Rhamondre Stevenson Questionable, Expects to Play

Oct 9, 2026, 5:25 PM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles defense has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 season to say the least. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, the Eagles rank 29th out of 32 NFL teams in accumulated fantasy points through four games with 9.0 points (2.3 points per game). Philadelphia has recorded just four sacks on the season, while only the New York Giants have recorded fewer (the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have also recorded four sacks). The Eagles have just two takeaways on the season - both interceptions - which is tied with three other teams for fewest in the league. Additionally, the Eagles are giving up 23.3 points per game (16th in the NFL). According to Pro Football Focus, the Eagles allow 18.0 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, 24.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, 17.8 fantasy points per game to running backs and 3.9 fantasy points per game to tight ends. Things aren't going to get any easier against a surging Jacksonville Jaguars team in London in Week 5. The Jaguars average 316.5 yards per game, 199.3 passing yards per game, 117.3 rushing yards per game and 26.0 points per game. Jacksonville also doesn't turn the ball over often, giving it away just twice all season. Philadelphia ranks as RotoBaller's No. 19 defense and special teams for Week 5. Currently rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues, it might be wise to leave Philadelphia on the bench or waiver wire in Week 5.