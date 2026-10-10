Aaron Ekblad Set to Return Saturday
Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (personal) rejoined practice on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports. Earlier this week, Ekblad became a father and didn't play in the final two games of Florida's season-opening four-game road trip. Even without Ekblad, the Panthers did well, but he'll add even more quality to the team. Across the first two games of the season, Ekblad recorded one assist and two hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. He will likely return to action on Saturday against Minnesota on the first defensive pairing, bumping Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
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Macklin Celebrini a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:55 AM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers. The Sharks captain has recently dealt with a lower-body injury, missing two games. He was also a game-time call on Thursday night against St. Louis but didn't play after taking part in the pregame warmups. "I was optimistic going into warmups, kind of tested it out," Celebrini said Friday. "I mean, if I wasn't going to be at my best or close to my best, then there was no point to play." On Friday, Celebrini was a full participant in practice but didn't take any line rushes. Kiefer Sherwood (upper body) will also be a game-time decision on Saturday, while Adam Gaudette (upper body) could be available for the first time this season, so it's worth keeping a close eye on San Jose's lineup news.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Frank Nazar Receives Two-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:48 AM ETChicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar must sit out the next two games because of a suspension. He was disciplined for an illegal check to the head of New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat in Thursday's 4-1 loss. Nazar will miss Saturday's clash with Carolina and Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh. He'll be sidelined at a bad moment, having just picked up some form. On Thursday, Nazar scored in a second consecutive game, and he has amassed three points in his past two outings. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) on the shelf, Nazar has served as the top-line center. This role might now go to rookie Roman Kantserov, who is pointless through his first five career appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Igor Shesterkin Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 10, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin sustained a lower-body injury in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. He needed help getting off the ice after hurting his right leg in the second period. As he exited the ice, Shesterkin couldn't put any weight on his right leg, a sign of a potentially serious injury. Shesterkin stopped 13 of 14 SOG in Friday's game. He's had a great start to the season, going 3-1-0 with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner even scored a goal on Oct. 1 against Tampa Bay. If Shesterkin misses time, Dylan Garand will take over the crease, as Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) isn't available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
William Eklund to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ETOttawa Senators winger William Eklund (ankle) will be out for an "extended" period of time, head coach Travis Green said on Friday. The 23-year-old injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Philadelphia. Eklund has contributed one goal and one assist in his first four appearances as a Senator. The good news for Ottawa is that Andre Burakovsky (upper body) participated in an optional practice on Friday and could be ready to make his season debut soon. Burakovsky would be a good fit in the top six as Eklund's replacement. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Turcotte Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:44 PM ETLos Angeles Kings forward Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Vegas, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He could miss his first game of the season. Turcotte has recorded one assist and four hits over the first three games of the season. Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is also hurt, meaning Samuel Helenius is set to re-enter the lineup on Saturday. The Kings have also brought up Jared Wright from the minors. Of the two, Wright has more fantasy upside, but neither is expected to play a prominent role against Vegas.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Mats Zuccarello Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:38 PM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The veteran forward will miss Saturday's matchup with Vegas and could be unavailable for a few more games after that. In his first three outings with the Kings, Zuccarello has registered one assist and one SOG. He's off to a slow start after dealing with a shoulder injury in training camp. Alex Turcotte (undisclosed) could also be out against Vegas, prompting the Kings to call up Jared Wright from the minors for additional forward depth. The 23-year-old has impressed early in the season, recording three points (two goals, one assist) in two AHL appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Matt Roy Remains Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:34 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss a second consecutive game against the New York Rangers on Friday. He continues to nurse a lower-body injury sustained last weekend against Tampa Bay. "He's coming along," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. "I don't think it's getting worse. It's coming along slowly, but still day-to-day." Roy's next chance to return is Sunday against Seattle. With Roy on the shelf, Dylan McIlrath made his season debut in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. He logged a team-low 9:01 of ice time and isn't expected to have a larger role on Friday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brad Marchand Officially Out for Six Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:27 PM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (leg) won't be available for six weeks, according to head coach Paul Maurice. Maurice provided a detailed timeline for Marchand's return on Friday after reports that he was set to miss a "few weeks." Marchand hurt his left leg on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. He is expected to return to the ice in approximately three weeks. Injuries on Florida's frontline are set to give Lars Eller a spot on a scoring line for Saturday's clash with Minnesota. Eller has finished each of the last three games with an assist and now has a good opportunity to build on his form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
John Tavares Won't Be Available Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:15 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (personal) won't play Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. His wife, Aryne, gave birth to a baby boy Friday. Tavares missed Friday's practice session as Toronto prepares for the second game of a three-game road trip. It's unclear whether Tavares will rejoin the team for the trip, which ends Tuesday against Utah. Nicholas Paul is set to fill in for Tavares as the second-line center until he's ready to return. Paul has had a decent start to the season, with three points (one goal, two assists) in five games. He has more fantasy appeal as one of William Nylander's partners on the second line. Zack MacEwen is expected to fill the gap in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Josh Morrissey to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 5:08 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Friday night against the Anaheim Ducks. Morrissey sustained an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Colorado. Friday's matchup will be Winnipeg's final game of the week, so there's a chance Morrissey will sit out only one game. With Morrissey sidelined, Dylan Samberg will move to the first defensive pairing on Friday, while Haydn Fleury will fill in for him on the power play. Both players will have additional fantasy value. Morrissey's injury will also allow Tyrel Bauer to re-enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Red Wings Move J.T. Compher to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 10:02 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) was moved to Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 4, ahead of Friday's tilt against Seattle. He will sit out a second straight game due to an undisclosed injury. After that, the Red Wings can activate Compher from Injured Reserve whenever he is ready to return to the lineup. In a corresponding move, the team activated defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker (upper body) from Injured Reserve. With Compher included, the Red Wings currently have three regular forwards missing, creating more playing opportunities for guys like Emmitt Finnie and Michael Rasmussen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Lindgren to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:54 AM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) will be unavailable for 4-6 weeks. He sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against Vegas and has been placed on Injured Reserve. Lindgren's absence will likely give Josh Mahura a chance at regular playing time. Ville Ottavainen is also an option to fill the gap on the blue line, though he plays the opposite side. Either way, the lineup change won't have significant fantasy implications, as Lindgren had been filling a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Victor Olofsson Deemed Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:47 AM ETVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. After scoring four goals in four games to start the season, Olofsson sustained an undisclosed injury in a matchup with Seattle earlier this week. Raphael Lavoie took Olofsson's spot on the third line in Thursday's shootout win over Toronto, making his season debut after recovering from an injury of his own. Lavoie saw less than 10 minutes of ice time and doesn't offer anything to fantasy managers. Meanwhile, Trevor Connelly jumped on Olofsson's spot on the first power-play unit and could build some momentum in the coming weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jesse Granger
William Eklund Suffers Lower-Body Injury Against Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:37 AM ETOttawa Senators winger William Eklund (lower body) was limited to 1:24 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Swedish forward appeared to injure his left leg after a hit from Flyers defenseman Samuel Benoit. Senators head coach Travis Green didn't have an update on Eklund postgame. Eklund has opened the season with two points (one goal, one assist) in four games. Warren Foegele and Michael Amadio are candidates to move up in the lineup if Eklund isn't healthy enough to play in Saturday's matchup with Nashville.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Mavrik Bourque Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNashville Predators forward Mavrik Bourque (upper body) exited early against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Nashville also lost William Trudeau (upper body) during the game, making it a horrible injury night for the team. Bourque has started his career in Nashville with one assist in four games. He'll be expected to improve his production as the season goes on. Bourque's absence from the lineup would elevate Jack Drury's role. Nashville's next game will be on Saturday against Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Nashville Predators
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Exits With Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:18 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) was injured in the final few minutes of Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He exited the game after taking a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn't have an update on Ekman-Larsson after the game, leaving him questionable for Saturday's tilt against Colorado. It's been a slow start to the season for Ekman-Larsson, who is pointless after five games. If Ekman-Larsson can't play this weekend, Nick Blankenburg would get a chance to make his Maple Leafs debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Bo Horvat Suffers Injury Late in Thursday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 9, 2026, 9:11 AM ETNew York Islanders center Bo Horvat is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders captain took a late hit while scoring an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar, who delivered the hit, received a match penalty for his actions. Horvat has been in prolific early-season form and scored twice in Thursday's win. He has found the back of the net in three straight games and is the fourth Islanders player in the past decade to start a season with a four-game point streak. Overall, Horvat has recorded five points (four goals, one assist) in four games. His absence would be a major blow to the Islanders, who have already started the season without Mathew Barzal (knee).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Nick Foligno to Sit Out Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:27 PM ETMinnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno (upper body) will miss at least two games, starting with Thursday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He sustained an upper-body injury earlier this week in a clash with Buffalo. Foligno has scored one goal on four SOG in three games. His absence will give Nico Sturm a chance to make his season debut on Thursday night. Sturm will see only fourth-line minutes, making him irrelevant in fantasy hockey.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brad Marchand Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:19 PM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (leg) will be out for a "few weeks," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The veteran star was injured in his second appearance of the season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. While it's not great that the Panthers must be without Marchand again, it's good news for the team that he is expected back within weeks, not months. According to Reynolds, Marchand could return sometime in November. The Panthers' frontline is also without Aleksander Barkov (lower body), giving more fantasy value to guys like Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tim Reynolds
Linus Ullmark Cleared to Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) will start on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner sustained an undisclosed injury in Monday's win over Boston. Samuel Ersson was in the crease for Tuesday's tilt against Detroit, but Ullmark will return to work against the Flyers. In his first two starts of the season, Ullmark did very little wrong. He holds a 2-0-0 record, a 1.20 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Ullmark a good opportunity to keep winning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com