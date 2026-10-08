Cameron Boozer Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Oct 8, 2026, 9:26 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer scored 16 points in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 preseason loss to the Orlando Magic, adding six rebounds and two assists. The No. 3 overall pick shot 4-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 6-for-7 at the line. Boozer has now totaled 27 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists through his first two exhibitions. Zach Edey (ankle) also returned Wednesday, but Boozer still found plenty of offense next to him. Seven free-throw attempts in limited minutes were another encouraging sign for the rookie's scoring potential.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Dillon Brooks Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 10:12 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks scored 24 points in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls. He shot 7-for-9 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 7-for-8 at the line while adding four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points on 17.1 shots per game last season, but Phoenix now has more scoring around him with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Miles Bridges. His shot volume could dip, though an efficient night like this shows he can still score without needing a ton of attempts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Aday Mara Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:48 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara scored 22 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to Milwaukee, adding six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 25 minutes. With Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) and Chet Holmgren (quadriceps) sidelined, the rookie drew another start and worked well around Oklahoma City's playmakers. Mara is now 15-for-15 from the field through two exhibitions with 15 rebounds and four blocks. The production has been impressive, but Oklahoma City's crowded frontcourt still makes his regular-season minutes difficult to project.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Damian Lillard Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:40 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 15 points in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 preseason win over the Golden State Warriors, his first game since tearing his left Achilles in April 2025. The 36-year-old shot 5-for-11 from the field and 3-for-8 from three, with all three triples coming in the first quarter. Lillard started alongside Ja Morant and finished with just one assist, but it's too early to read much into that. Sharing playmaking duties with Morant could trim the 7.1 assists Lillard averaged in 2024-25, while his shooting volume still looks intact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ty Jerome Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:15 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome scored 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting in Wednesday's 122-118 preseason loss to the Orlando Magic, adding four assists and one rebound in 19 minutes. Through two exhibitions, the 29-year-old has 29 points and nine assists in 34 minutes. With Ja Morant now in Portland, Jerome has emerged as the early favorite for Memphis' starting point guard job, with Scotty Pippen Jr. his main competition. Jerome averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists in just 22.6 minutes across 15 games last season, so a bigger role gives him plenty of fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
LaMelo Ball Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:08 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball recorded 14 points, seven assists, and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason loss to the Indiana Pacers. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-6 from three. Through two exhibitions with Minnesota, Ball has totaled 25 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and six threes in just 37 minutes. The 25-year-old averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists across 72 games with Charlotte last season. His early chemistry with Anthony Edwards has been encouraging, especially for Ball's chances of maintaining strong assist production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 8, 2026, 9:02 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) recorded seven points, six assists, two blocks, and one steal in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 123-112 preseason win over Minnesota. It was his first game since tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton shot 3-for-8 and admitted afterward that he was playing too fast, but six assists against one turnover was an encouraging sign. He played only in the first half as Indiana eases him back into game action. Jarace Walker added 10 assists off the bench, giving the Pacers another useful secondary creator.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Adem Bona Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 10:20 PM ETDave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports that Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (foot) is expected to miss the team's next two preseason contests against Brooklyn and Boston. Bona continues to recover from a left foot injury sustained during FIBA play. Last season, the 23-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game. With Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) sidelined indefinitely, Bona could see additional minutes behind center Joel Embiid once healthy.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Anfernee Simons Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 10:03 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons (hamstring) isn't expected to play in the team's next two preseason games due to right hamstring tightness, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com. Simons also missed Monday's preseason opener against the Knicks. The 27-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will come on Oct. 16 against the Celtics. He averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 55 games last season. Simons could see an uptick in fantasy value if injuries create additional opportunities in Philadelphia's backcourt.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Dominick Barlow Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 9:46 PM ETAccording to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (back) will miss the next two preseason games. Barlow also missed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Knicks on Monday due to a back issue. Barlow is coming off his best campaign, averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.8 minutes per game across 71 contests last season. He next gets a chance to see preseason action on Oct. 16 against the Celtics.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Dave McMenamin
Jalen Duren Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 9:26 PM ETHunter Patterson of The Athletic reports that Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is expected to suit up at some point this preseason. The 22-year-old big man recently agreed to a five-year, $200 million fully guaranteed contract to return to the Motor City, ending a prolonged restricted free agency standoff. Duren came into his own in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting in 70 starts. With Isaiah Stewart dealt to Memphis in June, Duren should face little competition for center minutes, as John Collins projects as the main frontcourt alternative. His next chance to take the floor is on Saturday against the Wizards.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Hunter Patterson
Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 7, 2026, 9:13 PM ETAccording to Chris Haynes of NBA TV, Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) will miss at least four weeks after suffering a partial plantar plate tear in the second toe of his right foot. The 32-year-old big man was projected to open the season as Utah's starting center but will now miss the start of the regular season. In his absence, Jaren Jackson Jr. could see additional minutes at center, while Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes may also take on expanded frontcourt roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Chris Haynes
Naz Reid Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:58 AM ETCharlotte Hornets forward/center Naz Reid recorded 13 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 3-for-9 from the field, 1-for-5 from three, and 6-for-7 at the line. Head coach Charles Lee highlighted Reid's versatility and ability to create out of mismatches after the game. Reid averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 26.1 minutes with Minnesota last season, mostly in a reserve role. If he sticks in the starting lineup in Charlotte, the extra minutes should give him more chances to score and rebound.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Day'Ron Sharpe Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:47 AM ETBrooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe recorded eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets. He shot 4-for-9 from the field in his first game back after season-ending surgery on his left thumb. With Nicolas Claxton now in Chicago, Sharpe enters the season as Brooklyn's starting center after averaging career highs of 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 18.7 minutes last year. A larger workload gives the 24-year-old a chance to become a useful source of rebounds while his passing adds some upside at the position.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Darryn Peterson Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:39 AM ETUtah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson bounced back with 23 points in Tuesday's 117-106 preseason loss to the Denver Nuggets, adding three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes. The No. 2 overall pick shot 10-for-18 from the field but just 1-for-6 from three, doing most of his damage inside the arc. Peterson had managed only three points on 1-for-5 shooting in Sunday's opener. He has started both preseason games alongside Keyonte George, and Tuesday's 18 shot attempts offered an encouraging look at his scoring upside. The outside shot remains a work in progress, but Peterson should have enough opportunity to carry immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Aday Mara Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:31 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara recorded 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 preseason loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The No. 12 overall pick was perfect from the floor, hitting all five of his shots while going 2-for-2 at the line. Mara flashed the rim protection and passing that made him a lottery pick out of Michigan, but regular minutes could be tough to find in Oklahoma City's crowded frontcourt. Another strong preseason outing could help Mara earn a few more minutes, but his shot-blocking remains the clearest reason to keep an eye on him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Grayson Allen Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:24 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen scored 13 points in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 124-90 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He shot 4-for-6 from the field, including a perfect 3-for-3 from deep, while adding one rebound and one assist. Allen, acquired from Phoenix this offseason, averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.1 threes in 28.8 minutes across 51 games last season. Once Coby White (calf) and Kon Knueppel (hamstring) are back, Allen may have to compete for touches, but his shooting should still keep him in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Trey Murphy III Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:15 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III recorded 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 116-110 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He shot 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-6 from three in his first action since a right ankle sprain cut short last season. Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across 66 starts in 2025-26. Bennedict Mathurin adds another scoring option on the wing, but Murphy should still have a steady role thanks to his shooting and defensive impact.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Julius Randle Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 7, 2026, 9:04 AM ETBrooklyn Nets forward Julius Randle scored 13 points in Tuesday's 124-90 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets, adding two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 18 minutes. He shot 4-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from three and 3-for-4 at the line while starting alongside Michael Porter Jr., who led Brooklyn with 16 points. Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists with Minnesota last season, and his ability to score and create for others should keep him heavily involved in Brooklyn's offense. The efficient debut was an encouraging first look at his fit with Porter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Al Horford Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:47 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Al Horford is set to come off the bench Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard, who expects that setup to continue into the regular season. Gui Santos will join Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green in the starting five. Horford averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.6 threes in 21.5 minutes last season. A reserve role limits his ceiling, but Kristaps Porzingis' (undisclosed) absence should keep Horford involved in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Danny Emerman
Kristaps Porzingis Remains Away From the Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 6, 2026, 9:36 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the team because of an undisclosed health issue. "I haven't seen him yet," head coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday before calling the situation "definitely concerning" and adding that the Warriors will continue to support Porzingis. General manager Mike Dunleavy previously declined to rule the 31-year-old out for the Oct. 21 opener against the Lakers, but there is still no return timeline. Porzingis averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 23.7 minutes across 15 games with Golden State last season. Until there is more clarity, his availability makes him a risky fantasy pick, while Al Horford should handle more center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joseph Dycus