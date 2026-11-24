Nov 24, 2026, 2:35 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have officially activated star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list and to their active 53-man roster, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Although Parsons was listed as questionable on Tuesday's final Week 12 injury report, the fact that the 27-year-old has officially been activated from the PUP list suggests that he will be in uniform for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday in the contest against the hosting Los Angeles Rams. Parsons received final clearance on Monday from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed surgery on the torn ACL that Parsons suffered on Dec. 14 of last year in his first season with the Packers. The former 12th overall pick in 2021 by the Dallas Cowboys should already be rostered in all IDP fantasy formats, but he will be a risky starting option this week in his first game back after a long layoff. The Packers have not officially discussed Parsons' expected playing time on Wednesday evening, but he will most likely face playing-time restrictions as he is eased back on defense. Parsons has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons and has a whopping 65 sacks in 77 games played. He had 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (19 solo) in 14 games for Green Bay last year before suffering his season-ending injury. Parsons is a massive boost to a Packers defense/special teams unit that has been a top-five option so far in 2026.