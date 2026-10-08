Seth Jarvis Sheds Non-Contact Jersey
Oct 8, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) took a significant step on his road to returning to action on Thursday, shedding the yellow non-contact jersey at practice. "It's probably the biggest step I've had so far, getting out of that, being able to take contact now," Jarvis said. "Now it's just a matter of getting comfortable, making sure it's ready to go." After winning the 2026 Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes, Jarvis underwent surgery in the summer. It looks like he could be ready for his season debut in a couple of weeks. Jarvis' return will push William Carrier down the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Nick Foligno to Sit Out Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:27 PM ETMinnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno (upper body) will miss at least two games, starting with Thursday's tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He sustained an upper-body injury earlier this week in a clash with Buffalo. Foligno has scored one goal on four SOG in three games. His absence will give Nico Sturm a chance to make his season debut on Thursday night. Sturm will see only fourth-line minutes, making him irrelevant in fantasy hockey.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brad Marchand Set to Miss a "Few Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:19 PM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (leg) will be out for a "few weeks," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. The veteran star was injured in his second appearance of the season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. While it's not great that the Panthers must be without Marchand again, it's good news for the team that he is expected back within weeks, not months. According to Reynolds, Marchand could return sometime in November. The Panthers' frontline is also without Aleksander Barkov (lower body), giving more fantasy value to guys like Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tim Reynolds
Linus Ullmark Cleared to Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 5:08 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) will start on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner sustained an undisclosed injury in Monday's win over Boston. Samuel Ersson was in the crease for Tuesday's tilt against Detroit, but Ullmark will return to work against the Flyers. In his first two starts of the season, Ullmark did very little wrong. He holds a 2-0-0 record, a 1.20 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Ullmark a good opportunity to keep winning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Remains Out Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 4:59 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) will miss a third consecutive game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Senators lost Sanderson to a lower-body injury in their season opener against Toronto. The team won't want to rush him back, leaving Sanderson questionable for Saturday's matchup with Nashville. With Sanderson out, Cameron Crotty will remain in the lineup on Thursday. The trio of Thomas Chabot, Jordan Spence, and Carter Yakemchuk will lead the blue line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mikhail Sergachev Available Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 4:51 PM ETUtah Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) will play on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. His status for the game was initially uncertain after Sergachev took a puck to the head in Tuesday's win over New Jersey and didn't finish the game. The Russian rearguard has been in impressive form early in the season, recording six points (one goal, five assists), 12 SOG, six blocks, and three hits in four games. Only Edmonton's Evan Bouchard (11) has scored more points among defensemen. Sergachev has already posted two multi-point games--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Macklin Celebrini a Game-Time Call Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 4:38 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (lower body) is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the St. Louis Blues. On Monday night, Celebrini was a late scratch against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, but he could be available to return after missing only one game. Before exiting the lineup, Celebrini racked up five assists in two games. The Sharks were shut out without Celebrini on Monday. His return would be a major boost for the team. In Celebrini's absence, Ty Dellandrea made his season debut against Dallas and will likely be scratched if the Sharks captain is cleared to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tom Wilson Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:58 AM ETWashington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson played the starring role in Wednesday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, finishing with three points. He scored Washington's second goal in the first period and added two assists in the second. As usual, Wilson also didn't shy away from physical play and recorded two hits. The 32-year-old power forward has hit the ground running in 2026-27. After four outings, he boasts four points (one goal, three assists), four SOG, and eight hits. Wilson has established good chemistry on the top line with Alex Tuch and Pierre-Luc Dubois.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Evan Bouchard Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:49 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard showed no signs of slowing down in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, recording two goals and one assist. After giving up a pair of power-play goals in the first period, the Oilers turned the game on its head with five second-period goals. So far, Bouchard has failed to score only once, making him the second defenseman in league history to reach six goals after the first four games of the season. He has added five assists, ranking second in the league with 11 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Leon Draisaitl Records Four-Assist Period
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:41 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished Wednesday's 5-2 road win over the Anaheim Ducks with four assists. The German superstar registered all the assists in the second period, becoming the sixth player in franchise history to record a four-assist period. Draisaitl hasn't grabbed many headlines this season, but he's still off to an eye-popping start. In four outings, Draisaitl has tallied three goals and six assists. With nine points, he sits fourth on the NHL's scoring charts. He'll finish this week's action on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, who have allowed 4.00 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Joel Kiviranta Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:36 AM ETDallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will spend at least the next two games on the shelf. He sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 5-0 win over San Jose. "Kivi's going to be out here for, we're hoping only a week here," Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. "He blocked a shot, so we'll know more today, but he's not going to go on the trip. He's not going to play both games, but we are hoping it's a week." Kiviranta was among Dallas' goal-scorers on Monday night, but he usually doesn't make a significant impact on offense. The Stars are expected to use Colin Blackwell as Kiviranta's replacement on the fourth line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Samuel Montembeault Hurt in Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (undisclosed) left Wednesday's practice early. He appeared to have injured his right leg or groin area. Montreal called up Jacob Fowler from the AHL, suggesting Montembeault could be unavailable on Thursday night against Nashville. The 29-year-old was expected to make his first start of the season on Thursday. Montreal is now likely to go with Jakub Dobes for a fourth consecutive game, though Fowler also has some NHL experience -- he made his first 17 career appearances in the big league last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Josh Morrissey Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 8, 2026, 10:23 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (upper body) missed most of Wednesday's impressive 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. He sustained an upper-body injury in the final moments of first period when he missed a check and hit the glass. Morrissey clutched his right hand in pain when he left the ice. Winnipeg's No. 1 defenseman has started the new campaign in fine form, recording three assists, 12 SOG, and 20 blocks in four games. With Morrissey out, Dylan Samberg stepped up for the Jets, leading all skaters in ice time and assisting on two goals. He could be in line for a prominent role in several more games if Morrissey misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:59 PM ETThe Edmonton Oilers acquired winger Filip Hallander from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Spencer Stastney. Hallander has struggled to make an impact in the NHL but opened the 2026-27 season with his first career three-point game. However, he averaged only 10:17 of ice time and clearly wasn't part of Pittsburgh's long-term plans. In Edmonton, Hallander could receive a larger role, which would boost his fantasy stock. With the deal, the Penguins are adding defensive depth. Stastney has landed on his third team in four years, and it's unclear whether he will have a regular role in Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Drew Helleson Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:47 PM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) could be available during the team's upcoming road trip, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He will miss a third consecutive game on Wednesday against Edmonton. After that matchup, the Ducks will take a short two-game road trip, and head coach Joel Quenneville believes Helleson could be available for the second game on Sunday against Calgary. Until then, Noah Warren will likely continue playing. In his first two career appearances, Warren has recorded one assist, two SOG, and three hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Jason Dickinson Cleared for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:37 PM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) has been officially cleared for Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. He has missed the first few games of the season due to a nagging foot issue. Dickinson will enter the lineup as the second-line center, linking up with Kasperi Kapanen and Trent Frederic. Offensively, Dickinson will have a larger role as usual, and he is also expected to make a big difference on the defensive end as a member of the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Zachary L'Heureux Available for Season Debut
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:33 PM ETColorado Avalanche left wing Zachary L'Heureux (lower body) is expected to make his first appearance of the season on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. L'Heureux sat out the first two games of the season due to a lower-body injury. On Wednesday night, he will join Nicholas Roy and Parker Kelly on the fourth line. L'Heureux is unlikely to play a major role in the contest. In 2025-26, he registered five points (four goals, one assist), 32 SOG, and 64 hits in 25 games with the Nashville Predators. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Alexander Romanov Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:21 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and will likely miss the rest of the season. He has been officially ruled out for 6-8 months. Romanov injured his right knee in Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers. Unfortunately, this is Romanov's second major injury in as many years. Last season, he skated in just 15 games due to a shoulder injury. Romanov has worked on the second defensive pairing and the second penalty-killing unit. Scott Mayfield or Matt Kessel are the options to replace him in the league, but they are irrelevant in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Matt Roy Unavailable Against Penguins
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:14 PM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will miss Wednesday's tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He sustained a lower-body injury against Tampa Bay last weekend and hasn't practiced since. Roy remains day-to-day. His first opportunity to return will be on Friday against the New York Rangers. Dylan McIlrath will take Roy's spot in the lineup, but he has no fantasy value. Timothy Liljegren will move to the first defensive pairing, though he isn't a great fantasy option either due to his lack of power-play time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bryan Rust Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 5:08 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve and appears ready to make his season debut in Wednesday's matchup against Washington. Officially, he is a game-time decision. Rust will take Andrei Kuzmenko's (personal) spot on the roster. The Russian forward has been granted non-roster status following his father's death. Even with Rust on the shelf, the Penguins have scored 15 goals in their first three games of the season. Joining a hot offense could help Rust find his form quickly after his injury. He will start on the third line Wednesday night and skate with the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Lindgren Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 7, 2026, 9:59 AM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren (upper body) logged only 3:57 of ice time in Tuesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. He sustained an upper-body injury early in the game. Initially, Lindgren remained on the bench, but the team ruled him out for the rest of the game before the second period. Lindgren is pointless through four games this season but has averaged a block per game while posting a plus-three rating. His injury-related absence would give Josh Mahura or Ville Ottavainen a chance to play when the Kraken return to action on Friday against Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR