Cooper Flagg Dishes Seven Assists in Win Over Rockets
Oct 12, 2026, 9:28 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg recorded 14 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets in Macao. He struggled from the field at 3-for-10 and 1-for-4 from three but went 7-for-8 at the line. Flagg totaled 10 assists across the two China Games, offering an early look at an expanded playmaking role. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season. Improving on his 29.5 percent shooting from three would add another layer to an already well-rounded fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
More Recent News
Brandon Miller Drills Four Triples in Win Over Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:20 AM ETCharlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller scored 18 points in Sunday's 105-90 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, adding four assists, three rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes. Miller shot 6-for-15 from the field and 4-for-9 from three after missing Charlotte's opener with a shin contusion. He averaged a team-high 20.2 points last season, and LaMelo Ball's departure leaves more room for Miller to take on a larger offensive role. With the regular-season opener set for Oct. 21 at Brooklyn, getting through his first exhibition without an apparent setback was an encouraging sign.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kyrie Irving Shakes Off Rust with 17 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:13 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) scored 17 points in Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Houston Rockets in Macao, adding two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. Irving shot 6-for-13 from the field, 2-for-6 from three and 3-for-3 at the line in his first game since tearing his left ACL in March 2025. A Grade 2 calf strain in December delayed his recovery by another eight weeks. Irving averaged 24.7 points and 4.6 assists before the injury, and his biggest fantasy question now is how much offensive volume he shares with Cooper Flagg.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
James Harden Scores 24 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:03 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden scored a game-high 24 points in Sunday's 119-105 preseason win over the Orlando Magic, adding four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes. The 37-year-old shot 7-for-10 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 7-for-9 at the line after missing Thursday's opener with right ankle soreness. Harden made his first five shots and showed little rust in his return. He averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists in 26 games with Cleveland last season, and Sunday's performance was an encouraging reminder that he can still provide plenty of scoring alongside Donovan Mitchell.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jayson Tatum Scores 23 Points in Preseason Rout of 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:30 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 23 points in Saturday's 144-106 preseason win over the Philadelphia 76ers, adding five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes. He shot 9-for-19 from the field and 4-for-10 from three in his first preseason action. Tatum said he feels fresh after a full summer of Achilles rehab, which is encouraging after he shot 41.1% across 16 games following his March return. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, Tatum is back as Boston's clear top option, even with Paul George joining the lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Skal Labissiere Waived by Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:20 PM ETThe Washington Wizards have waived forward/center Skal Labissiere in a corresponding move to sign Alondes Williams. The 30-year-old followed a similar path last year, when Washington cut him in October before he returned to the Capital City Go-Go. Labissiere averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 34 G League games last season, which earned him a 10-day deal with the Wizards in January. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in three games with Washington, so there wasn't much fantasy value there. Another run with the Go-Go could be next, and he'll remain off the fantasy radar unless another NBA opportunity opens up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Wizards PR
Alondes Williams Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:14 PM ETThe Washington Wizards officially signed guard/forward Alondes Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract after Chris Haynes first reported the agreement in August. The 27-year-old was left off Washington's initial training camp roster but is now back with the organization after averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 42.4% from three for the Capital City Go-Go last season. Williams has used up his two-way eligibility, so a return to the Go-Go remains the likely outcome. His NBA fantasy appeal is limited unless injuries open a spot in Washington's backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Wizards PR
Walker Kessler Returns to Full Practice on Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:09 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) went through a full practice Sunday after being limited by a jammed left pinkie, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Kessler called the restrictions precautionary and said he's ready to play, though the Lakers haven't committed to his preseason debut Tuesday against Golden State. The 25-year-old played only five games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn left shoulder labrum, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks. Once cleared, Kessler should handle most of the center minutes, with Sandro Mamukelashvili shifting between both frontcourt spots.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dave McMenamin
Maxime Raynaud to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:02 PM ETSacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) suffered a right patellar subluxation and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 23-year-old is expected to miss the start of the regular season, with Sacramento opening Oct. 21 against the Clippers. Raynaud earned All-Rookie Second Team honors after averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 57.1% shooting last season. His absence leaves more backup center minutes available for Precious Achiuwa and Dylan Cardwell behind Domantas Sabonis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Yaxel Lendeborg Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:35 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet in Saturday's 111-106 preseason win over Sacramento, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 24 minutes. He shot 10-for-14 from the field and had 20 points by halftime. The 24-year-old has followed a quiet preseason debut with two strong performances, and coach Steve Kerr has already said the rookie is going to play plenty this season. With his rebounding, passing, and defensive production, Lendeborg is quickly building a strong case for meaningful fantasy value right away.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Oso Ighodaro Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:26 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro recorded eight points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-7 from the field after moving to the bench following starts in Phoenix's first two exhibitions. Khaman Maluach got the start Saturday and grabbed 15 rebounds, keeping the battle for the starting center job wide open while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Ighodaro's scoring ceiling is limited, but his passing and defensive stats could make him useful if he earns enough minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Khaman Maluach Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:20 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach recorded 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs. The second-year big shot 4-for-9 from the field and led all players on the glass in his first preseason start. Maluach had come off the bench behind Oso Ighodaro in Phoenix's first two games, but this performance gives him a stronger case for the starting job while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Another good showing Wednesday would keep the pressure on Ighodaro, and Maluach's rebounding and shot-blocking give him the higher fantasy ceiling if he wins the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Dylan Harper Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:14 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper led the team in scoring for the second straight preseason game, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's 102-98 loss to Phoenix. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and is now 11-for-16 through two starts. De'Aaron Fox (hip) sat out again, so San Antonio still hasn't unveiled its planned three-guard look with Harper and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 11.8 points in 22.6 minutes as a rookie, mostly off the bench. A bigger role looks likely, though sharing the ball with Fox and Castle could keep his usage in check.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Maxime Raynaud Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:08 AM ETSacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) was wheeled off the floor after injuring his right knee in Saturday's 111-106 preseason loss to Golden State. The 23-year-old appeared to collide knee-to-knee with Stephen Curry while setting a screen, and head coach Doug Christie declined to speculate on the severity before medical testing. Raynaud later left the arena on crutches and was headed for an MRI. He averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across 74 games as a rookie. If he misses time, Dylan Cardwell and Precious Achiuwa could pick up more frontcourt minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Sean Cunningham
Brandin Podziemski Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 11, 2026, 9:01 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a mutual option for 2031-32 and a trade kicker. The 23-year-old earned the payday after averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while playing all 82 games last season. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Podziemski is expected to open the year next to Stephen Curry. That starting role gives him a good chance to build on last season's numbers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cameron Boozer Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:44 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. The No. 3 overall pick went 3-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line while missing his only three-point attempt. Boozer didn't need many shots in his latest matchup with fellow rookie Caleb Wilson, but he still found ways to contribute. Through three exhibitions, he's shooting 12-for-21 from the field with 37 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. The efficiency has been a good early sign as Memphis works him into a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:35 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome scored 16 points in 14 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from three while adding four assists and one rebound. Jerome has now put up 45 points and 13 assists through three preseason games. The 29-year-old averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists in just 22.6 minutes last season but was limited to 15 appearances by injuries. With Ja Morant gone, Jerome has a real opening to grab the starting point guard job. He's already shown he can produce when he's on the floor. The bigger concern is whether he can stay healthy long enough to hold onto the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Norman Powell Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:24 AM ETChicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell scored 17 points in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He shot 3-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from three while adding three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Most of his damage came at the line, where he went 10-for-12. The 33-year-old has now scored 31 points in roughly 33 preseason minutes after putting up 14 against Phoenix. On a young Bulls roster featuring Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, Powell's ability to draw fouls gives him another path to steady scoring even when his outside shot isn't falling.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Caleb Wilson Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:17 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson scored 21 points in Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, adding four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes. The No. 4 overall pick bounced back from an 0-for-4 night from three in his debut by hitting 5-for-11 from deep, though he went just 2-for-6 at the line. Wilson has now scored 36 points through two exhibitions. The 32 minutes were nice to see, but Chicago was shorthanded, and Wilson got an extra run late, so don't expect that workload every night. Still, the scoring and high three-point volume give him a real chance to carve out useful fantasy value early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:09 AM ETThe New Orleans Pelicans have waived center Christian Koloko, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old joined New Orleans on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in July while competing for a final roster spot. Koloko averaged 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes across 27 games with the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Hawks last season. His departure doesn't carry much fantasy impact on its own, but it removes another body from a crowded frontcourt. Yves Missi, Derik Queen, and Karlo Matkovic remain the main young bigs to watch as coach Jamahl Mosley sorts out his rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Kawhi Leonard Out Saturday Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 10, 2026, 9:02 AM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard will not play Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver as he continues to ramp up his activity. The 35-year-old went through his first full practice Monday after being limited early in camp. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season. His next chance to make his preseason debut comes Tuesday against the Knicks. Leonard's production remains elite when available, but Toronto's cautious approach makes workload management the main fantasy concern entering the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly