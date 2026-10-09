Austin Reaves Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Oct 9, 2026, 10:13 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves posted a team-high eight assists in Thursday's 114-110 preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, adding eight points, five rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes. Reaves made his preseason debut after missing two games with an ankle issue, shooting 2-for-7 from the field and 0-for-3 from three, but going 4-for-4 at the line. Luka Doncic handled the scoring with 23 points, while Reaves leaned into a playmaking role. After averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 assists last season, he should remain heavily involved as a scorer and facilitator now that LeBron James is no longer in Los Angeles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Tyrese Maxey Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 10:05 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points in Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from three, with 10 of his points coming in the first quarter. Maxey spent more time working off the ball with LeBron James handling some of the playmaking duties. After averaging 28.3 points and 6.6 assists last season, Maxey may give up some creation responsibilities, but the tradeoff could be more catch-and-shoot looks and easier scoring chances.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
LeBron James Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 9:59 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James recorded 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 41-year-old made his only field-goal attempt and went 8-for-8 at the line, while all five assists came in the first quarter. James averaged 20.9 points and 7.2 assists last season, but Philadelphia has no shortage of scoring alongside Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. Thursday's pass-first showing offered an early look at how James can maintain strong fantasy value even if his shot volume comes down.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Yves Missi Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 9:53 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss to Miami. The 22-year-old shot 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-5 at the line, with all four baskets coming inside the arc. Missi has started both preseason games under coach Jamahl Mosley after averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 19.7 minutes last season. Derik Queen has worked off the bench so far, giving Missi the early edge at center. If that role holds, his rebounding and shot-blocking could make him useful in fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 9:47 AM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, doing all of his scoring inside the arc, but went just 2-for-5 at the line. Through two preseason games, Antetokounmpo has 27 points and 11 assists while shooting 11-for-16 in 32 minutes. After injuries limited him to 36 games last season, the healthy start is encouraging, while his early playmaking suggests Miami plans to keep the ball in his hands often.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anthony Davis Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 9:39 AM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis scored a team-high 16 points in Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. It was Davis' first game action since suffering ligament damage in his left hand on Jan. 8. The 33-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 20 games last season. Deandre Ayton started at center with Alexandre Sarr (foot) sidelined, but Sarr is expected to reclaim a major frontcourt role once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Dylan Harper Sharp in Preseason Opener Against Hawks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 9, 2026, 9:35 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper scored a team-high 16 points in Thursday's 123-116 preseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks, adding four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 19 minutes. The 20-year-old shot 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from three after averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 22.6 minutes as a rookie. Harper also raised his production during San Antonio's playoff run, and Thursday's efficient showing only strengthens his case for a larger role. Even in a crowded backcourt, he should have a chance to push well past last season's modest workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Luka Doncic Set to Suit Up Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 8, 2026, 10:21 PM ETDaniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports that Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic will play in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic sat out Tuesday's preseason contest against Golden State after playing the previous night. The 27-year-old Slovenian posted 21 points in just 16 minutes during his preseason debut Monday. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic is expected to shoulder an even larger offensive workload, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy option heading into the 2026-27 campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Daniel Starkland
Collin Sexton Unavailable on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 8, 2026, 10:09 PM ETPer Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register, Los Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (lower body) will miss Thursday's preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings with a lower-body injury. However, according to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com, head coach JJ Redick isn't overly concerned about Sexton's injury ahead of the regular season. The 27-year-old signed a two-year, $19 million deal with a player option during the offseason after averaging 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Chicago last season. Sexton's fantasy upside could be limited in 2026-27, with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves expected to handle the bulk of the Lakers' offensive responsibilities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Benjamin Royer
Walker Kessler Sidelined on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 8, 2026, 9:48 PM ETThe Orange County Register's Benjamin Royer reports that Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) will miss his third consecutive preseason game Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. According to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com, head coach JJ Redick isn't concerned the injury will become a long-term issue. The 7-foot-2 big man played in only five games in 2025-26 after left shoulder surgery, but he could be on track for a career-best scoring campaign as Luka Doncic's primary rim-runner option this season.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Benjamin Royer
Austin Reaves Available for Thursday's Preseason Matchup With Sacramento
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 8, 2026, 9:24 PM ETAccording to Orange County Register's Benjamin Royer, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings after missing the last two contests. Reaves averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per game over 51 contests last season. The 28-year-old is expected to remain a key contributor to the Lakers' offense alongside Luka Doncic, and increased offensive responsibilities could make him a valuable fantasy asset across several fantasy metrics.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Benjamin Royer
Dillon Brooks Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 10:12 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks scored 24 points in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls. He shot 7-for-9 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 7-for-8 at the line while adding four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points on 17.1 shots per game last season, but Phoenix now has more scoring around him with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Miles Bridges. His shot volume could dip, though an efficient night like this shows he can still score without needing a ton of attempts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Aday Mara Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:48 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara scored 22 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to Milwaukee, adding six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes. With Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) and Chet Holmgren (quadriceps) sidelined, the rookie drew another start and worked well around Oklahoma City's playmakers. Mara is now 15-for-15 from the field through two exhibitions with 15 rebounds and four blocks. The production has been impressive, but Oklahoma City's crowded frontcourt still makes his regular-season minutes difficult to project.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Damian Lillard Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:40 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 15 points in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors, his first game since tearing his left Achilles in April 2025. The 36-year-old shot 5-for-11 from the field and 3-for-8 from three, with all three triples coming in the first quarter. Lillard started alongside Ja Morant and finished with just one assist, but it's too early to read much into that. Sharing playmaking duties with Morant could trim the 7.1 assists Lillard averaged in 2024-25, while his shooting volume still looks intact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Cameron Boozer Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer scored 16 points in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 preseason loss to the Orlando Magic, adding six rebounds and two assists. The No. 3 overall pick shot 4-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 6-for-7 at the line. Boozer has now totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists through his first two exhibitions. Zach Edey (ankle) also returned Wednesday, but Boozer still found plenty of offense next to him. Seven free-throw attempts in limited minutes were another encouraging sign for the rookie's scoring potential.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:15 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome scored 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting in Wednesday's 122-118 preseason loss to the Orlando Magic, adding four assists and one rebound in 19 minutes. Through two exhibitions, the 29-year-old has 29 points and nine assists in 34 minutes. With Ja Morant now in Portland, Jerome has emerged as the early favorite for Memphis' starting point guard job, with Scotty Pippen Jr. his main competition. Jerome averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists in just 22.6 minutes across 15 games last season, so a bigger role gives him plenty of fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
LaMelo Ball Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:08 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball recorded 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason loss to the Indiana Pacers. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. Through two exhibitions with Minnesota, Ball has totaled 25 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and six threes in just 37 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games with Charlotte last season. His early chemistry with Anthony Edwards has been encouraging, especially for Ball's chances of maintaining strong assist production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:02 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) recorded seven points, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason win over Minnesota. It was his first game since tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton shot 3-for-8 and admitted afterward that he was playing too fast, but six assists against one turnover was an encouraging sign. He played only in the first half as Indiana eases him back into game action. Jarace Walker added 10 assists off the bench, giving the Pacers another useful secondary creator.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Adem Bona Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 10:20 PM ETDave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports that Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (foot) is expected to miss the team's next two preseason contests against Brooklyn and Boston. Bona continues to recover from a left foot injury sustained during FIBA play. Last season, the 23-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game. With Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) sidelined indefinitely, Bona could see additional minutes behind center Joel Embiid once healthy.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Anfernee Simons Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 10:03 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons (hamstring) isn't expected to play in the team's next two preseason games due to right hamstring tightness, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. Simons also missed Monday's preseason opener against the Knicks. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will come on Oct. 16 against the Celtics. He averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 55 games last season. Simons could see an uptick in fantasy value if injuries create additional opportunities in Philadelphia's backcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Dominick Barlow Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 9:46 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (back) will miss the next two preseason games. Barlow also missed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Knicks on Monday due to a back issue. Barlow is coming off his best campaign, averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.8 minutes per game across 71 contests last season. He next gets a chance to see preseason action on Oct. 16 against the Celtics.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin