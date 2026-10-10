Isaiah Williams Worth Monitoring After Week 4 Touchdown
Oct 10, 2026, 11:11 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams provided one of the few offensive highlights against Chicago, catching two passes for 73 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown from Geno Smith. The score accounted for nearly half of Smith's passing yardage and gave Williams his first receiving touchdown of the season. He's been getting more opportunities with Adonai Mitchell sidelined by a finger injury, and Mitchell has now been ruled out for a third straight game. That could keep Williams involved against Cleveland, although Mason Taylor's return and Tim Patrick's possible season debut could change how the Jets distribute their targets. Williams has 10 catches for 135 yards through four games, and his biggest contribution came on one explosive play last week. He's worth monitoring in deeper leagues, but there isn't enough consistent volume yet to make him a reliable fantasy starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Kenyon Sadiq Faces More Competition for Targets in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:10 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq came crashing back down to earth against Chicago, failing to catch any of his four targets after his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout against Detroit. The Jets ran only 32 plays, which certainly didn't help, but Sadiq's role could become more complicated this week. Mason Taylor (thumb) practiced fully and is expected to return Sunday after missing the previous two games. Taylor's presence creates additional competition for snaps and targets, something Sadiq didn't have to deal with during his big Week 3 performance. The rookie has 12 receptions for 143 yards through four games, along with a receiving and rushing touchdown. RotoBaller has dropped him to TE23 in its updated Week 5 rankings. Sadiq remains worth holding in deeper formats, but with Taylor returning and the offense struggling, he's a difficult player to trust in starting lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Remains a Strong WR2 Despite Recent Struggles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:08 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson managed just three catches for 27 yards against Chicago, although the entire offense struggled in a game where Geno Smith attempted only 15 passes. Wilson still accounts for a significant portion of New York's passing game, with 24 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns through four weeks. The Jets will be without Adonai Mitchell again Sunday, and that should keep Wilson heavily involved against Cleveland. The matchup isn't ideal, particularly with the Browns recording at least three sacks in three straight games, but Wilson's target share gives him a much better outlook than the team's recent offensive performances might suggest. RotoBaller has him at WR15 for Week 5. The Jets need to give Smith more opportunities to throw if Wilson is going to produce, but he's still their best fantasy option in the passing game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Faces Vulnerable Jets Pass Defense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 11:07 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is RotoBaller's 22nd-ranked quarterback as he takes on a New York Jets pass defense that displayed vulnerability during a loss to the Chicago Bears last week. The Jets have allowed opponents to average just 193.3 yards per game through the air this season, which is the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL. However, in Week 4 against the Bears, the Jets gave up 492 yards of total offense, including 268 yards passing to Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent, who completed 73.5% of his passes. Watson recorded 268 yards passing, a touchdown, and an interception, along with seven carries for 22 yards during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. --Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Gets Another Chance to Lead Jets Backfield
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen didn't have much to work with against Chicago, but he still managed 59 rushing yards on 14 carries in his first start of the season. The Jets ran only 32 offensive plays, limiting Allen's opportunities, although he handled every running back carry and caught two passes for eight yards. With Breece Hall (quad) officially ruled out again, Allen is expected to lead the backfield Sunday against Cleveland. The Browns have generated plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but their defensive line will be missing Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., and Kalia Davis. Those absences could create some opportunities for Allen to find running room. RotoBaller has him at RB21 in its Saturday rankings, putting him in the RB2 conversation despite New York's offensive struggles. Isaiah Davis could still see some work, but Allen should get another chance to handle a substantial workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jameis Winston Still a Risky Option Against Commanders
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 10, 2026, 11:04 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston completed 18 of 29 passes for 250 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After two straight games under 150 passing yards, Winston went vintage Jameis mode, airing it out and making plenty of both positive and negative plays in Week 4. Winston remains the starter for the Giants, who currently lead the NFC East at 3-1. He faces a Washington Commanders defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. However, rain and wind are expected to be a factor, though less than in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. He remains a risky option in Superflex leagues, though it was nice to see him produce solid numbers in Week 4.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Faces Another Difficult Matchup in Week 5
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 10, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is coming off a miserable afternoon against Chicago, completing eight of 15 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in a game where the offense ran only 32 plays. Nearly half of his passing production came on a 58-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams, and the Jets managed just 157 total yards. Things don't get much easier Sunday against Cleveland. The Browns have recorded at least three sacks in three straight games, including five against Pittsburgh last week, while Smith has been sacked 12 times over his last three appearances. New York will also be without Breece Hall and Adonai Mitchell again, further limiting its offensive options. Smith is QB26 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings. He's difficult to trust outside deeper two-quarterback and Superflex formats until the Jets show they can sustain drives consistently.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Low-End WR1 Against Vulnerable Ravens Defense
