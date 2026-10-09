Terry McLaurin "Looked Good" During Friday's Practice

Oct 9, 2026, 4:09 PM ET

New England Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gonzalez has missed six straight practices and remains week-to-week while he works his way back from a shoulder injury that he suffered in Week 3. The Patriots are going to be shorthanded with Carlton Davis (neck) also ruled out for this game. This team could be leaning on rookies Karon Prunty and Channing Canada to make a larger impact this weekend. The continued absence of Gonzalez will certainly hurt this defense, but hopefully, he can return next week.