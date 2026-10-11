Carnell Tate "Definitely Moving" Toward Playing on Sunday
Oct 11, 2026, 11:04 AM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (back) is "definitely moving" toward playing in Week 5 against the division-rival Houston Texans on Sunday, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Tate was listed as questionable for this weekend's game due to a back injury that cropped up on him during Thursday's practice, but he should be active as the Titans search for their first victory of the 2026 season. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State had a breakout performance in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, catching nine of his 12 targets for 145 yards. Tate is now trending up ahead of Week 5 despite his back injury this week. Fantasy managers will want to check for confirmation soon that Tate is officially active, but if he is, he could have a second straight big game as an emerging receiving weapon for second-year quarterback Cam Ward in Tennessee. The Texans' defense has allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game (260) through the first four weeks of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
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Will Shipley Questionable to Return in Week 5 with Foot Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 11:03 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot) exited during the first half of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars and is officially questionable to return, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. Shipley left midway through the second quarter, but not before scoring the first touchdown of his young career. At the time of his departure, he had five carries, six rushing yards, one catch, seven receiving yards, and the score. Shipley earned the start this week and had been handling a substantially larger workload with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) inactive and Tank Bigsby (core) landing on injured reserve. Injury issues were already plaguing Philadelphia on both sides of the ball, and Shipley's foot ailment certainly won't help. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are now the Eagles' only healthy running backs, and neither of them was even on the active roster at this time last week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Zach Berman
Keenan Allen Expected to Play Against Steelers in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:57 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Allen was listed as questionable entering the weekend. He opened the practice week with two limited sessions, but once he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, it was clear that he was on track to suit up against the Steelers. Getting Allen back is a huge boost for the Colts' passing game, which relied on Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell as its leading receivers last week. This week, Allen should step up as Daniel Jones' favorite target while Josh Downs enjoys a similarly productive week alongside him. Given that Allen had six catches, 63 yards, and one touchdown in his last game, he should be able to rank as a high-end WR3/flex going forward, despite facing a Steelers defense that has allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Tee Higgins Will Play Against the Dolphins on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:53 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (groin, neck) is active for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Higgins opened the week trending in the wrong direction, as he missed back-to-back practices. However, he upgraded to a full participant on Friday, allowing him to enter the weekend listed as questionable. In the end, he will play against a very weak Dolphins team. The 27-year-old has been highly productive so far this season, ranking as the overall WR7 in PPR leagues with 25 catches, 401 yards, and one touchdown. Just last week, with teammate Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) exiting early, Higgins saw a whopping 16 targets. Much like Higgins, Chase has been cleared to play this week, leaving him as a WR1 while Higgins falls in the WR2 range for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ja'Marr Chase Active for Week 5 Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:48 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) will play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Chase left last Sunday's game early, and although he was officially listed as questionable heading into Week 5, he's going to suit up after clearing the multi-stage concussion protocol in just seven days. Chase will now look to capitalize on a highly enticing matchup against a very weak Dolphins team. The game script could end up becoming too positive for Chase to handle consistent playing time in the second half, but he should still have more than enough time to put up WR1-caliber numbers throughout the first couple of quarters.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Justin Jefferson Expected to Play Against the Saints in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:21 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Jefferson entered the weekend listed as questionable, but he plans to suit up against New Orleans, barring a setback during pregame warmups. Jefferson's availability for Week 5 shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as he previously said he'd do whatever was necessary to play in Louisiana, where he went to college. Jefferson is on track to play his first full game since Week 2. Through the first two weeks of the season, he caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He briefly caught passes from Kyler Murray in Week 1 before the quarterback suffered a concussion, but barring an injury, Sunday's game will represent the first time the quarterback and receiver play a full 60 minutes together. With that being said, fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison won't be along for the ride, as Darlington reports that Addison will be inactive for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff Darlington
Jordan Addison Not Expected to Play in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:16 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Addison entered the weekend listed as questionable. While he'll undergo a pregame workout to confirm his availability, all signs point to him being sidelined on Sunday. That's a rough loss for the Vikings as they take on a high-scoring team like the Saints. After all, Addison had racked up nine catches, 142 yards, and one touchdown over the last two weeks, albeit with Jefferson injured for both games. The good news for the Vikings is that Justin Jefferson (ankle) is expected to play on Sunday, keeping this Kyler Murray-led offense viable while the defense works hard to slow down New Orleans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeff Darlington
Lamar Jackson Expected to Play in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:08 AM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport pointed out that some of Jackson's injuries in years past have sidelined him for extended periods of time, but this latest ailment is expected to be different. All signs point to Jackson missing just Week 5 before returning next Sunday. Rapoport noted that "he has been in early, working crazy to get himself back on the field." Managers love to hear that update, as Jackson has high-end QB1 potential when healthy, so losing him for any amount of time can be costly. So far this year, he ranks as the QB9 in total fantasy scoring with 967 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, seven total touchdowns, and two turnovers. Tyler Huntley will start in his absence for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Caleb Williams Pushing to Play in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 10:05 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) recently returned to practice and is "pushing to play" next week against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Williams has been sidelined since the middle of the Bears' Week 2 contest, when he initially injured his hamstring. He's now headed for his third consecutive game missed, but it sounds like he's optimistic that his streak of absences will end there. Williams has top-eight fantasy quarterback potential when healthy, largely thanks to his impressive mobility and a strong, accurate arm. Although the former No. 1 pick is working his way back to 100%, he won't quite be ready in time for Week 5, leaving Tyson Bagent in line for one more start.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Cam Skattebo Headed for an "Extremely Heavy Workload" in Rain
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:58 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is expected to handle an "extremely heavy workload" in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo noted that heavy rain is expected to fall throughout this game, prompting the Giants to place more emphasis on their rushing attack, led by Skattebo. We're confident that the young, physical running back can handle the large role, as he has emerged as a potential every-down weapon for the Giants. After all, he logged 23 touches back in Week 3 and another 19 touches last Sunday. His average of 3.5 yards per carry isn't great, but if he can find the end zone or continue to carve out a sizable receiving role, he'll be able to contribute as a high-end RB2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Will Shipley to Start Sunday, Will Handle the Bulk of the Workload
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:13 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley is expected to earn the start on Sunday, according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The third-year back will occupy an expanded role with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) both sidelined for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only is Shipley earning the start, but he is also in line to handle the bulk of the workload, leaving fewer opportunities for players like Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele. While fantasy managers remain disappointed that Barkley and Bigsby are unavailable, Shipley should still emerge as a high-end RB3 or low-end RB2. After all, he looked solid in the aftermath of injuries to Barkley and Bigsby last Sunday, rushing for 23 yards on six carries while handling a 48% snap share. The game script for Sunday against Jacksonville isn't great, but we still expect Shipley to carve out a sizable role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dave Zangaro
NFL Executives Wondering if Eagles Could Trade Away Saquon Barkley
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:08 AM ETRival executives have wondered if the Philadelphia Eagles might trade away running back Saquon Barkley before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The Eagles are off to a disappointing start with injuries on both sides of the ball, but it's also worth noting that overcoming a 2-2 start is definitely possible, so we'd be surprised to see the Eagles wave the white flag already. With that being said, their offensive line took a major hit earlier this month as the team traded Cam Jurgens to Baltimore and watched Lane Johnson retire out of the blue. Barkley (hamstring) is certainly an appealing trade target for most contending teams, but his injury, his recent track record, and the Eagles' No. 2 spot in the standings are three factors that could make a trade less likely.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jordan Addison Will Work Out Pregame to Determine His Status
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 9:03 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) will work out prior to Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Addison is listed as questionable, and the workout will determine whether he's able to suit up on Sunday against the Saints. The 24-year-old has taken on a larger role lately with Justin Jefferson (ankle) sidelined, catching nine passes for 142 yards and one touchdown across two games. Jefferson is also questionable and will undergo pregame testing, but he has previously said that he'll do whatever he can to play in Louisiana, where he went to college. It's worth noting that if Jefferson plays, Addison's fantasy value would drop to the fringe low-end WR3 range for Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Justin Jefferson Remains a Game-Time Decision Against New Orleans
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:59 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) will work out ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New Orleans Saints to determine whether he's able to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 27-year-old receiver is listed as questionable, and he previously said that he'll do whatever he can to play in Louisiana, where he played college football. Jefferson had 92 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 1, but he followed that up with a modest 8.5-point showing in PPR leagues. Then, he exited early in Week 3 and was inactive for Week 4. If Jefferson does play on Sunday, it'll be his first full game with quarterback Kyler Murray. The jury is still out on whether Murray can support consistent WR1 production from Jefferson in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Alvin Kamara Expected to Play in Week 5 Against the Vikings
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:55 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The veteran ball-carrier is listed as questionable but continues to trend in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's game. Kamara has played fewer than 40% of the snaps in each of his last three games, but he has been able to maintain his fantasy relevance with 11 catches over these contests. Kamara's fantasy value in Week 5 will likely continue to be driven by how well he performs when Tyler Shough throws him the football. As it stands, the Vikings have allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards and seventh-fewest receiving yards to running backs in 2026, leaving Kamara in the high-end RB3 tier for Sunday's game.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rico Dowdle Unlikely to Return in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:33 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. He is officially listed as questionable, and the team will confirm his status during pregame warmups. Dowdle is trying to work his way back from a toe injury that has sidelined him since the start of Week 3. The 28-year-old hadn't been overly productive prior to his injury, and fantasy managers should be concerned that he has only lost ground to Jaylen Warren over the past couple of weeks. Warren remains a mid-to-high RB2 with Dowdle sidelined. If Dowdle does end up returning next week, he'll likely rank as a low-end RB3/flex in leagues with 12+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play Against the Raiders in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:28 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Stevenson practiced in a limited capacity all week long, and he was officially listed as questionable entering this weekend. The 28-year-old has been significantly more productive than fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson so far, but he runs into a tougher matchup in the form of the Raiders, who have allowed the fifth-fewest receptions to running backs in 2026. If Stevenson gets bottled up in the receiving game, he may have trouble posting decent efficiency numbers on the ground. As a result, he's a bit of a riskier high-end RB3/flex play this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Ladd McConkey Unlikely to Play Versus Denver on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:24 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. McConkey did not practice this past week, and he is officially listed as questionable. Injuries have limited the 24-year-old to fewer than 50% of the offensive snaps in three of his four games so far this season, resulting in a modest 12 catches for 183 yards and one touchdown. With both McConkey and Quentin Johnston (chest) sidelined, quarterback Justin Herbert is limited in terms of whom he can throw the football to. Presumably, Tre' Harris will serve as his top target against Denver on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Zay Flowers Expected to Play on Sunday Night Against the Falcons
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) is expected to be active for Sunday's Week 5 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Flowers had been listed as questionable, but he's trending toward suiting up for Sunday Night Football. With that being said, his fantasy stock is still expected to decline as he will be catching passes from backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Flowers remains in must-start territory for fantasy purposes, but his floor with Huntley is significantly lower than his floor with Lamar Jackson (ankle). Fortunately for Flowers' fantasy managers, the Falcons have surrendered the fifth-fewest yards and the eighth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers so far in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Ashton Jeanty Hopes to Play Sunday, Will Work Out Pregame
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 8:13 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (foot, ankle) hopes to play in Sunday's Week 5 contest against the New England Patriots, but he will work out pregame to confirm his availability, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Jeanty is reportedly dealing with a flare-up of plantar fasciitis, along with a separate ankle injury. Rapoport reported that the probability of Jeanty suiting up is "not definite," so fantasy managers should at least explore making alternate plans in case he's ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff. In that scenario, Mike Washington Jr. would take over the lead-back role against a strong Patriots defensive front. Alternatively, if Jeanty plays, he would rank as a mid-to-low RB1 in fantasy football despite the specific matchup.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Tyler Higbee Remains a Centerpiece of Offense in Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 11, 2026, 3:46 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee should continue to be viewed as a TE1 in fantasy football ahead of Monday's Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills. Higbee has been highly productive ever since Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went down in Week 3, and he'll remain in the starting tight end role until Ferguson returns from injured reserve later this season. In two games as the primary tight end, Higbee has an impressive 17 targets, 13 catches, 129 yards, and one touchdown. This isn't the most appealing matchup ever, as Buffalo has surrendered a modest 20 catches, 190 yards, and one touchdown to tight ends in 2026. With that being said, this is still the same Bills defense that let Hunter Henry finally break out with a season-high five catches for 62 yards. Therefore, we're optimistic that Higbee can be a top-12 scoring tight end in fantasy football this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller