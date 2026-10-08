Evan Bouchard Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Oct 8, 2026, 10:49 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard showed no signs of slowing down in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, recording two goals and one assist. After giving up a pair of power-play goals in the first period, the Oilers turned the game on its head with five second-period goals. So far, Bouchard has failed to score only once, making him the second defenseman in league history to reach six goals after the first four games of the season. He has added five assists, ranking second in the league with 11 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Tom Wilson Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:58 AM ETWashington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson played the starring role in Wednesday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, finishing with three points. He scored Washington's second goal in the first period and added two assists in the second. As usual, Wilson also didn't shy away from physical play and recorded two hits. The 32-year-old power forward has hit the ground running in 2026-27. After four outings, he boasts four points (one goal, three assists), four SOG, and eight hits. Wilson has established good chemistry on the top line with Alex Tuch and Pierre-Luc Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leon Draisaitl Records Four-Assist Period
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:41 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished Wednesday's 5-2 road win over the Anaheim Ducks with four assists. The German superstar registered all the assists in the second period, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to record a four-assist period. Draisaitl hasn't grabbed many headlines this season, but he's still off to an eye-popping start. In four outings, Draisaitl has tallied three goals and six assists. With nine points, he sits fourth on the NHL's scoring charts. He'll finish this week's action on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, who have allowed 4.00 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Joel Kiviranta Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:36 AM ETDallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will spend at least the next two games on the shelf. He sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 5-0 win over San Jose. "Kivi's going to be out here for, we're hoping only a week here," Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. "He blocked a shot, so we'll know more today, but he's not going to go on the trip. He's not going to play both games, but we are hoping it's a week." Kiviranta was among Dallas' goal-scorers on Monday night, but he usually doesn't make a significant impact on offense. The Stars are expected to use Colin Blackwell as Kiviranta's replacement on the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Samuel Montembeault Hurt in Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (undisclosed) left Wednesday's practice early. He appeared to have injured his right leg or groin area. Montreal called up Jacob Fowler from the AHL, suggesting Montembeault could be unavailable on Thursday night against Nashville. The 29-year-old was expected to make his first start of the season on Thursday. Montreal is now likely to go with Jakub Dobes for a fourth consecutive game, though Fowler also has some NHL experience -- he made his first 17 career appearances in the big league last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Josh Morrissey Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:23 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (upper body) missed most of Wednesday's impressive 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He sustained an upper-body injury in the final moments of first period when he missed a check and hit the glass. Morrissey clutched his right hand in pain when he left the ice. Winnipeg's No. 1 defenseman has started the new campaign in fine form, recording three assists, 12 SOG, and 20 blocks in four games. With Morrissey out, Dylan Samberg stepped up for the Jets, leading all skaters in ice time and assisting on two goals. He could be in line for a prominent role in several more games if Morrissey misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ETThe Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney. Hallander has struggled to make an impact in the NHL but opened the 2026-27 season with his first career three-point game. However, he averaged only 10:17 of ice time and clearly wasn't part of Pittsburgh's long-term plans. In Edmonton, Hallander could receive a larger role, which would boost his fantasy stock. With the deal, the Penguins are adding defensive depth. Stastney has landed on his third team in four years, and it's unclear whether he will have a regular role in Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Drew Helleson Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:47 PM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) could be available during the team's upcoming road trip, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He will miss a third consecutive game on Wednesday against Edmonton. After that matchup, the Ducks will take a short two-game road trip, and head coach Joel Quenneville believes Helleson could be available for the second game on Sunday against Calgary. Until then, Noah Warren will likely continue playing. In his first two career appearances, Warren has recorded one assist, two SOG, and three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Jason Dickinson Cleared for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) has been officially cleared for Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. He has missed the first few games of the season due to a nagging foot issue. Dickinson will enter the lineup as the second-line center, linking up with Kasperi Kapanen and Trent Frederic. Offensively, Dickinson will have a larger role as usual, and he is also expected to make a big difference on the defensive end as a member of the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Zachary L'Heureux Available for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:33 PM ETColorado Avalanche left wing Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. L'Heureux sat out the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury. On Wednesday night, he will join Nicholas Roy and Parker Kelly on the fourth line. L'Heureux is unlikely to play a major role in the contest. In 2025-26, he registered five points (four goals, one assist), 32 SOG, and 64 hits in 25 games with the Nashville Predators. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Alexander Romanov Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and will likely miss the rest of the season. He has been officially ruled out for 6-8 months. Romanov injured his right knee in Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers. Unfortunately, this is Romanov's second major injury in as many years. Last season, he skated in just 15 games due to a shoulder injury. Romanov has worked on the second defensive pairing and the second penalty-killing unit. Scott Mayfield or Matt Kessel are the options to replace him in the league, but they are irrelevant in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Matt Roy Unavailable Against Penguins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss Wednesday's tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He sustained a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and hasn't practiced since. Roy remains day-to-day. His first opportunity to return will be on Friday against the New York Rangers. Dylan McIlrath will take Roy's spot in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value. Timothy Liljegren will move to the first defensive pairing, though he isn't a great fantasy option either due to his lack of power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bryan Rust Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:08 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve and appears ready to make his season debut in Wednesday's matchup against Washington. Officially, he is a game-time decision. Rust will take Andrei Kuzmenko's (personal) spot on the roster. The Russian forward has been granted non-roster status following his father's death. Even with Rust on the shelf, the Penguins have scored 15 goals in their first three games of the season. Joining a hot offense could help Rust find his form quickly after his injury. He will start on the third line Wednesday night and skate with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Lindgren Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:59 AM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) logged only 3:57 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained an upper-body injury early in the game. Initially, Lindgren remained on the bench, but the team ruled him out for the rest of the game before the second period. Lindgren is pointless through four games this season but has averaged a block per game while posting a plus-three rating. His injury-related absence would give Josh Mahura or Ville Ottavainen a chance to play when the Kraken return to action on Friday against Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
Alexander Romanov Hurt in Battle of New York
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:49 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers and remains under evaluation, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Romanov left the game in the third period, logging 13:20 of ice time. The Russian blue-liner missed all but 15 games last season due to injury, so this is a concerning situation for the Islanders. Romanov is a tough defender and has recorded seven blocks and five hits in three games this season. The Islanders have Scott Mayfield and Matt Kessel as extra defensemen. One of them will jump into action on Thursday against Chicago if Romanov isn't ready to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stefen Rosner
Teuvo Teravainen to Miss Thursday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:41 AM ETChicago Blackhawks winger Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed) won't suit up for Thursday's matchup against the New York Islanders, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Teravainen sustained an undisclosed injury in Tuesday's win over St. Louis. According to Pope, the Finnish forward appeared to have been dealing with a knee injury, which isn't a good sign for the Blackhawks. Teravainen has contributed two assists in three appearances this season. Chicago is already without Connor Bedard (shoulder) and Andrew Mangiapane (lower body) up front, so several offensive players have taken on larger roles. Among Blackhawks forwards, Roman Kantserov had the second-most ice time on Tuesday, behind Patrick Kane, while Anton Frondell stood out with a goal and an assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
Victor Olofsson Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:33 AM ETVegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken, but he was forced to leave the game in the third period with an upper-body injury. The Swedish forward exited the action after a blindside hit from Kraken forward Ben Meyers, who was assessed a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct. So far this season, Olofsson has been among Vegas' best players, scoring a team-high four goals and adding one assist in four games. Olofsson holds a middle-six role and has a spot on the second power-play unit, so the Golden Knights will be without an important piece if he misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Mikhail Sergachev Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 AM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a night of mixed emotions on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. With three assists, he played a key role in a 5-3 victory, but Sergachev didn't finish the game after taking a puck to the head. He was hit by a clearing attempt from teammate MacKenzie Weegar near the end of the second period and didn't come out for the third. Sergachev recorded his ninth three-point game with Utah, the fifth most among all defensemen since the 2024-25 season. He has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in four games this season, making Sergachev's availability vital for the Mammoth. If he's forced to spend time on the sidelines, Dmitri Simashev is expected to have a larger role, while Nick DeSimone is likely to be his replacement in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Brad Marchand Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:14 AM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand suffered an apparent knee injury in Tuesday's win over the L.A. Kings, George Richard of Florida Hockey Now reports. Playing in his second game of the season, Marchand was injured in the third period. He didn't put any weight on his left leg when he exited the ice. Florida has just lost Aleksander Barkov (lower body) for several weeks and might be without another key forward for a significant period. Sandis Vilmanis could have a larger role with Marchand out of the lineup, though he isn't an attractive fantasy piece.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:05 AM ETThe Philadelphia Flyers signed left wing Michael Bunting to a one-year, $1.2 million contract on Tuesday. The 31-year-old was left unsigned for a long time after a disappointing stint with the Dallas Stars. Bunting contributed only one goal and one assist in 13 regular-season outings with the Stars last term. He was a regular healthy scratch in the playoffs, playing in only one game. Bunting started last season with the Nashville Predators, earning 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 61 contests. The Flyers will be happy with his signing if Bunting can match that level of production in Philadelphia.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
Marco Kasper Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 6, 2026, 5:28 PM ETDetroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper (upper body) was labeled week-to-week on Tuesday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. Kasper missed Sunday's loss to Winnipeg and was placed on Injured Reserve Tuesday morning. Mason Appleton (undisclosed) is also week-to-week, while J.T. Compher will miss Tuesday's clash against Ottawa. The injury bug has hit the Red Wings' forwards hard early in the season. At least the team is expected to have Dylan Larkin (upper body) available for the first time in 2026-27. The star forward could take on a heavy workload right away, given the injuries Detroit has suffered.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James