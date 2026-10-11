TreVeyon Henderson Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Oct 11, 2026, 2:08 PM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to an ankle injury. Mike Reiss of ESPN initially reported that Henderson headed to the locker room for further evaluation. He had three carries for 11 yards and caught his only target for four yards before leaving. The nature of the injury hasn't been announced. Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is active, with Corey Kiner also available in New England's backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Reiss
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Aaron Jones Sr. Questionable to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:55 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones spent an extended period in the blue medical tent before Minnesota announced his injury designation. He also briefly exited the Week 2 matchup against Chicago with a knee issue but returned to finish with 23 carries for 105 yards. Jordan Mason (thumb) remains on injured reserve, leaving DeeJay Dallas and rookie Demond Claiborne as Minnesota's other available running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
KC Concepcion Jr. Ruled Out With Head Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:36 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets, according to Daniel Oyefusi. The rookie went down after taking a hit to the head earlier in the contest. No concussion diagnosis was included in the initial report. Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 receptions for 144 yards through four games, coming off his best outing of the season with five catches for 64 yards against Pittsburgh last week. Before leaving, Concepcion caught his only target for five yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
T.J. Hockenson Ruled Out With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the contest and was evaluated for a concussion before Minnesota downgraded his status to out. He entered Sunday coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Being Evaluated for Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Hockenson headed to the locker room earlier in the game, with Minnesota subsequently announcing the concussion evaluation. There was no immediate word on whether he would return. The veteran is coming off a 13-catch, 119-yard performance against Miami last week, matching his career high in receptions.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
T.J. Hockenson Heads to Locker Room Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 1:15 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson headed to the locker room during Sunday's Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Nick Underhill. It's unclear what prompted his departure, and no injury or return designation was included in the initial report. Hockenson is coming off a career-high-tying 13-catch performance against Miami last week, when he hauled in all 13 targets for 119 yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill
George Kittle has an Illness, Expected to Play on Sunday
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 11, 2026, 1:10 PM ETAccording to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (illness) has an illness but is expected to play. Fantasy managers should keep monitoring his status leading up to kickoff, but he appears to be cleared to suit up. After a slow start to the season in Week 1, Kittle has since found his footing, tallying at least 70 yards in each of his last three games. Additionally, Kittle has punched in four touchdowns during this three-game stretch and caught at least four passes in each. Even with a tough matchup against the potent Seahawks defense, Kittle profiles as a high-end TE1 and a must-start in all leagues if given a full set of snaps. If Kittle is limited, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mike Evans should see an even bigger target share.--Andy Smith
Source: Matt Maiocco
Ollie Gordon II Remains a Low-End RB2 for Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 12:49 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II has earned consideration as a low-end RB2 or FLEX play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, even with Jaylen Wright (foot) active. Gordon's production has been uneven, but he has taken on a larger role since De'Von Achane (knee) suffered a season-ending injury. He carried 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City, then needed just nine attempts to gain 100 yards and score again at Minnesota. More telling than the yardage was his Week 4 usage: Gordon played 22 offensive snaps to Wright's 12, despite Wright starting the game. The 53-yard run accounted for more than half his rushing total, so expecting another big day on limited carries would be optimistic. Cincinnati has allowed 249 rushing yards over its past two games, although Wright's availability still leaves room for a committee. Ranked RB23 by RotoBaller this week, Gordon is a reasonable low-end RB2 or FLEX starter, with his workload far from guaranteed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Lacks Week 5 Starting Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 12:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is difficult to trust against the New England Patriots in Week 5 now that Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) has been cleared to play. Washington had a potential path to a larger workload after Jeanty missed Friday's practice, but the starter's availability changes that outlook considerably. The rookie has carried 24 times for 120 yards and a touchdown through four games, compared with Jeanty's 78 rushing attempts. Washington saw his most extensive action last week against Kansas City, managing just 18 yards on nine carries and catching one pass for a loss of one yard. That was his first reception of the season, and Jeanty's 19 catches through four games show just how unevenly the passing-game work has been distributed. Washington could still see a handful of carries, but there isn't much room for fantasy production without a significant shift in usage. Ranked RB51 by RotoBaller for Week 5, he belongs on the bench in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Could Have Snap-Count Limitations on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin) is officially active on Sunday for the Week 5 game in Miami against the Dolphins, but the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that he could have some snap-count limitations in the game. Both Higgins and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) were questionable for this contest, but they will both be active. Higgins told Wolfe that he is good to go, but Wolfe was told that the Bengals will keep an eye on his snaps, and he will play mostly "meaningful plays" as he deals with a groin injury. The 27-year-old might not be on the field as much as his fantasy managers would like, but it does not mean that Higgins cannot put up meaningful numbers against the winless Dolphins in South Beach. Through four games so far in 2026, the former Pro Bowler has caught 25 passes for 401 yards and one touchdown. He went off in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 11 of his 16 targets for 157 yards after Chase left with a concussion. Higgins is definitely more volatile this week, but he should be in most starting fantasy lineups now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Alvin Kamara Active Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 12:17 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to James Palmer. Kamara was questionable after being listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough and practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He scored twice in last week's loss to Atlanta, although he managed just 23 rushing yards on seven carries. Kamara also caught five passes for 35 yards in that game. The two touchdowns helped make up for another quiet afternoon on the ground, where he's totaled only 74 yards on 25 carries through three appearances this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Palmer
Jaylen Wright Will Play in Week 5 Against Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is officially active for Week 5 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to FinsXtra. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season and Wright still nursing a foot injury this week, the Dolphins claimed Kaytron Allen off waivers from the Washington Commanders for more RB depth, but he is a healthy scratch on Sunday with Wright officially active. Ollie Gordon II has taken over as Miami's lead RB, but Wright will have his opportunities going forward to handle some backfield work if he can stay healthy. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder from Tennessee is worth keeping around for RB depth in fantasy football leagues, but he will not be a recommended flex play in Week 5 against Cincy. Production has been hard to come by for Wright through three games so far this year, as he has only eight carries for 17 yards and has not been targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FinsXtra
Keenan Allen Active for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 34-year-old Allen came into the weekend with a questionable tag, but there was always optimism that he would be able to suit up. With Alec Pierce (heel) still on Injured Reserve, the Colts have struggled for explosive plays downfield through the air. Allen is averaging only 7.7 yards per catch on his 13 receptions through three games in 2026, but he did have six catches on nine targets for a season-high 63 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. Allen did not play in last week's blowout win over the Washington Commanders in London. Now that Allen is back in the fold for the Colts' offense, he should return to WR2 duties behind Josh Downs. Fantasy managers should treat Allen as more of a touchdown-dependent WR4/flex in his return against a Steelers defense that is allowing just over 200 yards passing per game so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Carnell Tate Officially Active Against Texans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:00 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the division-rival Houston Texans. Tate came down with a minor back injury in practice earlier this week, but it was never considered serious enough to keep him from playing this weekend. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State will be looking to keep things going after exploding for nine catches on 12 targets for 145 yards in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Through the first four games of his NFL career, Tate has caught 22 of his 32 targets for 268 yards, but he is still looking to find the end zone for the first time. That could happen this weekend against Houston in a battle of two unbeaten teams. The Texans have an exploitable pass defense, having allowed 260 yards per game through the air, the fifth-most yards allowed per game in the NFL. Tate is on the WR2/3 borderline for his fifth NFL game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Titans PR
Will Shipley Ruled Out With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shipley suffered the injury during the second quarter and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. He had five carries for six yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for seven yards, before exiting. Shipley was handling the starting role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now Philadelphia's remaining options in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Rico Dowdle Inactive for Week 5 Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:55 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will miss a third straight game, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Sunday that Dowdle was unlikely to return this weekend, so fantasy managers should keep him on their benches. The 28-year-old was limited in practice all week. His next chance to return to the Steelers' backfield will be in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Dowdle being out yet again, Jaylen Warren is an absolute must-start in fantasy as the workhorse for Pittsburgh. Dowdle, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2024 and 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively, is off to a bad start in 2026 in his first year in Pittsburgh due to his toe injury. In his first two games with the team, he had 15 rushing attempts for 37 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and four catches for 28 yards while splitting backfield touches with Warren.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Caleb Williams Inactive, Could Return in Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:53 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Williams hasn't played since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2, but a return next week remains possible. He finally made it back to practice Friday, working in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start after throwing for 268 yards in last week's win over the Jets. Chicago visits Atlanta in Week 6, with Williams potentially returning for that matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Addison Inactive Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:48 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Addison missed Wednesday's practice before returning for limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but he won't be able to play. He had been getting more involved in Minnesota's passing game, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown over the previous two weeks. Five of those receptions came against Tampa Bay in Week 3, when he finished with 90 yards and a score. Justin Jefferson (ankle) is back after missing last week's game, while the Vikings elevated Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rhamondre Stevenson Active in Week 5 Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), who was questionable to play this week due to a knee injury, is officially active on Sunday in the Week 5 matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Stevenson was limited in practice all week and will give it a go as the Patriots look to win back-to-back games after a slow start to the 2026 season. The 28-year-old comes into Sunday's game with 44 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the ground while adding 12 receptions on 16 targets for 90 yards through the air in four games. He handled 13 carries for 47 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills, adding three catches for 27 yards. Stevenson being active is certainly bad news for TreVeyon Henderson's managers, but the two backs should continue to share the backfield pretty evenly against an exploitable Raiders run defense. Now that he is officially active, Stevenson should be considered a low-end RB2 option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Ashton Jeanty Officially Active Versus Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:41 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) is officially active for the Week 5 game in New England against the Patriots, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jeanty came in with a questionable tag this week after missing practice late in the week due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis, along with an ankle injury. The second-year back came into Sunday's contest hopeful to play, and he was able to do enough during pre-game warmups to convince the coaching staff. Jeanty will be active, but he will be a much riskier RB2 for fantasy managers, with the potential to see fewer snaps on offense if he is not 100 percent. Mike Washington Jr. would benefit from more touches if the Raiders take it easy on Jeanty, but he will not be a recommended fantasy starter now that Jeanty is active. The 22-year-old Jeanty has averaged only 3.4 yards per carry through four games so far in 2026, but he has seen plenty of volume as the Raiders' top back, carrying the ball 78 times for 264 yards. He is still searching for his first rushing touchdown, but he has added 19 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson Active Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:40 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jefferson missed last week's win over Miami after injuring his ankle against Tampa Bay in Week 3. He was limited in all three practices leading up to Sunday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Jefferson had 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games, with both scores coming in the season opener against Green Bay. He returns with Jordan Addison (hamstring) inactive, leaving Minnesota without its usual starting receiver combination.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter