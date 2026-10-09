Mats Zuccarello Considered Week-to-Week

Oct 9, 2026, 9:11 AM ET

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders captain took a late hit while scoring an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar, who delivered the hit, received a match penalty for his actions. Horvat has been in prolific early-season form and scored twice in Thursday's win. He has found the back of the net in three straight games and is the fourth Islanders player in the past decade to start a season with a four-game point streak. Overall, Horvat has recorded five points (four goals, one assist) in four games. His absence would be a major blow to the Islanders, who have already started the season without Mathew Barzal (knee).