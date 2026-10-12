Oct 12, 2026, 12:47 PM ET

Tests on Monday confirmed that Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (Achilles) suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in the Week 5 blowout win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is another blow for the Packers' defense, which already lost star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the same injury earlier this season. Hargrave will now miss the rest of the season and could be delayed to begin the 2027 campaign, depending on how he does with his rehab in the offseason. The 33-year-old veteran interior defensive lineman will finish his 11th year in the league and his first with the Packers with only six tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in four games played. The Packers are suddenly thin on the interior of their D-line, with Jordon Riley (Achilles) also out for the season. It means that they will be asking Jonathan Ford to play more snaps on defense at defensive tackle going forward.