Chris Tanev Moved to Injured Reserve
Oct 12, 2026, 9:18 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve Sunday, TSN's Mark Masters reports. He sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over Colorado. Tanev must now sit out a minimum of three games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Utah. He has recorded one assist and 14 blocks in six games this season. The Maple Leafs are filling the open roster spot with Marshall Rifai, who was called up from the minors. While Tanev's absence doesn't mean much in fantasy, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews called him a "heart-and-soul guy" for the team. Toronto will definitely miss Tanev's defensive presence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
More Recent News
Cam York Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:32 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was deemed day-to-day on Sunday. The Flyers had a back-to-back against Boston and Carolina over the weekend, but York didn't play in either game due to an upper-body injury. York has had a slow start to the season, going without a point in five outings. Defensively, he has averaged two blocks and one hit per game. With York out, Oliver Bonk made his season debut on Sunday against the Hurricanes and had a night to forget, finishing with a minus-three rating in a 4-1 loss.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Jordan Staal Nursing Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:24 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal missed Sunday's win over Philadelphia due to a lower-body injury. The 2026 Conn Smythe Trophy winner logged 14:12 of action in Saturday's matchup with Chicago but wasn't available for the second leg of a back-to-back. It's unclear whether Staal's injury occurred this weekend or had been bothering him previously. Nicolas Deslauriers filled in for Staal, registering one SOG and three hits in 8:45 of ice time. Meanwhile, Mark Jankowski moved up to the third line and scored in a fourth consecutive game. Jankowski isn't known for his offensive ability, but he deserves some fantasy attention in current form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Igor Shesterkin Set for Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 12, 2026, 9:09 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will require surgery and a lengthy rehab, according to The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano. The Russian netminder has already been ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his right knee Friday night against Washington. On Sunday, the Rangers placed Shesterkin on long-term Injured Reserve. Losing Shesterkin for the entire year is a tough pill to swallow for the Rangers, but Dylan Garand made a winning start to life as the team's de facto starter on Sunday. He recorded 19 saves in a 6-2 victory over Vancouver. While Garand's fantasy stock has skyrocketed, he remains largely unproven at this level.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
Michael Carcone Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 5:30 PM ETUtah Mammoth left wing Michael Carcone (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. He missed his first game of the season on Saturday night against Buffalo and isn't expected back quickly. Before being hurt, Carcone racked up two points (one goal, one assist), 17 SOG, and 11 hits in five games. Kailer Yamamoto filled in for him against Buffalo and impressed in his season debut. Despite logging only 12:28 of ice time, Yamamoto produced one goal and one assist, along with three hits. This performance should help him keep his spot in the lineup ahead of Liam O'Brien in upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Eetu Luostarinen Fine for Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ETFlorida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (undisclosed) will be available on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Luostarinen took a puck to the leg late in Saturday's loss to Minnesota and didn't finish the game. However, he wasn't seriously hurt. After Sunday's practice, the Finnish forward said he would have returned if the incident had occurred earlier in the game. Luostarinen has recorded two goals, eight SOG, and nine hits in five outings this season. He operates in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny (lower body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Sunday, retroactive to Oct. 8. He's set to miss a second straight game against Carolina with a lower-body injury. After Sunday night, Konecny will be forced to sit out at least two more contests. In five appearances this season, Konecny has contributed three assists. He's been the most productive player on a struggling team that has scored just seven times in six games. With Konecny unavailable, Garrett Wilson made his season debut in Saturday's loss to Boston, recording five hits in 11:46 of action. He doesn't add anything offensively to the team, making Wilson irrelevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bedard Logs Full Practice Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:55 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. This suggests Bedard may be ready for his season debut soon, though Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said he still has no official return date. The Blackhawks captain was initially expected to be out until November due to offseason shoulder surgery. However, it looks like his season debut could come much sooner, and Bedard hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Pittsburgh. In practice, Bedard took line rushes with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Tracey Myers
Jacob Melanson Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ETSeattle Kraken right wing Jacob Melanson will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with an anterior mediastinum hematoma with vascular pseudo aneurysm. He was injured in the team's season opener on Oct. 1 and will miss a fifth consecutive game on Sunday against Washington. "Jacob will continue to be evaluated and monitored closely by the medical staff in Seattle through the healing process for a gradual progression to return to hockey," the Kraken said in a statement. Melanson made his NHL debut a couple of campaigns ago and played in 36 games last season, recording five points (two goals, three assists). He was a fifth-round pick in 2021.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Won't Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:36 PM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seattle Kraken. On Sunday morning, he was labeled a game-time decision due to illness. Dubois' absence will be a major blow to Seattle's offense, as he has averaged a point per game in four outings this season. The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists. Dylan Strome, Ilya Protas, and Justin Sourdif will be expected to put in more work in the middle without Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals PR
Matt Roy Misses Third Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will be sidelined for a third straight game on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken. Roy suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and is considered day-to-day. In his absence, Dylan McIlrath has been skating on the third defensive pairing. Vincent Desharnais and Timothy Liljegren have seen more ice time on the back line, but that hasn't affected their fantasy value. Both players have picked up one point in four appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Dillon Dube Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSt. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) will miss eight weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Columbus. Dube injured his neck Thursday night against San Jose. The 28-year-old, who's playing his first NHL season since 2023-24, has registered one goal and three hits in three appearances. Zach Dean will replace Dube on the fourth line Saturday. In his lone outing this season, Dean logged 12:37 of ice time and finished with two hits, four penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in a 6-1 loss to Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Andre Burakovsky Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:46 PM ETOttawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The Senators are getting help up front at a good time, as they have just lost William Eklund (ankle) from the lineup. On Saturday, the team moved Eklund to Injured Reserve to make room for Burakovsky on the roster. Burakovsky worked on the top line and first power-play unit during the morning skate, so he could be a prominent figure in Saturday's game. In 20 career appearances against Nashville, Burakovsky has produced five goals and eight assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kaiden Guhle Available for Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:34 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (groin) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Guhle's season debut has been delayed due to offseason adductor surgery. He will start his fifth campaign in Montreal. Last season, Guhle was limited to 39 outings, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle will take Florian Xhekaj's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup, as the Canadiens plan to go with seven defensemen. While Guhle has a versatile skill set, his production isn't good enough for most fantasy leagues. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Teuvo Teravainen Cleared to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:28 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is ready to return after a one-game absence. Teravainen recorded assists in back-to-back games before an undisclosed injury sidelined him for Thursday's meeting with the Islanders. The Finnish forward will take Frank Nazar's (suspension) spot in the lineup. He will start on the third line but could also see time in the top six against his former team. Teravainen has gone scoreless in three appearances against the Hurricanes since leaving the team in 2024.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bo Horvat Available Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (upper body) will play Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, the Islanders captain avoided a serious injury after Chicago's Frank Nazar delivered an illegal check to the head in Thursday's win. Horvat has opened the campaign with a four-game point streak and has scored in three straight games. He has also been successful in recent clashes with the Lightning, scoring in two of the last three games. On Saturday, Horvat will continue on the top line and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikita Grebenkin to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (back) underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least four months. The Russian forward hasn't played at all this season because of an upper-body injury, and on Saturday it was revealed that he had been dealing with a back issue that required surgery. Grebenkin had his rookie season last year, recording 14 points and 86 hits in 55 games. His injury may be why Philadelphia tapped the free-agent market earlier this week and signed Michael Bunting. The well-traveled veteran has been limited to a fourth-line role so far, going scoreless in his first two outings with the Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Igor Shesterkin Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:05 PM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Saturday. The former Vezina Trophy winner injured his right knee on Friday night against Washington. This marks a horrible setback for the team and Shesterkin personally. He recently scored his first career goal and has looked very sharp early in the campaign, posting a 3-1-0 record. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) also out for at least four more weeks, the team must rely on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin to get the job done in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Dillon Dube Unlikely to Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ETSt. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) has been labeled as doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He injured his neck in Thursday's overtime loss to San Jose and didn't participate in Friday's practice. Dube scored a short-handed goal on Thursday to register his first point of the season. Across three outings, he's averaged one hit per game in a limited fourth-line role. If Dube can't play, the Blues plan to replace him with Zach Dean. Dean has no fantasy value as a player who has been pointless in 10 career NHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Samuel Montembeault to Miss 10-14 Days
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:36 AM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will be on the shelf for 10-14 days, head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. The 29-year-old was expected to make his season debut in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. Jacob Fowler took the crease Thursday night and will remain the second option behind Jakub Dobes for now. The Canadiens have a back-to-back next week, which could give Fowler another opportunity to play. He had a tough time against the Predators, finishing a 5-3 loss with a .833 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM ETThe Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Jayden Struble from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick. The Predators expect Struble to add "mobility and a hard-to-play-against quality" to the team's defense. Struble, who turned 25 a month ago, is in the second season of a two-year, $2.825 million contract. He was limited to 12:05 of ice time per game in three appearances with the Canadiens this season. Nashville clearly rates him higher, and there's an opening on the backline after William Trudeau (upper body) was injured. However, even after moving to Music City, Struble is unlikely to make a big enough impact to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com