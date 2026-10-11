👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Jacob Melanson Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:47 PM ET

Seattle Kraken right wing Jacob Melanson will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with an anterior mediastinum hematoma with vascular pseudo aneurysm. He was injured in the team's season opener on Oct. 1 and will miss a fifth consecutive game on Sunday against Washington. "Jacob will continue to be evaluated and monitored closely by the medical staff in Seattle through the healing process for a gradual progression to return to hockey," the Kraken said in a statement. Melanson made his NHL debut a couple of campaigns ago and played in 36 games last season, recording five points (two goals, three assists). He was a fifth-round pick in 2021.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Seattle Kraken. On Sunday morning, he was labeled a game-time decision due to illness. Dubois' absence will be a major blow to Seattle's offense, as he has averaged a point per game in four outings this season. The 28-year-old has one goal and three assists. Dylan Strome, Ilya Protas, and Justin Sourdif will be expected to put in more work in the middle without Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will be sidelined for a third straight game on Sunday against the Seattle Kraken. Roy suffered a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and is considered day-to-day. In his absence, Dylan McIlrath has been skating on the third defensive pairing. Vincent Desharnais and Timothy Liljegren have seen more ice time on the back line, but that hasn't affected their fantasy value. Both players have picked up one point in four appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

St. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) will miss eight weeks, the team announced before Saturday's game against Columbus. Dube injured his neck Thursday night against San Jose. The 28-year-old, who's playing his first NHL season since 2023-24, has registered one goal and three hits in three appearances. Zach Dean will replace Dube on the fourth line Saturday. In his lone outing this season, Dean logged 12:37 of ice time and finished with two hits, four penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in a 6-1 loss to Colorado.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:46 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut on Saturday against the Nashville Predators. The Senators are getting help up front at a good time, as they have just lost William Eklund (ankle) from the lineup. On Saturday, the team moved Eklund to Injured Reserve to make room for Burakovsky on the roster. Burakovsky worked on the top line and first power-play unit during the morning skate, so he could be a prominent figure in Saturday's game. In 20 career appearances against Nashville, Burakovsky has produced five goals and eight assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (groin) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings. Guhle's season debut has been delayed due to offseason adductor surgery. He will start his fifth campaign in Montreal. Last season, Guhle was limited to 39 outings, recording 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle will take Florian Xhekaj's (undisclosed) spot in the lineup, as the Canadiens plan to go with seven defensemen. While Guhle has a versatile skill set, his production isn't good enough for most fantasy leagues. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) will suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is ready to return after a one-game absence. Teravainen recorded assists in back-to-back games before an undisclosed injury sidelined him for Thursday's meeting with the Islanders. The Finnish forward will take Frank Nazar's (suspension) spot in the lineup. He will start on the third line but could also see time in the top six against his former team. Teravainen has gone scoreless in three appearances against the Hurricanes since leaving the team in 2024.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (upper body) will play Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fortunately, the Islanders captain avoided a serious injury after Chicago's Frank Nazar delivered an illegal check to the head in Thursday's win. Horvat has opened the campaign with a four-game point streak and has scored in three straight games. He has also been successful in recent clashes with the Lightning, scoring in two of the last three games. On Saturday, Horvat will continue on the top line and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (back) underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least four months. The Russian forward hasn't played at all this season because of an upper-body injury, and on Saturday it was revealed that he had been dealing with a back issue that required surgery. Grebenkin had his rookie season last year, recording 14 points and 86 hits in 55 games. His injury may be why Philadelphia tapped the free-agent market earlier this week and signed Michael Bunting. The well-traveled veteran has been limited to a fourth-line role so far, going scoreless in his first two outings with the Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (knee) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Saturday. The former Vezina Trophy winner injured his right knee on Friday night against Washington. This marks a horrible setback for the team and Shesterkin personally. He recently scored his first career goal and has looked very sharp early in the campaign, posting a 3-1-0 record. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) also out for at least four more weeks, the team must rely on Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin to get the job done in the crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:44 AM ET

St. Louis Blues center Dillon Dube (neck) has been labeled as doubtful for Saturday's tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He injured his neck in Thursday's overtime loss to San Jose and didn't participate in Friday's practice. Dube scored a short-handed goal on Thursday to register his first point of the season. Across three outings, he's averaged one hit per game in a limited fourth-line role. If Dube can't play, the Blues plan to replace him with Zach Dean. Dean has no fantasy value as a player who has been pointless in 10 career NHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will be on the shelf for 10-14 days, head coach Martin St. Louis said Friday. The 29-year-old was expected to make his season debut in Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but he was hurt in Wednesday's practice. Jacob Fowler took the crease Thursday night and will remain the second option behind Jakub Dobes for now. The Canadiens have a back-to-back next week, which could give Fowler another opportunity to play. He had a tough time against the Predators, finishing a 5-3 loss with a .833 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Jayden Struble from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 2027 second-round draft pick. The Predators expect Struble to add "mobility and a hard-to-play-against quality" to the team's defense. Struble, who turned 25 a month ago, is in the second season of a two-year, $2.825 million contract. He was limited to 12:05 of ice time per game in three appearances with the Canadiens this season. Nashville clearly rates him higher, and there's an opening on the backline after William Trudeau (upper body) was injured. However, even after moving to Music City, Struble is unlikely to make a big enough impact to warrant fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoined practice on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Earlier this week, Ekblad became a father and didn't play in the final two games of Florida's season-opening four-game road trip. Even without Ekblad, the Panthers did well, but he'll add even more quality to the team. Across the first two games of the season, Ekblad recorded one assist and two hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. He will likely return to action on Saturday against Minnesota on the first defensive pairing, bumping Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:55 AM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks captain has recently dealt with a lower-body injury, missing two games. He was also a game-time call on Thursday night against St. Louis but didn't play after taking part in the pregame warmups. "I was optimistic going into warmups, kind of tested it out," Celebrini said Friday. "I mean, if I wasn't going to be at my best or close to my best, then there was no point to play." On Friday, Celebrini was a full participant in practice but didn't take any line rushes. Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) will also be a game-time decision on Saturday, while Adam Gaudette (upper body) could be available for the first time this season, so it's worth keeping a close eye on San Jose's lineup news.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar must sit out the next two games because of a suspension. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat in Thursday's 4-1 loss. Nazar will miss Saturday's clash with Carolina and Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He'll be sidelined at a bad moment, having just picked up some form. On Thursday, Nazar scored in a second consecutive game, and he has amassed three points in his past two outings. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) on the shelf, Nazar has served as the top-line center. This role might now go to rookie Roman Kantserov, who is pointless through his first five career appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. He needed help getting off the ice after hurting his right leg in the second period. As he exited the ice, Shesterkin couldn't put any weight on his right leg, a sign of a potentially serious injury. Shesterkin stopped 13 of 14 SOG in Friday's game. He's had a great start to the season, going 3-1-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner even scored a goal on Oct. 1 against Tampa Bay. If Shesterkin misses time, Dylan Garand will take over the crease, as Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

Ottawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) will be out for an "extended" period of time, head coach Travis Green said on Friday. The 23-year-old injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Philadelphia. Eklund has contributed one goal and one assist in his first four appearances as a Senator. The good news for Ottawa is that Andre Burakovsky (upper body) participated in an optional practice on Friday and could be ready to make his season debut soon. Burakovsky would be a good fit in the top six as Eklund's replacement. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 5:44 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vegas, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He could miss his first game of the season. Turcotte has recorded one assist and four hits over the first three games of the season. Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is also hurt, meaning Samuel Helenius is set to re-enter the lineup on Saturday. The Kings have also brought up Jared Wright from the minors. Of the two, Wright has more fantasy upside, but neither is expected to play a prominent role against Vegas.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 5:38 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The veteran forward will miss Saturday's matchup with Vegas and could be unavailable for a few more games after that. In his first three outings with the Kings, Zuccarello has registered one assist and one SOG. He's off to a slow start after dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp. Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) could also be out against Vegas, prompting the Kings to call up Jared Wright from the minors for additional forward depth. The 23-year-old has impressed early in the season, recording three points (two goals, one assist) in two AHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 5:34 PM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss a second consecutive game against the New York Rangers on Friday. He continues to nurse a lower-body injury sustained last weekend against Tampa Bay. "He's coming along," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. "I don't think it's getting worse. It's coming along slowly, but still day-to-day." Roy's next chance to return is Sunday against Seattle. With Roy on the shelf, Dylan McIlrath made his season debut in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. He logged a team-low 9:01 of ice time and isn't expected to have a larger role on Friday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacob Melanson

Out Indefinitely With Pseudo Aneurysm
Drake Maye

Erupts for Five Touchdowns in Week 5 Rout
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Traded to Texans in Blockbuster Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Won't Play Sunday
Matt Roy

Misses Third Straight Game
Parker Washington

Explodes for Two Touchdowns in Week 5
TreVeyon Henderson

Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
George Kittle

Active vs. Seahawks
Ladd McConkey

Active but Not Expected to Play Meaningful Snaps
David Montgomery

Ruled Out With Groin Injury
Aaron Jones Sr.

Returns to Game After Knee Injury
David Montgomery

Questionable to Return With Groin Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Aaron Jones Sr.

Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
KC Concepcion Jr.

Ruled Out With Head Injury
T.J. Hockenson

Ruled Out With Concussion
T.J. Hockenson

Being Evaluated for Concussion
George Kittle

has an Illness, Expected to Play on Sunday
Tee Higgins

Could Have Snap-Count Limitations on Sunday
Alvin Kamara

Active Against Vikings
Rico Dowdle

Inactive for Week 5 Game
Caleb Williams

Inactive, Could Return in Week 6
Jordan Addison

Inactive Against Saints
Rhamondre Stevenson

Active in Week 5 Against Raiders
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts 23-Point Double-Double Against Kings
Oso Ighodaro

Fills the Stat Sheet in Win Over Spurs
Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brandin Podziemski

Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Dillon Dube

Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Andre Burakovsky

Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Kaiden Guhle

Available for Season Debut Saturday
Teuvo Teravainen

Cleared to Return Saturday
Bo Horvat

Available Saturday
Nikita Grebenkin

to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Igor Shesterkin

Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players