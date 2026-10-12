Saquon Barkley Has Chance to Return Against Panthers

Oct 12, 2026, 2:51 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers are not expecting standout pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) to return to practice this week as the team prepares for a big Sunday night game in Week 6 against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. There is still uncertainty about exactly when Parsons will return from the torn ACL that he suffered in late December last year, but the hope still remains that he will make his 2026 debut in October. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro was hoping he could make his return against his old team this weekend, but it looks like that will not happen after all. The following week -- a Week 7 date with the division-rival Detroit Lions -- could also be a long shot for Parsons, who will not necessarily return right away from the Physically Unable to Perform list once he begins practicing with the rest of the team. Parsons is a one-man wrecking crew when he is 100%, and the Packers are hoping that they can use him again sooner rather than later. In 14 games in 2025 after being acquired from Dallas, Parsons was on pace to shatter his career highs, recording 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits.