Woody Marks Becomes a Must-Add Following Week 5 Backfield Takeover
Oct 12, 2026, 11:27 AM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks should be one of the top waiver-wire priorities heading into Week 6 after David Montgomery (groin) exited Sunday's 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter and did not return. Marks took advantage of the increased workload, carrying 15 times for 62 yards and catching all four of his targets for another 23 yards. His 19 touches marked a substantial increase after he had failed to reach double-digit carries in any of his first four games. The second-year back also scored rushing touchdowns in Weeks 3 and 4, and he handled 196 carries during his rookie campaign in 2025. Head coach DeMeco Ryans indicated Montgomery could miss some time, although his recovery timeline remains uncertain. Marks has the experience and receiving ability to provide meaningful fantasy production if given the lead role. Ranked first on RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver-wire board and rostered in 53% of leagues, he warrants a claim in all formats and could offer RB2 value against Jacksonville if Montgomery remains sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Brenton Strange Emerging as a Strong Week 6 Waiver-Wire Add
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 11:12 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is becoming one of the more appealing waiver-wire options ahead of Week 6 after catching seven of eight targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Strange has now drawn eight targets in consecutive games, following his seven-catch, 95-yard performance against Cincinnati in Week 4. That's a noticeable change from his first three games, when he managed just seven receptions for 72 yards on 10 targets. The increased involvement has given Strange a more dependable source of fantasy production, particularly in PPR formats, where he doesn't necessarily need a touchdown to deliver a useful week. He has scored just once through five games, however, and Jacksonville's passing attack has several players competing for opportunities. Strange is rostered in only 32% of leagues according to RotoBaller's Week 6 waiver rankings, making him a worthwhile addition in 12-team formats. He offers high-end TE2 value with matchup-dependent TE1 upside, although Jacksonville's Week 7 bye should factor into waiver decisions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Allgeier Still Worth Stashing in 12-Team Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:57 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier remains worth stashing ahead of Week 6, although his limited workload makes him difficult to trust as an immediate fantasy starter. Allgeier managed just seven yards on three carries in Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions, adding two receptions for nine yards. Rookie Jeremiyah Love handled 12 rushing attempts for 22 yards, continuing to operate as Arizona's primary ball carrier. Allgeier still played 45.1% of the offensive snaps and ran 24 routes compared to Love's 15, but that playing time hasn't translated into consistent touches. He has reached double-digit carries just once this season, and his eight-carry, 42-yard performance with a touchdown against the Giants in Week 4 remains his only trip to the end zone. James Conner also remains eligible to return from injured reserve, potentially adding another complication to the backfield. Allgeier offers considerable insurance value if Love misses time, but fantasy managers should view him as a bench stash rather than a Week 6 streamer against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Sees Heavy Volume Despite Limited Yardage in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:41 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught eight of nine targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, adding another 13 yards on his lone rushing attempt. Flowers led Baltimore in catches and targets despite playing with Tyler Huntley in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle), although the explosive plays that have fueled his strong start to the season were missing. His longest reception went for just 12 yards, a considerable drop from his eight-catch, 118-yard performance against Tennessee last week. Flowers also had a 26-yard reception wiped out on Baltimore's late game-tying drive when the Ravens accepted a 29-yard defensive pass-interference penalty he drew. The fourth-year receiver entered Sunday questionable with a foot injury, making his continued involvement encouraging. He has now caught 16 of 19 targets over his last two games, providing a reliable foundation for PPR production even when the yardage isn't there. Flowers remains a WR2 option heading into Week 6 against Cleveland, with Jackson's availability worth monitoring.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Pitts Sr. Finds End Zone for First Time in 2026
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:28 AM ETAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. turned in his best fantasy performance of the season Sunday night, catching five of six targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pitts scored on a five-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. in the second quarter, giving Atlanta its only offensive touchdown of the game. His five receptions matched his total from the first four weeks combined, while the six targets represented a season high. It's a welcome development for a player who caught 88 passes for 928 yards in 2025 but had managed just five receptions for 67 yards entering Sunday. The touchdown helped make up for another modest yardage total, although his increased involvement was encouraging. Penix also suffered a rib injury late in regulation and missed overtime, leaving his status worth monitoring ahead of Week 6 against Chicago. Pitts remains a risky fantasy starter until he can establish more consistent weekly volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Tops 100 Rushing Yards, Scores Through Air in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 12, 2026, 10:15 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry delivered another strong fantasy performance Sunday night, rushing 24 times for 102 yards and catching one of two targets for an 18-yard touchdown in a 30-23 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons. Henry faced a defense that entered the game allowing an NFL-best 48.3 rushing yards per contest, but Baltimore continued feeding him the ball with Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined. His touchdown came on a third-quarter screen from Tyler Huntley, marking his first receiving score since October 2024. Henry later took a direct snap for the game-tying two-point conversion with 40 seconds remaining in regulation. He wasn't finished, either. The veteran handled seven carries for 32 yards on Baltimore's opening overtime possession, helping set up Huntley's game-winning touchdown run. That helped push Henry over 100 rushing yards, but his workload against a formidable run defense was encouraging regardless. He remains a strong fantasy RB1 heading into Week 6 against Cleveland.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
All Signs Point to Caleb Williams Returning in Week 6
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is expected to return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport noted that Williams completed a strenuous pregame workout and returned to practice on Friday, all signs pointing to his return next week. The star quarterback suffered a hamstring strain in Week 2 and was expected to miss three to four weeks, placing Week 6 at the four-week mark. The Bears' offense struggled mightily in Week 5 against their division rival, the Green Bay Packers, totaling just seven points, 246 yards, and five turnovers in the 31-7 loss. With Williams likely to return in Week 6, fantasy managers should start him as a QB1, and his return should also benefit the other playmakers in this offense.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Deebo Samuel Sr. Scheduled to Undergo an MRI
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:59 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. Samuel suffered a hamstring injury on a play that resulted in a fumble and was ruled out shortly after he went down. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not provide an update on the injury's severity in the post-game press conference but said, "I'll probably have one for you guys tomorrow, but I don't think he's coming back this week." In five games, Samuel has 16 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns, plus 78 yards on the ground. If he misses time, Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks should help fill in, but the stars Mike Evans, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey will see upticks in usage as well. Fantasy managers should monitor this situation, as Samuel seems likely to miss time with his hamstring injury.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Kenyon Sadiq in the Concussion Protocol
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNew York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq (concussion) is in the concussion protocol, according to head coach Aaron Glenn. Sadiq suffered the concussion in the third quarter of the 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns and did not return. He had just two receptions for three yards before the injury, likely due to the inclement weather they played in for most of the game. Glenn also said at the postgame press conference that some players could return in Week 6, including Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. If those playmakers return, it would be detrimental to Sadiq's value, as he's been serving as the second option in the passing game. Fantasy managers should monitor Sadiq's practice status throughout the week, as well as the other playmakers who could return after their absences.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Rich Cimini - ESPN
Drake London Posts Third Straight Productive Game in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:40 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in seven of 11 targets for 118 yards in the 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After a quiet first half, London woke up, catching six passes for 93 yards in the second half and overtime. While he strung together his third straight productive game, this outing had some negatives. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury and couldn't return late in the game. London has had incredible success with Penix as the starter, and any absence could affect his fantasy value. He also appeared to limp off the field after backup Tua Tagovailoa threw the final interception. It could be nothing, but fantasy managers should monitor practice reports if he's not participating. If he and Penix are healthy, fire up the star receiver as a WR1 in fantasy this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Michael Penix Jr. to Undergo an MRI
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:18 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the severity of his injury. Penix suffered a rib injury late in the 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although he tried to throw on the sideline, he couldn't return to the game. Over this three-game stretch, he has completed 52 of 77 passes for 719 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, while helping the Falcons' offense average 34.3 points per game when he starts. If Penix misses time with his rib injury, veteran Tua Tagovailoa will back him up. Tagovailoa was expected to start at quarterback at the beginning of the 2026 season while Penix recovered from a torn ACL, but an oblique injury sidelined the former Miami Dolphins quarterback. While both Penix and Tagovailoa carry minimal fantasy value, Penix's absence could affect the Falcons' playmakers, who have dominated over the last three games. For what it is worth, Penix does not think his injury is a long-term one.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Adam Schefter - ESPN
Roman Wilson to Miss a Few Weeks
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:10 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) is expected to miss a few weeks, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Wilson sustained a finger injury in Sunday's 34-22 win over the Indianapolis Colts. While he's still gathering information and seeking a second opinion, he's likely to miss time. He was held to one target and no receptions in Week 5, but had back-to-back games with more than three receptions, 60 yards, and a touchdown. With Wilson expected to miss a few weeks, rookie receiver Germie Bernard will be the primary beneficiary. Bernard caught six of nine targets for 80 yards in Week 5, playing a career-high 91.7% of snaps. Fantasy managers who currently have Wilson should consider adding Bernard as a replacement.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Solidifies Status as Top-Scoring Fantasy Receiver
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 1:25 AM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught five of his eight targets for 102 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. The 24-year-old is already closing in on 600 receiving yards so far this season, and he's up to seven touchdowns through five weeks. In addition to helping keep the Seahawks in a prime spot for a playoff push, Smith-Njigba is living up to the hype that came with his mid-first-round draft capital in redraft leagues. It is worth noting that Smith-Njigba did briefly exit Sunday's game with an apparent leg injury. He returned to the contest and continued to play at a remarkable level, but it will be something worth monitoring as the Seahawks publish their practice participation reports ahead of Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Leads the Lions' Receiving Corps in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 1:08 AM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta caught all five of his targets for 88 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The headline of his big outing was a 38-yard touchdown reception that gave Detroit a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The 25-year-old is off to a fantastic start this season, catching a touchdown pass in three of his five games so far. He also has five-plus catches in four of his five games. LaPorta has shown that he can operate as a mid-range TE1 in fantasy football despite sharing volume with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Jameson Williams. There is plenty of production to go around in this offense, especially in a game like Sunday's, where the Lions racked up 45 points and 412 yards of total offense. LaPorta should continue to be started in all fantasy leagues on the other side of Detroit's Week 6 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Trevor Lawrence Fuels an Improbable Victory in London
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:59 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of his 39 pass attempts for 331 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He also rushed for 23 yards and took two sacks. The 27-year-old has demonstrated lower rushing upside this year compared to last, but he hasn't missed a beat in terms of passing productivity. Through five games, he has 1,174 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, establishing himself as a strong low-end QB1 in fantasy football. He has also shown off a clutch factor, leading a comeback drive in the waning minutes of Sunday's game in London. While the Eagles did briefly pull back ahead after Lawrence's late touchdown drive, Jacksonville put the nail in the coffin with an improbable kick return and a long field goal. The 4-1 Jaguars operate a pass-heavy offense, and Lawrence should continue to benefit as a result. He should be started in most fantasy leagues ahead of Week 6 against the one-win Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Miss a Beat in Return From Concussion
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught six of his 10 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. Chase suffered a concussion in Week 4, but he managed to clear protocol in seven days and was able to continue producing as a strong WR1 this Sunday. The 26-year-old is now up to 27 catches, 289 yards, and two touchdowns through five games this season. He's headed for a bye in Week 6, but he'll return on the other side of the off week as a high-end WR1 who should be started in all fantasy leagues. As long as quarterback Joe Burrow stays healthy, Chase will continue to be a top fantasy weapon while proving that he can coexist alongside another high-scoring receiver, Tee Higgins.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Unlikely to Return in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:40 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) will likely remain on injured reserve even after he's eligible to be activated in Week 6, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Following Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner that he hasn't officially decided whether Kirk will be activated next week, but the answer would be no right now. That's not exactly the news that 49ers fans wanted to hear, as their team's wide receiver room has been absolutely decimated by injuries. In addition to Kirk, the 49ers are without De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Ricky Pearsall (right knee), and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring). Pearsall is on season-ending IR, but assuming the other three players don't suit up in Week 6, we can expect Jacob Cowing and Brandin Cooks to occupy complementary roles behind Mike Evans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Sits Out Overtime After Suffering Rib Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 12, 2026, 12:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (rib) exited late in the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. He actually returned for one play before the end of regulation, but then he spent the entire overtime period on the sideline. Officially, the Falcons designated him as questionable to return. Penix had led the Falcons to three different eight-point leads, but a late Baltimore comeback, coupled with a costly Tua Tagovailoa interception, gave the Ravens a road victory and snapped Atlanta's two-game winning streak. Penix will surely undergo additional testing to diagnose his injury and estimate a timetable for his return. If the 26-year-old has to miss any time, Tagovailoa would start at quarterback in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Tori McElhaney
Emanuel Wilson Continues Lead-Back Role, Scores Again in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:30 PM ETIt was not a perfect day for Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson by any means in Sunday's 32-29 loss at home to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, but he did have a workhorse role once again in Seattle's backfield. Wilson handled 20 carries on the day for 61 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and another touchdown. He caught both of his targets in the passing game for 11 yards. Wilson also lost a fumble on a day in which the Seahawks' offense turned the ball over four total times. Backup George Holani only had four carries for seven yards and also lost a fumble. The 27-year-old now has three 20-plus-carry games in 2026 after producing 120 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not make his 2026 debut in next Thursday night's road contest in Denver against the Broncos, so Wilson is primed to take on the lead-back role once again for Seattle in Week 6. He should be considered an RB2 against a Broncos defense that has been vulnerable to the rushing attack so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Matthew Golden Continues to Ascend With 100-Yard Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers second-year wide receiver Matthew Golden could not find the end zone in the team's Week 5 blowout win over the division-rival Chicago Bears, but he had a 100-yard performance for the second time in the last three weeks. In the 31-7 win on Sunday, Golden caught six of his seven targets for a season-high 123 yards. He tied Christian Watson for the team lead in catches and was one shy of Watson in targets. Golden averaged a healthy 20.5 yards per catch, but Watson had 23.8 yards per catch and both of quarterback Jordan Love's passing touchdowns. With Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks no longer in town, Golden is seeing the breakout that many projected in his second season in the NFL. There is enough volume to go around in this Green Bay Offense (still without starting RB Josh Jacobs) for both Watson and Golden to be every-week starters in fantasy football lineups. Golden has a great matchup to go over the 100-yard mark for the second straight week in next Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL.com
Aaron Rodgers Remains Red-Hot with Three Touchdowns
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:06 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He also rushed for six yards and took just one sack. Rodgers has absolutely racked up fantasy points lately, tallying nine passing touchdowns through the last three weeks. Some turnovers and sacks left a bitter taste after Rodgers' previous explosive performances, but that wasn't the case on Sunday, as the veteran quarterback played turnover-free football. The 42-year-old passer lacks the mobility needed to be a high-end fantasy quarterback, but his latest track record could put him back on the fantasy radar as a potential midseason pick-up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller