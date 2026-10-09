Baker Mayfield Pushing to Play in Week 6
Oct 9, 2026, 9:39 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) could return in Week 6 after missing the past two games. Mayfield was seen wearing a small brace on his right thumb, and a close-up photo showed minimal swelling or bruising. Reporter James Palmer said Mayfield is pushing to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, though it's too soon to know whether he can grip a football or throw without pain. Mayfield has completed 61 of 96 passes for 615 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. While undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels played well in the 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Mayfield is expected to reclaim the starting role upon his return. Fantasy managers can view Mayfield as a low-end QB2 once he returns to the field, and his return should help wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr. UPDATE: Head coach Todd Bowles said that Mayfield has a smaller splint on his dislocated thumb, and the team will see if he can grip a ball this week. Right now, the plan is to go with Daniels against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.--Nathan Harvey
Source: James Palmer
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Sean Tucker's Role Remains Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 11:32 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker isn't necessarily headed for more touches despite head coach Todd Bowles expressing interest in getting him more involved earlier this week. Asked Friday whether Tucker would see more work, Bowles said the backfield distribution will depend on who has the hot hand and could vary from game to game, according to Pewter Report. Tucker carried five times for 18 yards in Thursday's win over Dallas, including an unsuccessful fourth-and-goal attempt from the 1-yard line. He scored his first touchdown of the season against Green Bay just four days earlier, although he had only three carries in that game. Bucky Irving was the clear standout Thursday, rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts while adding another score through the air. Bowles acknowledged there wasn't much reason to take Irving off the field while he was playing so well. Tucker has just eight carries through five games, making him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups without a more consistent role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Tyrek Hill's Legal Issues Complicate Return to NFL
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 11:20 AM ETFree-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) may have a harder time returning to the NFL than anticipated. ProFootballTalk reports that Hill's ongoing civil trial could complicate his efforts to sign with a team, even after agent Drew Rosenhaus suggested earlier this week that a deal might happen within days. Hill testified Thursday in the case brought by his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, acknowledging that he pushed her into a wall during an argument while denying her broader allegations of physical abuse. The NFL's Personal Conduct Policy investigation remains active, with no discipline announced. Kansas City has reportedly shown interest in bringing Hill back, but there's still no agreement in place. The 32-year-old hasn't played since suffering a serious knee injury in September 2025. He's worth monitoring as a potential stash in deeper fantasy leagues, although his playing status remains uncertain even if he signs with a team.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ProFootballTalk
Adonai Mitchell Sidelined for Third Consecutive Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. It'll be his third straight missed game, although head coach Aaron Glenn offered some encouraging news about his recovery. Glenn confirmed Mitchell hasn't undergone surgery and said he's "progressing faster than we thought," but declined to clarify whether the injury is a sprain or fracture. Mitchell suffered the injury during practice ahead of Week 3 and hasn't played since. He was starting to establish himself as a bigger part of New York's passing attack, catching six of 12 targets for 63 yards against Green Bay in Week 2. The 24-year-old has nine receptions for 123 yards through two appearances this season. Isaiah Williams has been getting more opportunities in Mitchell's absence, including a 58-yard touchdown against Chicago last week. Mitchell remains week-to-week, with his next chance to return coming against New England in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Breece Hall Will Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 10:59 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. It will be his second straight absence after suffering the injury against Detroit in Week 3. Hall had handled 51 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown through three games, adding 10 receptions for 102 yards. Braelon Allen did nearly all the work in his place last Sunday, playing 30 of New York's 32 offensive snaps and taking all 14 rushing attempts for 59 yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards, while Isaiah Davis barely saw the field. Allen should continue handling the majority of the backfield work against Cleveland and is worth starting in fantasy leagues where running back options are thin. The Jets managed only 32 offensive plays against Chicago, though, which shows how quickly things can go sideways for this offense. Hall remains week-to-week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rich Cimini
Omar Cooper Jr. Worth a Look as Week 6 Eligibility Nears
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 10:49 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is still on injured reserve, but the rookie is getting closer to being eligible to return. Cooper sprained his ankle in Week 1 against Tennessee and was placed on IR on Sept. 19, keeping him out through Sunday's game against Cleveland. Week 6 at New England is the earliest he can play, although the Jets haven't announced a timetable. The first-round pick played only five offensive snaps in his debut but turned his lone target into a 30-yard catch-and-run. New York's receiving situation has changed somewhat during his absence. Adonai Mitchell (finger) has missed two straight games and hasn't practiced this week, while Isaiah Williams has taken on more work. Tim Patrick has also returned to practice after opening the season on injured reserve. Cooper was selected 30th overall and should eventually get an opportunity to compete for meaningful snaps, but his role upon returning remains uncertain. He's worth considering as an IR stash in deeper fantasy leagues, particularly for managers who can afford to wait.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Dylan Sampson's Receiving Upside Makes Him Worth an IR Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is approaching his earliest possible return from injured reserve, making him worth a look for fantasy managers with an open IR spot. Sampson injured his knee on a kickoff return in Week 1 and was placed on IR on Sept. 15, leaving Week 6 against Baltimore as the earliest he can play again. Cleveland has not announced a return timetable, but the potential receiving role makes him interesting. Sampson caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, and the Browns have sent 25.2% of their targets to running backs through four weeks, the third-highest rate in the league. Quinshon Judkins remains the lead back, with Raheim Sanders handling much of the complementary work during Sampson's absence. There is no guarantee Sampson immediately takes those opportunities back, especially after missing several weeks. Still, his receiving ability gives him some appeal in PPR leagues, and managers who can afford to wait should consider stashing him before Cleveland gets closer to activating him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa Emerging as a Big-Play Option for Lions
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 10:25 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has started making a bigger impact after a quiet first two weeks. He caught four of eight targets for 95 yards against Carolina, including a 57-yard gain, one week after a three-catch, 66-yard performance against the Jets. Those two games account for 161 of his 187 receiving yards this season. The playing time is worth watching, too. TeSlaa logged 58 snaps Sunday, an 82% share after playing 48% in Week 3. Detroit was using more three-receiver sets while trailing, though, so there is no guarantee he stays on the field that much every week. He also still has Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta competing for targets. TeSlaa has only nine catches overall, but he is averaging 20.8 yards per reception and just drew a season-high eight targets. His recent production has made him more interesting in deeper fantasy leagues, even if the weekly volume is not quite there yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Davis Mills' Contract Restructured by Texans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 9, 2026, 10:15 AM ETThe Houston Texans have restructured quarterback Davis Mills' contract to create $2.707 million in salary-cap space, according to Aaron Wilson. Houston converted $3.721 million of his salary into a signing bonus, lowering his 2026 cap hit from $8.134 million to $5.427 million. The agreement also adds void years from 2027 through 2030 for accounting purposes, but Mills is still scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. His new base salary of $1.2 million is fully guaranteed. The 27-year-old remains C.J. Stroud's backup and hasn't attempted a pass through Houston's first four games. Mills made three starts last season while appearing in six contests overall, finishing with 915 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The restructure doesn't change his role or immediate fantasy outlook.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Tre Tucker's Fantasy Value Fading with Teammate Healthy
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:58 AM ETWith the return of star tight end Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker has seen his targets decline over the past two weeks. After a hot start, in which he had 146 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks, he's struggled to produce, totaling just 87 yards on eight receptions. Bowers returned in Week 3 after a knee procedure that cost him two games. With the Raiders using Bowers as a wide receiver over the past two weeks, Tucker is playing just 59% of snaps and running 72% of routes when Bowers is healthy. With Bowers dominating the target share, Tucker is the second- or third-best option in the passing game alongside tight end Michael Mayer. Fantasy managers should not trust Tucker as a starting option moving forward and could be a few more dud performances away from being droppable in leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum Losing Ground in Rams' Backfield
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:49 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum has struggled to produce in back-to-back weeks, and his limited usage significantly limits his fantasy value. After an efficient start in Weeks 1 and 2, when Corum had 23 touches for 146 yards, he's totaled just 36 scrimmage yards on 14 touches over the past two weeks. Starting running back Kyren Williams has been fantastic as both a runner and a receiver in Weeks 3 and 4 and appears to have a firm grasp of the Rams' backfield. In that span, Williams has played 75% of snaps, while Corum has played just 23%. While the Rams will continue to use the third-year back, Williams' role in the passing game and the red zone will limit Corum's fantasy value moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Patrick Surtain II Could Avoid the Injured Reserve
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:30 AM ETDenver Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II (ankle) might avoid the injured reserve list after an ankle sprain in the 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Surtain suffered a non-contact ankle injury that cost him most of the second half in Week 4 and appeared likely to head to the IR, which would cost him at least four games. However, head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Surtain and wide receiver Pat Bryant to be placed on the list. The star corner has allowed 107 receiving yards on nine receptions while in coverage, well below his previous coverage stats. While he's expected to miss multiple weeks, Surtain could return before Week 9 and should be a tough test for any wide receiver moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zac Stevens - DNVR
Pat Bryant Could Avoid the Injured Reserve
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:20 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (ankle) may avoid the injured reserve after the ankle injury he sustained in the 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Bryant had his ankle trapped beneath him and was carted off the field, prompting reports that he would be placed on the IR. However, both Bryant and star cornerback Pat Surtain might avoid the list despite reports that they would miss the next four weeks. To start his second season, Bryant has hauled in nine of 12 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, while adding 16 rushing yards on one carry. While he's expected to miss multiple weeks, if Bryant stays off the injured reserve, that would be good news for his fantasy outlook this season, though he should only be rostered in deeper leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Zac Stevens - DNVR
Lamar Jackson Not Looking Great for Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:13 AM ETBaltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is not looking great for the Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson suffered an ankle sprain late in the first half of Week 4's win over the Tennessee Titans and couldn't return. He hasn't practiced on Wednesday or Thursday, and Rapoport says, "It's not looking great for his status for Sunday night." In four games this season, Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception, and has added 144 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Friday's practice will be key to determining Jackson's status against Atlanta, but if he is unable to play in Week 5, Tyler Huntley will take over as the starter.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
CeeDee Lamb Suffers Quad Bruise on Thursday Night
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 9, 2026, 9:07 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (quad) suffered a quad bruise in the 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lamb was listed as questionable to return in the fourth quarter and made several attempts to reenter the game but couldn't produce late. After a hot start to his 2026 season, the star receiver caught only two of five targets for nine yards on Thursday night, marking the fourth-worst game of his NFL career. While the injury cost him playing time in Week 4, it was only a bruise, not a strain, which is good news for his outlook, especially with a few extra days before they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. If his injury is worse than expected, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy should see a bigger role, though it seems unlikely Lamb will miss time.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Kyren Williams Boasting Workhorse Volume
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 9, 2026, 1:24 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has separated himself from teammate Blake Corum over the past few weeks, potentially cementing his role as the team's workhorse. In the first two games, Williams and Corum split rushing attempts 23-22, while the former was the primary receiving option. Flip ahead to the previous two weeks, and Williams handily led the attack with 31 carries to 11. Additionally, the 26-year-old has handled a massive receiving workload over that span (16/137[20 targets]). While you can't expect that kind of monster line weekly, the Rams' offense has a consolidated target tree and boasts the ninth-highest throw rate (61.96%). If the receiving usage sticks, Williams could take his game to a whole new level.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
RJ Harvey Flaunting Receiving Upside
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 9, 2026, 1:10 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey has been central to the offense's passing attack, leading the team with 20 receptions. The second-year pro has capitalized on quarterback Bo Nix's willingness to throw it underneath, hauling in at least four receptions in each of his appearances. Harvey has been excellent; only he and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (16) have hit double digits in catches, and he could remain frequently utilized if wideout Pat Bryant (ankle) misses Sunday's divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Some of the offensive flow may change with head coach Sean Payton slated for playcalling duties, but Harvey is trending positively despite limited production on the ground. Encouragingly, he's outpaced backfield mate J.K. Dobbins in snaps twice in three games.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tucker Kraft Poised for Second-Half Surge?
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 9, 2026, 12:55 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has shown well thus far in 2026 despite working back from a significant injury. Kraft tore his right ACL during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to the Panthers in 2025, but it hasn't slowed him much. The South Dakota native has eclipsed 90% of the team's snaps twice in four appearances and drew at least six targets in all but one. It isn't all roses for Kraft, as wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are legitimate earners in the offense. However, the 25-year-old should only get more effective as the season wanes. Kraft was a force before the knee injury derailed his 2025 campaign, and he could be rounding into form just in time for a series of softer matchups.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
DK Metcalf in Command of Steelers' WR Corps
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 9, 2026, 12:38 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is emerging as the team's undisputed WR1 in the early portion of 2026. Metcalf's first season with Pittsburgh was fine, although there was definitely meat left on the bone. Fast forward to this year, and the situation is already vastly superior. For starters, the eighth-year pro is at 33 targets through four weeks, putting him on pace for 140 over 17 games. That's nearly a 50% increase from his 99 in 2025. Furthermore, Metcalf is the clear leader in Pittsburgh's WR corps, easily outpacing the team's second-leading target-getter, Roman Wilson (24). There will always be some boom-bust in the former Ole' Miss product's game, but his role is valuable, and he's being targeted like a true alpha for the time being. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to have his trust. The spike weeks will come.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Deebo Samuel Sr. Finding His Groove Back in San Fran
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 9, 2026, 12:20 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. has wasted no time reacquainting himself with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system in 2026, as evidenced by strong early-season production. The 30-year-old is already up to three touchdowns in San Francisco's first four games, half of his total from a 2025 stint with the Commanders. There may be some inconsistency, since Samuel currently ranks fourth in targets and receptions behind fellow wideout Mike Evans (ribs), tight end George Kittle, and running back Christian McCaffrey. Still, he's involved in the rushing game and is tied with Kittle for the team lead among pass catchers with five red-zone opportunities. Samuel is slated for an imposing Seattle defense in Week 5, though he could get some extra work with Evans banged up a bit.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Ryan Flournoy Could See Fantasy Value Rise After Teammate's Injury
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 9, 2026, 12:18 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught three of his four targets for 90 receiving yards in his team's upset loss in Week 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb (quad) aggravated a quad injury he was dealing with early in the week before the game, and if he's not able to return to action for Week 6, Flournoy would immediately have value as a fantasy football WR3/flex with upside. Additionally, Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson failed to haul in a deep pass late in the fourth quarter on Thursday Night Football, which resulted in a ricochet that was intercepted by a Tampa Bay defender. This gaffe led to a game-sealing first down by the Bucs. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could become more reluctant to throw the ball Ferguson's way, and would naturally look to Flournoy to step up and absorb more targets. With two important factors pointing to a potential increase in Flournoy's involvement in the passing game, his fantasy value is on the rise ahead of a Week 6 showdown with the struggling Green Bay Packers.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN