready for his 2026 season debut. Gambadoro writes that Conner is basically an insurance policy coming off injury. He can practice, but he is unlikely to get 10 carries a game upon his return. Gambadoro believes that it is more likely that Conner is not moved at the Nov. 10 trade deadline. The Cardinals are not expected to open the 31-year-old's 21-day practice window this week, so he is unlikely to return for the Week 6 contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Conner played in only three games last year before suffering a season-ending right-foot injury that required surgery. Unless injuries strike Arizona's backfield or Conner gets traded to a more favorable situation, the odds of him carving out any fantasy value in 2026 appear remote right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Roschon Johnson's Five-Catch Day Comes With a Major Caveat
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:25 PM ETChicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson caught five passes in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but all five receptions came in the fourth quarter with Chicago trailing by 24 points. Johnson finished with 34 receiving yards on seven targets and added just six yards on five carries, making his receiving production considerably less encouraging than the box score might suggest. He played a season-high 27 offensive snaps while Kyle Monangai (toe) was sidelined, although D'Andre Swift remained the primary option in Chicago's backfield. Monangai is considered week-to-week, potentially keeping Johnson in the backup role for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta. There is still little evidence of reliable standalone fantasy value, with Johnson managing only nine carries for 22 yards through five games. His increased playing time could lead to additional opportunities if Monangai remains unavailable, but counting on another seven-target outing would be risky. Rostered in just 5% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, Johnson is worth considering in 14-team formats as a speculative depth option rather than an immediate fantasy starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Charlie Kolar Isn't a Priority Add Despite Leading Chargers in Receiving
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 13, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar returned from a fractured forearm to lead the team with 37 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, although his performance wasn't without problems. Kolar caught three of four targets, but lost a fumble following a 19-yard reception on Los Angeles' opening possession that helped set up Denver's first touchdown. The veteran has now caught six passes for 58 yards without a touchdown across three appearances this season. His increased involvement came with Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson (quadriceps) sidelined, leaving the Chargers short on receiving options. David Njoku remains on injured reserve, although Oronde Gadsden II continues to compete for playing time, and Hayden Rucci caught the team's lone passing touchdown against Denver. Kolar has an opportunity to build on Sunday's production against Kansas City in Week 6, but his limited receiving history makes him difficult to trust. Rostered in just 1% of leagues, he's an emergency streaming consideration in 14-team formats, particularly with the Chargers heading into their Week 7 bye.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jerry Jeudy Available With Trade Deadline Approaching
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:41 PM ETCleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is available with the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, according to Jordan Schultz, with the Browns looking for something in the early third- to fourth-round range in return. It is unclear if the Browns will be able to get that in return for a declining pass-catcher, but what is clear is that Cleveland is excited about their young receiver group of KC Concepcion Jr., Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond. The 27-year-old Jeudy, the former 15th overall pick by the Denver Broncos in 2020 from Alabama, has caught only eight of his 15 targets for 81 yards and no touchdowns through five games in 2026 in his third year in Cleveland. Jeudy played a season-high 81% of the offensive snaps in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but that was likely only because Concepcion left the game early with a concussion. He played only 38% of the offensive snaps the week prior in the Thursday night win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers. A trade out of town might be the only thing that makes fantasy managers consider adding Jeudy to their rosters off the waiver wire again this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Jalen Coker at Practice on Tuesday, "On Track" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:32 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was seen on the practice field on Tuesday, according to Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. Head coach Dave Canales said that Coker is "on track" to play in Week 6 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, with the team coming off their bye week. The 24-year-old missed the Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, but the week off has treated him well, and he looks ready to return against Philly this weekend. Coker could be limited in practice early in the week, but the expectation is that he will suit up against the Eagles, where he should at least be in the flex conversation for fantasy managers. The former undrafted free agent from Holy Cross has had a tough time staying healthy early in his NFL career, but he is the Panthers' clear WR2 when healthy, which gives him plenty of fantasy upside. Through three games so far in 2026, Coker has caught 18 of his 22 targets for 222 yards and three touchdowns. We will be closely following Coker's practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Alex Zietlow
Will Campbell Avoids Major Knee Injury, Considered Week-to-Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:24 PM ETNew England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell (knee) avoided a major knee injury on Sunday in the Week 5 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Campbell is considered week-to-week and will likely be questionable to play this weekend at home against the division-rival New York Jets as the team looks for a third straight win. The 22-year-old is believed to be dealing with a sprained knee that he suffered in Sunday's 45-17 win. Campbell could very well miss time going forward, but the good news is that it does not look to be an injury that will force him to the Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. If Campbell misses any time for the Pats, Caleb Lomu will be the top option to replace him as the starting left tackle. The Patriots selected Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of LSU.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Caleb Williams Looking "Pretty Good" for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:19 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that it looks "pretty good" for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Head coach Ben Johnson has been non-committal on when the starting signal-caller will be able to return after he suffered a Grade 2 strained right hamstring in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. The 24-year-old former first overall pick from USC returned to practice last week and was listed as questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he was ultimately held out on Sunday. If he can get in a full practice this week, it will look even better for Williams to make his return this weekend, when he would be back on the fantasy radar as a QB1. Third-stringer Case Keenum beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, and backup Tyson Bagent won a start as well for the Bears with Williams out, but Chicago's offense will be in much better shape when Williams returns to the field. Keep a close eye on Williams' practice status this week from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jauan Jennings Could be Hot Name on the Trade Market
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 2:12 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that there are a lot of trade conversations going on around the NFL right now, and a name that he has been wondering about is Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Rapoport expects Jennings' name to heat up over the next couple of days and weeks, especially after the San Francisco 49ers lost another receiver in veteran Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Niners let the 29-year-old Jennings walk in free agency last offseason, but they could be interested in a reunion with the former seventh-rounder because of all of the injuries to their WR corps early in the 2026 season. Even with star Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missing Week 4 due to an ankle injury, Jennings has had a very minimal impact with the Vikes through four contests, catching two of five targets for only nine yards. A move back to the Bay Area might be the only thing that will get Jennings back on the fantasy football radar this year. Stay tuned. He had a career year in 2024 with San Francisco, posting a 77-975-6 line in 15 regular-season games, and he followed that up with a career-best nine touchdowns in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Michael Mayer Remains in the Streaming Conversation
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 2:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer caught only one pass for two yards in the team's Week 5 blowout loss to the Patriots, and he could hit waiver wires in Week 6 as a reactionary drop. While by no means an every-week starter, Mayer remains fantasy viable while still holding rare insurance value at the position. The Patriots came into the week as one of the most difficult fantasy matchups for tight ends and were able to limit Mayer more than All-Pro Brock Bowers, who has been used more as a large wide receiver through his three healthy games. That said, Mayer is still in the top 20 in targets and receiving yards among tight ends and will remain a streaming option against more favorable opponents. He is RotoBaller's TE23 ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Bills.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal a Stash-Worthy Waiver Target Whose Role Continues to Expand
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:49 PM ETAfter a Week 4 touchdown reception against the Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal recorded his first score on the ground in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, and he has legitimate stash appeal on this week's waiver wire. For the second week in a row, the Chargers deployed a near-even three-way split between Vidal, Omarion Hampton, and Keaton Mitchell, with Vidal actually leading the group with 28 offensive snaps. His 42-yard touchdown run helped him to finish with 57 rushing yards and a 7.1-yard-per-carry average on his eight attempts. While he still isn't seeing enough work to be a reliable weekly start, Vidal has been the team's most efficient runner on a limited sample size, racking up yards after contact. With Hampton disappointing through five weeks, and Vidal possessing multiple potential paths to an expanded workload, he's become a player worthy of an end-of-bench stash in deeper leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Rams Moving on From Harrison Mevis After Overtime Miss
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:37 PM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are moving on from kicker Harrison Mevis, according to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Mevis missed both of his field goal attempts in Monday night's overtime loss to the Bills, including a potential game-winner that was blocked by Greg Rousseau. Mevis has now missed four of nine field goal attempts, and with the Rams falling to 2-3, the team is signing fourth-year veteran Blake Grupe off the New York Jets' practice squad. Splitting time between the Saints and Colts in 2025, Grupe was perfect on nine field goal attempts and 25 extra points.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keaton Mitchell Remains a Long-term Stash Despite a Quiet Week
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:26 PM ETDespite modest results in a Week 5 loss to the Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell remains heavily involved in what has been arguably the league's most disappointing offense, pointing to potentially brighter days ahead. For the second week in a row, the Chargers leaned on a three-way backfield split, with Mitchell, Omarion Hampton, and Kimani Vidal all seeing the field for at least 20 snaps, and each seeing at least nine opportunities. Vidal, while still the least utilized, has been the team's most efficient runner, but Mitchell remains the designated passing back, with his 14 targets through five weeks more than doubling the combined total of the other two. While the current split makes none of the Chargers' backs a reliable weekly start, Mitchell's big-play ability, coupled with multiple paths to an expanded workload, makes him a must-roster player and a waiver stash to target wherever he's still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Potentially in Line for an Expanded Role
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 13, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAs injuries continue to mount for the San Francisco 49ers, rookie running back Kaelon Black could soon be tasked with handling a heavier workload, adding modest flex appeal to his potentially week-winning insurance value. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), who has carried the ball nine times on the year, is the latest Niners player to succumb to injury, now expected to miss a handful of games with a hamstring injury. Through five weeks, Black has handled a 36.2% running back rush share, but with San Francisco's receiver room stretched so thin by injury, there is added potential for Black and Christian McCaffrey to share the field more frequently, with the latter split out wide. With four NFL teams on bye in Week 6, Black becomes a desperation flex option in deeper leagues and needs to be rostered in all formats.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Waiver Target at TE Now That He's Healthy
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 13, 2026, 1:01 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo was injured in his debut with the team in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and missed the next two weeks, but now that he is back and healthy, the 27-year-old is in play as a waiver-wire pickup at the TE position as bye weeks begin to thin out fantasy managers' options. Okonkwo had his best game in the Week 5 overtime tie versus the division-rival New York Giants on Sunday, catching four of his six targets for 60 yards. He is even more appealing as a streamer at the position going into a Week 6 contest on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers with receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) banged up. The matchup against the undefeated 49ers on the road is not ideal, but Okonkwo will have sleeper appeal going into that game if Diggs misses a second straight contest. Before Okonkwo's early-season injury, he was considered a potential breakout at the TE position heading into his first year in D.C. The 49ers' defense has allowed only 6.0 half-PPR points to the position through five weeks, which is tied for the fourth-fewest in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference