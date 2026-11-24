Green Bay Packers Defense Has Upside Against Short-Handed Rams
Nov 24, 2026, 4:29 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers defense draws an intriguing matchup Wednesday against a Los Angeles offense missing several key pieces. Wide receivers Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) remain sidelined, while guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and center Coleman Shelton (hamstring) have been ruled out. Green Bay could also get a boost from Micah Parsons (knee), who is questionable but could make his season debut. Matthew Stafford has taken care of the football this season, limiting the turnover upside, but the Rams' depleted offensive line gives Green Bay a better chance to generate pressure making them a viable streaming option in standard leagues.--Ryan Pederson
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Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice Tuesday
Steelers injury report after today’s light practice:— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) November 24, 2026
Nick Herbig still limited with hip/ ribs
Ben Skowronek back on the injury report with a calf. He DNP. Alex Highsmith DNP and is not expected to play Friday pic.twitter.com/docvAw1Ok6
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 24, 2026, 4:29 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Remains Out of Cowboys' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:24 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday for the second straight day, according to Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website. Ferguson has missed two straight games with knee and ankle issues, and he is trending towards missing a third game in a row on Thanksgiving Day when the Cowboys take on the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles at home. Most likely, the 27-year-old will officially be ruled out for Week 12 action on Wednesday, which will open up more playing time again for Brevyn Spann-Ford at the tight end position in Dallas. In the last two games with Ferguson sidelined, Spann-Ford has caught three of his five targets for 31 yards and his first touchdown of the season. With Dallas' bye coming in Week 13, Ferguson likely will not return to the starting lineup for the Cowboys until Week 14 on Monday, Dec. 7, versus the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The former fourth-rounder from Wisconsin has arguably been quarterback Dak Prescott's fourth passing-game option in 2026, behind receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and even Ryan Flournoy. He has caught just 19 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns in his nine games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DallasCowboys.com - Tommy Yarrish
Browns Did Not Receive Trade Calls on Shedeur Sanders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 4:32 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns received no trade calls on backup quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel before the Nov. 10 deadline, league sources told Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, and they reportedly are not interested in Daniel Jones after he was released by the Indianapolis Colts this week. A report circulated on Monday that the Minnesota Vikings offered the Browns a third-round pick for Sanders that they turned down. The report was untrue, and the Vikings instead traded a 2027 third-rounder to the Las Vegas Raiders for veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins. The 24-year-old Sanders famously slipped all the way to the fifth round in last year's NFL Draft after originally being expected to come off the board in the first round. The Colorado product was up and down in his rookie campaign, completing 56.6% of his pass attempts for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in eight games (seven starts). Sanders lost the starting QB gig to Deshaun Watson this summer, and he has made just one start so far in 2026, going 19-for-31 passing for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8. For now, Cleveland seems to like how Sanders has developed, but it is unclear if he will have a realistic shot at earning franchise QB status for the Browns. He is only stash-worthy in dynasty/keeper formats in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cleveland Plain Dealer - Mary Kay Cabot
MarShawn Lloyd Offers Limited Upside Wednesday Against Los Angeles
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 4:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd could see additional work Wednesday against Los Angeles if Josh Jacobs (finger) is unable to play, but his role would remain limited. Lloyd handled four carries for 13 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards against Minnesota before the bye. He has rushed for 162 yards on 61 carries this season while adding 16 receptions for 105 yards. Kaleb Johnson would likely remain the better bet to lead Green Bay's backfield if Jacobs sits, leaving Lloyd more dependent on passing-down work or a touchdown for fantasy production. The matchup is also difficult, with Los Angeles allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. With no teams on bye in Week 12, fantasy managers should have better starting options even if Jacobs is inactive.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Bears Coach Backs D'Andre Swift After Fumble
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 4:11 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift still has head coach Ben Johnson's trust, according to Michal Dwojak. Johnson said Swift just needs to hold on to the ball after the veteran lost his third fumble of the season in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Swift led the backfield with 15 touches, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and catching two passes for eight yards and a touchdown. Kyle Monangai carried eight times for 18 yards in his first game back from toe and thumb injuries that cost him five games. Monangai played 23 offensive snaps to Swift's 28, and Salvon Ahmed added six carries. With 11 touchdowns this season and a role in the passing game, I'd still start Swift as an RB2 on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions. Monangai had at least 10 carries in each of his first four games before the injury. That included 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Swift also lost a fumble.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Michal Dwojak
Kaleb Johnson Has Limited Appeal Against Los Angeles
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 4:02 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson could lead the backfield Wednesday against Los Angeles if Josh Jacobs (finger) is unable to play. Johnson handled 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown against New England in Week 9, then led Green Bay with 10 carries for 42 yards against Minnesota before the bye. His role in the passing game has remained limited, and MarShawn Lloyd is also expected to see touches if Jacobs is sidelined. The matchup offers little help, as Los Angeles has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Johnson would have some appeal in deeper leagues if Jacobs sits, but with no teams on bye in Week 12, most fantasy managers should have better starting options.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ravens Set to Waive Kedon Slovis
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:52 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Kedon Slovis is set to go on waivers, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Baltimore signed him off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad Nov. 3 after Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe) went down. Both remain on injured reserve. Slovis was the emergency third quarterback against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and has yet to appear in a game for Baltimore. Garafolo reported the Ravens would like to bring him back on their practice squad if he clears waivers. Jacoby Brissett remains the starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, with rookie Joe Fagnano backing him up. Zrebiec also reported that Baltimore is cutting wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, which would leave at least two openings on the 53-man roster. He suggested the 4-7 Ravens could use the final stretch to evaluate younger players, including running back Adam Randall and wide receiver Elijah Sarratt. Randall came off injured reserve last week, and Sarratt has one catch this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Tucker Kraft a Risky Starter Wednesday Against Rams
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:46 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has caught just two passes for 20 yards over his last two games, including a one-catch, 19-yard performance against Minnesota in Week 10. Kraft played nearly every offensive snap against the Vikings but ran routes on only 76% of Green Bay's dropbacks. The lack of receiving production is concerning heading into Wednesday's matchup against Los Angeles, which has allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Kraft has recorded 37 receptions for 370 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games, but he has struggled to produce consistently in recent weeks. RotoBaller ranks him TE10 for Week 12, making him a starting option for managers without a stronger alternative.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden's Volume Keeps Him in WR1 Range Against Los Angeles
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden has become a major part of the passing game heading into Wednesday's matchup with Los Angeles. Golden followed a 10-catch, 164-yard performance against New England with five catches for 70 yards on nine targets against Minnesota before the bye. He now has 101 targets through 10 games, producing 58 receptions for 853 yards and five touchdowns. Los Angeles has allowed only 187.7 passing yards per game, the third-lowest mark in the league, making this a difficult matchup for Green Bay's passing attack. Still, Golden's target volume keeps him in starting consideration, and RotoBaller ranks him WR9 for Week 12.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Continues Practicing Ahead of Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:36 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) continued working at practice Tuesday, according to Nick Farabaugh. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday he's very confident Pittman will play Friday against the Denver Broncos. Pittman last played against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since Oct. 10. Pittsburgh still needs to activate him. He was limited when his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday and was listed as a full participant on Friday's walkthrough estimate. He missed Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played at least 70% of Pittsburgh's offensive snaps in each of his three games and caught seven of 12 targets for 89 yards. DK Metcalf is expected to be available Friday after ESPN and NFL Network reported he'll avoid a suspension for his ejection against Philadelphia. Rookie Germie Bernard led Pittsburgh with 10 targets against the Eagles. I'd keep Pittman on the bench in 12-team leagues this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Jordan Love Remains a QB1 Despite Tough Wednesday Matchup
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:25 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a difficult matchup Wednesday against Los Angeles, which has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game (187.7) this season. Love was sacked eight times in a 30-10 loss to Minnesota before the bye, throwing for 220 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Pass protection remains a concern for Green Bay, with offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Kevin Zeitler (triceps) both questionable. Despite his struggles against Minnesota, Love has thrown for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns through 10 games this season. He enters Week 12 ranked QB9 by RotoBaller and remains a viable starting option in 12-team leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Shane Buechele Signs With Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:23 PM ETQuarterback Shane Buechele signed to the Indianapolis Colts' 53-man roster on Tuesday from the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, the team announced. The move gives Indianapolis three quarterbacks again after the team waived Daniel Jones on Friday. Jones cleared waivers Monday. Buechele is expected to slot in behind Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard. The 28-year-old has appeared in one regular-season game. He completed seven of 14 passes for 88 yards in relief for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders in last season's finale. Richardson will start Sunday against the New York Giants. He ran for at least 30 yards in each of his last five starts, all in 2024, so we would consider him a second starter in superflex formats. Head coach Shane Steichen left open the possibility of playing Leonard later this season, which makes him the backup to watch. Leonard threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his only NFL start, against the Houston Texans in Week 18 last season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Christian Watson Carries WR1 Upside Into Los Angeles Matchup
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 24, 2026, 3:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is coming off a quiet performance against Minnesota in Week 10, catching three passes for 37 yards. The previous week, he caught seven passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against New England, continuing an impressive season in which he has totaled 916 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Watson will face a tougher challenge Wednesday against Los Angeles, which is allowing just 18.7 points per game. Green Bay could also be shorthanded along the offensive line, with center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) both questionable. That could make it difficult for Jordan Love to connect with Watson on deeper throws. Despite those concerns, RotoBaller ranks Watson WR7 for Week 12, making him a clear fantasy starter.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Ashton Dulin Is a Low-Priority Week 12 Stash
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 3:11 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin led the team's wideouts with four targets in Thursday's loss to the Houston Texans, catching two passes for 30 yards. All four targets came from Daniel Jones, who was waived Friday. Anthony Richardson Sr. will make his first start of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, and the Colts have a bye the following week. Dulin played 22 offensive snaps in Houston, up from 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks and Anthony Gould played more than Dulin in both games. There's room for the rotation to change after the Colts traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline, with Alec Pierce (heel) still on injured reserve. Dulin has reached 30 receiving yards in three straight games on just four catches total. I'd wait until waivers clear to add Dulin in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers. He's topped two catches only once this season, so I'd keep him on the bench for Richardson's first start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Romeo Doubs Absent From Patriots' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:53 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder), who remains on Injured Reserve, was absent from the team's unofficial practice on Tuesday, according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. The Patriots will not release their first injury report for Week 12 until Wednesday, though, and head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday that Doubs could be cleared to return to practice later this week, which would open up his 21-day practice window to return from IR. The Patriots could use some WR reinforcements with top receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) expected to miss more time, but even if Doubs returns to practice this week, he will not be guaranteed to come off IR to play this Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers. The 26-year-old last played in Week 6, and he has caught 14 of 24 targets for 262 yards (18.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in his first six games with the Patriots. Doubs was brought in during the offseason to be a key asset in the team's passing game in 2026, but with quarterback Drake Maye (leg) potentially missing the rest of the season, fantasy managers should be tempering expectations for Doubs the rest of the way. It is now much tougher to hold Doubs in an IR spot, knowing that Maye might not make it back. Doubs is rostered in 33% of Yahoo leagues going into Week 12 action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
A.J. Brown Absent From Patriots' Practice on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:47 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was not present for the team's unofficial practice on Tuesday, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Brown has only played in four games in 2026 in his first year with the Patriots due to ankle and knee injuries, and he is looking at missing more time after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The Patriots will not release their first official injury report for Week 12 until Wednesday, but the 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is facing an uphill battle to be available for this Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. And with quarterback Drake Maye (leg) potentially missing the rest of the season due to a fractured fibula, Brown's rest-of-season fantasy outlook has crashed as long as Tommy DeVito is directing the offense. In his four games, Brown has struggled, catching only 11 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns. Due to his injuries, he has been one of the biggest fantasy football busts this year, and a turnaround is nowhere in sight. Fantasy managers should expect Brown to miss at least multiple games as the Patriots return from their Week 11 bye. With Romeo Doubs (shoulder) yet to return to practice, DeMario Douglas should continue to operate as New England's WR1 going forward, but his ceiling and floor will take a massive hit as well with Maye out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Micah Parsons Activated to the Main Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:35 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday that they have officially activated star pass-rusher Micah Parsons (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list and to their active 53-man roster, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Although Parsons was listed as questionable on Tuesday's final Week 12 injury report, the fact that the 27-year-old has officially been activated from the PUP list suggests that he will be in uniform for his 2026 season debut on Wednesday in the contest against the hosting Los Angeles Rams. Parsons received final clearance on Monday from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed surgery on the torn ACL that Parsons suffered on Dec. 14 of last year in his first season with the Packers. The former 12th overall pick in 2021 by the Dallas Cowboys should already be rostered in all IDP fantasy formats, but he will be a risky starting option this week in his first game back after a long layoff. The Packers have not officially discussed Parsons' expected playing time on Wednesday evening, but he will most likely face playing-time restrictions as he is eased back on defense. Parsons has been a Pro Bowler in all five of his NFL seasons and has a whopping 65 sacks in 77 games played. He had 12.5 sacks and 41 tackles (19 solo) in 14 games for Green Bay last year before suffering his season-ending injury. Parsons is a massive boost to a Packers defense/special teams unit that has been a top-five option so far in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Kyren Williams Off the Injury Report vs. Packers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 24, 2026, 2:11 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) practiced in full for the second straight day on Tuesday and has been removed from the final Week 12 injury report, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Williams will be active for the Thanksgiving Eve showdown at home against the Green Bay Packers after having the bye week to rest up his sore toe. The 26-year-old's toe injury is not as worrisome for fantasy managers as his reduction in workload going into last week's bye. In the last two games, Williams has had 27 carries for 68 yards while catching five passes for 25 yards. Backfield mate Blake Corum has taken on a larger workload and has outproduced Williams as well, handling 28 rushing attempts for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 19 yards. Williams has been more involved in the passing attack, with the Rams still missing top receivers Puka Nacua (knee, toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring), but Corum's increased involvement on the ground has been concerning for Williams' fantasy managers going into Wednesday's contest against Green Bay. Despite the timeshare in L.A., Williams should still be considered an RB2 for fantasy purposes in a game on Wednesday that could feature plenty of points at SoFi Stadium. Williams' toe injury should not be a concern for his fantasy managers, and he should be in most starting lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Jashaun Corbin Likely to Serve as Cowboys' Primary Backup on Thanksgiving
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin made his season debut in the team's Week 11 win over the Titans, his first NFL action since a special teams-heavy stint with the Giants in 2023, and with the Cowboys facing a short week of preparation ahead of a Thanksgiving showdown with the Eagles, he is expected to again serve as the primary backup to Javonte Williams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday that Corbin would likely see another practice squad elevation for Week 12, and while he is unlikely to garner enough work to matter for fantasy, having touched the ball six times in Sunday's blowout loss, he is at the very least a name to remember as a potential handcuff. Tyler Goodson (knee) remains on injured reserve, and Corbin showed more on his limited touches than Israel Abanikanda was able to the week before, making him worthy of an end-of-bench stash in extremely deep leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nick Harris
Denzel Boston Absent from Tuesday's Unofficial Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Nov 24, 2026, 1:49 PM ETWith the Cleveland Browns returning from their Week 11 bye, rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) was not spotted during Tuesday's unofficial practice. Boston's toe injury kept him out of two practices ahead of the team's Week 10 win over the Texans, and while his snap count was not limited in that contest, he was held to 16 receiving yards on only one target. A Sunday night matchup with the Raiders represents an enticing get-right game, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week, and with all 32 teams in action, fantasy managers should have no shortage of alternative options if opting for a wait-and-see approach. Boston is RotoBaller's WR27 ahead of the favorable primetime matchup.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Daniel Oyefusi