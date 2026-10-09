Rico Dowdle Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
Oct 9, 2026, 3:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis, according to Nick Farabaugh of PennLive. Dowdle has missed the past two games after dislocating a toe against New England in Week 2, but he's making progress. He returned to limited practice Wednesday and Thursday after being sidelined for more than two weeks. Jaylen Warren has been excellent in his absence, rushing for 220 yards on 34 carries while adding six catches for 82 yards over the past two games. Head coach Mike McCarthy has indicated he still plans to use both backs when Dowdle returns, although Warren has certainly earned his touches. Dowdle managed just 37 rushing yards on 15 carries before getting hurt. Even if he's cleared for Sunday, his workload could be limited in his first game back, making him a risky fantasy option against the Colts.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
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Jaylen Wright Questionable to Play With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:18 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is listed as questionable to play in the team's Week 5 game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team's official website. Wright was a full participant in practice on Wednesday before being listed as limited on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old has a big opportunity the rest of the year in Miami's backfield with De'Von Achane (knee) out for the rest of the season, but so far, he has not been able to take advantage. Ollie Gordon II was the favorite for RB1 duties in last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Wright missed Week 3 with a stinger and a foot injury, and he is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry on eight rushing attempts for 17 yards in his three games played in 2026. Wright has yet to be targeted in the passing game. The former fourth-rounder from Tennessee is worth a spot as a fantasy handcuff in deeper leagues, but he will not be a realistic fantasy starter this weekend if he is active for Miami. The Dolphins added rookie Kaytron Allen off waivers from the Washington Commanders on Friday to give them more depth in a banged-up backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com
Skyy Moore Has Limited Week 5 Appeal
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 7:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore caught one of two targets for minus-two yards against Tampa Bay after drawing seven targets against Atlanta the previous week. Moore has seen more playing time since Jayden Reed (neck) was lost for the season, but his Week 4 usage showed how difficult his volume can be to predict. Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft remain ahead of him for targets in Green Bay's passing game. Savion Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday, removing one potential threat to Moore's playing time for another week. Chicago also presents a difficult matchup, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while holding opponents below 200 passing yards per game. Moore will continue to have a role, but two targets last week are not enough to trust in fantasy lineups. RotoBaller ranks Moore WR86 for Week 5, making him a deep-league stash rather than a starting option.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Missing a Third Straight Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 7:11 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) missed practice all week and has been ruled out for the team's Week 5 game this Sunday at home against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team's official website. Meanwhile, fellow rookie receiver Chris Bell (knee) upgraded to a full practice on Friday and has been cleared for the weekend. Douglas, a 23-year-old third-rounder from Texas Tech, got started well in his first two NFL games, catching seven passes for 113 yards, but an ankle injury has stalled any progress he might have had early on. Douglas is a worthwhile deep-league stash for a potential big role later this year if he returns to the form he had in the first two games of the season. With Douglas out for a third straight game this weekend, though, Malik Washington, Bell, and Kevin Coleman will be the starting wideouts for the Dolphins as they seek their first win of the season against the Bengals. Douglas is only rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com
Roman Wilson Offers Sneaky Flex Appeal Against Colts
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 7:09 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson has been consistently involved this season, earning six targets in each of his first four games, and draws a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) ruled out for Sunday's contest, Wilson should see an uptick in snaps as the clear WR2 behind DK Metcalf. The third-year pro has quietly finished as a top-24 fantasy wide receiver in two straight contests, averaging 67 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns over that span. The Colts have been vulnerable against receivers, especially on explosive plays downfield, and Wilson is averaging two deep targets per game. Fantasy managers will need to monitor the weather in Pittsburgh on Sunday, with heavy rain in the forecast, but Wilson is nonetheless an interesting flex option in deeper leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Seahawks D/ST a Mid-Range Option in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:08 PM ETThe Seahawks defense/special teams will face their stiffest competition yet when the San Francisco 49ers come to visit in Week 5. This unit enters the matchup as the D/ST6 with only a Week 3 dud on its resume. However, San Francisco's offense is red-hot right now, averaging 30.5 points per game. San Francisco has played a couple of weak defenses along the way, but there is no denying how well this team is humming right now, making them a scary matchup even for a defense as good as Seattle's. RotoBaller currently has the Seahawks D/ST ranked at No. 16 for the week. There are definitely better options to pivot to if you are in a pinch. Perhaps encouraging is that Seattle should not be without any key players on defense this week. Still, it may be a good week to bench this unit and find another option, considering the potential for the 49ers to put up serious points in this game.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Jason Myers a Top-10 Kicking Option in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:06 PM ETSeattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers has been a relatively safe option in 2026. He has made all of his kicks except for one extra point attempt in Week 4. Myers should continue to deliver in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. Given that he is attached to a high-powered offense in Seattle, Myers should be in scoring position consistently. His biggest shortcoming in 2026 has been his lack of field goal attempts. He has attempted one field goal in every game but one this season. Seattle has been relatively efficient as an offense, scoring touchdowns rather than settling for field goals. The 49ers present Seattle's toughest challenge yet, and this defense could force the Seahawks into more field goal attempts. Start Myers with confidence this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
AJ Barner Not a Streaming Option in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is off the streaming radar in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. Barner is simply not receiving enough volume in this offense to trust in fantasy this season. Not to mention, the 49ers are No. 5 against opposing tight ends in fantasy this season. This is a tough matchup for the Seahawks offense overall. San Francisco has more or less shut down most of the offenses they have played this season. Your best bet for fantasy value from Barner is a tush-push goal line carry, given the Seahawks' struggles with conventional goal line rushes this season. Otherwise, Barner has only surpassed three targets once this season. There does exist a world in which Seattle and San Francisco enter into a shootout. In that scenario, Barner would almost certainly see additional volume. In Week 3 when the offense was forced to score heavily, Barner earned nine targets. However, with Seattle's defense playing so well most of the time, it is better to err on the side of caution with Barner this week.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Jaxon Smith-Njigba a Great Play Despite Tough Matchup in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:04 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should remain matchup-proof in Week 5 despite a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Smith-Njigba has shredded every tough defense he has played this season. JSN and quarterback Sam Darnold have developed an exceptional timing that results in the utmost trust between the two. The 49ers are allowing just 21.7 points per game to opposing wide receivers in fantasy, but Smith-Njigba could reach that total on his own. He torched the 49ers for 208 receiving yards in two matchups in 2025 despite Darnold only throwing for a total of 248 yards in those games. Regardless of whether the Seahawks are trailing or need to ride him to a big lead, there should be no hesitations around locking in Smith-Njigba as your WR1 in Week 5.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Presents RB2 Value in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:02 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson has RB2 upside in a Week 5 clash with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are No. 23 against opposing running backs in fantasy, allowing 21.73 points per game. Wilson has looked solid in the two games in which he received heavy volume. Additionally, he was a true workhorse in Week 4, racking up 21 carries and four targets. His two touchdowns led to a 27-point fantasy outing. With Jadarian Price (chest) on IR and Zach Charbonnet (knee) still at least a week away from returning to the lineup, Wilson's role should remain unchanged. The 49ers are allowing big receiving totals to opposing running backs (51.8 yards per game on 7.8 receptions), which bodes well for PPR fantasy managers. Seattle will also almost certainly try to control this game on the ground, suggesting that Wilson will push for 20-plus carries once again; not to mention, Wilson should receive a goal line carry or two. Start Wilson with confidence this weekend.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Sam Darnold a Risky Streamer in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:01 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is a risky streaming option in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco is currently the No. 7 team against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy. Granted, this team has not exactly run the gauntlet of quarterbacks over the last three weeks. However, San Francisco's defense has played well for the most part this season. Raheem Morris is coaching this unit perfectly, and Darnold does not project to have a massive game. Darnold did not surpass 200 passing yards or throw a touchdown pass in either of his matchups with San Francisco during the 2025 regular season. This feels like a game in which Seattle will attempt to lean on its running game and defense, resulting in a lower-scoring affair. The 49ers are a dangerous team, but the Mike Macdonald-led Seahawks have had their number over the last two seasons. However, there is a world in which this game turns into a shootout, in which case Darnold could hold fantasy value. It is a risky proposition for fantasy managers, but consider Darnold a borderline top 15 option in Week 5.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Still Not a Trustworthy Fantasy Starter in Week 5
Quincy Milton III
Quincy Milton III
Oct 9, 2026, 7:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has not been a trustworthy fantasy asset in 2026. He should not be in your lineup in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, but he could present more value later in the season. Shaheed has yet to earn more than three targets in a game this season, but he has begun working into the backfield with Seattle down a few running backs. Shaheed scored a rushing touchdown in Week 4, which was encouraging for fantasy managers. Week 5 presents a tough matchup against the 49ers from a receiving standpoint. San Francisco is allowing just 123.5 yards per game to opposing wide receivers this season. With wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba already soaking up so much volume in this offense, it is difficult to trust other wide receivers. However, continuing to keep an eye on Shaheed's snap share and usage in Week 5 will provide a glimpse into his future prospects for this season.--Quincy Milton III - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Tank Dell Won't Make Season Debut in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:59 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is working hard to make his way back from a devastating left-knee injury that kept him out for the entire 2025 season, but he is not there yet and will not make his 2026 debut in Week 5 against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. The Texans' official website has listed Dell as out this week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was held out of Friday's practice. The 26-year-old former third-rounder from Houston will have to do more in practice next week to have a chance to make his return from Injured Reserve on Sunday, Oct. 18, versus the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Dell caught 98 of his 156 targets for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, making him an intriguing WR stash in fantasy leagues, even if it might take him a bit to get up to speed after his long injury layoff. He becomes a bit more interesting since the Texans are looking for an explosive complement to WR1 Nico Collins. Dell is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: HoustonTexans.com
George Holani Questionable to Play in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani (ribs, knee) is dealing with multiple injuries and is listed as questionable to play in Week 5 on Sunday against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Holani was limited in practice all week. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve and must miss at least three more games, so if Holani is unable to play this weekend, it would open up a huge role for Emanuel Wilson in a tough matchup against San Francisco's defense. The fact that a knee injury was added for Holani on Friday is not a good sign, but it does not mean that he will not be available to play this weekend as a backfield option alongside Wilson. Wilson has stepped into the team's RB1 role with Price injured, so even if Holani is active, he will not be much more than a low-upside RB3/flex option for fantasy managers. The 26-year-old has averaged a weak 3.2 yards per carry in his four games so far this year, handling 22 rushing attempts for 70 yards. Holani has added seven receptions for 52 yards, and he is still searching for his first touchdown in his third year in the league.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Seattle Times - Bob Condotta
DK Metcalf Primed for Success in Enticing Matchup
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 9, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had his best fantasy performance of the season in Week 4 and is in a great spot to produce again in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis is giving up the eighth-most receiving yards and the fourth-most yards per target to opposing wideouts. The Colts are also allowing explosive plays at a very high rate, with receivers logging six receptions of 40-plus yards against them through four weeks. Given Metcalf's role as both quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite target and a downfield threat, the eighth-year pro offers plenty of upside in this matchup. The biggest concern for Metcalf's outlook is the weather in Pittsburgh, as heavy rain and wind could impact the Steelers' passing attack. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the forecast before locking him into their lineups, but Metcalf remains in fantasy WR2 or flex consideration on Sunday.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Holds WR2/WR3 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:49 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught three of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. He now has 18 receptions for 274 yards and two touchdowns on 37 targets through four games. Despite the drop in yardage, Golden scored for the second consecutive week. Following a 12-target performance against Atlanta, his seven targets tied Tucker Kraft for the team lead. Chicago has held opponents below 200 passing yards per game and allowed only four passing touchdowns through four games, giving Golden a tougher test as he looks to score for a third straight week. Golden continues to see regular targets alongside Christian Watson and has established himself as a consistent part of Jordan Love's passing game. RotoBaller ranks Golden WR18 for Week 5, making him a solid WR2/WR3 start.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Officially Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:42 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival New York Giants, according to the team's official website. McLaurin missed last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London on Sunday, and he missed the first two practices of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. The good news for the 31-year-old veteran is that he returned to a limited practice on Friday and appears to be trending in the right direction. Head coach Dan Quinn told The Washington Post's Tashan Reed that McLaurin "looked good" on Friday. However, McLaurin could still be a game-time decision for the Commanders this weekend. The team ruled fellow receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) out, so if McLaurin misses a second straight game, Antonio Williams could be quarterback Jayden Daniels' top option through the air in a divisional battle in D.C. McLaurin will have added upside in fantasy if he makes his return against the G-Men with Diggs sidelined and Daniels returning under center. In his first three games in 2026, McLaurin has caught 10 of his 22 targets for 141 yards and one touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Commanders.com
Tucker Kraft Has TE1 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught six of seven targets for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season against Tampa Bay. He now has 15 receptions for 148 yards and one score on 24 targets through four games. Kraft has drawn 15 targets over the past two weeks, showing that opportunity hasn't been the issue. Drops have contributed to the uneven production, something Kraft acknowledged this week. Chicago presents a difficult matchup, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while ranking among the league's best defenses on third down. Kraft's role in Green Bay's passing game is secure, and his recent usage gives him enough volume to stay valuable even if the matchup limits his efficiency. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE8 for Week 5, making him a locked-in TE1.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Officially Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:36 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (foot) was limited in practice all week and is questionable to play in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football, according to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio. Flowers has already missed a game in 2026 due to a hamstring injury and is now dealing with a foot injury. It is a bit concerning that Baltimore's game is on Sunday night with Flowers up in the air to play, but he seems to be on the right side of questionable and should suit up for the Ravens. Fantasy managers will want to check back for an update on Flowers by Saturday evening. Even if Flowers gets the green light, his fantasy football value takes a hit this week with quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) already being ruled out. The 26-year-old has been strong for fantasy managers as a must-start in his three games played despite dealing with nagging injuries early on, catching 18 of his 22 targets for 352 yards and two touchdowns. If Flowers is active, which is expected, he will be a more volatile WR1 this week while backup QB Tyler Huntley runs the Ravens' offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio - Adam Caplan
Christian Watson Carries WR2 Value In Week 5
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 9, 2026, 6:32 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught three passes for 47 yards against Tampa Bay, marking his first game this season without a touchdown. Watson's three targets were a season low after he saw at least eight in each of the previous two games. The target distribution was more spread out last week, with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft drawing seven targets apiece. Kraft turned that involvement into six catches for 42 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Watson still leads Green Bay with 20 receptions for 331 yards and four touchdowns through four weeks. His early touchdown pace was unlikely to continue every week, making his target volume important moving forward. Chicago presents another challenge, allowing only four passing touchdowns through four games while holding opponents below 200 passing yards per game. RotoBaller ranks Watson WR17 for Week 5, making him a solid WR2.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Questionable for Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 9, 2026, 6:28 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) is considered questionable to play in Week 5 at home against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Alex Insdorf. Quentin Johnston (chest) and Brenen Thompson have also been ruled out, so the struggling Chargers' offense could be without their top two receivers as they look to win their first game of the 2026 season. McConkey played through a foot injury last weekend in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks and could not catch either of his two targets before aggravating his foot and being pulled. The 24-year-old former first-rounder did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was spotted on the field for the start of Friday's session. McConkey is shaping up as a true game-time decision on Sunday in the later window of games, which makes him even more risky for fantasy purposes, even if the Broncos are missing their top cornerback in Patrick Surtain II (ankle). He has cooled since his 82-yard, one-touchdown performance on five catches in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Tre' Harris will have a bigger role in the Chargers' passing attack with Johnston out and McConkey banged up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf