Shane Buechele Signs With Colts
Nov 24, 2026, 3:23 PM ETQuarterback Shane Buechele signed to the Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster on Tuesday from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, the team announced. The move gives Indianapolis three quarterbacks again after the team waived Daniel Jones on Friday. Jones cleared waivers Monday. Buechele is expected to slot in behind Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard. The 28-year-old has appeared in one regular-season game. He completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards in relief for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders in last season's finale. Richardson will start Sunday against the New York Giants. He ran for at least 30 yards in each of his last five starts, all in 2024, so we would consider him a second starter in superflex formats. Head coach Shane Steichen left open the possibility of playing Leonard later this season, which makes him the backup to watch. Leonard threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his only NFL start, against the Houston Texans in Week 18 last season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
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Christian Watson Carries WR1 Upside Into Los Angeles Matchup
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is coming off a quiet performance against Minnesota in Week 10, catching three passes for 37 yards. The previous week, he caught seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against New England, continuing an impressive season in which he has totaled 916 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Watson will face a tougher challenge Wednesday against Los Angeles, which is allowing just 18.7 points per game. Green Bay could also be shorthanded along the offensive line, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) both questionable. That could make it difficult for Jordan Love to connect with Watson on deeper throws. Despite those concerns, RotoBaller ranks Watson WR7 for Week 12, making him a clear fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Seen at Practice Tuesday
Gennings Dunker and Michael Pittman Jr. continuing to work at practice pic.twitter.com/JYlneOKwbe— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 24, 2026
Nov 24, 2026, 3:13 PM ET
Ashton Dulin Is a Low-Priority Week 12 Stash
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:11 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin led the team's wideouts with four targets in Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans, catching two passes for 30 yards. All four targets came from Daniel Jones, who was waived Friday. Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, and the Colts have a bye the following week. Dulin played 22 offensive snaps in Houston, up from 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks and Anthony Gould played more than Dulin in both games. There's room for the rotation to change after the Colts traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline, with Alec Pierce (heel) still on injured reserve. Dulin has reached 30 receiving yards in three straight games on just four catches total. I'd wait until waivers clear to add Dulin in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers. He's topped two catches only once this season, so I'd keep him on the bench for Richardson's first start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ravens Cut QB Kedon Slovis
Ravens have at least two empty 53-man spots w/cutting both Wester and QB Kedon Slovis. With team all but out of playoff picture, it's probably time to get a look at some of the younger/PS guys. Guys like RB Adam Randall, WR Elijah Sarratt, DL Rayshaun Benny, OT Carson Vinson https://t.co/8tdD4gzMTl— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2026
Nov 24, 2026, 3:07 PM ET
Romeo Doubs Absent From Patriots' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:53 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder), who remains on Injured Reserve, was absent from the team's unofficial practice on Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. The Patriots will not release their first injury report for Week 12 until Wednesday, though, and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that Doubs could be cleared to return to practice later this week, which would open up his 21-day practice window to return from IR. The Patriots could use some WR reinforcements with top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected to miss more time, but even if Doubs returns to practice this week, he will not be guaranteed to come off IR to play this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The 26-year-old last played in Week 6, and he has caught 14 of 24 targets for 262 yards (18.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in his first six games with the Patriots. Doubs was brought in during the offseason to be a key asset in the team's passing game in 2026, but with quarterback Drake Maye (leg) potentially missing the rest of the season, fantasy managers should be tempering expectations for Doubs the rest of the way. It is now much tougher to hold Doubs in an IR spot, knowing that Maye might not make it back. Doubs is rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues going into Week 12 action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
A.J. Brown Absent From Patriots' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:47 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was not present for the team's unofficial practice on Tuesday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown has only played in four games in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots due to ankle and knee injuries, and he is looking at missing more time after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The Patriots will not release their first official injury report for Week 12 until Wednesday, but the 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is facing an uphill battle to be available for this Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. And with quarterback Drake Maye (leg) potentially missing the rest of the season due to a fractured fibula, Brown's rest-of-season fantasy outlook has crashed as long as Tommy DeVito is directing the offense. In his four games, Brown has struggled, catching only 11 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns. Due to his injuries, he has been one of the biggest fantasy football busts this year, and a turnaround is nowhere in sight. Fantasy managers should expect Brown to miss at least multiple games as the Patriots return from their Week 11 bye. With Romeo Doubs (shoulder) yet to return to practice, DeMario Douglas should continue to operate as New England's WR1 going forward, but his ceiling and floor will take a massive hit as well with Maye out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Micah Parsons Activated to the Main Roster
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:35 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have officially activated star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list and to their active 53-man roster, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Although Parsons was listed as questionable on Tuesday's final Week 12 injury report, the fact that the 27-year-old has officially been activated from the PUP list suggests that he will be in uniform for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday in the contest against the hosting Los Angeles Rams. Parsons received final clearance on Monday from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed surgery on the torn ACL that Parsons suffered on Dec. 14 of last year in his first season with the Packers. The former 12th overall pick in 2021 by the Dallas Cowboys should already be rostered in all IDP fantasy formats, but he will be a risky starting option this week in his first game back after a long layoff. The Packers have not officially discussed Parsons' expected playing time on Wednesday evening, but he will most likely face playing-time restrictions as he is eased back on defense. Parsons has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons and has a whopping 65 sacks in 77 games played. He had 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (19 solo) in 14 games for Green Bay last year before suffering his season-ending injury. Parsons is a massive boost to a Packers defense/special teams unit that has been a top-five option so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Kyren Williams Off the Injury Report vs. Packers
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:11 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) practiced in full for the second straight day on Tuesday and has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Williams will be active for the Thanksgiving Eve showdown at home against the Green Bay Packers after having the bye week to rest up his sore toe. The 26-year-old's toe injury is not as worrisome for fantasy managers as his reduction in workload going into last week's bye. In the last two games, Williams has had 27 carries for 68 yards while catching five passes for 25 yards. Backfield mate Blake Corum has taken on a larger workload and has outproduced Williams as well, handling 28 rushing attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 yards. Williams has been more involved in the passing attack, with the Rams still missing top receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring), but Corum's increased involvement on the ground has been concerning for Williams' fantasy managers going into Wednesday's contest against Green Bay. Despite the timeshare in L.A., Williams should still be considered an RB2 for fantasy purposes in a game on Wednesday that could feature plenty of points at SoFi Stadium. Williams' toe injury should not be a concern for his fantasy managers, and he should be in most starting lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Jashaun Corbin Likely to Serve as Cowboys' Primary Backup on Thanksgiving
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin made his season debut in the team's Week 11 win over the Titans, his first NFL action since a special teams-heavy stint with the Giants in 2023, and with the Cowboys facing a short week of preparation ahead of a Thanksgiving showdown with the Eagles, he is expected to again serve as the primary backup to Javonte Williams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday that Corbin would likely see another practice squad elevation for Week 12, and while he is unlikely to garner enough work to matter for fantasy, having touched the ball six times in Sunday's blowout loss, he is at the very least a name to remember as a potential handcuff. Tyler Goodson (knee) remains on injured reserve, and Corbin showed more on his limited touches than Israel Abanikanda was able to the week before, making him worthy of an end-of-bench stash in extremely deep leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nick Harris
Denzel Boston Absent from Tuesday's Unofficial Practice
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 1:49 PM ETWith the Cleveland Browns returning from their Week 11 bye, rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) was not spotted during Tuesday's unofficial practice. Boston's toe injury kept him out of two practices ahead of the team's Week 10 win over the Texans, and while his snap count was not limited in that contest, he was held to 16 receiving yards on only one target. A Sunday night matchup with the Raiders represents an enticing get-right game, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week, and with all 32 teams in action, fantasy managers should have no shortage of alternative options if opting for a wait-and-see approach. Boston is RotoBaller's WR27 ahead of the favorable primetime matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Micah Parsons Questionable for Wednesday, Could Make Season Debut
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 1:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is one of eight Packers players listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Rams, and he is expected to make his season debut on Thanksgiving eve. Parsons has not played since tearing his ACL and meniscus in Week 15 of the 2025 season, but he was able to log another limited week of practice while working in the 21-day practice window that was opened on November 4th. If he is not activated before Wednesday's game, he will be lost for the season, so every indication is that the Packers will see the return of their four-time All-Pro. One of the most dynamic game-wreckers in the league, Parsons is capable of racking up IDP points even on a limited snap count, so he should be plugged right back into starting lineups as soon as he's made available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Thanksgiving Eve
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 1:25 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers have released their final injury report ahead of Wednesday's Week 12 matchup with the Rams, and running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is among the eight players listed as questionable. Jacobs has been a limited practice participant coming out of a Week 11 bye, and he has not played since leaving the team's Week 9 win over the Patriots with a finger injury. Los Angeles has been the league's stingiest defense against fantasy running backs, so even if Jacobs is able to suit up, he faces a difficult matchup, with the ongoing struggles of the Packers' running game well-documented. Should he miss another game, Kaleb Johnson would likely lead the backfield but is best left on fantasy benches in a week with all 32 NFL teams back in action.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Weston Hodkiewicz
Cam Ward a Riser to Stash Ahead of Upcoming Fantasy-Friendly Schedule
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 1:12 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns in each of his last three games, numbers he failed to reach in any of his first seven games of 2026. After opening the season with one of the league's slowest paces of play, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the Titans offense have made a major philosophical shift, with the team now operating as one of the league's fastest units and Ward playing as the fantasy QB7 since Week 8. Still readily available in most single-quarterback leagues, the 2025 first overall pick offers strong stash value on Week 12 waivers. While an upcoming matchup with the Jaguars is best avoided, the Titans then have a four-game stretch against the Commanders, Lions, Colts, and Raiders, giving Ward one of the friendliest quarterback schedules to close the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kenneth Walker Will Practice in Some Capacity on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 1:06 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will practice in some capacity on Tuesday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. "We'll see how he does," head coach Andy Reid said. Walker has missed the last two games with a groin injury and did not practice on Monday. However, if he returns to the practice field on Tuesday, he could have a chance to be cleared to take on the Buffalo Bills in a Thanksgiving Day showdown in Week 12. The 26-year-old former second-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 from Michigan State has been everything the Chiefs envisioned when they signed him in free agency back in March, totaling 1,044 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns (seven rushing, four receiving) on 185 touches through his first eight games. Rookie Emmett Johnson has kept the bar high as the team's RB1 in both games that Walker has missed, though, recording 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 carries while adding 10 catches for another 108 yards and two more scores as a receiver. The Chiefs have said that Walker will return to lead-back duties when he overcomes his groin injury, which will make him a must-start fantasy RB when he is active, but fantasy managers cannot help but wonder if Johnson will take away valuable touches in the backfield once Walker is healthy. Check back on Wednesday to see what Walker's final status is going into Thursday's contest against the Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Tai Felton Is a Week 12 PPR Fill-In
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 12:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton is worth a small Week 12 claim in 14-team full-PPR leagues if you need a flex. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jordan Addison (thumb) is unlikely to return for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Felton caught six passes for 42 yards on a team-high 12 targets in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with six of those targets coming in the first half. Minnesota threw 43 passes in the blowout after attempting 31 in the win over the Green Bay Packers. Felton drew five targets at Green Bay despite playing more snaps. Jauan Jennings returned from a calf injury against San Francisco and played more than Felton, leaving the two to share work behind Justin Jefferson. Atlanta has allowed about 239 net passing yards per game, which makes this a reasonable week to use Felton if Addison sits again. Addison stayed on the active roster after surgery, so I'd check how much of that work Felton keeps when Addison returns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Anthony Gould Remains a Deep-League Fantasy Stash
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould has seen his snap share increase to 56 percent over the past two weeks since Keenan Allen's departure to the 49ers, and in those two games, he has earned seven targets for 76 yards. The Colts recently cut Daniel Jones, meaning Anthony Richardson will now be under center, adding another layer of uncertainty to a Colts offense that appears to be reeling. Gould has been efficient per route, with a 2.36-yard-per-route run mark and 10.60 yards after catch per reception; however, over this two-week stretch he is still only running 19 routes a game and seeing 3.5 targets, which won't amount to much unless the Colts get him more opportunities. Gould is a deep league stash at best for fantasy managers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Simi Fehoko Offers Bench Depth in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 11:53 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko has led the team's wideouts in snaps in both games since Michael Wilson (neck) went on injured reserve. Fehoko caught one of two targets for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, then played 52 of 56 offensive snaps and caught one of five targets for a two-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Wilson out for the season and Kendrick Bourne (leg) still on injured reserve, there's room for Fehoko to keep playing regular snaps. Josh Johnson was Arizona's fourth starting quarterback in four games and sent 14 of his 31 passes to Trey McBride on Sunday. Harrison Wallace III saw seven targets and led the team with 57 receiving yards. I'd claim Wallace first if I needed a receiver against the Washington Commanders this week. Fehoko is a bench stash in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers. Arizona has a Week 14 bye, so I'd want Fehoko to build on those five targets before carrying him through the break.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Wallace III Emerges as an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:47 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Harrison Wallace III saw his snap share jump from 14 percent in Week 10 to 67 percent in Week 11, and he showed out, earning seven targets and hauling in four for 57 yards. Wallace was second on the team in targets behind Trey McBride's 14. With the Cardinals all but preparing for the 2027 season at this point, the opportunity is there for the taking for Wallace, as Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Texans and Michael Wilson (neck) is done for the year. With Wallace potentially taking over the team's WR1 role, he is an intriguing add off the waiver wire heading into Week 12, as the Cardinals have a good schedule down the stretch and will likely face game scripts where they are trailing and need to throw the ball.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Daniels Has a Window to Earn More Targets
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 11:41 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels has another chance to earn a bigger share of the passing game Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) remain on injured reserve. Sean McVay left open a Week 13 return for Adams, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that mid-December is more likely. Daniels played 46 offensive snaps in his first NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals, two fewer than Konata Mumpfield. He caught one of two targets for 22 yards, and Mumpfield led the Rams' wide receivers with four targets and finished with 81 yards. Matthew Stafford threw just 26 passes in the lopsided win. Mumpfield would be my first waiver claim among Rams receivers. I'd put a small bid on Daniels in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers and keep him on the bench this week. If the Rams have to throw more against Green Bay and Daniels still sees only a couple of targets, I'd look elsewhere for bench depth before Adams gets back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell Remains Off the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was heading in the right direction with Keenan Allen's departure to the San Francisco 49ers, but he's done very little with his opportunities, earning only three targets over the past three weeks while playing 80%-plus of the snaps. The Colts have also cut Daniel Jones, meaning Anthony Richardson is now under center for them, adding another layer of uncertainty for the Colts offense heading into a Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, who have looked great on defense. Treadwell, a former first-round pick by the Vikings, has moved around quite a bit over his career but has never finished better than WR93 in a season, making his fantasy value nonexistent. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere on the waiver wire down the stretch.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller