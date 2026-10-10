Cardinals Trading Away Marvin Harrison Jr.
Oct 10, 2026, 11:25 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade centered around wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The trade destination was not initially reported, and the deal is not yet official. However, Schefter reports that the Cardinals have already informed Harrison of the trade, telling him that he will be inactive on Sunday as they wait for the transaction to become official. This marks the end of a disappointing two-plus years in Arizona for Harrison. The former No. 4 pick peaked as the WR30 in fantasy leagues his rookie season, and he has taken a step backward ever since. His draft capital shows that there's still plenty of upside here, as Harrison has the potential to be a high-end WR2 even if he hasn't looked like one lately. He's also an affordable offensive weapon for his new team, carrying a very modest $776,000 salary this year and a $1.19 million base salary next year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
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DJ Moore Questionable After Returning to Practice Saturday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:18 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) returned to practice Saturday wearing a red non-contact jersey, but he'll carry a questionable designation into Monday night's game against the Rams, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Moore hadn't practiced Thursday or Friday after aggravating his left shoulder against New England last Sunday. The injury originally occurred in Week 2 against Detroit, and both games ended early for the veteran. He's managed 12 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown through four appearances, including six receptions for 67 yards against the Chargers in Week 3 while already dealing with the shoulder issue. Saturday's return gives Moore a chance to play, although the non-contact jersey leaves some uncertainty about how much he'll be able to handle. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) has already been ruled out, which makes Moore's availability even more important for Buffalo. Fantasy managers considering him for Monday should have another option available in case he sits or is limited.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Katherine Fitzgerald
Keenan Allen Has Opportunity if Cleared for Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 2:08 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, although his return to a full practice Friday was encouraging after missing Week 4. Indianapolis is running short on receivers. Alec Pierce (heel) remains on injured reserve, Ashton Dulin (hamstring) has been ruled out, and Darius Slayton (knee) was downgraded to out Saturday. Allen was coming off his best game of the season before the absence, catching six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown against Houston in Week 3. He still has just 100 receiving yards through three appearances, so there is some risk even if he's cleared to play. Pittsburgh will be without cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee), while Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is questionable. The matchup and Indianapolis' receiving depth give Allen some appeal in deeper PPR leagues, but RotoBaller's WR50 ranking reflects the uncertainty. Fantasy managers should confirm his status before Sunday's kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Troy Franklin Still Waiting for Targets Entering Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 1:54 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin could be in line for more playing time Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after Pat Bryant (ankle) landed on injured reserve. The problem is that Franklin has already been getting snaps without seeing much of the football. He played 30 offensive snaps against San Francisco last week, more than Bryant or Marvin Mims Jr., but wasn't targeted once. Franklin has only two catches for 48 yards on four targets through Week 4, a sharp drop from last season's 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Sean Payton taking back the play-calling duties adds another wrinkle to Denver's offense, and the Chargers will be without Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Derwin James (hamstring) in their secondary. Neither development changes the fact that Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton remain ahead of Franklin for receiving work. RotoBaller has him at WR66 in its updated Week 5 rankings. Until the targets start coming, Franklin belongs on fantasy benches even in most deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. Still Difficult to Trust Despite Favorable Week 5 Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 1:41 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could see more playing time Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his limited involvement in the passing game remains a concern. Mims returned from a two-game absence last week and caught one of three targets for 10 yards against San Francisco. He played 27% of Denver's offensive snaps, up from 17% in the season opener, and Pat Bryant (ankle) has since landed on injured reserve. That could open additional opportunities, although Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton remain ahead of Mims, with Troy Franklin also competing for targets. The matchup offers some encouragement. Los Angeles will be without cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and safety Derwin James (hamstring), while Sean Payton is taking back play-calling duties from Davis Webb. Still, Mims has not shown enough receiving involvement to warrant much fantasy consideration. RotoBaller ranks him WR86 for Week 5, leaving him on the bench in all but the deepest leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST a High-Upside Play Against Injured Eagles
Seth Quinn
Seth Quinn
Oct 10, 2026, 1:32 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars defense/special teams could be in for a big day in Week 5, as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in London. The Eagles will be without top skill players DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Saquon Barkley (hamstring), and Jalen Hurts is coming off a horrid 93-yard passing game in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Jaguars defense ranks among the top defenses in fantasy after big games against the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. Jacksonville has allowed 13.25 points per game in its first four games this season. In a London environment the Jaguars are very accustomed to, they have a good shot at another big fantasy day. While the Jaguars are a great streaming option this week given these factors, they're also showing signs of becoming a top defense going forward, given last season's performance and their tendency to force turnovers. The Jaguars D/ST is a contender for top fantasy defense this week against the Eagles and is ranked fourth overall among team defenses in the latest RotoBaller rankings in Week 5.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: D/ST RotoBaller
Isaiah Davis Still Not a Viable Week 5 Fantasy Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 1:28 PM ETNew York Jets running back Isaiah Davis could have another opening Sunday with Breece Hall (quad) ruled out against Cleveland, although last week's game gave fantasy managers little reason to expect much. Davis played just two offensive snaps against Chicago and did not record a carry or target. Braelon Allen handled all 14 rushing attempts by Jets running backs, finishing with 59 yards, and added two catches for eight yards. The Jets ran only 32 offensive plays in the loss, so there wasn't much work to distribute, but Davis wasn't part of the plan even with Hall unavailable. Cleveland will be without defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr., a potential help for New York's rushing game that does little for Davis unless his role changes. RotoBaller has him at RB59 in its updated Week 5 PPR rankings. Allen is the back with immediate fantasy relevance, while Davis remains a bench option in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Spencer Shrader A Must-Start Kicker In All Fantasy Leagues for Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 1:23 PM ETIndianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is the No. 1 overall kicker in fantasy football through four games. He's converted nine of his 10 extra point attempts and all 11 of his field goal tries this season, including four from between 40 and 49 yards out and four from between 50 and 59 yards out. Shrader has been sharp, accurate, and consistent, other than the single extra point miss, and he's playing on an offense that's been struggling greatly in the red zone. Starting Colts quarterback Daniel Jones' rushing upside has been smashed into the turf by the Achilles injury he suffered late last season, and he's thrown just three touchdowns through four contests. With touchbacks on kickoffs now coming out to the 35-yard line and the league's kickers on another level, it's easier than ever to pick up just two first downs and convert a long field goal multiple times per game. Shrader is the king of the K position in fantasy football right now and should be started in all leagues with kicker positions in their starting lineups.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell Carries Deep-League Flex Appeal For Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 1:19 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts will face the Pittsburgh Steelers' middling pass defense in Week 5, and WR Laquon Treadwell is set to start and play a large snap share in the game. Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) and depth WR Ashton Dulin (hamstring) will both miss the game with injuries, and WR Keenan Allen (groin) is uncertain to play. Darius Slayton (knee) has also been ruled out. Treadwell was targeted six times in Week 4, catching five passes for 42 yards and leading the team in receiving. The matchup with the Steelers is just fine, as they allow just-below-average fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts. Treadwell has bounced around NFL teams since he was drafted in the first round, and probably doesn't have a ton of upside, but in deep leagues he can be a decent volume play. Colts QB Daniel Jones doesn't have many other options to throw it to due to there being so many injuries. Treat Treadwell as a WR4 and deep league flex option for Week 5 in fantasy football.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Courtland Sutton Still a Tough Start Despite Chargers Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 1:15 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has given fantasy managers little reason to trust him through four weeks, although Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers brings a few changes worth noting. Sutton has caught nine of 22 targets for 86 yards without a touchdown, including a one-catch, four-yard performance against San Francisco last week. Head coach Sean Payton is taking back play-calling duties from Davis Webb, while Pat Bryant (ankle) has landed on injured reserve. The Chargers will also be without cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and safety Derwin James (hamstring), leaving their secondary shorthanded. That could give Denver's passing game a better opportunity to get going, but Sutton has struggled even when the targets have been there. Jaylen Waddle has been the more productive receiver, and Sutton has yet to establish much consistency with Bo Nix this season. RotoBaller ranks him WR45 for Week 5, making him difficult to recommend outside deeper leagues. Most fantasy managers should keep Sutton on the bench until he shows signs of turning things around.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren Set For Big Workload in Week 5 With Multiple Colts WRs Injured
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 1:14 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren will join WR Josh Downs in being one of the only two starting pass-catchers for Indianapolis that are healthy and full go for their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. WRs Alec Pierce (heel), Ashton Dulin (hamstring), and Darius Slayton (knee) are all OUT for Week 5, while WR Keenan Allen (groin) is questionable with a groin injury. Indy's pass-catching corps is wearing extremely thin, and Warren has been quarterback Daniel Jones' second-favorite target behind slot WR Josh Downs. Jones' play has been lackluster this season thanks to a torn Achilles tendon late last season that he's slowly recovering from, but the lack of other passing options should see Warren flirt with 10 targets. His 85.2 percent catch rate should then lead him to be productive in fantasy football. The second-year TE isn't even averaging 35 yards per game, so his upside remains middling for the matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are a top-10 fantasy defense against tight ends this year. Warren checks in as a low-end TE1 based on target volume.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Raheim Sanders Does Not Have Standalone Value in Week 5
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 1:05 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Raheim Sanders has fantasy football value as a deep-league handcuff behind starter Quinshon Judkins, but he will once again have zero standalone value going into a Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. It is an enticing matchup for the Browns' backfield -- the Jets have allowed 123.5 rushing yards so far this year (eighth-most) -- but Judkins is expected to be a workhorse yet again, leaving little for Sanders. In last Thursday night's win over the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Sanders had only two carries for nine yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards through the air. Although he has been efficient with the football in his hands -- he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry -- Sanders has seen just six rushing attempts through four games for 31 yards and has caught 10 of 11 targets for 73 yards as a receiver. The former undrafted free agent from South Carolina is only rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues because of his limited volume in Cleveland's backfield.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathan Taylor Remains An Elite Must-Start RB1 In Week 5
John Johnson
John Johnson
Oct 10, 2026, 1:02 PM ETThere is no question that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the best players at his position in the NFL. He'd likely already be considered a future Hall of Famer had injuries not hampered his production and kept him on the sidelines for so many games in his career. In fantasy football, he was one of the best picks you could make in the middle of the first round of drafts, and has racked up 353 rushing yards and six touchdowns through four games. He's the only thing making the Colts offense work right now, though, as quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled greatly in his return from a torn Achilles tendon this season. Taylor's 4.1 yards per carry are impressive considering the lackluster state of the passing game and his high-volume workload. The only nitpick of his game in fantasy football is his lack of receiving upside, as he's caught just 10 passes for 69 yards across his starts. Regardless, his touchdown upside alone makes him a must-start in all leagues for a Week 5 matchup against a middling Pittsburgh Steelers run defense.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Charlie Kolar Could Return in Week 5 Against Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) was limited in practice all week and is listed as questionable to play in Week 5 against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Sunday, according to the team's official website. Kolar has not played since fracturing his forearm in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he has made progress and could be back for the Bolts this weekend as they continue to search for their first win of 2026. Fellow tight end David Njoku (leg) remains on Injured Reserve, so Kolar could have an opportunity for a bigger role when he returns alongside Oronde Gadsden. There was buzz surrounding the 27-year-old Kolar in training camp and the preseason for a possibly bigger role in coordinator Mike McDaniel's offense, but that did not manifest itself in the first two games of the season. Kolar caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and no touchdowns, and fantasy managers can leave him on the waiver wire for now until further notice. He has never had more than 142 receiving yards or two touchdowns in his previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chargers.com
Atlanta D/ST in Streaming Conversation Against Backup Quarterback
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 12:38 PM ETThe Atlanta Falcons defense/special teams unit is allowing a stingy 48.3 rushing yards per game, which is best in the NFL, although it could be somewhat attributed to the fact that it is exploitable through the air, giving up almost 265 passing yards per game, which is third-worst. Even so, this week's matchup with the Ravens is not nearly as ominous as it could have been if Lamar Jackson (ankle) were under center; instead, Tyler Huntley will be starting at QB for Baltimore, putting the Atlanta defense in the streaming conversation for Week 5. However, without James Pearce Jr. (suspended) and Jalon Walker (knee), the Falcons have been unable to replicate their success in getting to the quarterback like they did last year, tallying just seven sacks through four games, with only one interception and two forced fumbles. The matchup against a backup QB is enticing, but the unit ranks as No. 20 overall at RotoBaller, so there are likely higher-upside options available on the wire.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Oronde Gadsden a Borderline TE2 in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:37 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden could see more targets in his Week 5 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers officially ruled out wideout Quentin Johnston (chest), while wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) and tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) are questionable for the contest. If McConkey and Kolar can't suit up, Gadsden would likely become Justin Herbert's No. 2 target in the passing game. Gadsden enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR TE26 in an intriguing matchup. The Broncos defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. However, Gadsden should still be viewed as a borderline TE2 in Week 5. Gadsden has had chances to assert himself in the Chargers' passing game while teammates battled injuries, but he hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunity. He should remain out of lineups heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Chargers.com
Tre' Harris a Viable Flex Play in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:34 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Tre' Harris could see a bigger role in Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The Chargers ruled out wideout Quentin Johnston (chest) and listed Ladd McConkey (foot) as questionable. Harris has quietly broken out over the past few weeks and has led the team in receiving yards each week since Week 2. He has steadily taken over the WR2 role for the Chargers and is one injury away from becoming the WR1. Harris enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR WR45 in an intriguing matchup. The Broncos' defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. Harris can be plugged into flex spots for managers battling injuries and bye weeks.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Colts Are Not Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are not trading for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., league sources confirmed to James Boyd of The Athletic. The Cardinals will be trading Harrison, but his destination remains a mystery, and he will not suit up for Arizona's Week 5 contest on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Even though Alec Pierce (heel) is on Injured Reserve and veteran Keenan Allen (groin) is banged up, the Colts will not be trading for Harrison, who has been a disappointment for the Cardinals after being drafted fourth overall in 2024 from Ohio State. The 24-year-old has been rumored to be joining the Houston Texans, where he would be reuniting with quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom he played with at Ohio State in college. Harrison has become an afterthought in fantasy this year and in Arizona's offense, catching only five passes for 85 yards and one touchdown through four games. If he were to land in Houston, he could quickly become the WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) done for the entire season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Ladd McConkey Carries Greater Risk With Foot Injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:30 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey (foot) is listed as questionable heading into Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. McConkey has battled multiple injuries this season and was forced to exit his Week 4 contest and did not return. The Chargers WR1 missed practice this week and was listed as a nonparticipant in each session. McConkey enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR WR49 despite an intriguing matchup. The Broncos defense will be without its top 2 cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss, and has allowed the 13th-most passing yards and the 14th-most passing touchdowns. McConkey carries extra risk this week with his foot injury after leaving early last week and missing practice. Managers should try to find other options to plug into flex spots heading into Week 5.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: Bolt Beat - Alexander Insdorf
Giants D/ST a Risky Start Against Commanders in Week 5
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 12:29 PM ETThe New York Giants' defense was strong in Week 4, thanks in part to cornerback Deonte Banks' last-second pick-six. The Giants allowed 24 points and 270 yards to the Arizona Cardinals but forced three turnovers on Jacoby Brissett, including one that led to a 98-yard touchdown return, which sealed the 36-24 win. Through four games, the Giants D/ST ranks first in interceptions (six) and 10th in fantasy points per game (7.3). Now they face the Washington Commanders in Week 5, who will have their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels (elbow), back in the lineup. This Washington offense ranks 16th in points (25.2) and 25th in total offense (299.0) but has given up only two turnovers in four games this season. While the Giants have been productive on defense, they remain a risky D/ST option in Week 5.--Nathan Harvey
Source: New York Giants
Kimani Vidal Off Fantasy Radar in Week 5 vs. Broncos
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 12:26 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen more work in the run and pass game over the last two weeks. The 25-year-old has seen six carries and six targets over that stretch. Vidal is coming off an 11.6 PPR performance and had the same snap count percentage as Omarion Hampton. He enters Week 5 as RotoBaller's PPR RB47 in an intriguing matchup against division rival Denver Broncos. Heading into Sunday, the Broncos have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and sixth-most yards per carry. The Broncos defense also has allowed the second-most 20-plus-yard carries (5). Vidal should remain off fantasy radars heading into Week 5, but might see enough volume to take away fantasy value from Hampton and Keaton Mitchell.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: NFL.com