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Ryan Lindgren to Miss 4-6 Weeks

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Oct 9, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) will be unavailable for 4-6 weeks. He sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday against Vegas and has been placed on Injured Reserve. Lindgren's absence will likely give Josh Mahura a chance at regular playing time. Ville Ottavainen is also an option to fill the gap on the blue line, though he plays the opposite side. Either way, the lineup change won't have significant fantasy implications, as Lindgren had been filling a third-pairing role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights winger Victor Olofsson (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. After scoring four goals in four games to start the season, Olofsson sustained an undisclosed injury in a matchup with Seattle earlier this week. Raphael Lavoie took Olofsson's spot on the third line in Thursday's shootout win over Toronto, making his season debut after recovering from an injury of his own. Lavoie saw less than 10 minutes of ice time and doesn't offer anything to fantasy managers. Meanwhile, Trevor Connelly jumped on Olofsson's spot on the first power-play unit and could build some momentum in the coming weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jesse Granger
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:37 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger William Eklund (lower body) was limited to 1:24 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Swedish forward appeared to injure his left leg after a hit from Flyers defenseman Samuel Benoit. Senators head coach Travis Green didn't have an update on Eklund postgame. Eklund has opened the season with two points (one goal, one assist) in four games. Warren Foegele and Michael Amadio are candidates to move up in the lineup if Eklund isn't healthy enough to play in Saturday's matchup with Nashville.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

Nashville Predators forward Mavrik Bourque (upper body) exited early against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Nashville also lost William Trudeau (upper body) during the game, making it a horrible injury night for the team. Bourque has started his career in Nashville with one assist in four games. He'll be expected to improve his production as the season goes on. Bourque's absence from the lineup would elevate Jack Drury's role. Nashville's next game will be on Saturday against Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Nashville Predators
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (undisclosed) was injured in the final few minutes of Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He exited the game after taking a hit from Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn't have an update on Ekman-Larsson after the game, leaving him questionable for Saturday's tilt against Colorado. It's been a slow start to the season for Ekman-Larsson, who is pointless after five games. If Ekman-Larsson can't play this weekend, Nick Blankenburg would get a chance to make his Maple Leafs debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 9, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders captain took a late hit while scoring an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar, who delivered the hit, received a match penalty for his actions. Horvat has been in prolific early-season form and scored twice in Thursday's win. He has found the back of the net in three straight games and is the fourth Islanders player in the past decade to start a season with a four-game point streak. Overall, Horvat has recorded five points (four goals, one assist) in four games. His absence would be a major blow to the Islanders, who have already started the season without Mathew Barzal (knee).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
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Oct 8, 2026, 5:27 PM ET

Minnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno (upper body) will miss at least two games, starting with Thursday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He sustained an upper-body injury earlier this week in a clash with Buffalo. Foligno has scored one goal on four SOG in three games. His absence will give Nico Sturm a chance to make his season debut on Thursday night. Sturm will see only fourth-line minutes, making him irrelevant in fantasy hockey.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 5:19 PM ET

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (leg) will be out for a "few weeks," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The veteran star was injured in his second appearance of the season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. While it's not great that the Panthers must be without Marchand again, it's good news for the team that he is expected back within weeks, not months. According to Reynolds, Marchand could return sometime in November. The Panthers' frontline is also without Aleksander Barkov (lower body), giving more fantasy value to guys like Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tim Reynolds
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Oct 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) will start on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner sustained an undisclosed injury in Monday's win over Boston. Samuel Ersson was in the crease for Tuesday's tilt against Detroit, but Ullmark will return to work against the Flyers. In his first two starts of the season, Ullmark did very little wrong. He holds a 2-0-0 record, a 1.20 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Ullmark a good opportunity to keep winning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 4:59 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) will miss a third consecutive game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Senators lost Sanderson to a lower-body injury in their season opener against Toronto. The team won't want to rush him back, leaving Sanderson questionable for Saturday's matchup with Nashville. With Sanderson out, Cameron Crotty will remain in the lineup on Thursday. The trio of Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, and Carter Yakemchuk will lead the blue line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 4:51 PM ET

Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) will play on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. His status for the game was initially uncertain after Sergachev took a puck to the head in Tuesday's win over New Jersey and didn't finish the game. The Russian rearguard has been in impressive form early in the season, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 12 SOG, six blocks, and three hits in four games. Only Edmonton's Evan Bouchard (11) has scored more points among defensemen. Sergachev has already posted two multi-point games--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 4:45 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) took a significant step on his road to returning to action on Thursday, shedding the yellow non-contact jersey at practice. "It's probably the biggest step I've had so far, getting out of that, being able to take contact now," Jarvis said. "Now it's just a matter of getting comfortable, making sure it's ready to go." After winning the 2026 Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes, Jarvis underwent surgery in the summer. It looks like he could be ready for his season debut in a couple of weeks. Jarvis' return will push William Carrier down the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 8, 2026, 4:38 PM ET

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Blues. On Monday night, Celebrini was a late scratch against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, but he could be available to return after missing only one game. Before exiting the lineup, Celebrini racked up five assists in two games. The Sharks were shut out without Celebrini on Monday. His return would be a major boost for the team. In Celebrini's absence, Ty Dellandrea made his season debut against Dallas and will likely be scratched if the Sharks captain is cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:58 AM ET

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson played the starring role in Wednesday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, finishing with three points. He scored Washington's second goal in the first period and added two assists in the second. As usual, Wilson also didn't shy away from physical play and recorded two hits. The 32-year-old power forward has hit the ground running in 2026-27. After four outings, he boasts four points (one goal, three assists), four SOG, and eight hits. Wilson has established good chemistry on the top line with Alex Tuch and Pierre-Luc Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:49 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard showed no signs of slowing down in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, recording two goals and one assist. After giving up a pair of power-play goals in the first period, the Oilers turned the game on its head with five second-period goals. So far, Bouchard has failed to score only once, making him the second defenseman in league history to reach six goals after the first four games of the season. He has added five assists, ranking second in the league with 11 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:41 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished Wednesday's 5-2 road win over the Anaheim Ducks with four assists. The German superstar registered all the assists in the second period, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to record a four-assist period. Draisaitl hasn't grabbed many headlines this season, but he's still off to an eye-popping start. In four outings, Draisaitl has tallied three goals and six assists. With nine points, he sits fourth on the NHL's scoring charts. He'll finish this week's action on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, who have allowed 4.00 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Dallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will spend at least the next two games on the shelf. He sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 5-0 win over San Jose. "Kivi's going to be out here for, we're hoping only a week here," Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. "He blocked a shot, so we'll know more today, but he's not going to go on the trip. He's not going to play both games, but we are hoping it's a week." Kiviranta was among Dallas' goal-scorers on Monday night, but he usually doesn't make a significant impact on offense. The Stars are expected to use Colin Blackwell as Kiviranta's replacement on the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:28 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (undisclosed) left Wednesday's practice early. He appeared to have injured his right leg or groin area. Montreal called up Jacob Fowler from the AHL, suggesting Montembeault could be unavailable on Thursday night against Nashville. The 29-year-old was expected to make his first start of the season on Thursday. Montreal is now likely to go with Jakub Dobes for a fourth consecutive game, though Fowler also has some NHL experience -- he made his first 17 career appearances in the big league last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 8, 2026, 10:23 AM ET

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (upper body) missed most of Wednesday's impressive 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He sustained an upper-body injury in the final moments of first period when he missed a check and hit the glass. Morrissey clutched his right hand in pain when he left the ice. Winnipeg's No. 1 defenseman has started the new campaign in fine form, recording three assists, 12 SOG, and 20 blocks in four games. With Morrissey out, Dylan Samberg stepped up for the Jets, leading all skaters in ice time and assisting on two goals. He could be in line for a prominent role in several more games if Morrissey misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

The Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney. Hallander has struggled to make an impact in the NHL but opened the 2026-27 season with his first career three-point game. However, he averaged only 10:17 of ice time and clearly wasn't part of Pittsburgh's long-term plans. In Edmonton, Hallander could receive a larger role, which would boost his fantasy stock. With the deal, the Penguins are adding defensive depth. Stastney has landed on his third team in four years, and it's unclear whether he will have a regular role in Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 7, 2026, 5:47 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) could be available during the team's upcoming road trip, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He will miss a third consecutive game on Wednesday against Edmonton. After that matchup, the Ducks will take a short two-game road trip, and head coach Joel Quenneville believes Helleson could be available for the second game on Sunday against Calgary. Until then, Noah Warren will likely continue playing. In his first two career appearances, Warren has recorded one assist, two SOG, and three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Limited in Practice on Thursday with Foot Injury
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Notches Three Points Against Penguins
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Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
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Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
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Hurt in Practice
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Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
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Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
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Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
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Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
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Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
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Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

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Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
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Leaving LIV Golf
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Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
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Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
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Plays in Japan for the First Time
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Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
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Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
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Likely to Avoid Surgery
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Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
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