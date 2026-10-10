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Igor Shesterkin Ruled Out for Rest of Season

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Oct 10, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Saturday. The former Vezina Trophy winner injured his right knee on Friday night against Washington. This marks a horrible setback for the team and Shesterkin personally. He recently scored his first career goal and has looked very sharp early in the campaign, posting a 3-1-0 record. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) also out for at least four more weeks, the team must rely on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin to get the job done in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ET

St. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) has been labeled as doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He injured his neck in Thursday's overtime loss to San Jose and didn't participate in Friday's practice. Dube scored a short-handed goal on Thursday to register his first point of the season. Across three outings, he's averaged one hit per game in a limited fourth-line role. If Dube can't play, the Blues plan to replace him with Zach Dean. Dean has no fantasy value as a player who has been pointless in 10 career NHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will be on the shelf for 10-14 days, head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. The 29-year-old was expected to make his season debut in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. Jacob Fowler took the crease Thursday night and will remain the second option behind Jakub Dobes for now. The Canadiens have a back-to-back next week, which could give Fowler another opportunity to play. He had a tough time against the Predators, finishing a 5-3 loss with a .833 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Jayden Struble from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick. The Predators expect Struble to add "mobility and a hard-to-play-against quality" to the team's defense. Struble, who turned 25 a month ago, is in the second season of a two-year, $2.825 million contract. He was limited to 12:05 of ice time per game in three appearances with the Canadiens this season. Nashville clearly rates him higher, and there's an opening on the backline after William Trudeau (upper body) was injured. However, even after moving to Music City, Struble is unlikely to make a big enough impact to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoined practice on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Earlier this week, Ekblad became a father and didn't play in the final two games of Florida's season-opening four-game road trip. Even without Ekblad, the Panthers did well, but he'll add even more quality to the team. Across the first two games of the season, Ekblad recorded one assist and two hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. He will likely return to action on Saturday against Minnesota on the first defensive pairing, bumping Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks captain has recently dealt with a lower-body injury, missing two games. He was also a game-time call on Thursday night against St. Louis but didn't play after taking part in the pregame warmups. "I was optimistic going into warmups, kind of tested it out," Celebrini said Friday. "I mean, if I wasn't going to be at my best or close to my best, then there was no point to play." On Friday, Celebrini was a full participant in practice but didn't take any line rushes. Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) will also be a game-time decision on Saturday, while Adam Gaudette (upper body) could be available for the first time this season, so it's worth keeping a close eye on San Jose's lineup news.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar must sit out the next two games because of a suspension. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat in Thursday's 4-1 loss. Nazar will miss Saturday's clash with Carolina and Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He'll be sidelined at a bad moment, having just picked up some form. On Thursday, Nazar scored in a second consecutive game, and he has amassed three points in his past two outings. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) on the shelf, Nazar has served as the top-line center. This role might now go to rookie Roman Kantserov, who is pointless through his first five career appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 10, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. He needed help getting off the ice after hurting his right leg in the second period. As he exited the ice, Shesterkin couldn't put any weight on his right leg, a sign of a potentially serious injury. Shesterkin stopped 13 of 14 SOG in Friday's game. He's had a great start to the season, going 3-1-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner even scored a goal on Oct. 1 against Tampa Bay. If Shesterkin misses time, Dylan Garand will take over the crease, as Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) will be out for an "extended" period of time, head coach Travis Green said on Friday. The 23-year-old injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Philadelphia. Eklund has contributed one goal and one assist in his first four appearances as a Senator. The good news for Ottawa is that Andre Burakovsky (upper body) participated in an optional practice on Friday and could be ready to make his season debut soon. Burakovsky would be a good fit in the top six as Eklund's replacement. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vegas, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He could miss his first game of the season. Turcotte has recorded one assist and four hits over the first three games of the season. Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is also hurt, meaning Samuel Helenius is set to re-enter the lineup on Saturday. The Kings have also brought up Jared Wright from the minors. Of the two, Wright has more fantasy upside, but neither is expected to play a prominent role against Vegas.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The veteran forward will miss Saturday's matchup with Vegas and could be unavailable for a few more games after that. In his first three outings with the Kings, Zuccarello has registered one assist and one SOG. He's off to a slow start after dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp. Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) could also be out against Vegas, prompting the Kings to call up Jared Wright from the minors for additional forward depth. The 23-year-old has impressed early in the season, recording three points (two goals, one assist) in two AHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss a second consecutive game against the New York Rangers on Friday. He continues to nurse a lower-body injury sustained last weekend against Tampa Bay. "He's coming along," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. "I don't think it's getting worse. It's coming along slowly, but still day-to-day." Roy's next chance to return is Sunday against Seattle. With Roy on the shelf, Dylan McIlrath made his season debut in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. He logged a team-low 9:01 of ice time and isn't expected to have a larger role on Friday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:27 PM ET

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (leg) won't be available for six weeks, according to head coach Paul Maurice. Maurice provided a detailed timeline for Marchand's return on Friday after reports that he was set to miss a "few weeks." Marchand hurt his left leg on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. He is expected to return to the ice in approximately three weeks. Injuries on Florida's frontline are set to give Lars Eller a spot on a scoring line for Saturday's clash with Minnesota. Eller has finished each of the last three games with an assist and now has a good opportunity to build on his form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:15 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (personal) won't play Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. His wife, Aryne, gave birth to a baby boy Friday. Tavares missed Friday's practice session as Toronto prepares for the second game of a three-game road trip. It's unclear whether Tavares will rejoin the team for the trip, which ends Tuesday against Utah. Nicholas Paul is set to fill in for Tavares as the second-line center until he's ready to return. Paul has had a decent start to the season, with three points (one goal, two assists) in five games. He has more fantasy appeal as one of William Nylander's partners on the second line. Zack MacEwen is expected to fill the gap in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 9, 2026, 5:08 PM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Morrissey sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Colorado. Friday's matchup will be Winnipeg's final game of the week, so there's a chance Morrissey will sit out only one game. With Morrissey sidelined, Dylan Samberg will move to the first defensive pairing on Friday, while Haydn Fleury will fill in for him on the power play. Both players will have additional fantasy value. Morrissey's injury will also allow Tyrel Bauer to re-enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 10:02 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) was moved to Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 4, ahead of Friday's tilt against Seattle. He will sit out a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury. After that, the Red Wings can activate Compher from Injured Reserve whenever he is ready to return to the lineup. In a corresponding move, the team activated defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker (upper body) from Injured Reserve. With Compher included, the Red Wings currently have three regular forwards missing, creating more playing opportunities for guys like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Rasmussen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) will be unavailable for 4-6 weeks. He sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against Vegas and has been placed on Injured Reserve. Lindgren's absence will likely give Josh Mahura a chance at regular playing time. Ville Ottavainen is also an option to fill the gap on the blue line, though he plays the opposite side. Either way, the lineup change won't have significant fantasy implications, as Lindgren had been filling a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. After scoring four goals in four games to start the season, Olofsson sustained an undisclosed injury in a matchup with Seattle earlier this week. Raphael Lavoie took Olofsson's spot on the third line in Thursday's shootout win over Toronto, making his season debut after recovering from an injury of his own. Lavoie saw less than 10 minutes of ice time and doesn't offer anything to fantasy managers. Meanwhile, Trevor Connelly jumped on Olofsson's spot on the first power-play unit and could build some momentum in the coming weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jesse Granger
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger William Eklund (lower body) was limited to 1:24 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Swedish forward appeared to injure his left leg after a hit from Flyers defenseman Samuel Benoit. Senators head coach Travis Green didn't have an update on Eklund postgame. Eklund has opened the season with two points (one goal, one assist) in four games. Warren Foegele and Michael Amadio are candidates to move up in the lineup if Eklund isn't healthy enough to play in Saturday's matchup with Nashville.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

Nashville Predators forward Mavrik Bourque (upper body) exited early against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Nashville also lost William Trudeau (upper body) during the game, making it a horrible injury night for the team. Bourque has started his career in Nashville with one assist in four games. He'll be expected to improve his production as the season goes on. Bourque's absence from the lineup would elevate Jack Drury's role. Nashville's next game will be on Saturday against Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Nashville Predators
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) was injured in the final few minutes of Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He exited the game after taking a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn't have an update on Ekman-Larsson after the game, leaving him questionable for Saturday's tilt against Colorado. It's been a slow start to the season for Ekman-Larsson, who is pointless after five games. If Ekman-Larsson can't play this weekend, Nick Blankenburg would get a chance to make his Maple Leafs debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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