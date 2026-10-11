Eetu Luostarinen Fine for Monday
Oct 11, 2026, 5:23 PM ETFlorida Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen (undisclosed) will be available on Monday against the Buffalo Sabres, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Luostarinen took a puck to the leg late in Saturday's loss to Minnesota and didn't finish the game. However, he wasn't seriously hurt. After Sunday's practice, the Finnish forward said he would have returned if the incident had occurred earlier in the game. Luostarinen has recorded two goals, eight SOG, and nine hits in five outings this season. He operates in a middle-six role and on the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
More Recent News
Flyers Place Travis Konecny on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny (lower body) was moved to Injured Reserve on Sunday, retroactive to Oct. 8. He's set to miss a second straight game against Carolina with a lower-body injury. After Sunday night, Konecny will be forced to sit out at least two more contests. In five appearances this season, Konecny has contributed three assists. He's been the most productive player on a struggling team that has scored just seven times in six games. With Konecny unavailable, Garrett Wilson made his season debut in Saturday's loss to Boston, recording five hits in 11:46 of action. He doesn't add anything offensively to the team, making Wilson irrelevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bedard Logs Full Practice Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:55 PM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. This suggests Bedard may be ready for his season debut soon, though Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said he still has no official return date. The Blackhawks captain was initially expected to be out until November due to offseason shoulder surgery. However, it looks like his season debut could come much sooner, and Bedard hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's clash against Pittsburgh. In practice, Bedard took line rushes with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Tracey Myers
Jacob Melanson Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ETSeattle Kraken right wing Jacob Melanson will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with an anterior mediastinum hematoma with vascular pseudo aneurysm. He was injured in the team's season opener on Oct. 1 and will miss a fifth consecutive game on Sunday against Washington. "Jacob will continue to be evaluated and monitored closely by the medical staff in Seattle through the healing process for a gradual progression to return to hockey," the Kraken said in a statement. Melanson made his NHL debut a couple of campaigns ago and played in 36 games last season, recording five points (two goals, three assists). He was a fifth-round pick in 2021.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Won't Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:36 PM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seattle Kraken. On Sunday morning, he was labeled a game-time decision due to illness. Dubois' absence will be a major blow to Seattle's offense, as he has averaged a point per game in four outings this season. The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists. Dylan Strome, Ilya Protas, and Justin Sourdif will be expected to put in more work in the middle without Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals PR
Matt Roy Misses Third Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will be sidelined for a third straight game on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken. Roy suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and is considered day-to-day. In his absence, Dylan McIlrath has been skating on the third defensive pairing. Vincent Desharnais and Timothy Liljegren have seen more ice time on the back line, but that hasn't affected their fantasy value. Both players have picked up one point in four appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Dillon Dube Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSt. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) will miss eight weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Columbus. Dube injured his neck Thursday night against San Jose. The 28-year-old, who's playing his first NHL season since 2023-24, has registered one goal and three hits in three appearances. Zach Dean will replace Dube on the fourth line Saturday. In his lone outing this season, Dean logged 12:37 of ice time and finished with two hits, four penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in a 6-1 loss to Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Andre Burakovsky Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:46 PM ETOttawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The Senators are getting help up front at a good time, as they have just lost William Eklund (ankle) from the lineup. On Saturday, the team moved Eklund to Injured Reserve to make room for Burakovsky on the roster. Burakovsky worked on the top line and first power-play unit during the morning skate, so he could be a prominent figure in Saturday's game. In 20 career appearances against Nashville, Burakovsky has produced five goals and eight assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kaiden Guhle Available for Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:34 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (groin) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Guhle's season debut has been delayed due to offseason adductor surgery. He will start his fifth campaign in Montreal. Last season, Guhle was limited to 39 outings, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle will take Florian Xhekaj's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup, as the Canadiens plan to go with seven defensemen. While Guhle has a versatile skill set, his production isn't good enough for most fantasy leagues. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Teuvo Teravainen Cleared to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:28 PM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is ready to return after a one-game absence. Teravainen recorded assists in back-to-back games before an undisclosed injury sidelined him for Thursday's meeting with the Islanders. The Finnish forward will take Frank Nazar's (suspension) spot in the lineup. He will start on the third line but could also see time in the top six against his former team. Teravainen has gone scoreless in three appearances against the Hurricanes since leaving the team in 2024.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bo Horvat Available Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:20 PM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat (upper body) will play Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, the Islanders captain avoided a serious injury after Chicago's Frank Nazar delivered an illegal check to the head in Thursday's win. Horvat has opened the campaign with a four-game point streak and has scored in three straight games. He has also been successful in recent clashes with the Lightning, scoring in two of the last three games. On Saturday, Horvat will continue on the top line and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikita Grebenkin to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (back) underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least four months. The Russian forward hasn't played at all this season because of an upper-body injury, and on Saturday it was revealed that he had been dealing with a back issue that required surgery. Grebenkin had his rookie season last year, recording 14 points and 86 hits in 55 games. His injury may be why Philadelphia tapped the free-agent market earlier this week and signed Michael Bunting. The well-traveled veteran has been limited to a fourth-line role so far, going scoreless in his first two outings with the Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Igor Shesterkin Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 5:05 PM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Saturday. The former Vezina Trophy winner injured his right knee on Friday night against Washington. This marks a horrible setback for the team and Shesterkin personally. He recently scored his first career goal and has looked very sharp early in the campaign, posting a 3-1-0 record. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) also out for at least four more weeks, the team must rely on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin to get the job done in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Dillon Dube Unlikely to Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ETSt. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) has been labeled as doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He injured his neck in Thursday's overtime loss to San Jose and didn't participate in Friday's practice. Dube scored a short-handed goal on Thursday to register his first point of the season. Across three outings, he's averaged one hit per game in a limited fourth-line role. If Dube can't play, the Blues plan to replace him with Zach Dean. Dean has no fantasy value as a player who has been pointless in 10 career NHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Samuel Montembeault to Miss 10-14 Days
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:36 AM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will be on the shelf for 10-14 days, head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. The 29-year-old was expected to make his season debut in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. Jacob Fowler took the crease Thursday night and will remain the second option behind Jakub Dobes for now. The Canadiens have a back-to-back next week, which could give Fowler another opportunity to play. He had a tough time against the Predators, finishing a 5-3 loss with a .833 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM ETThe Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Jayden Struble from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick. The Predators expect Struble to add "mobility and a hard-to-play-against quality" to the team's defense. Struble, who turned 25 a month ago, is in the second season of a two-year, $2.825 million contract. He was limited to 12:05 of ice time per game in three appearances with the Canadiens this season. Nashville clearly rates him higher, and there's an opening on the backline after William Trudeau (upper body) was injured. However, even after moving to Music City, Struble is unlikely to make a big enough impact to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aaron Ekblad Set to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoined practice on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Earlier this week, Ekblad became a father and didn't play in the final two games of Florida's season-opening four-game road trip. Even without Ekblad, the Panthers did well, but he'll add even more quality to the team. Across the first two games of the season, Ekblad recorded one assist and two hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. He will likely return to action on Saturday against Minnesota on the first defensive pairing, bumping Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Macklin Celebrini a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks captain has recently dealt with a lower-body injury, missing two games. He was also a game-time call on Thursday night against St. Louis but didn't play after taking part in the pregame warmups. "I was optimistic going into warmups, kind of tested it out," Celebrini said Friday. "I mean, if I wasn't going to be at my best or close to my best, then there was no point to play." On Friday, Celebrini was a full participant in practice but didn't take any line rushes. Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) will also be a game-time decision on Saturday, while Adam Gaudette (upper body) could be available for the first time this season, so it's worth keeping a close eye on San Jose's lineup news.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Frank Nazar Receives Two-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar must sit out the next two games because of a suspension. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat in Thursday's 4-1 loss. Nazar will miss Saturday's clash with Carolina and Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He'll be sidelined at a bad moment, having just picked up some form. On Thursday, Nazar scored in a second consecutive game, and he has amassed three points in his past two outings. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) on the shelf, Nazar has served as the top-line center. This role might now go to rookie Roman Kantserov, who is pointless through his first five career appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Igor Shesterkin Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. He needed help getting off the ice after hurting his right leg in the second period. As he exited the ice, Shesterkin couldn't put any weight on his right leg, a sign of a potentially serious injury. Shesterkin stopped 13 of 14 SOG in Friday's game. He's had a great start to the season, going 3-1-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner even scored a goal on Oct. 1 against Tampa Bay. If Shesterkin misses time, Dylan Garand will take over the crease, as Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
William Eklund to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ETOttawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) will be out for an "extended" period of time, head coach Travis Green said on Friday. The 23-year-old injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Philadelphia. Eklund has contributed one goal and one assist in his first four appearances as a Senator. The good news for Ottawa is that Andre Burakovsky (upper body) participated in an optional practice on Friday and could be ready to make his season debut soon. Burakovsky would be a good fit in the top six as Eklund's replacement. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com