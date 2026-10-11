Germie Bernard has Breakout Game in Week 5
Oct 11, 2026, 10:52 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard stepped up and made the most of his chances during Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The rookie wideout hauled in six of his nine targets for 80 yards in the win over the Colts. He led the team in targets and made the most of his chances on Sunday. The Steelers are without Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger), who exited early during this game. Bernard stepped up and posted a breakout game in the absence of his two fellow wideouts. If Wilson is forced to miss time, Bernard could once again be heavily involved against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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MarShawn Lloyd Finds the End Zone Twice in Blowout Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has struggled to make an impact on the ground this season. Despite his struggles, the Packers continue to give him opportunities, and it paid off on Sunday. Lloyd carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and scored two touchdowns in the blowout win over the Chicago Bears. The two scores are great for fantasy managers, but being held to under 40 rushing yards in every game is not something you want to see from your lead back. The Packers don't really have any better options, so expect Lloyd to remain significantly involved during the Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Woody Marks Plays Well with Increased Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:31 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks was able to capitalize on his extra snaps during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Lead back David Montgomery (groin) was forced to exit in the second quarter and didn't return to the game. His absence gave Marks an opportunity, and he ran with it. Marks rushed the ball 15 times for 62 yards, while hauling in all four of his targets for 23 yards in the Week 5 victory. It's unclear at the moment if Montgomery is going to miss any time because of this injury. When healthy, Montgomery has been struggling to make an impact this season. Marks could see his role grow on the ground ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tyler Shough Dismantled by the Vikings' Defense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:30 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for just 96 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 5 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He also took a sack and was held without a rushing attempt for the first time in his career. Shough was the QB5 in fantasy football entering Sunday, so his fantasy managers were certainly disappointed to see a dud in Week 5. With that being said, a performance like this is within the range of outcomes when your team is facing the Vikings' defense. Minnesota's defensive unit is incredibly talented and well-coached, leading to results like this one. Week 5 is a huge blemish on Shough's track record, but he has his toughest matchup of the season behind him and should bounce back in Week 6 against a very uninspiring Giants squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Finds the End Zone in First Game Back
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:26 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six of his seven targets for 79 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during Sunday's Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. He also had a rushing attempt for a loss of 11 yards. Jefferson returned from a one-week absence caused by an ankle sprain, and he wasted no time making an impact in his first game back. The 27-year-old now has 19 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns through parts of four games this season. He's still not quite back at his overall WR1 form from 2022, but his impressive performance on Sunday is absolutely a step in the right direction. The Vikings have a Week 6 bye, but Jefferson will look to build on this momentum when he returns to the field in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, who just held DK Metcalf to a mere 12 yards.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kyle Williams has Breakout Performance in Win Over Raiders
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams was finally able to break free and made some noise during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming into this game, Williams had been held to two receptions for 44 receiving yards on the season. Williams was able to break out on Sunday when he hauled in all three of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. His most notable play came as a 34-yard touchdown grab from Drake Maye in the second quarter. Finally, Williams is making an impact, but his role will likely be reduced once A.J. Brown (ankle) returns to the field. Brown is eligible to return from the Injured Reserve next week. Williams might not be an attractive streaming option if Brown is back for next week's matchup against the New York Jets.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jahmyr Gibbs Tops 200 Scrimmage Yards in Win Over Arizona
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:19 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs logged 25 carries, 151 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also caught five of his six targets for an additional 56 receiving yards. Gibbs tallied over 200 scrimmage yards in the effort, solidifying his status as the overall RB1 in PPR leagues. In total, he is up to 747 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns through just five games this season. The 24-year-old was a popular No. 1 pick in 2026 redraft leagues, and he's absolutely living up to the hype. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Gibbs is heading into a bye week, but he'll return to action in Week 7 as a must-start RB1 against the Green Bay Packers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Thomas Jr. is Blanked in Week 5
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 10:15 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was unable to make an impact during Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming into this game, Thomas hasn't made much of an impact, but the 24-year-old was completely shut out in this one. Thomas failed to haul in any of his three targets during the victory over Philly. His role in the passing game is quickly being reduced, with only six combined targets over the last three games. This season, Thomas has recorded nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in five games. The third-year wideout desperately needs a bounce-back game against the Houston Texans in Week 6.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Leads Denver's Backfield in Win Over Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 10:09 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins recorded 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for six yards in a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Dobbins led the Broncos in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and was the only running back to find the end zone against L.A. Dobbins played 32 offensive snaps, compared to fellow running back RJ Harvey's 23 snaps. Harvey logged just three carries for seven yards (2.3 yards per carry), and one week after Harvey recorded 10 receptions in the passing game, Dobbins out-touched Harvey 20 to 3. Both Dobbins and Harvey are likely to remain heavily involved in Denver's offense, but it could vary week-to-week. As of now, Dobbins is the more sure option when it comes to the ground game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Has a Vintage Performance in win over Seahawks
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) helped lift his team to a 32-29 win over the rival Seattle Seahawks. In a vintage performance, the 33-year-old Evans recorded season highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (113), while scoring a touchdown. Evans led the 49ers in all receiving categories. Evans is dealing with an injury to his ribs and did not practice on Thursday, while logging two limited sessions during the week. He was able to play 38 snaps against the Seahawks and was not slowed down by his injury in any way. Evans leads the 49ers in receptions with 24 and receiving yards with 326 in 2026. He has also scored three touchdowns. Evans continues to be a must-start player in a San Francisco wide receiver room that is dealing with multiple injuries.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Held in Check in Win Over Dolphins
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin/neck) was held to just two receptions for 22 yards (11.0 yards per catch) on four targets in a 31-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. The receptions and yardage totals were both season lows for Higgins, but quarterback Joe Burrow also threw for a season-low 190 yards. Higgins is dealing with injuries to his groin and neck, and entered the game with a questionable tag after missing practice on Thursday and Friday before logging a full session on Friday. There were questions regarding whether or not Higgins would be on a snap count against the Dolphins, but he played 45 out of 64 offensive snaps for the Bengals (70.3%). Higgins was behind fellow wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (77) and tight end Erick All Jr. (25) in receiving yards on Sunday. However, Higgins leads Cincinnati in receiving yards with 423 and has recorded a touchdown in 2026. He will remain a must-start fantasy football wide receiver following the Bengals' Week 6 bye week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey No-Shows Versus Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:29 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey was held to just seven rushing yards on three carries (2.3 yards per carry) in a 23-17 Week 5 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Harvey saw just one target in the passing game, but did not record a reception. Harvey's lack of usage in Week 5 comes as a surprise after he received 10 targets in the passing game and tallied 10 receptions for 68 yards, to go along with 25 rushing yards, in a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. However, the Broncos had a tough day through the air against the Chargers, as quarterback Bo Nix amassed just 123 passing yards. J.K. Dobbins led the Broncos with 18 carries for 68 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown against L.A. Dobbins also had two catches for six yards. Dobbins out-snapped Harvey 32 to 23 and out-touched Harvey 20 to 3 in Week 5. Harvey has been inefficient on the ground in 2026, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, but he should remain involved as a pass-catcher.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Finds End Zone Twice in Blowout Win Over Raiders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 9:16 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas recorded four receptions for 65 yards (16.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. Douglas marked a new season high with the 65 receiving yards, and the two touchdowns were his first scores of the 2026 campaign. He was the recipient of a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye to open the scoring on Sunday, as well as on the Patriots' final touchdown of the day, which was an eight-yard score thrown by Maye. Douglas entered the matchup with just nine catches for 82 yards (9.1 yards per reception). Douglas, currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, has not had a lot of fantasy success so far in 2026, but he has put himself on the radar with his Week 5 performance.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Quiet While Playing Through Illness
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 8:58 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) was uncertain coming into Week 5, but was eventually cleared to play against the Seattle Seahawks. He finished with five receptions on six targets for 24 yards in the win over the Seahawks. Kittle was active for this game, but his illness likely played a role in his poor performance. The 49ers lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) during this game, so Kittle could be asked to do even more next week against the Washington Commanders. The star tight end still had a season-high five receptions during this game, so it wasn't a complete disaster. He'll remain a top-tier tight end in Week 6.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Zach Charbonnet Not Expected to Return in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) is not expected to play during the Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, per Corbin K. Smith. Head coach Mike Macdonald said it would be tricky for Charbonnet to be ready in time for Thursday's game. Charbonnet returned to practice late last week, but he was only able to get through limited practice sessions. It sounds like the Seahawks will have him sit out one more game before he makes his season debut in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. His absence would mean that Emanuel Wilson draws at least one more start. He rushed for 61 yards and scored a touchdown in Week 5. It seems like fantasy managers will need to wait until Week 7 before Charbonnet is unleashed.--Andy Webb
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Ollie Gordon II is Effective on the Ground Again
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 8:30 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has stepped up in a major way for this offense lately. On Sunday, Gordon carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He set a new career-high in rushing attempts and was able to find the end zone to increase his touchdown streak to three games. Gordon did briefly leave the game with an undisclosed injury, but it doesn't sound like anything that is going to impact him going forward. Gordon has run away with the lead back job for the foreseeable future, with De'Von Achane (knee) done for the season. The Dolphins are on a bye in Week 6, but he'll look to continue his success against the New York Jets in Week 7.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Ladd McConkey Does Nothing in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 8:21 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) was cleared to play ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. He was not expected to suit up, but McConkey was given the go-ahead to play this weekend. The third-year wideout was active, but didn't play during the Week 5 loss. He was expected to have a limited role, but didn't end up doing anything. Fantasy managers who started McConkey got a dud. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for better days ahead against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. It has been a down year for McConkey, but he's still the No. 1 wideout in this offense.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love is Held in Check in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 8:12 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love was unable to find any success on the ground during Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Love was effective in the past two games, but was completely shut down on Sunday. He carried the ball 12 times for 22 yards in the loss. It didn't help his case that the Cardinals were getting blown out, so they had to basically abandon the running game in the second half of this game. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for a bounce-back performance next week, but they take on the Rams on the road. Love should at least be able to top this performance during next week's divisional contest.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Pittsburgh's Big Day Still Ends Up A Dud For DK Metcalf
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 11, 2026, 8:09 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers scored 34 offensive points in a victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but that didn't amount to much for wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ended the day with just three catches for 12 yards and one rush for 11 yards. The veteran receiver was fourth on the team with four targets while running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth accounted for a combined four touchdowns. Metcalf has now been held to four or fewer catches and 40 or fewer receiving yards in four of the Steelers' five games. Pittsburgh has a favorable second-half schedule for a receiver, but Metcalf is becoming increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. The Steelers will travel to Tampa in Week 6.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Jordan Love Picks Apart Bears Defense in Blowout Win
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 8:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a fantastic day in a 31-7 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Week 5. Love completed 25 out of 31 passes (80.6%) for 367 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one carry for six rushing yards. Love connected with wide receiver Christian Watson on both of his touchdown passes, recording 42-yard and 53-yard scores, respectively. The Packers dominated from start to finish, and Love was highly efficient and effective, particularly on deep throws. Love will look to carry the momentum into a Week 6 matchup with a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows 227 passing yards per game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Doesn't Make an Impact Versus Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 7:54 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had limited impact in a 23-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Waddle recorded just two receptions (on five targets) for 19 yards. He added one rush for six yards. Waddle was on the field for 40 offensive snaps, but on a day when quarterback Bo Nix threw for only 123 yards, there weren't many opportunities in the passing game. Tight end Evan Engram led the Broncos with four receptions for 55 yards, while wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught Nix's only touchdown pass on Sunday. This is the third time in the first five games of 2026 that Waddle recorded two receptions or fewer, and he has recorded 35 receiving yards or fewer in four out of five games this season. His usage is something to monitor moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller