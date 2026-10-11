Mike Washington Jr. Lacks Week 5 Starting Appeal With Ashton Jeanty Active
Oct 11, 2026, 12:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. is difficult to trust against the New England Patriots in Week 5 now that Ashton Jeanty (ankle/foot) has been cleared to play. Washington had a potential path to a larger workload after Jeanty missed Friday's practice, but the starter's availability changes that outlook considerably. The rookie has carried 24 times for 120 yards and a touchdown through four games, compared with Jeanty's 78 rushing attempts. Washington saw his most extensive action last week against Kansas City, managing just 18 yards on nine carries and catching one pass for a loss of one yard. That was his first reception of the season, and Jeanty's 19 catches through four games show just how unevenly the passing-game work has been distributed. Washington could still see a handful of carries, but there isn't much room for fantasy production without a significant shift in usage. Ranked RB51 by RotoBaller for Week 5, he belongs on the bench in standard leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Tee Higgins Could Have Snap-Count Limitations on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:20 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin) is officially active on Sunday for the Week 5 game in Miami against the Dolphins, but the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports that he could have some snap-count limitations in the game. Both Higgins and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) were questionable for this contest, but they will both be active. Higgins told Wolfe that he is good to go, but Wolfe was told that the Bengals will keep an eye on his snaps, and he will play mostly "meaningful plays" as he deals with a groin injury. The 27-year-old might not be on the field as much as his fantasy managers would like, but it does not mean that Higgins cannot put up meaningful numbers against the winless Dolphins in South Beach. Through four games so far in 2026, the former Pro Bowler has caught 25 passes for 401 yards and one touchdown. He went off in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 11 of his 16 targets for 157 yards after Chase left with a concussion. Higgins is definitely more volatile this week, but he should be in most starting fantasy lineups now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Alvin Kamara Active Against Vikings
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 12:17 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to James Palmer. Kamara was questionable after being listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough and practicing on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He scored twice in last week's loss to Atlanta, although he managed just 23 rushing yards on seven carries. Kamara also caught five passes for 35 yards in that game. The two touchdowns helped make up for another quiet afternoon on the ground, where he's totaled only 74 yards on 25 carries through three appearances this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Palmer
Jaylen Wright Will Play in Week 5 Against Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is officially active for Week 5 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, according to FinsXtra. With De'Von Achane (knee) out for the season and Wright still nursing a foot injury this week, the Dolphins claimed Kaytron Allen off waivers from the Washington Commanders for more RB depth, but he is a healthy scratch on Sunday with Wright officially active. Ollie Gordon II has taken over as Miami's lead RB, but Wright will have his opportunities going forward to handle some backfield work if he can stay healthy. The 23-year-old former fourth-rounder from Tennessee is worth keeping around for RB depth in fantasy football leagues, but he will not be a recommended flex play in Week 5 against Cincy. Production has been hard to come by for Wright through three games so far this year, as he has only eight carries for 17 yards and has not been targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FinsXtra
Keenan Allen Active for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 34-year-old Allen came into the weekend with a questionable tag, but there was always optimism that he would be able to suit up. With Alec Pierce (heel) still on Injured Reserve, the Colts have struggled for explosive plays downfield through the air. Allen is averaging only 7.7 yards per catch on his 13 receptions through three games in 2026, but he did have six catches on nine targets for a season-high 63 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the Week 3 win over the division-rival Houston Texans. Allen did not play in last week's blowout win over the Washington Commanders in London. Now that Allen is back in the fold for the Colts' offense, he should return to WR2 duties behind Josh Downs. Fantasy managers should treat Allen as more of a touchdown-dependent WR4/flex in his return against a Steelers defense that is allowing just over 200 yards passing per game so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Carnell Tate Officially Active Against Texans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 12:00 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is officially active for Sunday's Week 5 game against the division-rival Houston Texans. Tate came down with a minor back injury in practice earlier this week, but it was never considered serious enough to keep him from playing this weekend. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State will be looking to keep things going after exploding for nine catches on 12 targets for 145 yards in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Through the first four games of his NFL career, Tate has caught 22 of his 32 targets for 268 yards, but he is still looking to find the end zone for the first time. That could happen this weekend against Houston in a battle of two unbeaten teams. The Texans have an exploitable pass defense, having allowed 260 yards per game through the air, the fifth-most yards allowed per game in the NFL. Tate is on the WR2/3 borderline for his fifth NFL game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Titans PR
Will Shipley Ruled Out With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shipley suffered the injury during the second quarter and was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. He had five carries for six yards and a touchdown, along with one reception for seven yards, before exiting. Shipley was handling the starting role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) sidelined and Tank Bigsby (core) on injured reserve. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now Philadelphia's remaining options in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dave Zangaro
Rico Dowdle Inactive for Week 5 Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:55 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has officially been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and will miss a third straight game, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Sunday that Dowdle was unlikely to return this weekend, so fantasy managers should keep him on their benches. The 28-year-old was limited in practice all week. His next chance to return to the Steelers' backfield will be in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Dowdle being out yet again, Jaylen Warren is an absolute must-start in fantasy as the workhorse for Pittsburgh. Dowdle, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2024 and 2025 with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, respectively, is off to a bad start in 2026 in his first year in Pittsburgh due to his toe injury. In his first two games with the team, he had 15 rushing attempts for 37 yards (2.6 yards per carry) and four catches for 28 yards while splitting backfield touches with Warren.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Caleb Williams Inactive, Could Return in Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:53 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Williams hasn't played since injuring his hamstring against Minnesota in Week 2, but a return next week remains possible. He finally made it back to practice Friday, working in a limited capacity after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. Tyson Bagent will make his second straight start after throwing for 268 yards in last week's win over the Jets. Chicago visits Atlanta in Week 6, with Williams potentially returning for that matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Addison Inactive Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:48 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Addison missed Wednesday's practice before returning for limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but he won't be able to play. He had been getting more involved in Minnesota's passing game, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown over the previous two weeks. Five of those receptions came against Tampa Bay in Week 3, when he finished with 90 yards and a score. Justin Jefferson (ankle) is back after missing last week's game, while the Vikings elevated Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rhamondre Stevenson Active in Week 5 Against Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:47 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), who was questionable to play this week due to a knee injury, is officially active on Sunday in the Week 5 matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Stevenson was limited in practice all week and will give it a go as the Patriots look to win back-to-back games after a slow start to the 2026 season. The 28-year-old comes into Sunday's game with 44 rushing attempts for 163 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the ground while adding 12 receptions on 16 targets for 90 yards through the air in four games. He handled 13 carries for 47 yards and his first touchdown of the season in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Buffalo Bills, adding three catches for 27 yards. Stevenson being active is certainly bad news for TreVeyon Henderson's managers, but the two backs should continue to share the backfield pretty evenly against an exploitable Raiders run defense. Now that he is officially active, Stevenson should be considered a low-end RB2 option this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Ashton Jeanty Officially Active Versus Patriots
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:41 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (ankle, foot) is officially active for the Week 5 game in New England against the Patriots, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jeanty came in with a questionable tag this week after missing practice late in the week due to a flare-up of plantar fasciitis, along with an ankle injury. The second-year back came into Sunday's contest hopeful to play, and he was able to do enough during pre-game warmups to convince the coaching staff. Jeanty will be active, but he will be a much riskier RB2 for fantasy managers, with the potential to see fewer snaps on offense if he is not 100 percent. Mike Washington Jr. would benefit from more touches if the Raiders take it easy on Jeanty, but he will not be a recommended fantasy starter now that Jeanty is active. The 22-year-old Jeanty has averaged only 3.4 yards per carry through four games so far in 2026, but he has seen plenty of volume as the Raiders' top back, carrying the ball 78 times for 264 yards. He is still searching for his first rushing touchdown, but he has added 19 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson Active Against Saints
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:40 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jefferson missed last week's win over Miami after injuring his ankle against Tampa Bay in Week 3. He was limited in all three practices leading up to Sunday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. Jefferson had 13 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games, with both scores coming in the season opener against Green Bay. He returns with Jordan Addison (hamstring) inactive, leaving Minnesota without its usual starting receiver combination.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Terry McLaurin Will be Active But Could Be Limited
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:28 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) will be active Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Mike Garafolo, who reported the news on ESPN's NFL Countdown. A full workload isn't guaranteed, however, with Garafolo suggesting McLaurin may be limited in his first game back. He missed last week's loss to Indianapolis and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday. McLaurin has 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown through three games. Washington will also be without Stefon Diggs (hamstring), while Jayden Daniels (elbow) returns as the starting quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Garafolo
Jayden Daniels Facing Elevated Elbow Reinjury Risk
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 11, 2026, 11:08 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow) will return Sunday against the New York Giants, but there remains concern about the possibility of another dislocation. According to ESPN, some doctors around the NFL believe Daniels is at higher risk after dislocating the same elbow twice in roughly 11 months. Some of those doctors have not examined him. Daniels did visit specialists in New York and Los Angeles, however, with the overwhelming opinion being that playing with a brace was a viable option. He practiced fully all week and has been cleared to start after missing two games. Daniels will wear the brace for the remainder of the season, and offensive coordinator David Blough said there will be no limitations in the game plan. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis will serve as the backup with Marcus Mariota (knee) ruled out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
Carnell Tate "Definitely Moving" Toward Playing on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 11, 2026, 11:04 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is "definitely moving" toward playing in Week 5 against the division-rival Houston Texans on Sunday, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tate was listed as questionable for this weekend's game due to a back injury that cropped up on him during Thursday's practice, but he should be active as the Titans search for their first victory of the 2026 season. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State had a breakout performance in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching nine of his 12 targets for 145 yards. Tate is now trending up ahead of Week 5 despite his back injury this week. Fantasy managers will want to check for confirmation soon that Tate is officially active, but if he is, he could have a second straight big game as an emerging receiving weapon for second-year quarterback Cam Ward in Tennessee. The Texans' defense has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (260) through the first four weeks of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Will Shipley Questionable to Return in Week 5 with Foot Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:03 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) exited during the first half of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is officially questionable to return, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Shipley left midway through the second quarter, but not before scoring the first touchdown of his young career. At the time of his departure, he had five carries, six rushing yards, one catch, seven receiving yards, and the score. Shipley earned the start this week and had been handling a substantially larger workload with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) inactive and Tank Bigsby (core) landing on injured reserve. Injury issues were already plaguing Philadelphia on both sides of the ball, and Shipley's foot ailment certainly won't help. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now the Eagles' only healthy running backs, and neither of them was even on the active roster at this time last week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zach Berman
Keenan Allen Expected to Play Against Steelers in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Allen was listed as questionable entering the weekend. He opened the practice week with two limited sessions, but once he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, it was clear that he was on track to suit up against the Steelers. Getting Allen back is a huge boost for the Colts' passing game, which relied on Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell as its leading receivers last week. This week, Allen should step up as Daniel Jones' favorite target while Josh Downs enjoys a similarly productive week alongside him. Given that Allen had six catches, 63 yards, and one touchdown in his last game, he should be able to rank as a high-end WR3/flex going forward, despite facing a Steelers defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Tee Higgins Will Play Against the Dolphins on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin, neck) is active for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Higgins opened the week trending in the wrong direction, as he missed back-to-back practices. However, he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, allowing him to enter the weekend listed as questionable. In the end, he will play against a very weak Dolphins team. The 27-year-old has been highly productive so far this season, ranking as the overall WR7 in PPR leagues with 25 catches, 401 yards, and one touchdown. Just last week, with teammate Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) exiting early, Higgins saw a whopping 16 targets. Much like Higgins, Chase has been cleared to play this week, leaving him as a WR1 while Higgins falls in the WR2 range for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ja'Marr Chase Active for Week 5 Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) will play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Chase left last Sunday's game early, and although he was officially listed as questionable heading into Week 5, he's going to suit up after clearing the multi-stage concussion protocol in just seven days. Chase will now look to capitalize on a highly enticing matchup against a very weak Dolphins team. The game script could end up becoming too positive for Chase to handle consistent playing time in the second half, but he should still have more than enough time to put up WR1-caliber numbers throughout the first couple of quarters.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Justin Jefferson Expected to Play Against the Saints in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:21 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Jefferson entered the weekend listed as questionable, but he plans to suit up against New Orleans, barring a setback during pregame warmups. Jefferson's availability for Week 5 shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as he previously said he'd do whatever was necessary to play in Louisiana, where he went to college. Jefferson is on track to play his first full game since Week 2. Through the first two weeks of the season, he caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He briefly caught passes from Kyler Murray in Week 1 before the quarterback suffered a concussion, but barring an injury, Sunday's game will represent the first time the quarterback and receiver play a full 60 minutes together. With that being said, fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison won't be along for the ride, as Darlington reports that Addison will be inactive for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff Darlington