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 11:02 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is liking having Michael Penix Jr. back under center, totaling 290 yards on 14 catches and 16 targets over the last two weeks compared to 80 yards on six catches and 10 targets in the first two weeks of the season without Penix. The former first-rounder saw similar production with the lefty QB under center last year, averaging over 10 targets, more than six receptions, and 86 yards per game in the eight full contests Penix and London played together in 2025. The 6-foot-4 wideout takes on Baltimore on Sunday night in Atlanta, a defense that has been much more vulnerable to the pass than the run, yielding 734 yards through the air over the season's first four weeks, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. The defense will also be without pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and could potentially be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf/hamstring) as well, which could really open things up for the passing game. In what should be a tightly contested contest and with the Falcons having an implied point total of 23.5, the 25-year-old sets up as a low-end WR1 this week, with upside potential if he can finally find the end zone.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
New Orleans Saints D/ST Could Generate More Pressure Against Vikings
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:59 AM ETThe New Orleans Saints D/ST recorded just one sack and allowed 45 points in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Atlanta's committee of running backs, Brian Robinson Jr. and Bijan Robinson, had their way with the Saints, combining for five rushing touchdowns and 207 rushing yards on 33 attempts. The New Orleans D/ST has recorded eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, and just one interception through the first four weeks. Their Week 5 matchup against the Vikings could present an opportunity to apply more pressure, as Minnesota has allowed 13 sacks, tied for the second-most in the league. New Orleans is missing linebacker Kaden Elliss (calf), while Julian Blackmon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the matchup. The Saints D/ST comes in at 18th in RotoBaller's defensive rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
Daniel Carlson Could Benefit From Vikings' Red-Zone Defense
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:58 AM ETNew Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson connected on one of two field-goal attempts and added three extra points in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. His lone miss came on a 52-yard attempt midway through the first quarter. He is now 5-for-7 on field goals and 10-for-11 on PATs this season, and will face a Vikings defense that has allowed opposing kickers to make three field goals in two of the first four weeks. The Saints have been able to move the ball well, but Minnesota has allowed opponents to find the end zone on just 18.18% of red-zone trips, the best mark in the league. If that trend continues, Carlson could see several opportunities to score on field goals rather than extra points. He sits at K16 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints
Pat Bryant Needs More Targets
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 10:56 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant has been a reliable option for the Broncos' passing game this season. Bryant is averaging 14.8 yards per reception, the 27th-best mark in the NFL among qualified receivers, and has hauled in all but three of his 12 targets. However, he has lacked adequate opportunity, averaging just three targets per game over the first four weeks of the year, and just two targets over his last three games. For Bryant to crack RotoBaller's rankings, he will need to see more balls thrown his way, but that might be tough this week as he goes up against a Los Angeles Chargers pass defense that has performed well in recent weeks.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Cardinals Reportedly Want Second-Round Draft Pick for Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 10, 2026, 10:55 AM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are reportedly seeking a second-round draft pick and possibly an additional mid-round pick to consider trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to another team, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Harrison, whom the Cardinals selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is following up an underwhelming 2025 campaign with limited production in 2026. So far this season, Harrison has caught just five passes for 85 yards (17.0 yards per catch) and one touchdown. It is a high asking price for a wide receiver who has struggled, but Harrison's talent could remain appealing for interested teams. Pelissero also added that Harrison recently hired representation for the first time in his NFL career, which might mean he is expecting the possibility of a trade in the future.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
Juwan Johnson Continues to Build a Solid Fantasy Floor
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:54 AM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson recorded six receptions for 59 yards on eight targets in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Johnson now has 22 receptions, (6th among tight ends), for 232 yards, (5th), and currently sits as the overall fantasy TE3. He should continue to see a healthy volume of targets, though it will be interesting to see how his role is impacted by the eventual debut of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is still weeks away from seeing game action. For now, Johnson's three receiving touchdowns are tied with fellow tight end Noah Fant for the team lead, and he has established himself as a solid-floor weekly starter. He faces a difficult matchup against a Vikings defense allowing a league-best 12.8 points per game and comes in as TE9 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson an Elite Option Once Again in Week 5
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 10, 2026, 10:50 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off two consecutive monster performances, rushing for 339 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. The former first-round draft pick is averaging 5.8 yards per carry on the season through four games, good for third-best among running backs. One drawback has been his involvement, or lack thereof, in the passing attack, earning just 30 yards on six catches and eight targets over the last three contests after racking up 90 yards on eight catches and 10 targets in the Falcons' season opener. The fourth-year pro will take on the Ravens at home in Week 5, a defense that is near the top third in the NFL in terms of limiting yards per carry thus far to opposing running backs (3.9). Even so, Robinson has proven that he is capable of breaking out against any run defense, and this week should be no different. The 24-year-old ranks as the No. 2 overall running back at RotoBaller this week, making him a worthy play in both season-long and DFS formats.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Devaughn Vele Continues to Carve Out Important Role in Saints' Offense
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:48 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele continued his breakout season against the Falcons, recording six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 4's loss. The third-year receiver leads all Saints skill-position players in snap percentage, playing 278 of the team's 306 offensive snaps (91%). Vele has been especially effective on third down, recording 109 receiving yards on third-down situations, the sixth-highest total in the league and ahead of teammate Chris Olave (98 yards). Vele no doubt will continue to see consistent opportunities in the Saints' pass-heavy offense, but questions remain about his ability to score regularly. He has established a solid floor as a weekly WR3/FLEX option and ranks as WR33 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos Defense Faces Struggling Chargers Offense
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 10, 2026, 10:41 AM ETThe Denver Broncos' defense is RotoBaller's sixth-ranked defense and is projected to score nine fantasy points against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers offense in Week 5. The Chargers are averaging just 16.8 points per game this season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL, while they're averaging just 306.8 total yards of offense per contest, which is 12th-worst in the league. Denver didn't put forth its most productive performance during a Week 4 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, failing to sack 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy a single time and failing to record a takeaway. They allowed Purdy to find the end zone twice through the air, while San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey also recorded a rushing touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Remains a Must-Start WR1 Despite Tough Matchup
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:39 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave hauled in eight receptions for 116 yards on 12 targets in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. He got off to a slow start, recording no catches through most of the first quarter, before quarterback Tyler Shough connected with him on a 44-yard deep ball to get him going. Olave now ranks second in the league in both receptions (35) and receiving yards (491). He also appeared on the injury report this week with a foot issue, but practiced in full on Friday and is officially good to go against Minnesota. Olave remains the focal point of the Saints' offense, and despite a tough matchup against the Vikings, he remains a weekly must-start WR1. He ranks as WR7 in RotoBaller's Week 5 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Could See Increased Role Against the Vikings
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:33 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller rushed six times for nine yards and added two receptions for 10 yards in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. The TCU product has been very inefficient with the ball, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry and 3.75 yards per reception while also recording one lost fumble and only one touchdown. It was thought that Miller could have some standalone value with fellow running back Travis Etienne Jr. on IR, but he simply has not done enough with his touches to warrant much excitement from fantasy managers. Despite this, he should still be rostered as a handcuff for now, as starter Alvin Kamara is questionable for Week 5 with a back issue. If Kamara is unable to suit up, Miller would step into the RB1 role, but faces a difficult matchup against a Vikings defense allowing the fewest PPR points to running backs. He is ranked as RB43 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Will Remain Involved as Jaguars' RB2 Vs. Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 10, 2026, 10:28 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. enters a Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in London still listed as a co-starter on the team's depth chart, but he operates clearly behind Bhayshul Tuten. Rodriguez will continue to play a role, however, as he is coming off of a performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he recorded six carries for 35 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Rodriguez has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games. However, he has yet to record a reception (or a target in the passing game). Through four games in 2026, Rodriguez has recorded 26 carries for 108 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown. According to RotoBaller's NFL stats page, Rodriguez has received six red-zone carries and scored a touchdown in the red zone. Meanwhile, Tuten leads the team with 60 carries for 277 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Tuten has received nine red-zone carries and caught one red-zone target, while scoring one touchdown in the red zone. Rodriguez ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 5, and he is projected to score 4.9 fantasy points. He does not need to be in your lineup for Week 5 if you have other options available.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Rashod Bateman Still on Deep-League Radars as a Risky Start in Week 5
Matt McCauley
Matt McCauley
Oct 10, 2026, 10:25 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) caught both targets for 46 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and is primed to resume his role as the team's WR2 behind Zay Flowers (foot) in Atlanta. However, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will start against the Falcons Sunday night with Lamar Jackson (ankle) ruled out. Last week, Bateman saw a season-low 47% of the Ravens' offensive snaps, a sharp decline from his 93% and 88% snap share in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. He also ran fewer routes (17) than fellow wideout Devontez Walker (23), who benefited from a higher 69% snap share. Bateman did not officially miss any plays against the Titans due to injury, so his presence on Wednesday's injury report with a limited practice was somewhat unexpected. Bateman wore a red no-contact jersey Thursday, according to local press, but officially logged full practices Thursday and Friday. He has no injury designation heading into the weekend. Although Bateman may face more competition from Walker, he has been familiar with Huntley since 2021, and the two connected for an 18-yard reception in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter last week. Bateman will face the Falcons' defense in Week 5, which ranks 30th against the pass, giving up 264.8 yards per game, and is the fifth-best fantasy matchup for opposing wide receivers. The Ravens are a road underdog Sunday night in Atlanta, so Bateman should get opportunities as Baltimore tries to keep pace with the Falcons. Bateman is solidly in WR4/Flex territory for deep leagues and could rise to low-end WR2 consideration in the off-chance Zay Flowers, who is currently questionable, misses Sunday night's game.--Matt McCauley
Source: ESPN
Alvin Kamara Could Have Limited Upside Against Vikings
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Oct 10, 2026, 10:23 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) rushed seven times for 23 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 35 yards in Week 4's loss to the Falcons. Kamara has been on the injury report all week with a lingering back issue, missing Wednesday's practice while participating in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, and he is questionable to play this weekend. The 31-year-old has not been particularly efficient with his touches, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry and 4.3 yards per reception while scoring only two touchdowns on the year. If he does suit up, his upside will be limited against a Vikings defense allowing just 94.5 rushing yards per game. If he does not play, expect Kendre Miller and C.J. Donaldson to absorb the carries. Kamara comes in at RB28 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: New Orleans Saints