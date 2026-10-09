Mavrik Bourque Sustains Upper-Body Injury Thursday

Oct 8, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Dallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will spend at least the next two games on the shelf. He sustained a lower-body injury in Monday's 5-0 win over San Jose. "Kivi's going to be out here for, we're hoping only a week here," Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Wednesday. "He blocked a shot, so we'll know more today, but he's not going to go on the trip. He's not going to play both games, but we are hoping it's a week." Kiviranta was among Dallas' goal-scorers on Monday night, but he usually doesn't make a significant impact on offense. The Stars are expected to use Colin Blackwell as Kiviranta's replacement on the fourth line.