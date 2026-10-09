Ashton Jeanty Not Seen at Practice on Friday

Oct 9, 2026, 7:08 PM ET

The Seahawks defense/special teams will face their stiffest competition yet when the San Francisco 49ers come to visit in Week 5. This unit enters the matchup as the D/ST6 with only a Week 3 dud on its resume. However, San Francisco's offense is red-hot right now, averaging 30.5 points per game. San Francisco has played a couple of weak defenses along the way, but there is no denying how well this team is humming right now, making them a scary matchup even for a defense as good as Seattle's. RotoBaller currently has the Seahawks D/ST ranked at No. 16 for the week. There are definitely better options to pivot to if you are in a pinch. Perhaps encouraging is that Seattle should not be without any key players on defense this week. Still, it may be a good week to bench this unit and find another option, considering the potential for the 49ers to put up serious points in this game.