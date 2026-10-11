Jordan Love Picks Apart Bears Defense in Blowout Win
Oct 11, 2026, 8:08 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a fantastic day in a 31-7 win over the rival Chicago Bears in Week 5. Love completed 25 out of 31 passes (80.6%) for 367 yards and two touchdowns, while adding one carry for six rushing yards. Love connected with wide receiver Christian Watson on both of his touchdown passes, recording 42-yard and 53-yard scores, respectively. The Packers dominated from start to finish, and Love was highly efficient and effective, particularly on deep throws. Love will look to carry the momentum into a Week 6 matchup with a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows 227 passing yards per game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Pittsburgh's Big Day Still Ends Up A Dud For DK Metcalf
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 11, 2026, 8:09 PM ETThe Pittsburgh Steelers scored 34 offensive points in a victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but that didn't amount to much for wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ended the day with just three catches for 12 yards and one rush for 11 yards. The veteran receiver was fourth on the team with four targets while running back Jaylen Warren and tight end Pat Freiermuth accounted for a combined four touchdowns. Metcalf has now been held to four or fewer catches and 40 or fewer receiving yards in four of the Steelers' five games. Pittsburgh has a favorable second-half schedule for a receiver, but Metcalf is becoming increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. The Steelers will travel to Tampa in Week 6.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle Doesn't Make an Impact Versus Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 7:54 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had limited impact in a 23-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Waddle recorded just two receptions (on five targets) for 19 yards. He added one rush for six yards. Waddle was on the field for 40 offensive snaps, but on a day when quarterback Bo Nix threw for only 123 yards, there weren't many opportunities in the passing game. Tight end Evan Engram led the Broncos with four receptions for 55 yards, while wide receiver Courtland Sutton caught Nix's only touchdown pass on Sunday. This is the third time in the first five games of 2026 that Waddle recorded two receptions or fewer, and he has recorded 35 receiving yards or fewer in four out of five games this season. His usage is something to monitor moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Omarion Hampton Inefficient, Out-Snapped by Backfield Mates
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 7:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton had an inefficient effort in a 23-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. Hampton carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and recorded one catch for six yards. He did not find the end zone. While Hampton led the Chargers in rushing attempts, he was third on the team in rushing yards behind running back Kimani Vidal (57) and quarterback Justin Herbert (54). More discouraging for Hampton was the fact that both Vidal (27) and Keaton Mitchell (23) played more offensive snaps than Hampton (20). The Chargers have now fallen to 0-5 on the 2026 season, and their running back by committee remains difficult to figure out.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Warren Goes Wild In Win Against Colts
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 11, 2026, 7:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren had a monster day in Sunday's victory against the Indianapolis Colts, compiling 188 total yards and two touchdowns. The fifth-year back caught six passes for 87 yards, doing almost all of his receiving damage with an 80-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. He followed that up with consistent effectiveness on the ground, rushing for 101 yards and a score on 15 carries. It was a banner fantasy performance for Warren, who has taken full advantage of fellow running back Rico Dowdle (toe) being out. Managers should keep an eye on injury reports with Dowdle close to returning ahead of a Week 6 game at Tampa, but Warren has been so reliable that he should continue to be Pittsburgh's top option out of the backfield.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen Sets Career Highs in Win Over Browns
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 7:29 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen set career highs in rushing attempts (24) and rushing yards (116) in a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Allen saw four targets in the passing game, but recorded just one reception for zero yards. With starter Breece Hall (quadriceps) out, Allen drew his second consecutive start and played 60 offensive snaps against the Browns. As long as Hall remains out of the lineup, Allen is a must-start player in most fantasy football formats. Even when Hall returns, Allen will remain a premium handcuff option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Uninvolved In Saints' Week 5 Loss
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Oct 11, 2026, 7:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) ended Sunday as a fantasy disappointment, rushing just three times for 12 yards and losing six yards on two catches. The veteran came into the game with a questionable tag and still played, but he drew fewer carries than both Kendre Miller (10) and CJ Donaldson (four). The day was a consistent struggle for the New Orleans offense against Minnesota's top-tier defense, though Miller drew the key goal-line carries that led to the Saints' only offensive touchdown of the day. Kamara's receiving ability still gives him value in PPR formats, though the Saints' 96 passing yards made for an underwhelming day for everyone involved. New Orleans will face a better matchup next week against the New York Giants.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Active for Sunday Night Football Vs. Falcons
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 11, 2026, 7:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5. Flowers was limited throughout the practice week with a foot issue and entered the weekend with a questionable designation. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Flowers was expected to play against Atlanta. Flowers, who missed a Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints due to a hamstring injury, is tied with tight end Mark Andrews for the most receptions on the Ravens so far in 2026 with 18. Flowers leads the team with 352 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. However, Flowers and the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) due to an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for Baltimore.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Deebo Samuel Sr. is Ruled Out with Hamstring Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 7:00 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to John Dickinson. Samuel looked to be in bad shape when he gingerly limped across the field during the third quarter. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of this game, and we'll see if he's able to suit up against the Washington Commanders next week. He'll finish his day, hauling in two receptions for 21 yards, while rushing the ball twice for an additional four yards on the ground. Mike Evans, Jacob Cowing, and George Kittle will be the primary pass-catchers for the rest of this game.--Andy Webb
Source: John Dickinson
Chase Brown Struggles, Gets Outpaced by Backup
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 6:49 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was unable to find much success during Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Brown carried the ball 13 times for 39 yards, while hauling in three passes for 21 yards in the victory. He also lost a fumble during this game, which didn't help his case. Backup Samaje Perine actually did better with 68 rushing yards on 14 carries in this one. Normally, Perine doesn't see much action, but they likely decided to give him a bigger role because of Brown's struggles. The Bengals are heading into a bye now, so we'll see if Brown has a reduced role during the Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Christian Watson has Massive Performance in Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 6:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was seemingly unstoppable during Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. The veteran wideout got the fun started early with a 42-yard touchdown grab on the opening drive. He found the end zone again on a 53-yard grab during the first drive of the second half. Watson hauled in six of his eight targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Chicago. He tied Matthew Golden for the team-high in receptions and held the team-high with his 143 receiving yards, which was five yards shy of his career-high. Watson has been a big-time playmaker for the Packers this season, and he'll get a juicy matchup against the Dallas Cowboys next week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Aaron Jones Sr. is Stellar on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 6:29 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. took on a heavy workload during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The veteran back carried the ball 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Saints. He also added three receptions on three targets for an additional four yards through the air. Both the rushing attempts and rushing yards are new season highs for Jones. He has been the workhorse back in Minnesota while Jordan Mason (thumb) is out. It's worth noting that Mason is eligible to return from the Injured Reserve next week. His return to the field would eat into Jones' playing time, but fantasy managers can worry about that when it happens. The Vikings head into a bye, so we'll see what the backfield situation looks like ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Dre Greenlaw Ejected After Late Hit and Sideline Altercation
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 11, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected during Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Greenlaw was tossed from the game after a late hit on quarterback Sam Darnold, and then he head-butted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones, per Ari Meirov. These actions immediately resulted in an ejection, and Greenlaw will likely face a fine or possibly a suspension as well. He finished this game with three total tackles. His absence will certainly hurt the 49ers defense in the second half of this game. Fantasy managers will have to check back to see if Greenlaw gets suspended for his actions.--Andy Webb
Source: Ari Meirov
Tre' Harris Questionable to Return with Hamstring Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 11, 2026, 6:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring) is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. The wideout drew just four targets before leaving the game and caught only two for 16 yards. Harris was expected to take on a lead role this afternoon with Quentin Johnston (chest) inactive and Ladd McConkey (foot) on a strict snap count. For now, managers should expect tight ends Charlie Kolar and Oronde Gadsden to be Justin Herbert's top options in the passing attack.--Andy Smith
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Rico Dowdle was "Close" to Playing on Sunday, Hopeful for Week 6 Return
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 11, 2026, 5:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) was "close" to returning on Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Pryor added that the team hopes Dowdle can practice this week and be cleared to suit up in Week 6. Head coach Mike McCarthy said, "Having them as a one-two punch was the vision of this offense," but added that Jaylen Warren is "crushing" it right now. While the two split work early in the season, since Dowdle has been on the shelf, Warren has led the entire backfield. He put up another dominant effort in their win over the Colts, totaling 101 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. However, if Dowdle sits out, both running backs would have their fantasy upside capped, with Warren falling in the mid-end RB2 range and Dowdle holding low-end FLEX upside.--Andy Smith
Source: Brooke Pryor
Quinshon Judkins Wearing Boot Following Sunday's Loss
