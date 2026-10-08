Tom Wilson Notches Three Points Against Penguins

Oct 7, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Utah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had a night of mixed emotions on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. With three assists, he played a key role in a 5-3 victory, but Sergachev didn't finish the game after taking a puck to the head. He was hit by a clearing attempt from teammate MacKenzie Weegar near the end of the second period and didn't come out for the third. Sergachev recorded his ninth three-point game with Utah, the fifth most among all defensemen since the 2024-25 season. He has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in four games this season, making Sergachev's availability vital for the Mammoth. If he's forced to spend time on the sidelines, Dmitri Simashev is expected to have a larger role, while Nick DeSimone is likely to be his replacement in the lineup.