👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Igor Shesterkin Set for Surgery

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 12, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will require surgery and a lengthy rehab, according to The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano. The Russian netminder has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Friday night against Washington. On Sunday, the Rangers placed Shesterkin on long-term Injured Reserve. Losing Shesterkin for the entire year is a tough pill to swallow for the Rangers, but Dylan Garand made a winning start to life as the team's de facto starter on Sunday. He recorded 19 saves in a 6-2 victory over Vancouver. While Garand's fantasy stock has skyrocketed, he remains largely unproven at this level.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 5:30 PM ET

Utah Mammoth left wing Michael Carcone (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. He missed his first game of the season on Saturday night against Buffalo and isn't expected back quickly. Before being hurt, Carcone racked up two points (one goal, one assist), 17 SOG, and 11 hits in five games. Kailer Yamamoto filled in for him against Buffalo and impressed in his season debut. Despite logging only 12:28 of ice time, Yamamoto produced one goal and one assist, along with three hits. This performance should help him keep his spot in the lineup ahead of Liam O'Brien in upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ET

Florida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (undisclosed) will be available on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Luostarinen took a puck to the leg late in Saturday's loss to Minnesota and didn't finish the game. However, he wasn't seriously hurt. After Sunday's practice, the Finnish forward said he would have returned if the incident had occurred earlier in the game. Luostarinen has recorded two goals, eight SOG, and nine hits in five outings this season. He operates in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 5:16 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny (lower body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Sunday, retroactive to Oct. 8. He's set to miss a second straight game against Carolina with a lower-body injury. After Sunday night, Konecny will be forced to sit out at least two more contests. In five appearances this season, Konecny has contributed three assists. He's been the most productive player on a struggling team that has scored just seven times in six games. With Konecny unavailable, Garrett Wilson made his season debut in Saturday's loss to Boston, recording five hits in 11:46 of action. He doesn't add anything offensively to the team, making Wilson irrelevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:55 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. This suggests Bedard may be ready for his season debut soon, though Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said he still has no official return date. The Blackhawks captain was initially expected to be out until November due to offseason shoulder surgery. However, it looks like his season debut could come much sooner, and Bedard hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Pittsburgh. In practice, Bedard took line rushes with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Tracey Myers
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ET

Seattle Kraken right wing Jacob Melanson will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with an anterior mediastinum hematoma with vascular pseudo aneurysm. He was injured in the team's season opener on Oct. 1 and will miss a fifth consecutive game on Sunday against Washington. "Jacob will continue to be evaluated and monitored closely by the medical staff in Seattle through the healing process for a gradual progression to return to hockey," the Kraken said in a statement. Melanson made his NHL debut a couple of campaigns ago and played in 36 games last season, recording five points (two goals, three assists). He was a fifth-round pick in 2021.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seattle Kraken. On Sunday morning, he was labeled a game-time decision due to illness. Dubois' absence will be a major blow to Seattle's offense, as he has averaged a point per game in four outings this season. The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists. Dylan Strome, Ilya Protas, and Justin Sourdif will be expected to put in more work in the middle without Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will be sidelined for a third straight game on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken. Roy suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and is considered day-to-day. In his absence, Dylan McIlrath has been skating on the third defensive pairing. Vincent Desharnais and Timothy Liljegren have seen more ice time on the back line, but that hasn't affected their fantasy value. Both players have picked up one point in four appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

St. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) will miss eight weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Columbus. Dube injured his neck Thursday night against San Jose. The 28-year-old, who's playing his first NHL season since 2023-24, has registered one goal and three hits in three appearances. Zach Dean will replace Dube on the fourth line Saturday. In his lone outing this season, Dean logged 12:37 of ice time and finished with two hits, four penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in a 6-1 loss to Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The Senators are getting help up front at a good time, as they have just lost William Eklund (ankle) from the lineup. On Saturday, the team moved Eklund to Injured Reserve to make room for Burakovsky on the roster. Burakovsky worked on the top line and first power-play unit during the morning skate, so he could be a prominent figure in Saturday's game. In 20 career appearances against Nashville, Burakovsky has produced five goals and eight assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (groin) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Guhle's season debut has been delayed due to offseason adductor surgery. He will start his fifth campaign in Montreal. Last season, Guhle was limited to 39 outings, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle will take Florian Xhekaj's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup, as the Canadiens plan to go with seven defensemen. While Guhle has a versatile skill set, his production isn't good enough for most fantasy leagues. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is ready to return after a one-game absence. Teravainen recorded assists in back-to-back games before an undisclosed injury sidelined him for Thursday's meeting with the Islanders. The Finnish forward will take Frank Nazar's (suspension) spot in the lineup. He will start on the third line but could also see time in the top six against his former team. Teravainen has gone scoreless in three appearances against the Hurricanes since leaving the team in 2024.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (upper body) will play Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, the Islanders captain avoided a serious injury after Chicago's Frank Nazar delivered an illegal check to the head in Thursday's win. Horvat has opened the campaign with a four-game point streak and has scored in three straight games. He has also been successful in recent clashes with the Lightning, scoring in two of the last three games. On Saturday, Horvat will continue on the top line and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (back) underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least four months. The Russian forward hasn't played at all this season because of an upper-body injury, and on Saturday it was revealed that he had been dealing with a back issue that required surgery. Grebenkin had his rookie season last year, recording 14 points and 86 hits in 55 games. His injury may be why Philadelphia tapped the free-agent market earlier this week and signed Michael Bunting. The well-traveled veteran has been limited to a fourth-line role so far, going scoreless in his first two outings with the Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Saturday. The former Vezina Trophy winner injured his right knee on Friday night against Washington. This marks a horrible setback for the team and Shesterkin personally. He recently scored his first career goal and has looked very sharp early in the campaign, posting a 3-1-0 record. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) also out for at least four more weeks, the team must rely on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin to get the job done in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ET

St. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) has been labeled as doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He injured his neck in Thursday's overtime loss to San Jose and didn't participate in Friday's practice. Dube scored a short-handed goal on Thursday to register his first point of the season. Across three outings, he's averaged one hit per game in a limited fourth-line role. If Dube can't play, the Blues plan to replace him with Zach Dean. Dean has no fantasy value as a player who has been pointless in 10 career NHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will be on the shelf for 10-14 days, head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. The 29-year-old was expected to make his season debut in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. Jacob Fowler took the crease Thursday night and will remain the second option behind Jakub Dobes for now. The Canadiens have a back-to-back next week, which could give Fowler another opportunity to play. He had a tough time against the Predators, finishing a 5-3 loss with a .833 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Jayden Struble from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick. The Predators expect Struble to add "mobility and a hard-to-play-against quality" to the team's defense. Struble, who turned 25 a month ago, is in the second season of a two-year, $2.825 million contract. He was limited to 12:05 of ice time per game in three appearances with the Canadiens this season. Nashville clearly rates him higher, and there's an opening on the backline after William Trudeau (upper body) was injured. However, even after moving to Music City, Struble is unlikely to make a big enough impact to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoined practice on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Earlier this week, Ekblad became a father and didn't play in the final two games of Florida's season-opening four-game road trip. Even without Ekblad, the Panthers did well, but he'll add even more quality to the team. Across the first two games of the season, Ekblad recorded one assist and two hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. He will likely return to action on Saturday against Minnesota on the first defensive pairing, bumping Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks captain has recently dealt with a lower-body injury, missing two games. He was also a game-time call on Thursday night against St. Louis but didn't play after taking part in the pregame warmups. "I was optimistic going into warmups, kind of tested it out," Celebrini said Friday. "I mean, if I wasn't going to be at my best or close to my best, then there was no point to play." On Friday, Celebrini was a full participant in practice but didn't take any line rushes. Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) will also be a game-time decision on Saturday, while Adam Gaudette (upper body) could be available for the first time this season, so it's worth keeping a close eye on San Jose's lineup news.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar must sit out the next two games because of a suspension. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat in Thursday's 4-1 loss. Nazar will miss Saturday's clash with Carolina and Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He'll be sidelined at a bad moment, having just picked up some form. On Thursday, Nazar scored in a second consecutive game, and he has amassed three points in his past two outings. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) on the shelf, Nazar has served as the top-line center. This role might now go to rookie Roman Kantserov, who is pointless through his first five career appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Igor Shesterkin

Set for Surgery
James Harden

Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Solidifies Status as Top-Scoring Fantasy Receiver
Ja'Marr Chase

Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Michael Penix Jr.

Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Jahmyr Gibbs

Tops 200 Scrimmage Yards in Win Over Arizona
Mike Evans

Has a Vintage Performance in win over Seahawks
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Jayson Tatum

Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Skal Labissiere

Waived by Wizards
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Washington Wizards

Alondes Williams Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
Walker Kessler

Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Maxime Raynaud

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Zach Charbonnet

Not Expected to Return in Week 6
Jaylen Warren

Goes Wild In Win Against Colts
Zay Flowers

Active for Sunday Night Football Vs. Falcons
Deebo Samuel Sr.

is Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury
Christian Watson

has Massive Performance in Victory
Aaron Jones Sr.

is Stellar on the Ground
Tre' Harris

Questionable to Return with Hamstring Injury
Rico Dowdle

was "Close" to Playing on Sunday, Hopeful for Week 6 Return
Michael Carcone

Out Week-to-Week
Eetu Luostarinen

Fine for Monday
Travis Konecny

Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Quinshon Judkins

Wearing Boot Following Sunday's Loss
Connor Bedard

Logs Full Practice Sunday
David Montgomery

Could Miss Time With Groin Injury
Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Drake Maye

Erupts for Five Touchdowns in Week 5 Rout
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Traded to Texans in Blockbuster Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
Parker Washington

Explodes for Two Touchdowns in Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
George Kittle

Active vs. Seahawks
Ladd McConkey

Active but Not Expected to Play Meaningful Snaps
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brandin Podziemski

Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Dillon Dube

Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Andre Burakovsky

Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Kaiden Guhle

Available for Season Debut Saturday
Teuvo Teravainen

Cleared to Return Saturday
Bo Horvat

Available Saturday
Nikita Grebenkin

to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Igor Shesterkin

Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players