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 11, 2026, 5:15 PM ETAccording to Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon Journal, Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was seen wearing a boot on his right foot in the locker room following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Judkins took on his typical workhorse role in this contest, logging 14 carries for 44 yards and drawing another of his targets in the passing game, catching three for six yards. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status, as this injury could keep him out of Week 6 when the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens. In the event Judkins is unable to play, Raheim Sanders would likely see the bulk of the work out of the backfield. For now, Judkins is a name to closely monitor during the early practices leading up to Week 6. Sanders has sneaky short-term stash upside for those in deeper leagues.--Andy Smith
Source: Chris Easterling
Jonathan Taylor Disappointing in Week 5 Loss to Steelers
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 4:58 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was considered a must-start ahead of Week 5 but mustered just 45 yards on 15 carries in a 34-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an uncharacteristically quiet day for the veteran back, who has the third-most carries (86) and rushing touchdowns (6) in the NFL. The Colts' offense collectively came up short in Sunday's game, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 24 passes for 267 yards but failing to score a touchdown. Tight end Tyler Warren scored the only TD on the ground for Indy, running in a one-yard attempt in the second quarter. Taylor is a bust for Week 5 but has a golden opportunity to rebound in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
David Montgomery Could Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 4:51 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) could miss some time after leaving Sunday's 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans, according to Aaron Wilson. Head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the possibility following the game, although no timetable has been established. Montgomery exited early in the second quarter and was eventually ruled out, finishing with five carries for 11 yards and no targets. The 29-year-old entered Week 5 averaging just 2.7 yards per carry, rushing for 127 yards on 47 attempts. All three of his touchdowns this season came in the opener against Buffalo. Woody Marks handled most of the backfield work following Montgomery's departure, finishing with 15 carries for 62 yards and four receptions for another 23 yards. The second-year back has experience with a substantial workload, having rushed for 703 yards in 2025, and could take on a featured role if Montgomery misses additional games. Marks becomes a priority waiver-wire consideration ahead of Houston's Week 6 matchup with Jacksonville in London, pending further news on Montgomery's recovery.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Drake Maye Erupts for Five Touchdowns in Week 5 Rout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 4:44 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was nearly unstoppable in Sunday's 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, completing 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed four times for 29 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, his first rushing score of the season. Maye connected with DeMario Douglas for touchdowns of 35 and eight yards, while Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams added scoring receptions of 11 and 34 yards, respectively. It was a remarkable performance from a quarterback who opened the season with just one touchdown pass and six interceptions through three games. After throwing three touchdowns against Buffalo last week, Maye has now tossed seven over his past two outings, with 643 passing yards during that stretch. His 150.9 passer rating against Las Vegas was another indication of just how sharp he looked. Maye has quickly put his difficult September behind him and enters a Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets looking like an every-week fantasy QB1 again.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland a Bust in Week 5
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 11, 2026, 4:43 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland had yet another quiet week, catching two of five targets for just 19 yards in a very lopsided 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Loveland was showing signs of life ahead of the division matchup, catching six of nine targets for 57 yards in a 23-12 victory against the New York Jets in Week 4. The former first-round draft pick has the opportunity to get on track in Week 6 against a porous Atlanta Falcons run defense, but Chicago's receiving game remains mysterious with starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) currently sidelined. Loveland is TE11 in RotoBaller's position ranking and remains inconsistent for fantasy managers this season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Marvin Harrison Jr. Traded to Texans in Blockbuster Deal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 4:39 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for 2027 second- and sixth-round picks, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also confirmed the deal following Sunday's win over Tennessee. Harrison, the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will reunite with quarterback C.J. Stroud, his former Ohio State teammate. The 24-year-old has caught just five of 13 targets for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games this season after recording 41 receptions for 608 yards and four scores in 12 appearances last year. Houston offers an opportunity for Harrison to revive his fantasy value, particularly with Jayden Higgins (knee) sidelined for the season. Nico Collins remains the team's top receiver, however, and Jaylin Noel has been earning more opportunities in the passing game. Tank Dell (knee) also had his practice window opened last week, adding another variable to the receiving rotation. Houston's investment suggests Harrison will have a meaningful role, but his immediate target volume remains uncertain as he adjusts to a new offense.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport